Pesquisa de Iowa dá vantagem surpresa a Harris – DW – 11/03/2024

28 minutos atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

3 de novembro de 2024

Pesquisa em Iowa dá a Harris vantagem surpreendente sobre Trump

Kamala Harris ultrapassou Donald Trump numa nova sondagem em Iowa, um estado em que o candidato presidencial republicano venceu com ampla margem nas duas últimas eleições nos EUA.

A pesquisa Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa colocou o democrata três pontos à frente, levando Trump por 47% a 44%.

A vantagem de Harris está dentro da margem de erro de 3,4 pontos percentuais, mas marca uma reviravolta notável de uma pesquisa de Iowa em setembro que deu a Trump uma vantagem de quatro pontos, informou o jornal.

“A pesquisa mostra que as mulheres – especialmente aquelas que são mais velhas ou que são politicamente independentes – estão impulsionando a mudança tardia em direção a Harris”, disse o Register.

Trump venceu em Iowa, que tem tendência republicana nos últimos anos, por mais de 9 pontos percentuais em 2016 e por 8 pontos em 2020.

A campanha de Trump divulgou um memorando de seu principal pesquisador chamando a pesquisa do Des Moines Register de “uma clara discrepância”.

Ele disse que uma pesquisa do fim de semana do Emerson College, que deu a Trump uma vantagem de 10 pontos, refletiu melhor o eleitorado de Iowa. Essa pesquisa também tem uma margem de erro de 3,4 pontos percentuais.

Quem vencer Iowa receberá seis Colégio eleitoral votos. São necessários um total de 270 para ganhar a Casa Branca.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mXDx

3 de novembro de 2024

Como é que as eleições nos EUA afectarão as relações de Berlim com a Casa Branca?

À frente de Dia de eleiçãoa Alemanha observa com apreensão quem os americanos escolherão para o seu próximo presidente dos EUA.

Embora as autoridades em Berlim tenham expressado o desejo de manter relações produtivas com quem quer que seja eleito, um segundo Presidência de Trump poderia significar problemas para a Alemanha.

Assista ao relatório completo da DW aqui:

Harris ou Trump? Berlim observa com cautela a votação dos EUA

Para ver este vídeo, ative o JavaScript e considere atualizar para um navegador que suporta vídeo HTML5

https://p.dw.com/p/4mXCh

3 de novembro de 2024

O que esperar no domingo

Faltando menos de 48 horas para o dia das eleições, Kamala Harris e Donald Trump estão priorizando estados indecisos neste domingo.

Harris está realizando vários eventos em Michigan, começando em Detroit, seguido por uma parada em Pontiac e terminando com um comício noturno na Michigan State University.

Trump está se reunindo com apoiadores nos principais estados indecisos da Geórgia, Carolina do Norte e Pensilvânia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mWzZ

3 de novembro de 2024

Recapitulação de sábado: Harris abre SNL, Trump prevê vitória no voto popular

Kamala Harris pediu a seus apoiadores que “mantenham a calma e sigam em frente”, em uma surpresa no programa de esquetes cômicos da TV “Saturday Night Live”.

O Democrático a candidata presidencial fez sua estreia no programa, que apresentou outros candidatos presidenciais ao longo de sua história de décadas.

Donald Trump apareceu pela última vez no SNL em 2015, onde zombou de sua tendência de exagerar e evitar detalhes políticos.

No início do sábado, os aviões de Harris e Trump compartilharam a pista em Charlotte, Carolina do Norte, enquanto os dois candidatos realizavam eventos de duelo no estado decisivo do sul.

O Republicano O candidato mais tarde foi para a Virgínia, onde previu que ganharia não apenas a contagem do Colégio Eleitoral, mas a maioria dos votos expressos em todo o país.
“Vamos ganhar o voto popular”, disse Trump à multidão. “Acho que temos uma boa chance de ganhar o voto popular.”

Trump dança no palco em comício de campanha em Greensboro, Carolina do Norte
A maioria das pesquisas mostra Trump e Harris dentro da margem de erro um do outro nos estados indecisosImagem: Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Entretanto, o Laboratório Eleitoral da Universidade da Florida informou que mais de 75 milhões de americanos já tinham votado até sábado, um sinal de entusiasmo dos eleitores.

nm,dv/lo (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

https://p.dw.com/p/4mX6x





Biden returns to his hometown after a limited campaign role

2 minutos atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

Biden returns to his hometown after a limited campaign role


Scranton, Pennsylvania
CNN
 — 

In front of a few dozen union carpenters here this weekend, President Joe Biden was getting worked up.

“Now, I know some of you guys are tempted to think it’s macho guys,” Biden said, alluding to his onetime rival, former President Donald Trump, who is courting male voters in a razor-thin election against his vice president.

Not to be out-machoed, Biden recalled some long-ago rumble that went down here when he was a child.

“I tell you what, man, when I was in Scranton, we used to have a little trouble going down the plot once in a while,” he said, sounding anything but threatening. “These are the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the ass.”

Here in his hometown, the president was making what is likely to be his final trip to a battleground before Election Day. After 50 years in public life, it was a subdued final campaign appearance as a sitting office holder.

In Biden’s political winter, perhaps it was inevitable it would all come back to Scranton.

The day had the markings of a Biden classic: There was the mayor’s toddler on the tarmac, introduced as Biden’s “ice cream buddy”; there was the round of “Happy Birthday,” sung to a stranger (“She’s turning 41!”); there was the vague reference to schoolyard violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris was nowhere nearby; her campaign rally in Atlanta began around the same time Biden spoke. Nor was Sen. Bob Casey, locked in a tight battle for his Senate seat here.

None of it was quite the final-weekend campaign rally Biden once hoped to be hosting in support of his own candidacy. It wasn’t even the barnstorming tour of Pennsylvania he once envisioned conducting in support of Harris.

But even if it was a far smaller affair, Biden evinced no disappointment in his address to 100 or so members of the local carpenters union. Tacked on the wall behind his podium, next to the signs for the Harris-Walz campaign, were a few posters saying simply: “Thank you, Joe.”

“You know, we’ve asked a lot of each other, you and I, unions and me,” Biden said, recalling his long reliance on organized labor in his half-century of public life. “I ask you one more thing. I’m asking your support for Kamala and Tim Walz.”

“I’m not just asking for me,” he went on. “I’m going to be gone.”

Kept mostly away from the campaign trail this year, Biden has slowly come to terms with what has been a diminishing presence in the country’s political discourse.

An episode this week involving a verbal flub about Trump supporters being “garbage” only seemed to confirm the anxieties of many Democrats about giving Biden a larger role. In the closing stretch of a razor-thin campaign, the last thing anyone on Harris’ team wanted to be doing was responding to an apparently accidental insult made by someone who is no longer a candidate.

There was a time when Biden imagined a far greater role for himself this fall. He declared in September he would be “on the road” from Labor Day onward, advocating for his vice president.

But as the 2024 campaign draws to a photo finish, the political imperatives of distance from an unpopular incumbent outweighed any desire on Harris’ part to pay homage to the man who handpicked her as his successor.

To be sure, Harris has demonstrated only loyalty to Biden, in public but also in private. She genuinely respects and cares for the president and understands his desire to help her win.

But in a “do no harm” election, where every utterance could be a dealbreaker for a handful of voters in a battleground state, there has been little room for celebrating Biden’s legacy, at least on the campaign trail.

And so, as Harris headlines arena rallies with Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez — and as Democratic surrogates like Barack and Michelle Obama and even the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, make swings across the battlegrounds — Biden is showing up at union halls, playing to his strengths and trying to avoid stepping in it again.

In Scranton, where the President Biden Expressway leads into downtown, the goodwill is evident.

“Scranton becomes part of your heart. It crawls into your heart. It’s real,” Biden said. “I’m so proud to be back.”

It was in Scranton that Biden spent the morning of Election Day in 2020, addressing supporters gathered outside a union hall and stopping by his childhood home.

Signing the living room wall, Biden wrote: “From this house to the White House with the grace of God.”

And it was to the White House he went, propelled by support in places like Scranton, where Biden made a pitch centered on economic opportunities and performed better among White working-class voters than his Democratic predecessors.

Workers cheer as Biden arrives to speak at the Carpenters Local Union 445

Biden still believes he can be of assistance in a state like Pennsylvania, where he maintains deep roots and which he’s visited more than practically anywhere else since taking office. Just since July 21, the day he announced he would drop his bid for a second term, Biden has been to Pennsylvania 10 times.

He has voiced frustration that polls show a tight race — tighter than he believes it should be, against a candidate like Trump — and wants to help where he can.

As he’s watched from the sidelines of the race that he was in a little more than three months ago, Biden has embarked on some soul-searching, those close to him say, reflecting on both the long arc of his career and its abrupt end.

Biden, these people say, remains firm in his view that he would be able to defeat his predecessor in November if he remained at the top of the Democratic ticket. But he recognizes that offering up that view to others might not be in anyone’s best interests.

“Folks love Joe Biden. And they respect and recognize that Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to be his running mate, served alongside her as Vice President, endorsed her when he chose to step back from being our nominee,” said Sen. Chris Coons, Biden’s friend and fellow Delawarean, said this week on CNN. “I do think it’s important that folks hear from President Biden, but they know where he stands and they know that he fully embraces and supports Vice President Harris.”

As he wrapped up his speech to the carpenters here, Biden sought to lay out the stakes of Tuesday’s election.

“What will happen — what will happen if you trade in my administration for his?” he said. “No, I’m not joking. I’m nothing special.”

That moment of self-effacement prompted a cry of, “Yes you are!” from his audience, following by a chant of “Thank you, Joe!”

O sossego de quem está extinto acabou – 03/11/2024 – Ruy Castro

4 minutos atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

O sossego de quem está extinto acabou - 03/11/2024 - Ruy Castro

Se você estiver extinto há, digamos 5.600 anos, e se sente feliz e realizado no seu nicho pré-histórico, sem responsabilidades ou atribulações, esqueça. O sossego acabou. Veja o caso do mamute. Ele foi um figurão em seu tempo. Mas, com o fim da Idade do Gelo, que tornou o seu pelo impróprio para a mudança de estação, e caçado a pauladas pelo homo sapiens, extinguiu-se. A partir daí, por seus cinco metros de altura e 20 toneladas de peso, só continuou lembrado para definir algo enorme, de “proporções mamutianas”. Pois, de repente, há uma forte possibilidade de que ele seja “desextinto” —trazido de volta à vida e, claro, sem ser consultado.

A coisa teria começado há alguns anos na Sibéria, quando foram encontrados restos congelados de mamutes em ótimo estado, contendo inclusive sangue líquido. Tais amostras foram para os laboratórios e, nas garras da clonagem, da bioinformática e da biologia sintética, o ex-mamute não teve a menor chance. Segundo dizem, até 2028 teremos os primeiros bebês-mamutes, dando início a uma nova linhagem.

A ciência não está interessada no mamute por seus possíveis dotes intelectuais ou formidáveis presas. Os cientistas praticam a ciência pela ciência. Uma descoberta leva a outra, esta a mais uma, e nem eles sabem onde vai parar. Se o mamute não quiser viver num mundo de trumps e bolsonaros, isso será com ele. Outro problema é que estamos vivendo uma nova era de degelo, que lhes fará mal à saúde.

Em tese, não há nada errado com a desextinção. Espécies injustamente extintas no passado, como o íbis, o dodô, o lobo-da-Tasmânia, o tigre-de-dentes-de-sabre, o pterodáctilo e os vários dinossauros, poderiam ser trazidas de volta, desde que lhes garantíssemos um habitat saudável e uma Humanidade menos cretina. Mas isso é uma utopia.

E, pensando bem, para quê? O mundo já está cheio de dinossauros, um dos quais eu —incapazes de acompanhar a tecnologia e sofrendo a hostilidade de um mundo movido a senhas, tokens, browsers, capacitação, portabilidade, planilha de contingência, alienação fiduciária e, o pior de tudo, bancários de cara amarrada.


LINK PRESENTE: Gostou deste texto? Assinante pode liberar sete acessos gratuitos de qualquer link por dia. Basta clicar no F azul abaixo.



Flamengo e Atlético-MG começam a decidir título da Copa do Brasil

6 minutos atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

Flamengo e Atlético-MG começam a decidir título da Copa do Brasil

Agência Brasil

Flamengo e Atlético-MG se enfrentam, a partir das 16h (horário de Brasília) deste domingo (3) no estádio do Maracanã, no Rio de Janeiro, no primeiro capítulo da decisão da Copa do Brasil. A Rádio Nacional transmite o confronto decisivo ao vivo.

Após uma temporada frustrante, na qual conquistou o Carioca, mas não passou das quartas de final da Copa Libertadores e ficou distante do título do Campeonato Brasileiro, o Rubro-Negro da Gávea tem a Copa do Brasil como a última oportunidade de garantir um título de maior expressão.

Agora sob o comando do técnico Filipe Luís, o Flamengo acumula bons resultados, superando o Corinthians nas semifinais da Copa do Brasil e com duas vitórias e uma derrota no Brasileiro. Porém, o Rubro-Negro terá desfalques importantes para a partida decisiva, o meio-campista uruguaio De la Cruz, que está com uma lesão coxa direita, e o volante Pulgar e o atacante Bruno Henrique, ambos suspensos. Quem é dúvida é o lateral Alex Sandro, que sentiu a coxa direita.

Em entrevista coletiva realizada na sede da CBF para promover a final, o goleiro Rossi afirmou que espera duas partidas muito complicadas para o Flamengo: “Serão dois jogos muito difíceis. É muito difícil chegar numa final e tanto eles [Atlético-MG] como nós conseguimos. Então será muito importante”.

O Galo também chega ao primeiro jogo da decisão em um bom momento na temporada, alguns dias após confirmar a presença na decisão da Copa Libertadores, que será disputada contra o Botafogo no dia 30 de novembro no estádio Monumental de Nuñez, em Buenos Aires (Argentina).

Diante do Flamengo pela Copa do Brasil, o Atlético viverá uma situação diferente da encontrada contra o River Plate (Argentina) na semifinal da Libertadores, pois terá a vantagem de decidir em casa. Porém, o diretor de futebol da equipe mineira, o ex-goleiro Victor Bagy, destacou a importância do confronto de ida, que será disputado no Maracanã: “Sabemos das dificuldades que enfrentaremos no Maracanã. Serão tão ou mais altas do que vivemos na Argentina. É aproveitar a confiança, mas virar a chave. Porque vimos que as vezes uma série se define no primeiro jogo, ou se encaminha bem, como foi contra o River. [Temos que ter] todo cuidado, atenção e respeito, pois é um jogo que vale muito para nós”.

Para esta partida o Galo tem duas boas notícias, os retornos dos meias Zaracho e Bernard, que se recuperaram de problemas físicos.

Transmissão da Rádio Nacional

A Rádio Nacional transmite Flamengo e Atlético-MG com a narração de André Luiz Mendes, comentários de Bruno Mendes e reportagem de Rafael Monteiro. Você acompanha o Show de Bola Nacional aqui:





