QUEBRANDO – Avião de carga da DHL cai perto do aeroporto de Vilnius, na Lituânia

Avião de carga da DHL cai perto do aeroporto de Vilnius, na Lituânia
O avião teve origem na cidade alemã de Leipzig. A aeronave teria colidido com um prédio residencial perto do aeroporto da capital da Lituânia, e a causa da queda do avião ainda não está clara.
Jovem se inspira em irmão falecido para dissertação de mestrado. ‘Espero que tenha orgulho de mim’
Em Londres, no Reino Unido, Molly Schiller transformou a dor da perda em ação. A jovem se inspira no irmão Max, já falecido, para fazer seu mestrado e comemora a aprovação. É que ela pesquisou a cardiomiopatia hipertrófica, condição que levou a vida do irmãozinho.
“Espero que você tenha orgulho de mim, Max”, disse a jovem nas redes sociais, dirigindo-se ao irmão, que morreu há 10 anos.
Nas redes sociais, Molly escreveu: Em 2015, meu irmãozinho faleceu aos 10 anos de uma doença cardíaca chamada cardiomiopatia hipertrófica. Seis anos depois, acabei de entregar minha dissertação de mestrado pesquisando as causas genéticas da mesma doença.”
Pesquisa e ação
A pesquisa de Molly para a dissertação de mestrado verificou as causas genéticas que podem provocar a condição da cardiomiopatia hipertrófica.
O que se sabe é que essa é uma doença em que há o espessamento das paredes dos ventrículos do coração, o que dificulta o bombeamento de sangue para o corpo.
É de origem genética e pode ser hereditária.
Fundação Max
Molly e os pais Davi e Shira criaram a Fundação Max. É uma instituição de caridade destinada a pessoas que têm o diagnóstico de cardiomiopatia hipertrófica.
Na página da entidade, eles escreveram. “Como família, eles estão maravilhados com o apoio e a gentileza demonstrados a eles e à instituição de caridade”.
De acordo com os Schiller, não teriam conseguido chegar até aqui sem o amor e a força de seus amigos, familiares e apoiadores.
Molly Shciller, uma jovem britânica, inspira no irmão Max, já falecido, para fazer a dissertação de mestrado e os pais Davi e Shira comemoram. Foto: @Molly Shiller
Avião de carga da DHL cai perto do aeroporto de Vilnius – DW – 25/11/2024
Um avião de carga voando em nome da empresa de logística alemã DHL bateu em uma casa perto do Aeroporto Internacional de Vilnius, na Lituânia, na manhã de segunda-feira, matando pelo menos uma pessoa, segundo autoridades lituanas.
O avião, operado pela companhia aérea SWIFT, tinha origem na cidade alemã de Leipzig, que é um hub da DHL.
Todas as pessoas que estavam no edifício residencial sobreviveram, disse um porta-voz do Centro Nacional de Gestão de Crises da Lituânia.
A causa do acidente não foi imediatamente conhecida.
O Grupo DHL, com sede em Bonn, na Alemanha, não divulgou nenhum comunicado até o momento.
De acordo com dados dos serviços de resgate, as equipas de emergência foram alertadas às 5h28 (04h28 CET) de que um avião de carga se tinha chocado contra um edifício.
“Os serviços municipais estão atualmente no local, juntamente com um caminhão de bombeiros e uma equipe de comando do aeroporto de Vilnius”, postou a autoridade aeroportuária lituana no X. “As operações do aeroporto não estão interrompidas neste momento”.
Esta é uma notícia de última hora e será atualizada
A new culture war is brewing — and Coca-Cola’s AI Christmas ad is at the center
The concept of a sociopolitical “culture war” has become so expansive that it feels, at times, reductive. It’s both broad enough to cover everything, from coffee chains to cookie commercials, yet predictable enough for the factions’ opinions to fall roughly along well-worn partisan lines. But now, a new kind of culture war is brewing among the creative class — one that cuts deeper into professional and personal identities.
At its center is debate over the use of generative artificial intelligence, the technology behind tools like ChatGPT, DALL-E and MidJourney. While some hail AI as a breakthrough, enabling near click-of-the-button speed and innovation in industries ranging from marketing to medicine, many see it as a profound threat to creative industries.
The debate over AI’s role in creative work has surfaced in unexpected ways over the past year and reached a fever pitch in recent months. Last fall, Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, denounced AI recreations of her father’s voice, calling them exploitative and made without consent. Over the summer, the Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band apologized to fans after discovering that one of their tour posters — sold as merchandise — had been generated by AI. In October, CNN reported on the rise of AI-powered virtual K-pop bands in South Korea, while some U.S.-based crowdfunding platforms introduced rules banning campaigns relying entirely on AI-generated content.
Amid this growing divide, Coca-Cola entered the conversation with a bold move: the release of a new Christmas commercial created using generative AI, thrusting the global brand into the heart of this contentious debate.
Festive flashpoint
The Coca-Cola commercial in question, released earlier this month, features all the hallmarks of holiday nostalgia: families exchanging warm smiles, people in cozy knit scarves and gloves clutching the iconic glass bottles, big red trucks rumbling through snowy streets. The imagery is an unmistakable homage to the company’s 1995 “Holidays Are Coming” advertisement, which was made using human actors and real trucks.
But this time, Coca-Cola’s commercial promising “real magic” wasn’t assembled on a set or a soundstage. Instead, it was conjured into existence by artificial intelligence and featured a few otherworldly touches, like a snowy village melting into a Coke bottle here, or a gingerbread house animating itself there.
According to Forbes, the video was a collaborative effort by three AI studios — Secret Level, Silverside AI and Wild Car — using four different generative AI models, a kind of technical choreography. Each studio created their own version of the ad (though Silverside’s AI developer, Chris Barber, has since clarified on X, formerly Twitter, the now-viral version of the advertisement wasn’t their studio’s contribution).
Many creators and customers were quick to criticize the campaign as being emblematic of a worrying trend of replacing human artistry with machine-generated substitutes. For instance, Alex Hirsch, the creator of the beloved Disney series “Gravity Falls,” joked online that Coca-Cola’s signature red color scheme was now “made from the blood of out-of-work artists,” while other social media commentators described the advertisement as “disastrous” and “dystopian.”
“Coca-Cola just put out an ad and ruined Christmas,” Dylan Pearce, a TikTok user, said of the commercial. “To put out slop like this just ruins the Christmas spirit.”
A broader battle
The debate over Coca-Cola’s commercial is just the latest flashpoint in a growing culture war among the creative class. Similar tensions arose earlier this year when Apple faced backlash for an iPad Pro ad that depicted art supplies — brushes, paints, canvases, musical instruments, typewriters — being pulverized by a hydraulic press, a message many saw as a dismissal of traditional methods in favor of digital tools.
Supporters of generative AI often liken this moment to past technological upheavals, such as the invention of photography or the rise of digital publishing. They argue that each disruption faced its own wave of skepticism before becoming a standard tool for creators. But critics say this comparison misses the mark. Generative AI doesn’t merely augment creativity — it fundamentally reshapes the economics of creative work.
“Generative AI doesn’t merely augment creativity — it fundamentally reshapes the economics of creative work.”
While a traditional ad campaign might require weeks of brainstorming sessions, focus groups and meticulous production schedules, AI can spit out a ready-made storyboard in minutes. Coca-Cola’s ad crystallizes these fears, even though, as Shelly Palmer, a professor of advanced media in residence at Syracuse University, said in a recent blog post, it “truly sucks.”
In an industry where holiday campaigns are major cultural touchpoints — think of the iconic Coca-Cola polar bears or the “Holidays Are Coming” truck — replacing traditional methods with AI feels, to some, like a betrayal. This is especially true after Pratik Thakar, a vice president of Coca-Cola and the company’s global head of generative A.I., touted the budgetary and speed advantages of the project in a recent conversation with Ad Age.
So, for every artist who sees AI as a tool to expand their imagination, there’s another who views it as a threat to their livelihood. Coca-Cola’s Christmas ad, for all its shimmering visuals, is more than just a marketing campaign. It’s a litmus test for the future of creativity in an increasingly automated world. For the brand, the move was a calculated risk — and one they aren’t turning away from despite the divided viewer response.
“The Coca-Cola Company has celebrated a long history of capturing the magic of the holidays in content, film, events and retail activations for decades around the globe,” a spokesman for the company said in a statement provided to The New York Times. “This year, we crafted films through a collaboration of human storytellers and the power of generative A.I.”
In the meantime, the holidays — and the culture wars — roll on.
