The first season of Netflix and Riot’s Arcane animated series fashioned disparate pieces of League of Legends lore into a beautiful, devastating tale about a society on the brink of collapse. The show infused each of its characters with a depth and complexity that felt unlike anything Riot had done elsewhere in the longrunning franchise. And its commitment to telling its own story made it remarkably easy for new fans to dive in.
Arcane’s season two review: a revolutionary powderkeg
There’s a density to Arcane’s second season that feels reflective of the show’s creative team working to bring this juggernaut of a story to a satisfying end in just nine short episodes. Especially since it has been three years since season 1, you might need a refresher on how things became so dire for the citizens of Piltover and Zaun. But while the new season drops you right back into the chaos in a somewhat disorienting way, it does an excellent job of weaving together the many different threads of Arcane’s powerful legend.
Arcane’s first season ended with a literal bang — an explosive attack from Jinx (Ella Purnell) on the elite council members of Piltover just as they were about to sign a peace treaty that would have brought an end to their war on the impoverished people of Zaun. Though Jinx’s attack was rooted in years of personal psychological torment and her growing up as part of Zaun’s abused, disenfranchised underclass, it was a moment that made her sister Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) see truly her as a terroristic monster. It wasn’t clear who might emerge from the smoking rubble in the end, but there was no question about how much harder Piltover would retaliate with its dangerous Hextech weapons.
Arcane’s second season picks up in the immediate aftermath of the attack to emphasize the sheer amount of destruction Jinx caused in her crusade to make Piltover pay for its history of injustices. With so many of Piltover’s political leaders dead, the city’s priorities and its balance of power have to shift in ways that feel necessary to Vi and other survivors like enforcer Caitlyn Kiramman (Katie Leung). But while the new season takes some time to make you appreciate the magnitude of Piltover’s loss, it pushes this act of Arcane’s story into motion by exploring how oppressive societies create the monsters they ultimately come to hate and fear.
Everyone suffers as Arcane moves its characters into a new phase of conflict, but the show uses Vi and Jinx in particular to highlight how profoundly war can unmoor people from their senses of self. It’s easier for the sisters to let one another go than it is for either of them to see themselves in the other’s face. And when presented with chances to channel their feelings into action, it seldom occurs to them how fighting just to hurt the other side is guaranteed to cause self-inflicted wounds.
Arcane repeatedly echoes that idea as it briskly shifts focus to the rest of its cast and brings the devastating danger of Hextech into sharp focus. Inventor Jayce Talis (Kevin Alejandro) and politician Mel Medarda (Toks Olagundoye) can understand the gravity of the escalation her warhawk mother Ambessa (Ellen Thomas) is hungry for. But that foresight can only do so much to keep the calls for a full-on invasion of Zaun at bay.
Arcane’s second season uses the rising tension and Jayce’s fears about what he has helped create to delve deeper into the magical mysteries of Hextech with a subplot that zooms far out into new realms of the League of Legends universe. It’s another way the show reinforces its ideas about actions coming with consequences that aren’t immediately obvious up close. And in some of Arcane’s characters, it crystalizes how heavy a price the planet can pay as humanity wages war.
Hextech also features largely in most of this season’s more visually stunning set pieces, which are once again truly the show’s greatest strength. Though the show as a whole is still utterly gorgeous, the action feels even more brutal this time around. On occasion, the “cool” needle drops feel a bit tone deaf because of how frank Arcane is trying to be in its depiction of a society tearing itself apart. But that has always kinda been Arcane’s vibe, and the season really leaning into it will likely appeal to hardcore fans.
Because the stakes are even higher and all of Arcane’s players are now fully locked into the war, this season’s first three episodes often feel more narratively dense and like they’re moving at a much faster pace. That might be more exhausting if the season was dropping all at once, but Netflix has smartly chosen to split it up into three separate acts set to debut through the end of the month. We won’t know until the end of November just how Arcane’s creators intend to bring this story to a close and whether it might set the stage for whatever’s coming next for the franchise. But this first act is a strong opener for Arcane’s final chapter.
Coreia do Norte bloqueou GPS no Sul, diz Seul – DW – 09/11/2024
Coréia do Norte conduziu ataques de bloqueio de GPS na sexta-feira, afetando as operações de vários navios e aviões em Coréia do Suldisseram os militares de Seul no sábado.
“A Coreia do Norte conduziu provocações de bloqueio de GPS em Haeju e Kaesong ontem e hoje (8 e 9 de novembro)”, disseram os chefes do Estado-Maior Conjunto de Seul em um comunicado no sábado, acrescentando que vários navios e dezenas de aeronaves civis estavam enfrentando “algumas interrupções operacionais” como um resultado.
As alegações do ataque de interferência vem uma semana depois do teste de disparo da Coreia do Norte o que descreveu como seu poderoso míssil ICBM de combustível sólido.
O Estado-Maior Conjunto da Coreia do Sul (JCS) alertou os navios e aviões que operam na área do Mar Ocidental para terem cuidado com o bloqueio do sinal GPS da Coreia do Norte.
O JCS instou a Coreia do Norte a parar com a provocação do bloqueio do GPS.
“Pedimos veementemente à Coreia do Norte que cesse imediatamente as suas provocações com o GPS e avise que será responsabilizada por quaisquer questões subsequentes decorrentes disto”, disseram.
Aumento das hostilidades entre o Norte e o Sul
As tensões entre a Coreia do Norte e a Coreia do Sul atingiram novos mínimos desde que a Coreia do Norte começou a enviar balões de lixo para a Coreia do Sul, ao mesmo tempo que lançava uma série de mísseis balísticos numa demonstração de força.
Especialistas em aviação expressaram preocupações sobre Campanha de balão de lixo da Coreia do Nortelançamentos de mísseis e o surgimento de “spoofing” de GPS, pois pode colocar em risco as operações de voos e a segurança.
Líder norte-coreano Kim Jong Un tornou-se mais hostil em relação ao governo conservador do Sul, que continua a criticar Pyongyang pela sua decisão de abandonar os seus objectivos de longa data de reconciliação com o Sul.
Além do crescente exibição de poder através de lançamentos de mísseis, há também uma preocupação crescente O relatado fornecimento de equipamento militar e tropas do Norte à Rússia para apoiar a guerra do Presidente Vladimir Putin contra a Ucrânia.
IMF/kb (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Offense vs Defense • 213hoops.com
The Clippers will look to continue their winning ways in Sacramento in a contest pitting one of the NBA’s best defenses against one of the NBA’s best offenses.
Game Information
Where: Golden One Center, Sacramento, California
When: 7:00 PM PT
How to Watch: FanDuel Sports SoCal, AM 570
Projected Starting Lineups
Clippers: James Harden – Norm Powell – Derrick Jones Jr. – Terance Mann – Ivica Zubac
Kings: De’Aaron Fox – Kevin Huerter – DeMar DeRozan – Keegan Murray – Domantas Sabonis
Injuries
Clippers: Kawhi Leonard Out (Knee), Mo Bamba Out (Knee), PJ Tucker Out (Away From Team), Cam Christie Out (G-League), Trentyn Flowers Out (G-League)
Kings: None
The Big Picture
The Clippers have to be feeling pretty good. After dropping the first three games of their five-game homestand, the Clips won their last two, including a highly satisfying blowout victory over Paul George’s Sixers in his first game back in Los Angeles since he left this summer. Moreover, both wins corresponded to how the Clippers want to play: tough defense, aggressive transition offense, and just enough shooting to get by. The Clippers’ defense continues to prove its legitimacy; now ranked 5th on the season, the Clippers look every part of a top-five unit on that end, with long, active perimeter defenders and a strong anchor in Ivica Zubac. The question remains on offense, where the Clippers’ halfcourt attack frequently gets bogged down, especially when James Harden is out of the game. We will see if continued reps and familiarity will result in stronger and more cohesive offensive play as the season really gets into swing.
The Antagonist
The Kings have gotten off to an excellent start this year. They are 5-3 with a fairly difficult opening schedule, but their underlying numbers suggest they’re better than that. The Kings currently sit at 6th in the NBA in Net Rating (6.0), with the 5th best offense (not a surprise) and the 11th best defense (big surprise). DeMar DeRozan has fit right in next to De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, giving the Kings three guys who can be offensive hubs and are also capable of playing off one another. The defense is a bit harder to square, but Mike Brown always has his guys playing hard, and Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis are both plus defenders on the perimeter. They are a tough, veteran squad with a lot of weapons and a raucous home crowd, making this one of the most challenging Clippers’ games so far this season.
Notes
The Defensive Matchups: I’ll be interested to see how the Clippers come out on defense in this one. The Kings have three excellent scorers in Fox, DeRozan, and Sabonis, and surround them with two deadeye shooters with Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray. Zu will be on Sabonis, and I’d guess Derrick Jones Jr. takes Fox while Terance Mann draws the DeRozan assignment. That leaves Norm Powell and James Harden to cover the shooters, which can be dangerous as neither player is always the most attentive off-ball. I suspect we see Norm on the quicker Huerter, with Harden on the beefier Murray. If this game is close, I think this could be yet another Kris Dunn closing situation, as he’s the clear best option on the team on both Fox and super-sixth-man Malik Monk, who frequently closes for the Kings. If the Clippers can produce another strong defensive effort in this one, it might be the most impressive notch in their belt so far.
Can Harden Get Going: James Harden has been overall quite effective for the Clippers this season due to his sheer production, but he hasn’t really had a complete offensive game to this point. While the Kings are good on defense, they don’t have a great cover for Harden. He’s too big and strong for Ellis, Fox, Monk, or Huerter, and should still have a bit of a quickness advantage on Murray. Additionally, Sabonis is not the most frightening interior presence. Maybe this can be a game where Harden is able to finish inside, and/or the first contest where his three-point shot starts falling. The Clippers’ offense will probably look much, much better on nights when Harden is truly in his scoring bag, and tonight would be a great occasion for his first outburst of the season. Hopefully it happens.
Norm Powell, Scorching: There’s being on a heater and there’s whatever Norm Powell has been on to start this season. Norm is averaging 25 points per game in 33.4 minutes while shooting 53% from the field, including 48.5% from three on 8.5 attempts per game. He won’t continue shooting at this rate from outside or inside the arc, but the Clippers need to take advantage for as long as he’s playing like this, because most of his shots aren’t even hitting rim at this point. That Norm is doing this without his usual foul-baiting being successful is all the more impressive and has made his game that much more fun to watch. Let’s see if he can continue on this ridiculous streak for another game.
CGU vê R$ 13 mi de emenda irregular a ONGs e cita Randolfe – 09/11/2024 – Poder
Constança Rezende
A CGU (Controladoria-Geral da União), ligada ao governo Lula (PT), constatou irregularidades em seis dos dez repasses de emendas Pix a ONGs analisados pelo órgão, com a indicação expressa pelo parlamentar de beneficiário ou do objetivo específico para a aplicação dos recursos, em valores que somam cerca de R$ 13 milhões.
De acordo com relatório preliminar concluído na quinta-feira (7) e obtido pela Folha, essas indicações foram evidenciadas em ofícios expedidos pelos próprios parlamentares ou em despachos nos respectivos processos administrativos.
Dentre os citados pelo relatório da CGU estão o senador Randolfe Rodrigues (PT-AP), líder do governo no Congresso —ele nega irregularidades.
A análise, elaborada por determinação do ministro Flávio Dino, do STF (Supremo Tribunal Federal), também identificou sobrepreço nas contratações, falta de capacidade técnica para a execução dos objetos e ausência de chamamento público para a escolha das ONGs.
As emendas Pix são verbas direcionadas por parlamentares para o cofre de prefeituras e governos estaduais sem a necessidade de apontar como o recurso será usado.
O tema está no centro de uma crise entre o Congresso e o Judiciário —Dino exige mais transparência para os recursos, e parlamentares dizem ver as digitais do governo por trás da atuação do ministro do STF.
Na análise da CGU —que focou apenas 20 ONGs, sendo dez beneficiadas com emendas Pix— foi citada, por exemplo, uma transferência Pix no valor de R$ 9,5 milhões determinada pela senadora Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB) ao Governo da Paraíba e, por esse, repassado à Fundação Parque Tecnológico da Paraíba (PaqTcPB).
A verba teve como objetivo a execução dos eventos “Bom é na Feira” e “Centro de Cultura Junina para quadrilhas em Campina Grande”, além da reforma de um parque de tecnologia, entre 2023 e 2024.
Segundo a CGU, a partir das análises realizadas sobre as parcerias, verificou-se que a parlamentar “selecionou expressamente a entidade parceira e os projetos a serem contemplados, prescindindo de chamamento público para seleção”.
De acordo com o órgão, não cabe a indicação pelo parlamentar de organização da sociedade civil como beneficiária nessa modalidade.
Também constatou-se que não houve processo de seleção da organização por meio de chamamento público. A Controladoria ainda aponta que as definições sobre a cidade, a instituição executora e os projetos “foram estabelecidos expressamente pela parlamentar autora da emenda”.
“É oportuno mencionar que a parlamentar responsável pela emenda é grande incentivadora de ações implementadas pela fundação, inclusive já recebeu o título de ‘embaixadora do PaqTcPB”, diz a CGU.
A fiscalização do projeto mostra que a ONG não apresentou capacidade operacional e técnica para executar os principais objetos do contrato. Ainda há indícios de direcionamento para a contratação de serviços de empresas de ex-funcionários da ONG, segundo a CGU.
A senadora e a ONG negam qualquer irregularidade.
Outras emendas Pix com supostas irregularidades na execução, de acordo com o relatório da CGU, foram feitas pelo senador Randolfe Rodrigues, nos valores de R$ 550 mil e de R$ 300 mil.
Ambas foram transferidas ao Governo do Amapá, que repassou para a organização da sociedade civil Inorte (Instituto de Gestão em Desenvolvimento Social e Urbano). O objetivo foi a realização da festa de aniversário de 79 anos do município de Oiapoque e da Festa de São Tiago 2024.
Entre as irregularidades, a Controladoria diz que a transferência especial, com a emenda Pix, ocorreu para uma ação definida pelo parlamentar autor da emenda. Além disso, afirmou que não houve chamamento público e que foram contratadas empresas ligadas a dirigentes da instituição, além de sobrepreço.
O órgão diz que, pela “interpretação literal” da Constituição, as emendas do tipo transferência especial só podem ter como beneficiários diretos prefeituras e estados. A decisão sobre a aplicação dos recursos “deve ser exclusiva dos mesmos”.
A CGU também destacou que foi verificado “o registro de publicidade pessoal do congressista responsável pela indicação da emenda durante a execução do evento”.
É possível ver uma publicação no Instagram do Inorte, no dia 21 de setembro, com uma entrevista com Randolfe na divulgação de um evento com e legenda: “No segundo dia de Festival Equinócio o senador Randolfe Rodrigues já nos adianta que tem muito mais surpresas pela frente”.
Procurado pela Folha, Randolfe diz que não direcionou as emendas para nenhuma instituição e que desconhece a ONG, exceto pelos trabalhos realizados. Em divergência com a CGU, Randfolfe diz que apontar em que a emenda deve ser executada obedece aos critérios de transparência.
“Dar uma indicação específica do objeto para onde o recurso vai é exatamente o que o ministro Dino pede, para mais transparência. Já o governo do estado é que faz e acompanha a execução”, disse.
A Inorte disse que todas as informações do contrato são públicas, que as respostas já foram enviadas para a CGU e que as prestações de contas foram feitas.
No caso da emenda da Paraíba, a senadora Daniella Ribeiro disse, por meio da sua assessoria, que não há qualquer irregularidade na destinação de sua autoria e que, conforme informações da fundação, a execução dos projetos ocorreu na forma da lei.
Também disse que parte dos recursos foram integralmente devolvidos à Secretaria de Estado da Ciência, Tecnologia e Inovação, “por razões de ordem técnica e recomendação jurídica”, e que é permitido fazer a dispensa de chamamento público para a indicação da aplicação dos recursos.
A secretaria respondeu que todos os processos seguiram os dispositivos legais, com monitoramento na execução.
A diretoria da fundação da Paraíba enviou o mesmo conteúdo da senadora e acrescentou que a organização possui plena capacidade técnica e operacional, fundamentada nos seus 40 anos de atividades.
