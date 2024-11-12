NOSSAS REDES

Bitcoin se aproxima de US$ 90.000 enquanto investidores buscam administração Trump favorável à criptografia

5 minutos atrás

Bitcoin se aproxima de US$ 90.000 enquanto investidores buscam administração Trump favorável à criptografia | Criptografia

A criptomoeda mais popular do mundo ganhou mais de 30% desde a eleição presidencial dos EUA.

O Bitcoin está se aproximando de US$ 90.000, enquanto os entusiastas da criptografia apostam que o presidente eleito dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, adotará uma abordagem direta em relação às moedas digitais.

A criptomoeda mais popular do mundo atingiu um recorde de US$ 89.637 na terça-feira, continuando sua recuperação explosiva desde a eleição presidencial dos EUA em 5 de novembro.

A commodity ganhou mais de 30% desde o dia das eleições, com os investidores prevendo que Washington adotará políticas mais favoráveis ​​às criptomoedas sob Trump.

Durante seu primeiro mandato como presidente, Trump chamou o Bitcoin de “fraude” e reclamou que a moeda estava “competindo com o dólar”.

O republicano, no entanto, mudou radicalmente de rumo durante sua campanha de reeleição para se apresentar como um criptocampeão.

Entre outras promessas, Trump prometeu transformar os EUA na “capital criptográfica do planeta” e substituir o presidente da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, Gary Gensler, que liderou os esforços da administração do presidente Joe Biden para aumentar a supervisão do sector.

Em setembro, Trump anunciou o lançamento de seu próprio empreendimento criptográfico, World Liberty Financial, junto com seus familiares.

“Obviamente (é) uma negociação clara de Trump, já que ele apoia muito a indústria, e isso só pode significar mais demanda tanto por ações criptográficas quanto pelas próprias moedas”, disse Nick Twidale, analista-chefe de mercado da ATFX Global em Sydney.

“O fato de o Bitcoin estar sendo negociado perto de máximos históricos quando o resultado da eleição foi divulgado significava que o céu estava limpo acima.”

Apesar de seus seguidores entusiasmados, o Bitcoin e outras criptomoedas são amplamente vistos como ativos especulativos e são conhecidos por sofrer grandes oscilações de valor.

Depois de atingir um recorde de US$ 69.000 no final de 2021, o Bitcoin caiu para menos de US$ 16.000 no ano seguinte.

A commodity voltou ao pico anterior em março, depois de subir mais de 300% desde novembro de 2022.



Aljazeera

Os eleitores de todo o mundo desejam uma praga para todos os titulares. O trabalho pode evitar esse destino | Polly Toynbee

59 segundos atrás

12 de novembro de 2024

Os eleitores de todo o mundo desejam uma praga para todos os titulares. O trabalho pode evitar esse destino
Polly Toynbee

Polly Toynbee

TOs alarmes de pânico presentes nos pacotes de boas-vindas dos deputados a Westminster podem ter sido observados com nervosismo por alguns membros da bancada trabalhista na semana passada. O choque da vitória de Donald Trump deixa muitos preocupados com as próximas eleições, mesmo que não estejam exatamente em pânico. Passam-se cinco anos até que os eleitores julguem os sucessos e fracassos do Partido Trabalhista, mas falar de um programa de renovação de 10 anos de repente parece-lhes um pouco arrogante.

Grandes condenações trovejantes contra os social-democratas do tipo Joe Biden/Kamala Harris choveram de todos os lados. Previsivelmente, a direita caricatura-os como elites liberais sinalizadoras de virtude que perderam contacto com os valores da classe trabalhadora, preocupados como estavam com identidades incompreensíveis e acordadas, zombando dos tolos sem instrução que foram enganados pelo demagogo Trump. Nunca faltam culpas inúteis nas paliçadas trabalhistas, ecoando a acusação de que estão fora de contato com as pessoas comuns, já que a Reforma ameaça muitos assentos. Mas ei, Trabalho acaba de ganhar uma grande maioria com a sua bancada mais operária de sempre. Por mais fascinantes que tenham sido as eleições nos EUA, as lições tiradas desse país estrangeiro são limitadas. Porquê destruir a nada má campanha de Harris ou assumir erradamente que a Bidenómica social-democrata deve ter sido uma derrota eleitoral?

Olhe ao redor do mundo. Em todos os lugares, governos em exercício de todos os matizes foram derrotados por eleitores furiosos. Pela primeira vez em quase 120 anos de registos, todos os governos de 10 grandes países acompanhados por um projecto de investigação com eleições este ano sofreram uma reversão sem precedentes. O processador de dados do Financial Times, John Burn-Murdoch, chama este ano de “o cemitério dos titulares”em todo o mundo desenvolvido. A coligação Ensemble de Emmanuel Macron, os democratas liberais do Japão e o partido Bharatiya Janata de Narendra Modi estiveram entre os partidos no poder que foram chutados. Direita, esquerda, extremistas e moderados, todos caíram, com os governos canadiano e alemão a caírem a seguir. A crise do custo de vida pós-Covid e a invasão da Ucrânia fizeram os preços disparar. Não importa se os acontecimentos mundiais estão fora do controlo dos governantes: os governos são os culpados. Os eleitores vingam-se indiscriminadamente da estagnação dos salários e do aumento dos preços quando estão rodeados por uma riqueza obscena crescente.

Os trabalhistas poderão escapar a essa praga que atinge todos os titulares do poder numa Grã-Bretanha ainda enjoada devido às viagens políticas de montanha-russa, com memórias frescas do Brexit, de Boris Johnson, da austeridade e do prejuízo hipotecário de Liz Truss. Lançar os Conservadores para a sua pior derrota de sempre foi um momento de catarse nacional. Mesmo que o Partido Trabalhista seja menos que amado, é perverso fazer comparações com o destino dos Democratas.

Na sexta-feira passada, o gabinete reuniu-se num dia fora de casa (apenas do outro lado da rua, no Tesouro). Embora as eleições nos EUA não estivessem na agenda, naturalmente a sombra de Harris pairava sobre as suas discussões sobre como avançar com o governo de Keir Starmer. cinco missões. Para que não se esqueçam, estes são o crescimento económico, a energia limpa, o crime e a justiça, as oportunidades através da educação e do NHS. Se não estiverem exatamente incorporados na imaginação do público, isso pouco importa: são motores para trabalhar entre departamentos. O que importa em 2029 será oferecer as respostas certas para perguntas simples: você se sente melhor? O NHS está visivelmente a recuperar? Há menos migrantes chegando em barcos sem visto?

Mas o governo é mais do que Deliveroo. A “entrega” é essencial, mas também o é um sentido aguçado de identidade política para receber o crédito por isso. Esse primeiro orçamento foi o Trabalhista na sua essência: depois de décadas de dinheiro fluindo dos trabalhadores, tirou dos patrões e dos proprietários de capital, ao mesmo tempo que aumentou o salário mínimo, criando um gráfico íngreme isso mostra que os ricos pagam mais e os mais pobres pagam menos. Introduziu o IVA para propinas escolares privadas. Aumentou o imposto sobre ganhos de capital para os mais ricos. Poluir jatos particulares acabará compensando £ 1.000 por passageiro em voos intercontinentais. Os não-domados não terão mais abrigo isentos de impostos. Os super-ricos que evitam impostos ao sequestrar dinheiro em terras agrícolas começarão a pagar heranças acima de 3 milhões de libras. Enquanto os agricultores chegarem a Westminster na próxima semana, lembrem-se de que “ainda são mais bem tratados do que qualquer outra pessoa em termos de imposto sobre herança”, de acordo com o Instituto de Estudos Fiscais.

Mas a reação continua, dia após dia. As empresas e os que estão em melhor situação protestam sem sugestões de outros impostos para pagar o NHS e as escolas públicas. Ameaças de fuga dos ricos são abundantes, mas as evidências da LSE pesquisando os 1% mais ricos não encontraram nenhuma realmente planejando migrar. Afinal, esse 1% do topo tem se saído surpreendentemente bem, tornando 31 vezes mais riqueza do que todo o resto desde 2010.

Os eleitores – com os seus salários estagnados ou pior – compreendem esta injustiça por instinto, se não em números. É por isso que as medidas neste orçamento têm sido populares, embora nunca se saiba disso pela maioria dos relatórios. Os ganhos de capital estavam nas mãos das pessoas três principais opções para aumentos de impostosjuntamente com o IVA sobre as propinas das escolas privadas. Os impostos sobre viagens aéreas e sobre energia e resíduos não ficam muito atrás. Aqueles que ganham mais de £ 75.000 por ano e os proprietários de segundas residências estão no topo da lista daqueles que deveriam pagar mais. É verdade que as pessoas não sabem quase nada sobre como é gasta a maior parte dos impostos (consideram que os gastos com os migrantes são os segundos mais elevados, embora sejam apenas 0,3%). Paul Lewis, apresentador do Money Box da BBC Radio 4descobre que as pessoas são a favor do imposto sobre herança nas fazendas quando ouvem os fatos. YouGov descobre que o único item do orçamento que a maioria rejeita é o aumento de £ 1 nas tarifas de ônibus (e os eleitores estão certos nisso).

A grande desigualdade na Grã-Bretanha é bem compreendida e constitui uma forte razão para o sentimento antipolítico. Apesar de esta ligeira inclinação orçamental ir de encontro ao sentimento público, os ministros parecem marcadamente relutantes em falar sobre justiça social, como se as suas escolhas orçamentais se devessem apenas ao buraco negro de 22 mil milhões de libras. Embora os políticos trabalhistas tenham justiça na medula, eles evitam nervosamente expressar instintos igualitários que ecoariam fortemente na maioria das pessoas. Os deputados trabalhistas são por natureza insurgentes – combatentes contra a grande desigualdade social desencadeada por Margaret Thatcher – e a sua liderança deveria deixá-los livres para o dizerem. Ser um pouco baunilha conquista poucos corações e mentes.

Com sorte nos seus opositores, os Trabalhistas podem apreciar que Kemi Badenoch caia em todas as armadilhas, defendendo todos os interesses abastados, todas as escolas privadas e proprietários de capitais privados contra os impostos que o público apoia. Os Conservadores não aprenderam nada com a sua humilhação: a opinião pública rejeita o seu pequeno Estado. Observe ela exortar Starmer a acelerar um acordo comercial com os EUA – dificilmente político, enquanto o mundo aguarda a guerra comercial de Trump. Negociar a qualquer preço? Kim Darrocho antigo embaixador do Reino Unido em Washington, adverte que qualquer oferta dos EUA será exactamente como foi em 2017: apenas estará em cima da mesa se a Grã-Bretanha se abrir aos produtos agrícolas baratos dos EUA, ao seu frango clorado e à carne bovina tratada com hormonas. Se Badenoch apoiar isso, ela alienará o público e os agricultores. Portanto, provoquem estas batalhas: elas apenas irão aguçar a identidade do Partido Trabalhista. Se as eleições nos EUA têm algo a ensinar aos trabalhistas, é isto: num mundo turbulento das redes sociais, seja ousado.



The Guardian



primeiro dia na sombra de Donald Trump

8 minutos atrás

12 de novembro de 2024

primeiro dia na sombra de Donald Trump

Uma ferramenta sinônimo de sucesso ou um fardo? Segunda-feira, 11 de novembro, nos primeiros minutos da cerimônia de abertura do 29e Conferência das Partes sobre o Clima (COP29), Sultão Al-Jaber, o presidente da COP28passou o martelo que sela as principais decisões ao seu sucessor, o azerbaijano Mukhtar Babayev.

Um ano depois de ter conseguido incluir – pela primeira vez num texto de diplomacia climática – os termos do “saída dos combustíveis fósseis”as 198 partes têm agora até 22 de novembro, ou onze dias, para chegar a acordo sobre um montante de financiamento para ajudar os países em desenvolvimento a terem sucesso na sua transição. «verde». “Sabemos que estas negociações são complexas e difíceis”impediu M. Babayev de contratar.

Poucas horas mais tarde, para começar bem a sua conferência, a Presidência do Azerbaijão já batia o martelo ao adoptar regras destinadas a regular melhor parte do Artigo 6º relativo aos mercados de carbono. Uma estratégia idêntica à dos Emirados Árabes Unidos que materializaram o fundo de “perdas e danos” desde as primeiras horas da sua COP.

Leia também | Artigo reservado para nossos assinantes A COP29 abre num clima geopolítico pressionado pela eleição de Trump e pela situação económica

Serpente marinha das negociações climáticas desde o Acordo de Paris, o Artigo 6 permitiu que os mercados de carbono se desenvolvessem sem padrões internacionais suficientemente sólidos, de acordo com vários estudos que demonstraram a ineficiência de numerosos projectos. Considerado demasiado flexível pela União Europeia (UE) e por muitos países em desenvolvimento, o projecto de regulação e normalização proposto no ano passado na COP28 falhou.

Na noite de segunda-feira, as partes aprovaram um texto que estabelece procedimentos em torno do artigo 6.4, confiando a um órgão das Nações Unidas a tarefa de supervisionar a troca de créditos de carbono entre países ou empresas. A sociedade civil denunciou uma medida enérgica, apontando em particular para o Órgão de Supervisão do Artigo 6.4, um pequeno comité técnico, que implementará as regras “sem a opinião dos Estados”, de acordo com o Centro de Direito Ambiental Internacional (CIEL). “Isso contorna a capacidade dos Estados de discutir, e muito menos de revisar, as normas antes de elas entrarem em vigor”estimou Erika Lennon, advogada do CIEL. O resto do Artigo 6, nomeadamente o 6.2, que rege as transacções entre países, permanece na agenda dos negociadores.

“Estamos no caminho da ruína”

Os organizadores estavam demasiado interessados ​​em exibir uma primeira vitória no início desta COP muito perigosa. Durante o primeiro dia, a presidência do Azerbaijão seguiu pela primeira vez os passos dos cientistas enquanto a Organização Meteorológica Mundial desenhava, segunda-feira, 11 de novembro, “alerta máximo”, ao explicar que o ano de 2024 ultrapassará, pela primeira vez, 1,5°C de aquecimento global, o limiar mais ambicioso do acordo de Paris adotado em 2015.

Você ainda tem 53,78% deste artigo para ler. O restante é reservado aos assinantes.



Le Monde

Trump's emerging team of loyalists is primed for a fast start in his second term

14 minutos atrás

12 de novembro de 2024

Trump's emerging team of loyalists is primed for a fast start in his second term
CNN



CNN
 — 

Donald Trump is doing exactly what his sweeping election win entitled him to do by systematically building a governing team in his own hardline MAGA image.

What may end up as the modern age’s most right-wing West Wing will target Washington elites and undocumented migrants, seek to shred the regulatory state and tell the rest of the world that from now on, it’s America First.

The shape of Trump’s second administration is emerging from his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he’s being feted by club members amid a circus atmosphere enlivened by the presence of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

Each of the president-elect’s new picks for top jobs has been enough to send shudders down liberals’ spines. And that was part of the point.

Stephen Miller, last seen in public declaring that “America is for Americans and Americans only” at Trump’s seething Madison Square Garden rally, is expected to be named as White House deputy chief of staff for policy, CNN reported, a position in which he’d likely choreograph mass deportations.

Tom Homan, the pick for “border czar,” sports a gruff persona that’s a good fit for a president-elect who loves a tough guy. He played to type Monday by going on Fox News, where he has served for years as a pundit, and warning Democratic governors who try to block deportations “to get the hell out of the way.”

Trump’s new border czar to Democratic governors: Get the hell out of the way

While Trump’s word will be law in the new administration, the president-elect’s national security picks so far suggest a more mainstream Republican approach to foreign policy than those for immigration.

Trump is likely to nominate Marco Rubio as secretary of state, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported. The Florida senator crudely mocked Trump on the 2016 campaign trail and was seen as the kind of neoconservative whom the president-elect’s fans love to hate. But Rubio has long since converted to Trumpism, and at the Republican National Convention this summer told the nation, “The only way to make America wealthy and safe and strong again is to make Donald J. Trump our president again.” Rubio’s likely selection was first reported by The New York Times.

Trump’s choice for UN ambassador is House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik, whose career rocketed after she ditched mainstream conservatism to become one of Trump’s top defenders. “I stand ready to advance President Donald J. Trump’s restoration of America First peace through strength leadership on the world stage on Day One at the United Nations,” the New York congresswoman said in a statement.

On Monday evening, sources said Trump asked Florida Rep. Mike Waltz to be national security adviser in a move that will send shockwaves across the Atlantic given the former Green Beret’s warning this year that “it’s time for allies to invest in their own security” and that US taxpayers had footed “the bill for far too long.”

Rubio, Waltz and Stefanik are all hardcore China hawks and their selection offers a clear pointer of how Trump’s policy will develop toward America’s new superpower rival.

The president-elect also tapped former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency, despite or because of his rock-bottom ratings from progressive green groups while in the House. The last two Democratic presidents have used the EPA’s regulatory powers to try to fight climate change. But Zeldin pledged to implement Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” energy policy and framed his responsibilities as “protecting access to clean air and water,” paraphrasing his new boss’ non sequitur that he uses when asked about global warming.

Given Trump’s unpredictability, no staff pick is ever certain until it’s official. And even then, many staff don’t last long.

But each selection or anticipated pick so far has one thing in common: Ultra-loyalty to Trump, especially during his indictment-strewn post-presidency. Each person is known for paying the kind of exaggerated homage in television interviews that the president-elect adores. A sense of betrayal often burned in Trump’s first term when members of government prioritized their oath to the Constitution over their fealty to him, as was the case with former FBI chief James Comey and many others.

The drip-drip of top government picks suggests a level of planning and organization absent from Trump’s first transition in 2016 and may reflect the influence of incoming White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who ran an efficient general election campaign in parallel to the president-elect’s outlandish eruptions at his rallies and on social media. It’s far too soon to say, however, whether the current approach will be repeated in the White House. Often during Trump’s first term, he trampled over his agenda by openly feuding with members of his administration on whom he quickly soured.

The likes of Rubio, Waltz, Stefanik, Zeldin, Homan and especially Miller are anathema to Trump critics who fear that the president-elect will head off in extreme directions. But each of these picks personifies one aspect of the president-elect’s political beliefs and instincts. And their own positions reflect the desire for shakeups in Washington and in US global policy that motivated many of the tens of millions of voters in Trump’s election majority.

Most are also accomplished and – perhaps with the exception of Miller, who is regarded by critics as a hard-core extremist – within the parameters of people typically chosen for administrations. If they are all far to the right, they only parallel the movement of the GOP and its voters during the Trump era.

Rubio, a former presidential candidate, is well known around the world and serves on the Senate Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committees. Stefanik is a Harvard graduate, former George W. Bush West Wing aide and one of the highest-ranking Republican women ever to serve in the House. Waltz, who served multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa, was awarded four Bronze stars and worked for Defense Secretaries Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates. Homan, as former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is steeped in border issues, even if his opponents regard his manner as somewhat callous. Zeldin is an Army veteran and an ex-congressman who waged a closer-than-expected bid for New York governor.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as a Trump White House communications director, summed up his selections so far as “people who inarguably have the credentials to be there and you have a sense of what they are going to do.” Griffin, now a CNN commentator who has often criticized Trump, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the rapidity of her former boss’ government-in-waiting selections struck a contrast with the personnel scramble of his first administration.

Trump’s picks of Miller and Homan suggest there’s no stepping back from his vows to launch a massive deportation of undocumented migrants, which was the foundation of the most extreme closing argument of any presidential candidate in recent memory.

Homan was asked in a recent interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” if there was an alternative to separating migrants tagged for deportation from their parents — a policy that caused uproar during the first Trump term. “Of course there is. Families can be deported together,” he said.

Miller was a powerful White House aide in Trump’s first term, authoring much of his most fiery scripted rhetoric as a speechwriter. His hardline ideology was on display at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February when he argued immigration policy was simple. “Seal the border. No illegals in, everyone that’s here goes out — that’s very straightforward.” Miller added that the next step was to grab undocumented migrants and move them to “large-scale staging grounds” where planes would be waiting.

Yet despite these draconian visions, there’s uncertainty about how far Trump will go in his deportation program and whether it matches his dystopian speeches. Homan, for example, said the idea that there would be “concentration camps” and mass sweeps through neighborhoods is ridiculous.

The president-elect has the luxury of not running for reelection in 2028, so in theory he’s got nothing to lose. But he has sometimes balked at taking steps that might result in extreme unpopularity. Stiff legal challenges that are being drawn up by civil liberties groups and immigrant advocates could, meanwhile, slow deportations. And expelling millions of undocumented migrants could be hugely expensive, could disrupt the labor market, anger big business and complicate supply chains – all of which could hurt the economy and weigh on the future president.

Many Democrats and Republicans could agree on Trump’s vow to start by deporting criminal undocumented migrants — the easiest part of his plan. But the next stages are where the politics could get dicey for Trump.

Chad Wolf, a former acting Homeland Security secretary in the first Trump term, appeared to indicate that were still gray areas in the full extent of the president-elect’s intentions but that a far wider enforcement operation would be possible. “It may be a tough political position, but there are criminals here today that aren’t being removed,” Wolf told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday, complaining that the Biden administration had fallen short in this area. “This idea that you are going to exempt whole classes of individuals from the law, I don’t think that should be the case,” Wolf said, allowing that there were other mechanisms for workers to come into the US economy legally or for some undocumented migrants to obtain legal status from outside the country if they are married to US citizens.

Trump’s critics and vulnerable undocumented migrants, however, will find little in the president-elect’s new staff picks to offer them comfort.

Similar uncertainty surrounds Trump’s second-term foreign policy.

Unlike Trump, Rubio has been no friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, though he has lately defended the president-elect’s position that the war in Ukraine must end.

Waltz was an opponent of the Biden administration’s attempts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. These positions are far to the right of many boilerplate policies of America’s Western allies and some Democratic Party leaders. But they are in line with the orthodoxy of the GOP and millions of its voters.

And Rubio and Waltz are more conventional on foreign policy than some of the most isolationist members of the broader Trump coalition. On the critical question of Ukraine, Waltz criticized the Biden administration’s policy of arming President Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces to repel Russia’s invasion as “too little, too late.” But he also backed Trump’s positions this year that it was time for Europe to bear the burden of supporting Ukraine because the US needed to concentrate on its own borders.

In every incoming presidential administration, staffing is important and provides ideological clues to how a White House will act. Given Trump’s record of extraordinary turnover of aides, however, nothing may be permanent.

