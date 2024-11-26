MUNDO
Brasil encerra GP de judô de Astana com a conquista de duas medalhas
Agência Brasil
O Brasil fechou a participação no Grand Prix de judô promovido em Astana (Cazaquistão) pela Federação Internacional de Esportes para Cegos (IBSA, na sigla em inglês) com a conquista de duas medalhas: uma prata e um bronze. A seleção brasileira na competição foi formada por cinco atletas.
A medalha de prata foi conquistada pelo sul-mato-grossense Gabriel Rodrigues, de 16 anos de idade, na categoria até 70 quilos da classe J1 (para atletas cegos totais). Já o bronze brasileiro veio com o rondoniense Danilo Silva, de 18 anos, na categoria até 81 quilos também na classe J1.
O Grand Prix de Astana é o primeiro evento oficial promovido pela IBSA com as novas regras que mudaram as faixas de peso para o ciclo da próxima edição dos Jogos Paralímpicos, que serão realizados em Los Angeles (Estados Unidos), no ano de 2028.
MUNDO
Destruição após deslizamentos de terra e inundações mortais que atingiram Sumatra, na Indonésia
Deslizamentos de terra e inundações repentinas atingiram a ilha de Sumatra, no norte da Indonésia, após chuvas torrenciais.
Leia Mais: Aljazeera
MUNDO
Bybit and DMCC Crowned 5 Blockchain Projects in MENA’s Largest Web3 Hackathon
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in collaboration with DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) Crypto Centre, successfully concluded MENA’s flagship Web3 hackathon on Nov. 20 in Dubai. Fifteen project teams presented their groundbreaking ideas to a panel of Web3 experts and prominent figures from the crypto industry, captivating both a live audience and over 30,000 livestream viewers.
The grand finale of Web3 Unleashed this year featured a full day of events and an afterparty, including a thought-provoking panel discussion on the future of Web3 technology and its applications. The event highlighted the transformative power of blockchain technology and its potential to revolutionize various industries.
“As an Ecosystem and Advisory Partner of DMCC, I thank DMCC and all of our partners for embarking on this journey with Bybit in advancing blockchain technology as a force for good. We were able to hear compelling stories and witness the contestants radiate their hope for the future on stage. I have no doubt all fifteen teams will go on to shape the world in big and small ways with their expertise and imagination, and we are privileged to be at the epicenter of change, right here in Dubai,” said Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer of Bybit.
The hackathon underscores the BUIDL ethos of the crypto community and Bybit’s commitment to amplifying the potential of blockchain technology in everyday life. With innovation and inclusivity in its DNA, the crypto industry is fast emerging as a vital source of future solutions for societal and economic challenges. Through the strategic partnership with DMCC and other philanthropic and research initiatives, Bybit has prioritized programs and contributions with potential for future-forward solutions.
Now in its second year, Web3 Unleashed has solidified its reputation as the region’s premier Web3 hackathon. Focused on solving real-world problems through emerging technologies, Bybit and DMCC, alongside a diverse network of partners, identified five groundbreaking projects from all corners of the world:
- KelpMe – KELP (Key-Loss Protection) is a blockchain-based solution designed to address the loss of private keys and misdirected transactions, offering a fully reactive recovery mechanism to recover assets even after key loss, without needing preemptive backup measures. (USA, UAE, Greece)
- Trepa – Powered by TON, Trepa is a Telegram-based app that lets users predict majority opinions on any topic through easy prediction pools, stake tokens, align with the consensus, and potentially earn rewards. (South Korea, Singapore)
- Mavryk Network – Mavryk Network is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to revolutionize asset ownership and asset tokenization. By leveraging RWA tokenization, DeFi applications, and robust infrastructure, Mavryk aims to transform how individuals interact with and leverage tokenized assets. (Dubai, Gibraltar, Singapore, Paris, Kiev, Tel Aviv)
- Hive – Hive is building a solution for the computer sharing economy with every home’s GPU. By empowering individuals to share their hardware resources, Hive can democratize access to technology, putting the power back into the hands of everyday people. (Abu Dhabi, Belgium)
- Poppin – Poppin is a browser extension that turns any webpage into a social hub, allowing users to connect and interact with others on the same webpage through comments, real-time chats, and voice streams. (Turkey)
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC delivered a keynote address at the Pitch Day event. “The DMCC-Bybit Hackathon continues to position Dubai at the forefront of Web3 innovation with groundbreaking solutions in tokenisation, AI, Web3 infrastructure, zero-knowledge protocols, digital identity and DePIN. The event attracted top talent to Dubai, fostering practical applications and impactful innovation. This is another example of the DMCC Crypto Centre’s role, supported by Bybit and ecosystem partners, in showcasing Dubai’s Web3 potential for the industry,” he said.
The five winning project teams will share a prize pool of over 160,000 USDT to propel their next entrepreneurial ventures at the heart of MENA. In addition, the teams have gained invaluable exposure in the emerging crypto capital of the world and opportunities to exchange insights with leading voices in the industry.
Web3 Unleashed #2 was made possible by the generous contributions from Official Sponsors DWF Labs, Meezan Ventures, Injective, 1inch, CVVC, Blockchain for Good Alliance and Hacken, as well as the support from Community and Media Partners Superteam UAE, Web3 TV, College DAO, Hackquest, BeWater, Bloc Soc IITD, KEY Difference and Cointelegraph.
#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk
About Bybit
Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.
For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media
Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube
Contact
Head of PR
Tony Au
Bybit
tony.au@bybit.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc83e0d7-7bc9-4d72-bff6-ea3373d2c4af
bybit hackathon
hackathon
MUNDO
Partido no poder da Geórgia reabre parlamento apesar do boicote da oposição | Notícias Eleitorais
Os partidos da oposição consideram os resultados das eleições de Outubro “ilegítimos” e recusam-se a ocupar os seus assentos no novo parlamento.
O partido no poder da Geórgia abriu a primeira sessão do parlamento após eleições contestadas e um boicote da oposição.
Tensões A situação aumentou depois que o partido governante Georgian Dream foi reeleito nas eleições de 26 de outubro com quase 54% dos votos, de acordo com os resultados oficiais.
Pos partidos da oposição ro-ocidental consideraram os resultados “ilegítimos” e recusaram-se a ocupar os seus assentos no novo parlamento.
Na segunda-feira, os políticos do Georgian Dream entraram no parlamento e abriram a nova sessão legislativa sem a presença de legisladores da oposição.
Do lado de fora do prédio do parlamento, os manifestantes que armavam tendas desde a noite de domingo gritavam “russos” e “escravos” aos deputados que chegavam.
Entre os deputados que entraram no parlamento estava Bidzina Ivanishvili, um ex-primeiro-ministro bilionário e fundador do partido no poder.
Ivanishvili também é amplamente considerado o homem mais poderoso do país.
Um manifestante disse na noite de domingo à agência de notícias Reuters que o sucesso do partido no poder foi uma crise existencial.
“O nosso país está à beira do colapso, por isso queremos realmente defendê-lo porque realmente amamos o nosso país”, disse ela.
Referindo-se a Ivanishvili, ela acrescentou: “Não há outra maneira e não permitiremos que o oligarca roube o nosso presente e o nosso futuro também”.
‘Fraude eleitoral’
Desde o início da guerra da Rússia contra a Ucrânia, o país tradicionalmente pró-Ocidente aproximou-se da Rússia.
Este ano, as relações com os países ocidentais também azedaram sob o partido Georgian Dream, que está no poder há mais de uma década. Impôs leis contra “agentes estrangeiros” e direitos LGBTQ que os Estados Unidos e a União Europeia descreveram como de inspiração russa.
A Presidente pró-europeia Salome Zurabishvili, que também está em desacordo com o partido no poder, entrou com uma ação no Tribunal Constitucional para anular os resultados eleitorais.
Zurabishvili acusou a Rússia de interferência eleitoral, uma alegação que Moscovo negou.
O presidente escreveu no X que a sessão plenária de segunda-feira foi “inconstitucional”, dizendo que “a fraude eleitoral massiva minou a sua legitimidade”.
“Os escravos do Georgian Dream estão matando a nossa constituição e zombando do nosso parlamento”, acrescentou ela.
O especialista em direito constitucional Vakhushti Menabde disse à agência de notícias AFP que “o novo parlamento não pode reunir-se até que o Tribunal Constitucional emita a sua decisão sobre o processo de Zurabishvili”.
Na semana passada, o chefe da política externa da UE, Josep Borrell, disse que as eleições na Geórgia “terão de ser investigadas” e anunciou que Bruxelas iria enviar uma missão a Tbilisi.
Georgian Dream negou as acusações de fraude eleitoral.
PESQUISE AQUI
MAIS LIDAS
- BOA SORTE7 dias ago
CNS elogia trabalhos do projeto cinematográfico para jovens entre China e Brasil
- CRIME3 dias ago
Tarauacá: após espancamento, idoso de 80 anos participa de audiência na Justiça
- MUNDO7 dias ago
Gestor de R$ 1,7 tri evita ir ao shopping de chinelo – 19/11/2024 – Mercado
- MUNDO5 dias ago
‘Banana mais cara do mundo’ é leiloada por US$ 5,2 milhões – vídeo | Maurício Cattelan
You must be logged in to post a comment Login