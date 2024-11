Check if Netflix Will Host WWE In Your Country [UPDATED]

There has been a lot of understandable confusion in recent weeks (and especially in the last few days). Is WWE moving to Netflix in my country? Will the WWE Network shut down? While the latter question is harder to answer with 100% certainty (though if your country is listed with the full slate of placeholder pages, I wouldn’t expect the service to stick around post-January 1st), these lists will do their best to answer the burning first question.

There are a couple of notes to disclaim first. Most importantly, please be aware that these results were put together via a reliable VPN service. While we’re 95% sure that all libraries were being accessed correctly, there is always a potential margin of error beyond our control. Secondly, if VPN server was not available for a country, it obviously could not be verified and thus is not included here. Thirdly, Russia, Crimea, North Korea, Syria and China are not included on these lists due to not being supported by Netflix (and most likely the WWE Network also). Finally, while most of the launch countries can be assumed to be also receiving the confirmed archive content, the status of some countries are uncertain due to only airing Raw live.

With all of the disclaimers out of the way, here are the all-important lists:

Countries with placeholder pages for live shows

Albania Algeria Andorra Antigua & Barbuda (Raw only) Argentina Armenia Australia Azerbaijan Bahrain Barbados (Raw only) Belarus Belize Bolivia Bosnia & Herzegovina Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czechia Denmark Djibouti Dominican Republic (Raw only) Ecuador Egypt El Salvador (Raw only) Estonia Finland Georgia Germany (may be somewhat shaky but as it stands, placeholder pages are definitely visible via VPN) Greece (Raw only) Greenland Guatemala (Raw only) Guyana (Raw only) Honduras (Raw only) Hungary Iceland Indonesia Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Jamaica (Raw only) Jordan Kazakhstan Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Libya Lebanon Lithuania Macau Malaysia Mauritania Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Myanmar (Burma) Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua North Macedonia Norway Oman Panama Papua New Guinea Peru Philippines Poland Puerto Rico (Raw only) Qatar Romania Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Spain Suriname Sweden Taiwan Thailand Tunisia Türkiye Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States (Raw only, Peacock deal continues until at least 2026) Uruguay Vanuatu Uzbekistan Venezuela Yemen

Countries with no live WWE placeholder pages

Afghanistan Angola Austria Bahamas Bangladesh Belgium Benin Bhutan Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros Congo Côte d’Ivoire Dominica Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Fiji France Gabon Gambia Ghana Grenada Guinea Guinea-Bissau Haiti Hong Kong India Iran Italy Japan Kenya Kiribati Lesotho Liberia Liechtenstein Luxembourg Madagascar Malawi Maldives Mali Malta Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Niger Nigeria Pakistan Palau Paraguay Portugal Republic of the Congo Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino São Tomé and Príncipe Sierra Leone Solomon Islands South Africa South Korea Sri Lanka Switzerland Tajikistan Tanzania Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Vatican City Vietnam Zambia Zimbabwe

So there you have it. As stated above, please don’t hesitate to comment with any discrepancies for your country as all of this data was collected as carefully as possible with a VPN.

