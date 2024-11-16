Dezenas de milhares fogem enquanto o supertufão Man-yi se aproxima das Filipinas | Filipinas

Agence France-Presse



As autoridades filipinas ordenaram que todos os navios regressassem à costa e que as pessoas das comunidades costeiras deixassem as suas casas enquanto o supertufão Man-yi se aproximava do nação do arquipélago cansada da tempestade.

Man-yi será o sexta grande tempestade atingir as Filipinas no mês passado, matando pelo menos 163 pessoas, deixando milhares de desabrigados e destruindo colheitas e gado.

A poderosa tempestade se intensificou para um supertufão no sábado, disse o meteorologista estadual, alertando sobre “impactos significativos a graves” dos ventos e tempestades “com risco de vida”.

Com rajadas de vento de até 215 km/h (133 mph), Man-yi estava a caminho de atingir a província insular de Catanduanes, pouco povoada, no final do sábado ou na manhã de domingo.

Cerca de 255 mil pessoas já foram evacuadas de suas casas em regiões vulneráveis ​​a deslizamentos de terra, inundações e tempestades, disse no sábado o subsecretário do Interior, Marlo Iringan, instando outros a atenderem aos avisos de fuga.

“Se a evacuação preventiva for necessária, façamo-lo e não esperemos pela hora do perigo antes de evacuar ou procurar ajuda, porque se fizermos isso estaremos colocando em perigo não apenas as nossas vidas, mas também as dos nossos socorristas”, disse ele. .

Na província de Albay, a mercearia da cidade de Legazpi, Myrna Perea, estava abrigada com o seu marido vendedor de fruta e os seus três filhos numa sala de aula com outras nove famílias, depois de terem sido obrigados a abandonar a sua favela.

As condições eram quentes e apertadas – a família passou a noite de sexta-feira dormindo junta em uma esteira sob o único ventilador de teto da sala de aula – mas Perea disse que era melhor estar seguro.

“Acho que nossa casa estará destruída quando voltarmos porque é feita de materiais leves – são necessárias apenas duas rajadas para derrubá-la”, disse Perea, 44 anos.

“É por isso que evacuamos. Mesmo que a casa seja destruída, o importante é não perdermos nenhum familiar.”

Os cientistas alertaram que as alterações climáticas estão a aumentar a intensidade das tempestades, provocando chuvas mais intensas, inundações repentinas e rajadas mais fortes.

Os residentes estão sendo evacuados na província de Albay enquanto o supertufão Man-Yi se aproxima do continente. Fotografia: Carisma Sayat/AFP/Getty Images

Cerca de 20 grandes tempestades e tufões atingem o país do sudeste asiático ou as águas circundantes todos os anos, matando dezenas de pessoas, mas é raro que múltiplos eventos meteorológicos deste tipo ocorram numa pequena janela.

Os centros de evacuação estavam lotados na ilha de Catanduanes, na região de Bicol, propensa a tufões, com o meteorologista estadual alertando no sábado sobre “incidentes generalizados de graves inundações e deslizamentos de terra”.

Mais de 400 pessoas foram espremidas no edifício do governo provincial na capital, Virac, e os recém-chegados foram enviados para um ginásio, disse o oficial provincial de desastres Roberto Monterola.

“O ginásio Rawis tem um histórico de danos causados ​​por tufões, por isso as pessoas têm medo de ir até lá”, disse Monterola.

“As paredes superiores são feitas de vidro que pode quebrar se for atingida por uma forte rajada de vento e pode ferir-se.”

Monterola disse que enviou soldados para forçar cerca de 100 famílias em duas aldeias costeiras perto de Virac a se mudarem para o interior devido ao receio de que as tempestades pudessem inundar as suas casas.

Na província de Samar do Norte, o oficial de desastres Rei Josiah Echano lamentou que os danos causados ​​pelos tufões fossem a causa raiz da pobreza na região.

“Sempre que há um tufão como este, ele nos traz de volta à era medieval, voltamos à estaca zero”, disse Echano.