Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s story does get better, but its clunky script makes such a bad first impression—and those problems never quite go away

36 minutos atrás

Bellara, a character from Bioware's Dragon Age: The Veilguard, closes her eyes and looks despondent.

If you’ve been settling into the first few hours of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you might’ve responded in the same way I did—with a reflexive grimace every other line. Now that I’ve sunk close to 50 hours into the game, I’m here to tell you to keep going. The story does get better. Kinda.

I still think Dragon Age: The Veilguard misses the mark in a lot of ways, and the problems of its opening hours are still present in the rest of the game. But there are things to like here. Its characters sometimes have charming moments, it does have some interesting lore drops, and I have, at times, found myself genuinely endeared to its cast. I still think we’re leagues below Dragon Age: Origins in character writing (and still measurably lower on the ladder than Inquisition), but there are bright spots.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – The Best Build For Mage

5 minutos atrás

9 de novembro de 2024

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - The Best Build For Mage

Mages are powerful spellcasters tapping into the Fade for their abilities in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. With the deep customization options available, players can build their Mage Rook for various playstyles. Mages in Dragon Age: The Veilguard do not necessarily start as strong as their Rogue or Warrior counterparts. However, their combat prowess grows as the story progresses, making them a rewarding choice over time. They are also incredibly effective both at range and in melee combat, with tons of versatility in their kits.




There are three available Mage Specializations in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, unlocked at Level 20. These are Death Caller, Evoker, and Spellblade. Only one Specialization can be selected at a time. There are near-endless combinations players can create for their unique Rook builds, but the best choice for party synergy and to avoid doubling up on a damage type with other companions centers on Mage Rook becoming a Spellblade.


Best Spellblade Build For a Mage Rook

Fire Meets Lightning

The best Mage build in Dragon Age: The Veilguard focuses on the Spellblade specialization and the fire and storm abilities surrounding it. In general, this build prioritizes close combat with the Mage Knife and Orb but includes ranged Area of Effect attacks to take out multiple enemies at once or detonate combos with party members. The Active Abilities in this build are:


  • Meteor
  • Void Blade
  • Chain Lightning
  • Ultimate: Thunderous End

As it can take a while to access Void Blade and Thunderous End, players can begin the game with Wall of Fire and the standard Destructive Light until they unlock their chosen Specialization.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – The Best Build For Warrior

The Warrior is the best option on the frontlines of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. They use Rage which is gained both when attacking and being hit.

Players should prioritize picking up Chain Lightning and Wall of Fire as quickly as possible for early-game combat. They can then move down through the Sustain section of the Skill Tree until they can pick up Meteor and through the Antivan Crow section of the Skill Tree to pick up Storm Surge and get closer to the specialization point for Spellblades.


It may also be a good idea to move up through the Control section of the Skill Tree during the early game to pick up the Frost Nova, which works similarly to Cone of Cold in previous Dragon Age games to freeze enemies who get too close, giving Rook a chance to move away. Several passives in the Control section give access to greater Mana, Staff Energy, and Health reserves, which may be worth prioritizing if Rook feels underpowered in the early game.

Finally, though the Mourn Watch section of the Skill Tree goes largely ignored in this build, it is a good idea to head that way for a few nodes to pick up the Channeled Thoughts Trait. This skill allows Rook to regenerate Mana while Defending by pressing the Light Attack button, which is mandatory for longer fights that deplete Mana for longer periods and can allow Rook to essentially spam Void Blade later in the game. The Degrade Greater Passive nearby is also a decent get, as it increases damage against enemies suffering a status effect or primed for a detonation combo.


In general, with any class in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, picking up all the available Core skills, those found around the center of the Skill Tree, is a good idea no matter what build you run. For a Mage, these appear in the table below:

Skill

Section

Type

Effect

Charging Spirit

Core

Greater Passive

Staff Energy is generated passively when you are not in combat.

Mind Blast

Core

Trait

While Defending, consume 50 Mana to unleash a Shockwave in all directions. Deals damage based on your equipped Staff.

Quick Recovery

Core

Greater Passive

Mana Regeneration restarts 25% faster when paused by spending Mana or taking damage.

Fade Strike

Core

Trait

Use your speed to unleash a powerful attack with any weapon after using Fade Step. Also unlocks an additional follow-up attack while Sprinting, but only for Orb attacks.

Downfall

Core

Greater Passive

Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down.

Mortal Concentration

Core

Trait

Sustaining your Ranged attack gradually increases its damage output the longer it is active, to a maximum of three seconds.

Most Traits, skills denoted by hexagons in the Skill Tree, are also incredibly useful, as they tend to bolster innate Mage abilities like ranged attacks or Fade Step. These are good to prioritize as well.


Players should plan to respec Rook once they reach Level 20 and beyond. At that point, they can unlock Spellblade as their Specialization and pick up the remaining active skills needed to round out this build.

Best Party For a Mage Build

Create Powerful Combos with Multiple Companions

Dragon Age The Veilguard Lucanis skill tree

This particular Mage build synergizes well with the Rogues in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Harding, and Lucanis. Chain Lightning can prime Lucanis’ Eviscerate ability, and both Meteor and Void Knife can combine with Harding’s Shred. Davrin is also a great choice, as his Battle Cry can be used to lure enemies toward him and keep pressure off Rook and Harding or Lucanis, leaving them open to attack from range.


The Spellblade Specialization helps give Rook the most versatility among the team. Three Mage companions are Neve Gallus, Bellara Lutare, and Emmerich Volkarin. While Bellara’s abilities are fairly unique, Neve’s feel like Evoker, and Emmerich’s feel like Death Caller. Because of this, Mage players who choose one of those two Specializations may be harder-pressed to take Neve or Emmerich on quests, as combat may feel redundant, and the repeated damage types may place the party at a disadvantage against enemies with resistances.

Other Good Mage Builds

Endless Combinations to Try

A Mage Rook casts the Evoker spell Entropic Sphere in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

There are plenty of other great ways to build a Mage Rook in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Some other options for each specialization include:


  • Evoker: Entropic Sphere, Chain Lightning, Dark Squall, Ultimate: Vortex of Shadow
  • Spellblade: Void Blade, Wall of Fire, Tempest, Ultimate: Thunderous End
  • Death Caller: Frost Nova, Corrupted Ground, Spirit Bomb, Ultimate: The Crypt’s Herald

In my first playthrough of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, I chose Evoker to match my chosen faction of Shadow Dragons. This was rather fun for a while, especially when combining abilities like Entropic Sphere with Taash’s Dragonfire Strike and Bellara’s Galvanized Tear. Ultimately, Dragon Age: The Veilguard‘s combat system encourages players to experiment and find what fits their playstyle best, so it is worth trying a few builds and finding what makes combat most fun and engaging for you.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Tag Page Cover Art

Developer(s)
BioWare

ESRB
M For Mature 17+ // Blood, Nudity, Sexual Themes, Strong Language, Violence


PCC: Ação no GRU indica que atiradores tinham treinamento – 09/11/2024 – Cotidiano

7 minutos atrás

9 de novembro de 2024

PCC: Ação no GRU indica que atiradores tinham treinamento - 09/11/2024 - Cotidiano

Rogério Pagnan

A investigação do DHPP (divisão de homicídios da Polícia Civil) sobre o assassinato do empresário Antônio Vinícius Lopes Gritzbach, 38, no aeroporto internacional de Guarulhos, na tarde desta sexta-feira (8), começa com algumas certezas: o grupo criminoso tinha treinamento especial e contava com informações privilegiadas.

Policiais ouvidos pela Folha que participam da investigação afirmaram que o número de interessados na morte Gritzbach era grande e, por isso, o crime não causou nenhuma surpresa. Ele era suspeito de ter mandado matar dois integrantes da facção PCC e também fechou um acordo de delação premiada com a Justiça.

O que fugiu completamente do esperado, segundo os investigadores, foi o local escolhido para o ataque.

Na avaliação dos investigadores, a escolha do local para o ataque surpreende por se tratar de um ponto de concentração de forças de segurança, como policiais civis, federais, militares e guardas municipais, além de monitoramento por diversas câmeras, nos trechos de acesso e no terminal.

Por isso, os policiais afirmam ter absoluta certeza de que os criminosos tinham informações privilegiadas de como seria a situação de Gritzbach no terminal 2. Só não sabem quem repassou as informações. O ataque não foi, assim, uma situação acidental ou de oportunidade, muito menos operada por amadores.

Analisando todas as imagens já obtidas, as equipes de investigação também afirmam ter segurança de que os atiradores são pessoas com “treinamento operacional”, acostumadas a realizar disparos com fuzil 7.62, uma arma geralmente utilizada por atiradores de elite e equipes de assalto especializadas.

Até forma como o grupo avançou no momento do ataque reforça a tese do treinamento, ainda segundo a avaliação das imagens. Os criminosos foram em direção à vítima com o propósito de matar e, usando a versão rajada da arma, provocar intimidação de qualquer oponente.

Prova disso, ainda segundo eles, é que um guarda municipal que estava próximo não teve condições de reagir. Esse funcionário da Prefeitura de Guarulhos agiu corretamente, na avaliação da polícia, porque estaria morto neste momento caso tivesse se colocado na frente do grupo.

As equipes de investigação também apontam como situação muita atípica, até certo ponto suspeita, a falha da equipe de segurança que acompanhava a vítima. Dos cinco policiais que deveriam estar em torno dela, apenas um deles estava próximo na hora do ataque, outro mais distante, e nenhum deles reagiu.

Três policiais desses policiais de escolta não estavam no local do crime porque, segundo eles, o carro utilizado pela equipe quebrou e, por isso, não conseguiram se aproximar. Os PMs foram ouvidos pelas equipes do DHPP para explicar o ocorrido, e todos tiveram os celulares apreendidos.

Integrantes da Polícia Civil afirma ter convicção de que se o trabalho dos PMs tivesse ocorrido como era esperado, Gritzbach estaria vivo ou o número de mortos no confronto seria muito maior, porque os PMs da escolta são integrantes de equipes de Força Tática, e, assim, preparados ações letais.

A Folha não publica o nome dos policiais envolvidos no caso porque não há nenhuma prova da participação deles no crime, apenas circunstâncias que estão sendo investigadas. O comando da PM colocou os policiais de atividades administrativas.

Policiais ouvidos pela reportagem também afirmaram que, embora o número de interessados no fim do empresário seja de fato muito grande, já há uma lista de suspeitos prioritários e com a possibilidade de ocorrer prisões no decorrer dos próximos dias.

As equipes do DHPP aguardavam relatórios da perícia, entre eles do que foi encontrado no carro abandonado pelos criminosos durante a fuga, como digitais ou fragmentos para coleta de DNA. Acredita-se que pelo menos cinco criminosos participaram da ação.

O esclarecimento desse caso está sendo tratado como prioridade pela Polícia Civil, até por estar acompanhado por um pedido do próprio governador do estado, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos), como o próprio declarou em entrevista.





Aviões da força aérea britânica fazem pouso de emergência no Rio

11 minutos atrás

9 de novembro de 2024

Aviões da força aérea britânica fazem pouso de emergência no Rio

Vinícius Lisboa – Repórter da Agência Brasil

Cinco aviões da força aérea do Reino Unido, incluindo três caças, precisaram fazer pousos de emergência no Aeroporto Internacional do Rio de Janeiro na tarde da última sexta-feira (8). A informação foi confirmada pela concessionária que administra o aeroporto, RIOGaleão, e pela Força Aérea Brasileira (FAB).

Segundo o Departamento de Controle do Espaço Aéreo da FAB, o Centro de Controle do Espaço Aéreo de Curitiba (ACC-CW) recebeu o pedido para a realização do pouso de emergência na capital fluminense.

A nota divulgada pela Aeronáutica informa que “uma aeronave da Royal Air Force [Força Aérea Real Britânica], um Airbus KC3 Voyager RRR9301 A330-200, estava com um caça Eurofighter Typhoon em emergência e solicitou alteração de rota para pousar no Aeroporto do Galeão, no Rio de Janeiro”.

“As aeronaves, em voo de formação, seguiam de Espargos Amilca Cabral International Airport (GVAC), Cabo Verde, para Mount Pleasant Airport (EGYP), Falklands/Malvinas”, descreve a FAB.

Cinco aeronaves britânicas pousaram no Galeão: um A-400 Atlas, um A-330 Tanker e três aviões caça Eurofighter Typhoon.

“Os pousos foram realizados com segurança e, logo em seguida, as aeronaves seguiram normalmente o plano de voo”, afirma a FAB.

Em nota, a concessionária RIOGaleão também informou que os pousos de emergência ocorreram em segurança na tarde de sexta, o que chegou a impactar o tráfego no aeroporto, causando o atraso de sete aterrissagens. A operação no momento ocorre dentro da normalidade.



