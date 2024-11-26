Former MCU Actor Jonathan Majors Gets Good News Amid Continued Legal Woes

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY >

Here at the headquarters where we weigh the weekly ongoings of the best players in the league, our Kia MVP Ladder took a turn that required some in-house contemplation and examination.

In any MVP discussion, there are a pair of unwritten rules: Such players must, you know, play. And such players should be able to elevate their team. That’s why the MVP race is judged differently and more unforgivingly than other individual awards.

There’s no need to be such a hard-liner about the Ladder, though, because the season is just a month old. So we’ll relax those restrictions a bit for now and save them for post-Christmas, because wouldn’t you agree that Nikola Jokić — who repeats at the top spot — and Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 4) deserve some slack?

They’ve won a combined four MVPs and are again in contention for another despite issues that aren’t totally in their control (which we explain later).

Setting the stage this week: Drama awaits Saturday when the Lakers and Nuggets meet for the first time this season (10:30 ET, NBA TV). As you know, the Nuggets bounced the Lakers from the playoffs in consecutive years, with Jamal Murray providing the finishing touches. But because this is the MVP Ladder, this isn’t about him — it’s Jokić and Anthony Davis, the Nos. 1 and 3, squaring off. This could, and probably should, have repercussions for next week’s Ladder.

One stat to know: As of Thursday, Jokić and LeBron James had 11 triple-doubles this season; the rest of the league combined for 17.

What they’re saying: “I just like that he‘s playing balanced basketball … just the balanced attack on both ends of the floor and a good awareness of how he’s being guarded and working to find where the advantage is, where the two-on-one is. He’s good enough to impact the game every single night in all statistical areas.” — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum.

1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Last Ladder: No. 1

Season stats: 29.7 ppg, 13.7 rpg, 11.7 apg

His case: Not only has “The Joker” been a steady source of elite-level production for the Nuggets over the last half-dozen years, but durability is also his trademark — he has missed more than 10 games only once in his nine-season career.

We bring this up because he missed last week’s games for personal reasons. That’s not a reason to disqualify him from the top spot yet — it’s too premature to make that an issue with such a strong contender. Besides, even with that, if the ballots were cast right now, the betting money is he’d win the popular vote anyway.

2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Last Ladder: No. 2

Season stats: 29.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 5.9 apg

His case: Over the last week, he came a rebound shy of a triple-double, won another game on a buzzer-beater (OK, maybe he took an extra step) then chopped down the previously unbeaten Cavaliers. It’s hard to top that stretch, which is why Tatum is pushing hard to be the MVP front-runner.

Tatum is posting averages this season that are superior to his career averages, in points, rebounds, assists, steals and 3-pointers made. About that last stat: Tatum is not only a volume-deep shooter, but he’s making over four per game now, roughly the same as Stephen Curry. He’s a hard check everywhere on the floor.

3. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Last Ladder: No. 5

Season stats: 31.3 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 1.9 bpg

His case: He dropped 40 on the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, then followed up the next night with 31 and 14 against his tortured former team, the Pelicans. What’s commendable is how Davis is playing hurt, dealing with plantar fasciitis and a sore eye.

While we can admit the Lakers are still making a commotion about LeBron James defying age once again and rookie Dalton Knecht — and rightly so. Their early-season surge is mainly due to Davis’ forceful and MVP-worthy start.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Last Ladder: No. 7

Season stats: 32.1 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 6.1 apg

His case: Nobody with a straight face can accuse Antetokounmpo of being a stat-compiler. Yes, he’s on a disappointing team — so far. But that’s not because of him. He’s averaging over 30 points on 60% shooting — nobody besides him has ever done that for a full season in NBA history. He leads the league in 40-point games and has the highest-scoring quarter. And he’s No. 5 in rebounds per game in the league.

As for defense — did you see his block in the final seconds that led to Damian Lillard’s game-winner vs. the Rockets? Do you think there are four players in the NBA right now having better seasons, especially at both ends?

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Last Ladder: No. 4

Season stats: 28.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 6.3 apg

His case: Sure and steady, Gilgeous-Alexander has played well over the last week despite losses to the Spurs and Mavericks. He had a combined 68 points and 15 assists in those games.

Even with those stumbles, OKC remains near the top of the Western Conference. This week features road games in Sacramento (and De’Aaron Fox) and Golden State (against Curry). There are few (if any) point guards playing better than those three right now, and it’s no surprise they’re top 10 in this Ladder.

The next five:

6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

7. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

8. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

9. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

10. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

And five more (listed alphabetically): Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves; Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks; Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks; Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

* * *

Shaun Powell has covered the NBA for more than 25 years. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on X.

