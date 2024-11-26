MUNDO
Former MCU Actor Jonathan Majors Gets Good News Amid Continued Legal Woes
Embattled actor Jonathan Majors has gotten some good news. This follows the former Marvel Cinematic Universe star getting engaged.
Just recently, Majors and partner Meagan Good announced that they are now engaged to be married. The two have been together since a romance blossomed amid Majors’ legal troubles in 2023, stemming from an incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors was ultimately found guilty on charges of assault and harassment related to the March 2023 incident, and after he professed his innocence following the verdict, Jabbari sued the actor for assault and defamation. Now, per TMZ, it’s been revealed that Jabbari has dropped the federal lawsuit. According to the paperwork, the claims against Majors have been “hereby dismissed with prejudice,” which means they cannot be filed again. The two reportedly made a joint request to dismiss the case, though details of the settlement have not been disclosed.
The lawsuit was filed in March, one full year after the incident that led to Majors’ arrest in March 2023. Majors had been accused of physically harming Jabbari in the back of a private taxi in the midst of an argument, though his defense argued that the allegations had been fabricated. A jury found Majors guilty, and in April, he was sentenced to participate in a one-year domestic violence treatment program. Jabbari’s suit, filed a month later, detailed additional accusations of domestic violence against Majors. She also said Majors had defamed her by suggesting she made up the claims.
Grace Jabbari Alleged Multiple Instances of Assault and Defamation
“It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable,” Jabbari’s attorney, Brittany Henderson, said in a statement at the time of the original filing in April. “Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process. We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves.”
In a new statement following the settlement, Henderson noted, “Grace Jabbari has exhibited tremendous courage throughout this very long and difficult process. As a result of her commitment to justice, the lawsuit that she filed against Jonathan Majors has been favorably settled. We hope that she can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high.”
With the lawsuit going away, Majors will be able to move forward from his legal troubles. Whether he’s able to reach the same heights he was at before his downfall remains to be seen. At the time of his arrest, Majors was appearing in major movies like Creed III with plans to be featured as the big bad in the upcoming Avengers sequels. When he was found guilty in court, Majors was fired by Marvel Studios from the MCU in addition to losing other high-profile roles.
Majors isn’t finished with acting, however, as he is set to appear in the upcoming movie Magazine Dreams. Because of the controversy, the film was pulled from its planned release by Searchlight Pictures following its Sundance premiere in 2023. It has since been picked up by Briarcliff Entertainment and is expected to be released sometime in 2025. He’s also been cast in a role in an upcoming revenge thriller called Merciless from director Martin Villeneuve, the younger brother of Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve. Meanwhile, Majors has also been meeting with fans at conventions.
Magazine Dreams
A Black amateur bodybuilder struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence.
- Director
- Elijah Bynum
- Cast
- Jonathan Majors , Haley Bennett , Taylour Paige , Mike O’Hearn , Harrison Page , Harriet Sansom Harris
- Writers
- Elijah Bynum
- Runtime
- 124 minutes
- Cinematographer
- Adam Arkapaw
- Producer
- Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman
- Production Company
- Los Angeles Media Fund, Tall Street Productions
- Sfx Supervisor
- Elia P. Popov
- Producers
- Dan Gilroy , Jennifer Fox , Simon Horsman , Jonathan Majors , Jeffrey Soros , Andrew Blau
- Character(s)
- Jessie , Killian Maddox , Pink Coat , William Latimore , Patricia Waldron , Brad Vanderhorn , Ken Donaghue , Middle Aged Man , Jon , Jimmy , Nate , Bryce , Nurse , Dr. Prescott , Suburban Woman , Waitress , Mack , Smokey Bandito , Singer , Ken’s Son , Ken’s Daughter , Photographer , Newscaster
Pequeno avião cai na Costa Rica e deixa cinco mortos – DW – 26/11/2024
Um pequeno avião com seis pessoas a bordo caiu a sudeste de da Costa Rica capital, San Jose, na segunda-feira, deixando cinco passageiros mortos, disse a Cruz Vermelha.
Uma mulher de 31 anos está em estado crítico.
A aeronave – um Cessna 206 Stationair – caiu perto da montanha Pico Blanco pouco depois do meio-dia de segunda-feira, depois que o avião perdeu a comunicação e desapareceu do radar.
O que sabemos?
As equipes de busca e resgate localizaram os destroços na encosta da montanha e chegaram ao local do acidente após várias horas tentando acessar as encostas íngremes e arborizadas da região.
O avião, que decolou de Tortuguero, estava programado para pousar no aeroporto Tobias Bolanos, a leste de San José, mas devido às más condições climáticas teve que ser desviado para o aeroporto Juan Santamaria.
Um relatório oficial sobre as causas do acidente ainda não foi feito.
Os passageiros da aeronave eram da Costa Rica e trabalhavam em empresas de turismo, segundo relatos locais.
dvv/jsi (AP, Reuters, AFP, EFE)
Kia MVP Ladder: Nikola Jokić maintains lead as Top 5 reshuffles
Here at the headquarters where we weigh the weekly ongoings of the best players in the league, our Kia MVP Ladder took a turn that required some in-house contemplation and examination.
In any MVP discussion, there are a pair of unwritten rules: Such players must, you know, play. And such players should be able to elevate their team. That’s why the MVP race is judged differently and more unforgivingly than other individual awards.
There’s no need to be such a hard-liner about the Ladder, though, because the season is just a month old. So we’ll relax those restrictions a bit for now and save them for post-Christmas, because wouldn’t you agree that Nikola Jokić — who repeats at the top spot — and Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 4) deserve some slack?
They’ve won a combined four MVPs and are again in contention for another despite issues that aren’t totally in their control (which we explain later).
Setting the stage this week: Drama awaits Saturday when the Lakers and Nuggets meet for the first time this season (10:30 ET, NBA TV). As you know, the Nuggets bounced the Lakers from the playoffs in consecutive years, with Jamal Murray providing the finishing touches. But because this is the MVP Ladder, this isn’t about him — it’s Jokić and Anthony Davis, the Nos. 1 and 3, squaring off. This could, and probably should, have repercussions for next week’s Ladder.
One stat to know: As of Thursday, Jokić and LeBron James had 11 triple-doubles this season; the rest of the league combined for 17.
What they’re saying: “I just like that he‘s playing balanced basketball … just the balanced attack on both ends of the floor and a good awareness of how he’s being guarded and working to find where the advantage is, where the two-on-one is. He’s good enough to impact the game every single night in all statistical areas.” — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum.
1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Last Ladder: No. 1
Season stats: 29.7 ppg, 13.7 rpg, 11.7 apg
His case: Not only has “The Joker” been a steady source of elite-level production for the Nuggets over the last half-dozen years, but durability is also his trademark — he has missed more than 10 games only once in his nine-season career.
We bring this up because he missed last week’s games for personal reasons. That’s not a reason to disqualify him from the top spot yet — it’s too premature to make that an issue with such a strong contender. Besides, even with that, if the ballots were cast right now, the betting money is he’d win the popular vote anyway.
2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Last Ladder: No. 2
Season stats: 29.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 5.9 apg
His case: Over the last week, he came a rebound shy of a triple-double, won another game on a buzzer-beater (OK, maybe he took an extra step) then chopped down the previously unbeaten Cavaliers. It’s hard to top that stretch, which is why Tatum is pushing hard to be the MVP front-runner.
Tatum is posting averages this season that are superior to his career averages, in points, rebounds, assists, steals and 3-pointers made. About that last stat: Tatum is not only a volume-deep shooter, but he’s making over four per game now, roughly the same as Stephen Curry. He’s a hard check everywhere on the floor.
3. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Last Ladder: No. 5
Season stats: 31.3 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 1.9 bpg
His case: He dropped 40 on the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, then followed up the next night with 31 and 14 against his tortured former team, the Pelicans. What’s commendable is how Davis is playing hurt, dealing with plantar fasciitis and a sore eye.
While we can admit the Lakers are still making a commotion about LeBron James defying age once again and rookie Dalton Knecht — and rightly so. Their early-season surge is mainly due to Davis’ forceful and MVP-worthy start.
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Last Ladder: No. 7
Season stats: 32.1 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 6.1 apg
His case: Nobody with a straight face can accuse Antetokounmpo of being a stat-compiler. Yes, he’s on a disappointing team — so far. But that’s not because of him. He’s averaging over 30 points on 60% shooting — nobody besides him has ever done that for a full season in NBA history. He leads the league in 40-point games and has the highest-scoring quarter. And he’s No. 5 in rebounds per game in the league.
As for defense — did you see his block in the final seconds that led to Damian Lillard’s game-winner vs. the Rockets? Do you think there are four players in the NBA right now having better seasons, especially at both ends?
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Last Ladder: No. 4
Season stats: 28.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 6.3 apg
His case: Sure and steady, Gilgeous-Alexander has played well over the last week despite losses to the Spurs and Mavericks. He had a combined 68 points and 15 assists in those games.
Even with those stumbles, OKC remains near the top of the Western Conference. This week features road games in Sacramento (and De’Aaron Fox) and Golden State (against Curry). There are few (if any) point guards playing better than those three right now, and it’s no surprise they’re top 10 in this Ladder.
The next five:
6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
7. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
8. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
9. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
10. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
And five more (listed alphabetically): Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves; Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks; Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks; Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Shaun Powell has covered the NBA for more than 25 years. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on X.
The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Warner Bros. Discovery.
