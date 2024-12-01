MUNDO
GP do Catar: qualificação de Fórmula 1 – Vestappen consegue pole, Piastri vence sprint | Notícias do automobilismo
Max Verstappen conquista a pole position para o GP do Catar de F1, enquanto Oscar Piastri vence a corrida de velocidade na qualificação de sábado.
Lando Norris ignorou as ordens da equipe ao entregar a seu companheiro de equipe da McLaren, Oscar Piastri, a vitória na corrida de velocidade no Catar, no sábado, enquanto o campeão Max Verstappen garantiu a pole position para o Grande Prêmio.
Com a McLaren buscando seu primeiro título de construtores de Fórmula 1 em 26 anos e George Russell logo atrás pela Mercedes, Norris foi informado pela equipe pelo rádio para “terminar nesta ordem”, à frente de Piastri.
Ele optou por presentear seu companheiro de equipe com a vitória de qualquer maneira, desviando para a direita na saída da última curva e depois voltando na frente de Russell, que terminou em terceiro.
“A equipe me disse para não fazer isso, mas pensei que poderia escapar impune e o fizemos”, disse Norris. “Honestamente, eu não me importo. Não estou aqui para vencer corridas de velocidade. Estou aqui para vencer corridas e o campeonato, mas isso não correu como planeado.”
Norris tinha o Brasil em mente no Catar
Norris estava retribuindo a Piastri por fazer o mesmo na corrida de velocidade no Brasil, quando Norris ainda lutava com Verstappen pelo título de piloto.
“Tomei uma decisão no Brasil quando isso aconteceu”, disse Norris. “Eu precisava fazer algo para retribuir.”
Piastri disse que não esperava que Norris corresse o risco. “Eu estava ciente de que isso poderia acontecer. Fiquei um pouco surpreso que, com George a meio segundo (de distância), isso aconteceu”, disse Piastri. “Isso apenas mostra nosso trabalho em equipe e a falta de egos dentro da equipe.”
Continua uma temporada em que as táticas de corrida da McLaren têm sido frequentemente motivo de discussão, como quando Norris e Piastri trocaram a liderança na Hungria após uma longa e muitas vezes estranha troca de rádio com a equipe.
No sábado, Norris largou na pole position e manteve a liderança na largada, enquanto Piastri ultrapassava Russell para conquistar o segundo lugar. Enquanto Russell atacava repetidamente Piastri, Norris recuou em vez de construir uma vantagem. Isso colocou Piastri a um segundo de Norris, permitindo ao australiano usar a ajuda de ultrapassagem do DRS para obter velocidade extra.
Trabalho em equipe da McLaren ‘frustra’ Mercedes
Russell disse que achou o trabalho da equipe McLaren “muito irritante” enquanto ficou atrás de Piastri e também se opôs ao que considerou movimentos tardios de Piastri para defender a posição.
“Espero que possamos ter uma corrida adequada (no domingo), em vez de esta equipe pedir coisas”, disse Russell.
O campeão de F1 não foi um grande fator no sprint, mas voltou à forma na qualificação, conquistando a pole para a corrida de domingo de Russell por apenas 0,055 de segundo em sua última corrida.
É a sua primeira pole desde o Grande Prêmio da Áustria, em junho, depois que McLaren, Ferrari e Mercedes pressionaram a anteriormente dominante equipe Red Bull na segunda metade da temporada.
“Louco. Quer dizer, honestamente, eu não esperava isso”, disse Verstappen. “Mudamos um pouco no carro, mas nunca pensei que isso causaria tanta diferença no desempenho.”
Catar e Abu Dhabi desempenharão papel decisivo na decisão do campeonato de F1
Norris ficou 0,252 fora do ritmo e ficou em terceiro, com Piastri em quarto, seguido por Charles Leclerc da Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton da Mercedes e Carlos Sainz Jr da Ferrari.
A McLaren aumentou sua vantagem sobre a Ferrari no campeonato de construtores para 30 pontos e tem ambos os pilotos à frente das Ferraris no grid.
As equipes podem ganhar no máximo 88 pontos a mais no Grande Prêmio do Catar e no Grande Prêmio de Abu Dhabi da próxima semana.
A Red Bull caiu para 67 pontos atrás da McLaren na classificação, com Verstappen – coroado campeão de pilotos pela quarta vez na semana passada em Las Vegas – terminando em oitavo e seu companheiro de equipe na Red Bull, Sergio Perez, foi o último após um pit stop para trocar o nariz de seu carro.
Why Ian Harding Doesn’t Decorate for Christmas Until December 23 — And Is Anti-Lights
Ian Harding is the star of not one but two holiday projects this season — but when it comes to celebrating at home, he’s not eager to decorate.
“I’m not big on lights outside,” Harding, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his Hallmark+ series, Holidazed, and Netflix’s Our Little Secret.
The actor explained that the possibility of outdoor lights leading to an “electrical fire problem” factors into his resistance to the tradition. “At least that’s the paranoid part of me,” Harding said with a laugh.
“But [I’m] big on indoor wreaths and bells. I like that,” he said of his decoration style, noting it “drives our dogs nuts.” Harding and his wife, Sophie Hart, have two dogs, Mochi and Bailey. They also have a son, whom they welcomed in 2022.
‘Mean Girls’ Superfan Ian Harding ‘Jumped’ at Chance to Act With Lindsay Lohan in ‘Our Little Secret’
Despite being an indoor Christmas fan, Harding confessed his decorations “usually come out right around, like, the 23rd” of December. “We just have so much going on that we’re like, ‘Oh my God! Christmas is next week. Oh, OK,’” he teased. “And then we decorate.”
Harding’s holiday home décor isn’t the only thing he’s still trying to perfect. The Pretty Little Liars alum told Us that he hasn’t decided what Christmas classics he’ll show his son after watching some odd ones as a kid.
“I don’t know what this says about our family. We liked a good rich drama on Christmas Eve,” he laughed. “And so for years my family, we would watch the Christmas Carol with George C. Scott, which is so heavy and in some cases truly terrifying.”
Ian Harding Says His ‘Goal’ Is to ‘Never Revisit’ the Back of a Cop Car After ‘Holidazed’ Arrest
Harding teased, “I don’t know what my dad was thinking” when he put on the 1984 version of the iconic film. “He was like, ‘It’s good, it’ll enrich your soul or whatever,’” he recalled, noting, “There were parts of it [that were].”
Other parts, however, haunted him. “I knew if we got to the part where, like, the guy opens his coat, and it’s got the two malnourished little children. I mean, I was not sleeping that night,” Harding confessed. “And not because I was waiting for Santa.”
The actor explained that after watching A Christmas Carol with his wife one time, they realized they didn’t want to keep up that tradition. “We haven’t really returned to that,” he said.
Harding is thinking about watching 1992’s The Muppets Christmas Carol instead. “Now that I have a child, let’s do the Muppets as opposed to heavy English period drama,” he told Us.
While Harding is used to a darker take on the holidays, he recalled watching Hallmark movies as well. “It’s funny that we’ve now come full circle,” he said, referring to his role in Hallmark+’s Holidazed.
Harding plays Josh Hill in the holiday series, which released the first two episodes on November 14. New episodes drop every Thursday.
“It’s set basically in a cul-de-sac [with] a bunch of different families,” Harding told Us of the premise. “And they’re sort of interlocking stories, and everybody is sort of dealing with Christmas and both the highs and the lows that comes with that holiday season together.”
Lindsay Lohan Was ‘Really Nervous’ Before Shooting Weed Gummies Scene in ‘Our Little Secret’
He teased, “My character, I’ve come back to see my family. It was supposed to be sort of a quick trip, and I have, not an ulterior motive, but there’s more than one reason that I’m coming back.”
Harding added: “Then through some shenanigans, maybe even my own incompetence, I end up needing to stay for various, dare I say, legal reasons. Hilarity and potential romance ensue.”
In addition to his Holidazed performance, Harding stars in Netflix’s Our Little Secret with Lindsay Lohan.
In the film, which premiered on Wednesday, November 27, Harding plays Logan, who pretends not to know Lohan’s Avery, despite dating for years in the past. When the exes are forced together for Christmas while dating siblings, they become each other’s allies.
“I think they just get each other. Even years later, like, small little details that are in the scripts, [show that connection],” Harding said of their character dynamic. “They have to go cut down a Christmas tree together. And he just remembers this coffee thing [she likes].”
He explained that Avery “never thinks she’s going to be cold, and yet she’s always cold,” so Logan brings a jacket to the tree lot.
“I think he just knows her and maybe she doesn’t wanna admit this, but she knows him,” Harding teased, hinting that they are “bound” to catch feelings again, but he added that fans have to “tune in” to see if they actually rekindle their romance.
Holidazed is currently streaming on Hallmark+ and Our Little Secret is available to watch on Netflix.
Relatório da FIFA elogia candidatura da Arábia Saudita à Copa do Mundo de 2034 – DW – 01/12/2024
A FIFA, órgão que governa o futebol mundial, divulgou um relatório no sábado sobre Arábia Sauditacandidatura para sediar o 2034 Copa do Mundo.
A Arábia Saudita é a única nação que pretende sediar o torneio em 2034, e cujo líder de facto, o príncipe herdeiro Mohammed bin Salman, é amigo de Presidente da FIFA, Gianni Infantino.
O relatório da FIFA deu notas altas à Arábia Saudita, ao mesmo tempo que avaliou a candidatura do reino como apresentando ambiente “baixo” e “médio” riscos para os direitos humanos.
No final do ano passado, Arábia Saudita apresentou sua proposta para sediar o torneio de 2034 (que estava aberto apenas aos países da Ásia e Oceania) – enquanto Marrocos, Espanha e Portugal apresentaram uma candidatura conjunta para 2030, com Argentina, Paraguai e Uruguai também programados para sediar um jogo durante a edição centenária do torneio .
O destino da candidatura da Arábia Sauditaassim como a dos anfitriões de 2030, serão conhecidas no dia 11 de dezembro, quando acontecerá um encontro virtual das 211 associações nacionais de futebol da FIFA.
Candidatura saudita apresenta “proposta forte e abrangente”
A candidatura saudita, segundo a FIFA, “apresenta uma proposta abrangente muito forte, reflectida nos resultados da avaliação técnica, que avalia a infra-estrutura proposta (tanto desportiva como geral), bem como o seu potencial comercial”.
A FIFA destacou a “pegada substancial de hospitalidade proposta” pelos organizadores da Arábia Saudita como outro fluxo de receita potencial.
Apesar das evidências anteriores, o relatório da FIFA expressou esperança de que o torneio possa provocar uma reviravolta na sociedade repressiva da Arábia Saudita, “em termos de direitos humanos, o compromisso envolvido na implementação das várias medidas… particularmente em certas áreas, pode envolver esforço e tempo significativos”. .”
“É importante notar que a candidatura envolve oportunidades significativas para um impacto positivo nos direitos humanos”, continuou a FIFA, “Há um bom potencial para que o torneio possa servir como um catalisador para algumas das reformas em curso e futuras e contribuir para resultados positivos em matéria de direitos humanos. para pessoas na Arábia Saudita e na região que vão além do âmbito do torneio em si.”
A Arábia Saudita trabalhou duro para abalar as manchetes negativas sobre os seus abusos dos direitos humanos e até mesmo a sua assassinato de rivais políticos sancionado pelo Estadopor exemplo, por investindo enormes quantidades de dinheiro do petróleo em eventos esportivos como corridas de Fórmula 1, torneios de tênis e até mesmo uma nova liga profissional de golfe – em um fenômeno conhecido como “lavagem esportiva”.
Apesar desses investimentos e de muita atenção internacional, a sociedade saudita ainda não experimentou a chegada de uma nova era de direitos humanos e de liberalização.
Anistia Internacional denuncia relatório da FIFA como uma “calma surpreendente”
A organização de direitos humanos Amnistia Internacional criticou o relatório de sábado, divulgando um comunicado denunciando-o como uma “calma surpreendente”.
“A avaliação da FIFA sobre o Campeonato do Mundo da Arábia Saudita é um espantoso encobrimento do atroz historial de direitos humanos do país”, disse o chefe dos direitos laborais e desportivos da Amnistia, Steve Cockburn. “A entidade desportiva decidiu ignorar as provas claras de exploração dos trabalhadores, discriminação legalizada e repressão severa, e avançar com uma decisão predeterminada”.
“Em todas as fases do processo”, continuou o comunicado, “a FIFA garantiu que nada impediria a Arábia Saudita de acolher o Campeonato do Mundo de 2034 e descartou efectivamente as suas políticas de direitos humanos para alcançar este fim”.
Grupos de direitos humanos têm destacado regularmente os inúmeros abusos cometidos na Arábia Saudita, incluindo execuções em massae alegações de tortura, salientando que a liberdade de expressão também é severamente restringida – com algumas pessoas recebendo longas penas de prisão sobre postagens críticas nas redes sociais.
js/wd (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls prediction 1.12.24
Major League Soccer action heats up as Orlando City hosts New York Red Bulls at the Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, December 1, 2024. This exciting fixture kicks off at 00:30 (UTC), promising an electrifying atmosphere as both teams look to secure crucial points in their MLS campaign. The match brings together two sides with identical recent form, each boasting three wins and two losses in their last five outings.
Orlando City, under the guidance of manager Óscar Pareja, will be keen to capitalize on their home advantage and build on their recent 1-0 victory against Atlanta United FC. Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls, led by Sandro Schwarz, enter the contest with momentum following an impressive 2-0 away win against local rivals New York City FC.
With both teams showing strong recent form and a history of competitive encounters, this match is poised to be a closely contested affair. The head-to-head record over the last five meetings favors Orlando City with three wins to New York’s one, with one draw, setting the stage for an intriguing battle on the pitch.
Our Betting Prediction for Orlando City vs New York RB
The first of our betting tips for this MLS clash leans towards a home win for Orlando City. The odds for this outcome are attractive at 1.87 with Dafabet, offering good value for punters. Orlando’s strong home record and their recent form make them slight favorites in this encounter.
For those looking for potentially higher returns, considering a handicap bet on Orlando City could be an option, given the relatively close odds between the two teams.
Our second betting prediction focuses on both teams to score. With odds of 1.75 at Hollywoodbets for “Yes,” this market looks appealing. Both Orlando City and New York Red Bulls have shown their attacking prowess in recent matches, and their head-to-head history suggests we could see goals at both ends.
Alternatively, for those preferring the over/under market, a bet on over 2.5 goals could be worth considering. The recent form of both teams indicates a propensity for scoring, making this a potentially lucrative option. Find the best value for your betting tip, using our odds comparison with data from some of the best betting sites available.
Orlando City – Lions Roaring at Home
Orlando City have been in impressive form recently, with three wins in their last five matches. Their latest triumph, a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United FC, showcased their defensive solidity and ability to grind out results. This win has bolstered their position in the MLS standings and reinforced their credentials as formidable opponents, especially at the Inter&Co Stadium.
In the current MLS campaign, Orlando City have demonstrated a good balance between attack and defense. Their goal-scoring record indicates a potent offensive lineup, while their defensive performances have been equally noteworthy. This balanced approach has been key to their success and makes them a tough team to beat, particularly on home soil.
Manager Óscar Pareja has instilled a tactical flexibility in the team, allowing them to adapt to different opponents and situations. His experience and tactical acumen have been evident in Orlando’s performances, with the team showing resilience in tight matches and the ability to dominate when opportunities arise.
New York Red Bulls – Charging into Battle
The New York Red Bulls enter this fixture on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-0 away victory against New York City FC. This result not only secured local bragging rights but also highlighted the team’s ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes matches. The Red Bulls have matched Orlando City’s recent form with three wins in their last five games, indicating they are hitting their stride at a crucial point in the season.
In the MLS, New York Red Bulls have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their attacking play. Their goal-scoring record suggests a team capable of finding the back of the net consistently, which could pose significant challenges to Orlando’s defense. However, their defensive record has been somewhat mixed, which might be a concern against a strong Orlando City attack.
Sandro Schwarz, the New York RB’s manager, has implemented a high-energy, pressing style of play that has become a hallmark of the team. This approach has yielded positive results, particularly in disrupting opponents’ build-up play and creating scoring opportunities through quick transitions. Schwarz’s tactical approach could be key in what promises to be an intense midfield battle against Orlando City.
Last Direct Encounter
The most recent meeting between these two sides resulted in a 1-0 home win for New York Red Bulls in the MLS. This tight result underscores the competitive nature of matches between these teams and suggests that fine margins could again be decisive in this upcoming fixture.
H2H Stats: Recent History
Looking at the last five encounters between Orlando City and New York Red Bulls across all competitions, we see a clear advantage for Orlando. The head-to-head record shows three wins for Orlando City, one draw, and one win for New York Red Bulls. This historical edge could provide Orlando with a psychological boost heading into this match.
Recent Form: Both Teams on the Rise
Both Orlando City and New York Red Bulls have identical records in their last five matches, with three wins and two defeats each. This symmetry in recent form adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming clash, as both teams are clearly capable of producing strong performances.
Latest Results: Momentum Builders
Orlando City’s last outing resulted in a 1-0 home victory against Atlanta United FC, while New York Red Bulls secured an impressive 2-0 away win against New York City FC. These results demonstrate both teams’ ability to secure crucial victories, setting the stage for a potentially thrilling encounter.
Best Odds and Our Betting Tips
For this MLS fixture, the best odds available are:
– Home win (Orlando City): 1.87 with Dafabet
– Draw: 4.00 with Betwinner
– Away win (New York RB): 4.40 with Mozzart
Our primary betting tip is a home win for Orlando City, leveraging their strong home record and historical advantage in head-to-head meetings. Additionally, we recommend considering a bet on both teams to score, given the attacking capabilities of both sides.
With our extensive experience in analyzing soccer matches and working with reputable bookmakers, we believe these selections offer good value for bettors looking to engage with this exciting MLS clash.
Conclusion: A Tightly Contested Affair Awaits
In conclusion, this MLS match between Orlando City and New York Red Bulls promises to be a closely fought contest. Orlando City’s home advantage and stronger head-to-head record give them a slight edge, forming the basis of our prediction for a home win. However, New York Red Bulls’ recent form and tactical approach under Sandro Schwarz mean they cannot be underestimated.
The potential for goals from both teams adds an extra layer of excitement to this fixture, making the ‘both teams to score’ market an attractive option for bettors. As always, while our predictions are based on thorough analysis, the beautiful game’s unpredictable nature means anything can happen once the whistle blows.
