Greve de trabalhadores da PepsiCo contra jornada 6x1 é suspensa

Greve de trabalhadores da PepsiCo contra jornada 6×1 é suspensa
Camila Boehm – Repórter da Agência Brasil
Trabalhadores da PepsiCo suspenderam na noite desta sexta-feira (29) a paralisação na unidade de Sorocaba, conforme informaram o sindicato da categoria e a empresa. De acordo com o sindicato, a suspensão, decidida em assembleia, valerá até que a empresa apresente nova proposta de jornada de trabalho na próxima quarta-feira (4).
Os funcionários estavam parados desde o início da semana em protesto contra a implantação da jornada 6×1 – seis dias de trabalho por um de folga, assim como a jornada 6×2.
Na unidade de Itaquera, os trabalhadores continuam em greve e a empresa opera parcialmente.
A decisão pela paralisação foi motivada, segundo o sindicato da categoria, pela postura intransigente da empresa e recusa em dialogar sobre a jornada de trabalho. Na próxima segunda-feira (2), está marcada audiência no TRT-2.
“Diante da tentativa arbitrária da PepsiCo de implementar a jornada 6×1 e 6×2, propusemos a jornada de trabalho espanhola como alternativa [alternar entre uma semana de 48 horas e uma semana de 40 horas]. Porém, mesmo com nossas insistentes solicitações para um diálogo construtivo, a empresa se manteve inflexível”, divulgou o Sindicato dos Trabalhadores nas Indústrias de Laticínios e Alimentação de São Paulo e Região (Stilasp).
O tema ganhou repercussão nacional em novembro em razão da proposta de Emenda à Constituição Federal (PEC), de autoria da deputada federal Erika Hilton (PSol-SP), que propõe jornada de trabalho de, no máximo, 36 horas semanais e quatro dias de trabalho por semana no Brasil.
Empresa
A PepsiCo disse, em nota, que “cumpre rigorosamente as leis do país e, ainda que em discussão no Congresso, a jornada 6×1 está de acordo com a legislação brasileira em vigor.”
“A PepsiCo permanece aberta ao diálogo com seus colaboradores e representantes sindicais em busca de soluções equilibradas para todas as partes, reafirmando o seu cuidado e compromisso com as pessoas com base em relações éticas e responsáveis que sempre orientam as suas decisões”, informou.
Trudeau se encontra com Trump para conversar sobre comércio em meio à ameaça tarifária – DW – 30/11/2024
O primeiro-ministro canadense, Justin Trudeau, reuniu-se com Presidente eleito dos EUA, Donald Trump na propriedade deste último em Mar-a-Lago, na Flórida, na sexta-feira.
A reunião ocorreu dias depois Trump disse que iria impor uma tarifa de 25% sobre as importações de Canadá e Méxicoaté que ambos os países reprimiram as drogas, especialmente o fentanil, e os migrantes ilegais que atravessavam as suas fronteiras com os EUA.
A ameaça de Trump provocou preocupações no Canadá, cuja economia está profundamente interligada com a dos EUA.
Mais de três quartos das exportações canadianas, no valor de 423 mil milhões de dólares (400 mil milhões de euros), foram para os Estados Unidos no ano passado. E cerca de dois milhões de empregos canadianos dependem do comércio.
Os economistas dizem que a imposição de tarifas pesadas prejudicaria as economias de todos os países envolvidos.
Momento complicado para Trudeau
A ameaça das tarifas dos EUA surge num momento em que a economia do Canadá já está a abrandar. Isso, aliado ao aumento do custo de vida, já atingiu a popularidade de Trudeau.
Devem realizar-se eleições gerais no país até finais de Outubro de 2025 e as sondagens mostram que o partido do primeiro-ministro está atrás do partido Conservador, da oposição.
Trudeau prometeu esta semana permanecer unido contra a ameaça tarifária de Trump.
Ele convocou uma reunião com os primeiros-ministros de todas as 10 províncias canadenses para discutir as relações com os EUA.
Embora alguns digam que a ameaça tarifária de Trump é apenas uma tática de negociação, Trudeau rejeitou essas opiniões.
“É importante compreender que Donald Trump, quando faz declarações como esta, planeia realizá-las. Não há dúvidas sobre isso”, disse Trudeau.
Sri/ab (Reuters, AFP)
Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns’ departure has hurt more than expected
While the Minnesota Timberwolves are the defending finalists in the Western Conference, they sacrificed Karl-Anthony Towns (29) mainly for financial reasons. But the sporting consequences, more than a month into the season, can now be analysed, and the balance sheet is anything but positive.
“Y’all wanna talk to me? (Yes.) What you wanna know, why we’re trash?” These were the words of a certain Anthony Edwards at the start of the press conference following the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ defeat by the Kings, their fourth in a row and seventh in the last nine games. They are now 12th in the always formidable Western Conference, with eight wins and 10 losses.
Yet this team is coming off a season of incredible quality. They were mocked in the summer of 2022 for taking a huge risk by sacrificing a number of draft picks to bring back Rudy Gobert. Two years later, the result was a conference final, the franchise’s first in 20 years and the Kevin Garnett era. All of which augurs well for the future.
But in the NBA, business is business. And there was a big surprise just a month before the start of the season when the famous Shams Charania, now the leading NBA insider, revealed the trade of the player absolutely adored by the whole franchise, and indeed the whole of Minneapolis: Karl-Anthony Towns, who headed to New York to play for the Knicks.
A trade that inevitably caused astonishment. Why on earth would a team like Minnesota, which had methodically built its team to aim for the top and was close to achieving it, transfer its No. 2, who was also its emblem, having been drafted No. 1 in 2015 and been loyal to the team, the city and the community ever since? The reason given was mainly financial.
Towns’ salary, already substantial, was set to rise to over 60 million in two years’ time. So, by acquiring Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, the Wolves were able to make a nice saving, ensuring they stayed under the famous ‘second apron’ (and thus avoided excessive penalties) as well as leaving themselves room to re-sign Naz Reid, widely considered to be the future of the franchise – along with Edwards, of course.
All very simple calculations, but has the sporting dimension even been considered? To lose Towns is to lose an incredible talent, unique even in today’s NBA, where the three-pointer reigns supreme. And while his defensive weaknesses are well known, the Wolves teamed him up with Gobert to mitigate this. All of which was a huge risk taken in 2022, and shattered into a thousand pieces just as it was beginning to bear fruit in just two seasons. Much to the dismay of the player himself…
Unfortunately, the sporting consequences of this trade are starting to show. After a month and 18 games, we can make an initial assessment, and it’s not a pretty one. With the best defensive rating last season, the Wolves have slipped to 12th place (from 108.4 to 112.1), which is a shame. Three-point success fell by 1.7%, even though their number of turnovers per game rose by 2.5! This inconsistency shows that the attack is in trouble, with the offensive rating down by 1.6 points.
Those are the statistics but there’s also the impression on the pitch. And clearly, now that Edwards is No. 1 without a true lieutenant of Towns’ calibre, everything depends on him. And that’s not necessarily a good thing. Admittedly, the indicators are good for him personally, as his averages are up. What’s more, he’s shown great consistency, with just one game under 20 points this season. All this without forgetting to put on a show.
The problem is that things are not going well collectively. The new recruits have not blended in at all with Chris Finch’s system of play. Randle doesn’t offer the same guarantees and his pairing with Gobert, tested several times, isn’t working. As for DiVincenzo – who looked like a bargain on paper after an exciting season with the Knicks – now that he has a free shot off the bench, he is light years away from his supposed level.
As if that wasn’t enough, the situation behind the scenes is also tense. Since the start of the year, a dispute has pitted owner Glen Taylor against a group of supposed buyers led by Marc Lore and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.
In simple terms, the former had put the franchise up for sale (and the Lynx’s WNBA franchise at the same time), while the latter two wanted to buy it and made an offer with an option that expired according to Taylor (who no longer wishes to sell) or not according to Lore/Rodriguez. The case is currently under arbitration, and a verdict could be handed down shortly.
Of course, there are still reasons to believe that the season can still produce a quality run. Edwards is the main man, rookie Rob Dillingham has shown tremendous promise, Naz Reid remains a fine weapon off the bench, Jaden McDaniels remains a fearsome defender, and of course, with 64 games still to play, Minnesota can more than make up for lost time.
But with their franchise player saying after their defeat – “We’re in our bubbles and we’re drifting apart. It makes sense, you can see it, I can see it, the team can see it, the coaches can see it. The fans boo us. It’s crazy. We’re getting booed in our own arena.” – it’s starting to add up.
A worrying sporting situation, distortions in the dressing room, disenchantment with the fans, a battle for ownership of the franchise behind the scenes – it’s an explosive cocktail. Enough to cut heads off?
From December 15th, Randle and DiVincenzo will be eligible for transfer. Naturally, the former is the obvious target, guilty of not having been able to replace KAT, who is too important in the hearts of the fans anyway. But in exchange for what? Not a big player with a big contract, that wouldn’t make any sense. Another strong option to complement Gobert? We’re still looking for an obvious name. The second should be retained, but a major problem has not been addressed.
That problem is quite simply the Western Conference itself. There are 12 teams clearly aiming for the playoffs (the Blazers, Jazz and Pelicans, for various reasons, are no threat), and at the moment, the Wolves are the worst of those 12 teams. This competition could lead the board, the management, the front office, whatever, to make some drastic decisions.
Like sacking their coach, for example. This would of course be dramatic in sporting terms, but as I said earlier, business is business, and the decision taken at the end of September has no doubt had consequences for some time to come.
For the time being, the Karl-Anthony Towns trade has been one hell of a failure. It remains to be seen whether that will still be the case at the end of the season.
Dezenas de mortos ou desaparecidos após barco virar no rio – DW – 30/11/2024
Pelo menos 27 pessoas morreram na sexta-feira depois que um barco virou no rio Níger, no centro Nigéria.Mais de 100 outras pessoas – a maioria mulheres – ainda estão desaparecidas, disseram as autoridades.
Cerca de 200 passageiros transportavam o barco para atravessar o rio – que funciona como fronteira entre os estados de Kogi e Níger – para um mercado alimentar quando este virou, disse Ibrahim Audu, porta-voz da Agência de Gestão de Emergências do Estado do Níger. Nenhum dos passageiros usava coletes salva-vidas.
O número final provavelmente aumentará, alertaram as autoridades do estado de Kogi, já que os mergulhadores locais ainda procuravam os desaparecidos e nenhum sobrevivente foi encontrado 12 horas após o incidente.
Barco superlotado
“Não está claro o que causou o acidente”, disse Sandra Musa, porta-voz da Agência Estadual de Gerenciamento de Emergências de Kogi.
“Pode ser devido à turbulência ou ao choque do barco com um obstáculo. Os operadores do barco geralmente não usam coletes salva-vidas, então nenhum dos corpos recuperados usava coletes salva-vidas”, disse ela. Musa acrescentou que a idade do barco pode ter influenciado.
A mídia local informou que o barco estava superlotado.
O rio Níger atinge uma largura de mais de 600 metros (quase 2.000 pés) nesta parte do seu curso. As autoridades disseram que as equipes de resgate tiveram dificuldade em encontrar a localização do barco por várias horas após o incidente.
Autoridades lutam para definir medidas de segurança
Afogamentos causados por barcos sobrecarregados e virados são comuns em partes remotas da Nigéria, onde há falta de boas estradas para transporte.
Centenas de pessoas foram mortas em incidentes semelhantes nos últimos anos.
Em junho de 2023, mais de 100 pessoas morreramquando um barco que transportava cerca de 250 pessoas afundou no estado de Kwara.
As autoridades do país tentaram, mas tiveram dificuldades, implementar medidas de segurança, como o uso de coletes salva-vidas, a manutenção regular dos barcos e a proibição de embarcar pessoas acima da capacidade.
mk/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters)
