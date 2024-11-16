MUNDO
Homem da Califórnia condenado à prisão perpétua por crime de ódio, assassinato de ex-colega de classe adolescente | Califórnia
Associated Press
UM Califórnia homem condenado por esfaquear até a morte um estudante gay da Universidade da Pensilvânia em um ato de ódio foi condenado na sexta-feira à prisão perpétua sem liberdade condicional.
Samuel Woodward, 27 anos, foi condenado num tribunal do sul da Califórnia, no final de uma audiência que durou um dia inteiro, pelo assassinato de Blaze Bernstein, há quase sete anos.
Woodward, que não compareceu ao tribunal na sexta-feira devido a doença, foi condenado este ano por assassinato em primeiro grau com reforço por crime de ódio pelo assassinato de Bernstein, um estudante gay e judeu do segundo ano de faculdade.
Dezenas de parentes e amigos de Bernstein estavam sentados no tribunal. Muitos usavam camisetas com os dizeres “Blaze it Forward”, slogan de uma campanha para cometer atos de bondade em seu nome após sua morte.
“Sejamos claros: isto foi um crime de ódio”, disse a mãe de Bernstein, Jeanne Pepper, ao tribunal. “Samuel Woodward acabou com a vida do meu filho porque ele era judeu e gay.”
Ela disse que se consola com o fato de Woodward nunca sair da custódia e que enquanto ele “apodrece na prisão, estaremos aqui do lado de fora, celebrando a vida de Blaze”.
“A memória e o espírito de Blaze viverão em cada boa ação feita em sua homenagem”, disse ela.
Não havia dúvidas sobre a sentença que Woodward receberia porque o veredicto do júri previa prisão perpétua sem liberdade condicional, disse Kimberly Edds, porta-voz do gabinete do promotor distrital do condado de Orange.
O advogado de Woodward, Ken Morrison, pediu ao tribunal que condenasse o seu cliente a 28 anos de prisão perpétua, dizendo que o juiz tinha alguma discrição a este respeito e que os jurados não tinham permissão para ver todas as provas do caso no julgamento. Morrison disse anteriormente que apelaria do veredicto.
Bernstein, que tinha 19 anos, desapareceu em janeiro de 2018 depois de sair à noite com Woodward para um parque em Lake Forest, cerca de 70 km a sudeste de Los Angeles. Depois que Bernstein faltou a uma consulta no dentista no dia seguinte, seus pais encontraram seus óculos, carteira e cartões de crédito em seu quarto e tentaram contatá-lo, mas ele não respondeu.
As autoridades lançaram uma busca exaustiva e disseram que a família de Bernstein vasculhou suas redes sociais e viu que ele havia se comunicado com Woodward no Snapchat. As autoridades disseram que Woodward disse à família que Bernstein foi encontrar um amigo no parque naquela noite e não voltou.
Dias depois, o corpo de Bernstein foi encontrado em uma cova rasa no parque. Ele havia sido esfaqueado repetidamente no rosto e no pescoço.
A questão durante o julgamento de Woodward, que durou meses, não foi se ele matou Bernstein, mas por que e as circunstâncias em que isso aconteceu.
Os promotores disseram que Woodward era afiliado ao violento grupo extremista anti-gay e neonazista Divisão Atomwaffen, enquanto Morrison disse que seu cliente não planejava matar ninguém ou odiar Bernstein e enfrentava relacionamentos pessoais desafiadores devido a um transtorno do espectro do autismo há muito não diagnosticado.
O caso levou anos para ir a julgamento em meio a uma série de atrasos e gerou protestos públicos no sul da Califórnia, onde os moradores se espalharam em 2018 para tentar ajudar as autoridades a encontrar Bernstein depois que ele desapareceu repentinamente.
Woodward testemunhou durante seu julgamento e deu respostas lentas e demoradas às perguntas dos advogados, com seus longos cabelos cobrindo parcialmente o rosto.
Bernstein e Woodward frequentaram a mesma escola secundária, a escola de artes do condado de Orange, e se conectaram por meio de um aplicativo de namoro meses antes do assassinato. Woodward disse que pegou Bernstein, foi a um parque próximo e esfaqueou Bernstein repetidamente depois de tentar pegar um celular que ele temia ter sido usado para fotografá-lo.
Morrison, o advogado de defesa, disse que Woodward estava confuso sobre sua sexualidade depois de crescer em uma família católica devota e politicamente conservadora, onde seu pai criticava abertamente a homossexualidade.
Mas os promotores contaram uma história diferente. Eles disseram que Woodward tinha repetidamente como alvo homens gays online, entrando em contato com eles e interrompendo abruptamente o contato, enquanto mantinha um diário odioso e cheio de palavrões de suas ações.
As autoridades disseram que também encontraram uma máscara Atomwaffen preta com vestígios de sangue, uma faca dobrável com lâmina ensanguentada e uma série de materiais anti-gay, anti-semitas e de grupos de ódio em uma busca na casa de sua família em Newport Beach, Califórnia.
Supertufão Man-yi se aproxima, mais de 250 mil evacuados
No sábado, 16 de novembro, as autoridades filipinas ordenaram a evacuação de mais de 250 mil pessoas e o regresso ao cais de todos os navios, desde barcos de pesca a petroleiros, à medida que se aproxima o supertufão Man-yi, que atinge o arquipélago pelo leste. A agência meteorológica nacional, que reclassificou Man-yi, alertou para rajadas de vento com consequências “importante a sério” e tempestades potencialmente mortais.
Perto da ilha pouco povoada de Catanduanes, no leste do país, onde se espera que Man-yi chegue à costa entre a segunda metade de sábado e o início de domingo, estão previstas marés altas de até catorze metros.
O supertufão, com ventos de até 215 km/h, será a sexta grande tempestade a atingir as Filipinas em um mês. Ataques anteriores mataram pelo menos 163 pessoas, deixaram milhares de desabrigados, destruíram colheitas e mataram gado.
Cerca de vinte grandes tempestades e tufões por ano
Cerca de 255 mil pessoas já foram evacuadas de áreas vulneráveis a deslizamentos de terra, inundações e tempestades, disse no sábado o subsecretário do Interior, Marlo Iringan.
“Se for necessária uma evacuação preventiva, implementemos-a e não esperemos a hora do perigo para evacuar ou procurar ajuda, porque (…) estaríamos colocando em risco não apenas nossas vidas, mas também as de nossos salvadores”ele declarou.
Todos os anos, cerca de 20 grandes tempestades e tufões atingem as Filipinas ou as águas circundantes, matando dezenas de pessoas, mas é raro que vários desses eventos climáticos ocorram num curto período de tempo.
Os cientistas dizem que as alterações climáticas estão a aumentar a intensidade das tempestades, provocando chuvas mais intensas, inundações repentinas e rajadas mais violentas.
Incêndio em hospital mata 10 recém-nascidos – DW – 16/11/2024
Um incêndio em uma unidade de terapia intensiva neonatal em Uttar Pradesh, norte Índiamatou 10 recém-nascidos e feriu pelo menos outras 16 crianças.
“Minhas mais profundas condolências àqueles que perderam seus filhos inocentes nisso. Rezo a Deus para que lhes dê forças para suportar esta imensa perda”, disse o primeiro-ministro. Narendra Modi postado em X.
Como começou o incêndio
As autoridades locais disseram que o incêndio começou na unidade de terapia intensiva neonatal da Faculdade de Medicina Maharani Laxmi Bai, na cidade de Jhansi, por volta das 22h45, horário local (0515 GMT), na sexta-feira.
Cinquenta e cinco crianças estavam sendo tratadas na enfermaria. Quarenta e cinco bebês foram resgatados e estão recebendo tratamento, disse a autoridade local Bimal Kumar Dubey. Autoridades disseram que o incêndio se espalhou rapidamente pela enfermaria.
O vice-ministro-chefe de Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, disse que o incêndio foi causado por um curto-circuito elétrico dentro do concentrador de oxigênio.
“Sete corpos foram identificados. Três corpos ainda não foram identificados”, disse ele.
“Identificaremos os responsáveis por esta tragédia e tomaremos medidas rigorosas. O governo está ao lado das famílias durante este momento difícil”, acrescentou Pathak.
Algumas testemunhas disseram à agência de notícias AP que os esforços de resgate só começaram meia hora depois do início do incêndio. Os alarmes de incêndio do hospital não funcionaram e os funcionários do hospital só agiram quando viram fumaça e fogo. Estão sendo levantadas questões sobre as medidas de segurança do hospital.
“Se o alarme de segurança tivesse funcionado, poderíamos ter agido mais cedo e salvado mais vidas”, disse Naresh Kumar, um pai que perdeu o filho.
O ministro-chefe de Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, anunciou que o estado pagaria uma indenização de ₹ 500.000 ($ 5.900 ou € 5.595) às famílias das vítimas.
Incêndios ocorrem frequentemente na Índia, muitas vezes ligados a práticas de construção e à aplicação insuficiente dos regulamentos de segurança. A má manutenção e o equipamento de combate a incêndios de baixa qualidade também contribuem para o número de incêndios. Um incêndio semelhante num hospital de Deli, há seis meses, matou sete bebés recém-nascidos.
tg/lo (AFP, AP)
Summary: Memphis Grizzlies 111-123 Golden State Warriors in 2024 NBA Cup | November 16, 2024
🚨Game is Over
The match is over, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Memphis Grizzlies 111-123 Golden State Warriors game, we look forward to seeing you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
November 16, 2024 12:45 AM ET
4Q | 1:07
Final minutes of the match with substitute teams already and just waiting for the end of the game.
November 16, 2024 12:39 AM ET
4Q | 3:15
Memphis stops the game again and withdraws its stars, that will be all for this duel.
November 16, 2024 12:35 AM ET
4Q | 4:27
Time out Warriors, it seems that this will be the last time we see their starters and the victory will go to the home team.
November 16, 2024 12:31 AM ET
4Q | 6:52
Difference of 21 on the court, everything looks defined.
November 16, 2024 12:26 AM ET
4Q | 8:30
The Warriors go on a 5-0 run that pulls away on the scoreboard and forces their opponent to call a timeout.
November 16, 2024 12:19 AM ET
4Q | 10:35
The locals do not slow down and stay away from their rival, avoiding the flip.
November 16, 2024 12:15 AM ET
4Q | 12:00
Start of the last quarter.
November 16, 2024 12:10 AM ET
🚨Bye to the third
The third quarter comes to an end.
November 16, 2024 12:06 AM ET
3Q | 1:51
The period is ending and the Grizzlies can’t find a way to get closer on the scoreboard.
November 15, 2024 11:59 PM ET
3Q | 3:20
The Warriors are unstoppable and continue to pull away in the game and this could end early.
November 15, 2024 11:54 PM ET
3Q | 5:43
The Grizzlies are putting a lot of pressure on the team to try to close the gap in the game.
November 15, 2024 11:48 PM ET
3Q | 7:14
Difference of 10 for Golden State that forces the rival’s timeout.
November 15, 2024 11:41 PM ET
3Q | 8:25
Best restart for the Warriors who are pushing to get further and further away in the game.
November 15, 2024 11:36 PM ET
3Q | 10:14
Golden State continues to dominate and Memphis is starting to fall behind.
November 15, 2024 11:31 PM ET
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
November 15, 2024 11:28 PM ET
November 15, 2024 11:12 PM ET
2Q | 1:03
Strong pressure from the visitors to reduce the gap but time is running out.
November 15, 2024 11:10 PM ET
2Q | 2:56
The Warriors did better at the end of the period, adjusting to extend possessions and go into the break with an advantage.
November 15, 2024 11:06 PM ET
2Q | 4:19
The hoop closes on both sides of the court, both teams fail to generate points and the scoreboard does not move.
November 15, 2024 11:01 PM ET
2Q | 6:52
The Warriors seem to have put out the fire and regained a 7-point lead to stay ahead in the game.
November 15, 2024 10:57 PM ET
2Q | 8:37
Strong pressure from the Warriors who are beginning to pull away on the scoreboard.
November 15, 2024 10:52 PM ET
2Q | 10:18
The Warriors go 7-1 and we have a timeout on the Grizzlies because the difference is 8.
November 15, 2024 10:47 PM ET
2Q | 12:00
The second quarter begins.
November 15, 2024 10:43 PM ET
🚨End of the first
The first quarter ends.
November 15, 2024 10:39 PM ET
1Q | 1:49
Memphis puts the pressure on, looking to close the gap before the end of the period.
November 15, 2024 10:37 PM ET
1Q | 3:55
The Warriors disappeared at the end of the first quarter and the Grizzlies were approaching a 2-point lead.
November 15, 2024 10:33 PM ET
1Q | 6:29
The Warriors dominate and are 5 points behind, while the Grizzlies are not generating any offense.
November 15, 2024 10:25 PM ET
1Q | 8:42
The Warriors dominate and are 5 points behind, while the Grizzlies are not generating any offense.
November 15, 2024 10:21 PM ET
1Q | 10:23
There was a lot of competition on the court, with both teams trying to start creating dangerous plays.
November 15, 2024 10:18 PM ET
🏟️1Q | 12:00
The game begins.
November 15, 2024 10:15 PM ET
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the game presentation and the pre-game protocols of the NBA.
November 15, 2024 9:55 PM ET
All set!
The Chase Center is ready for the start of this game between the Warriors and Grizzlies, both teams will be looking for a victory to start the NBA Regular Season.
November 15, 2024 9:50 PM ET
November 15, 2024 9:45 PM ET
November 15, 2024 9:40 PM ET
Referee
Bill Kennedy (#55), Brian Forte (#45) and Andy Nagy (#83) are the designated referees for the 2024-2025 NBA Warriors-Grizzlies game.
November 15, 2024 9:35 PM ET
The Season Continues!
The NBA championship continues and the Regular Season is in full swing with teams looking to fine-tune the chemistry they will show to achieve their goals. This time we have a duel between Thunder and Warriors, two teams that recently had a rebuilding phase and now want to be a postseason team.
November 15, 2024 9:30 PM ET
November 15, 2024 9:25 PM ET
November 15, 2024 9:20 PM ET
Last duel!
The last time the Warriors and Grizzlies faced each other was last season when the Golden State team won on the road by a score of 100 to 95.
November 15, 2024 9:15 PM ET
The Preview!
Today we have a very interesting game between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies with both teams looking for a win to get off to a good start in the NBA Cup.
November 15, 2024 9:10 PM ET
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the start of the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game at the Chase Center. Both teams will be out in search of victory. Who will do it this time? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
November 15, 2024 9:05 PM ET
Stay tuned here to follow the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors live from the 2024 NBA Cup!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors live corresponding to the 2024 NBA Cup, as well as the latest information emerging from the Chase Center. Don’t miss out on the match with VAVEL‘s minute-by-minute live coverage online.
November 15, 2024 12:00 PM ET
Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors online and live for the 2024 NBA Cup?
This is the start time of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game in several countries:
Argentina: 00 hours on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 00 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 00 hours on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
Spain: 04 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 21 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 00 hours on NBA League Pass
Peru: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 00 hours on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
November 15, 2024 11:55 AM ET
Grizzlies Absences!
These are the players who are part of the team’s injured list: GG Jackson.
November 15, 2024 11:50 AM ET
Ja Morant, the Grizzlies’ player to watch!
The Memphis guard is the Grizzlies’ star and finished the season as the team’s offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 26.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The Grizzlies star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team’s great moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after having been considered one of the starting guards for the All-Star game, he was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard’s connection with Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Zach Edey is bringing fruits to a team with few spotlights but that, without a doubt, is worth watching in this new campaign.
November 15, 2024 11:45 AM ET
Grizzlies, looking to return to playoffs!
The Memphis team arrives after a bad season where they failed to get into the Playoffs, after many issues with the health of the squad, they finished in thirteenth place in the Western Conference table with a record of 27 wins and 55 losses. It is because of this series of results that the team managed to get a good first-round pick, with which they brought Zach Edey to reinforce the team’s defensive line. The Grizzlies have managed to maintain the core of the team and adjusted all the team’s lines with different young talent such as Yuki Kawamura and Jay Huff. The team has a great roster full of talent with players like Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama and Luke Kennard. Memphis’ future looks very interesting, but its present is even more surprising with an unstoppable Ja Morant and the need to show his best level to seek to repeat the championship. The team’s goal is to fight to get into the Playoffs and show the same level that led them to be one of the teams that led their conference a few years ago.
November 15, 2024 11:40 AM ET
Warriors Absences!
These are the players who are part of the team’s injured list: None.
November 15, 2024 11:35 AM ET
Stephen Curry, the Warriors’ star!
The Golden State point guard is the Warriors’ top star, finishing the season as the team’s offensive leader averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished last season as the Finals MVP and became the NBA’s all-time leading three-point shooter. Now, Curry will start a new season with the Warriors with less pressure on the three-point record and with the goal of leading the team to another playoffs. Curry will look to take advantage of the Warriors’ revamped roster and add his game to Chris Paul’s so that Golden State can return to fighting for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of three-pointers to generate a very fun game to watch.
November 15, 2024 11:30 AM ET
Warriors, the restructuring project continues!
The Golden State team begins a new season in a complete restructuring project of the roster to face a new process in the league. Despite this, the team led by Steve Kerr managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where they were eliminated by the Kings. The Warriors finished the season in tenth place with a record of 36 wins and 46 losses. The Golden State roster is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the progress of the squad. Klay Thompson’s departure was one of the least expected for the team, who had to move quickly to bring in Buddy Hield and look to renew the style of play that characterizes Golden State with long-distance shooting, so Hield’s arrival will be closely followed by fans and there will be strong pressure to fill the space left by Klay. Golden State’s goal is to be an uncomfortable team in the season and to pull off surprise victories against more powerful rivals.
November 15, 2024 11:25 AM ET
Where is the game?
The Chase Center located in the city of San Francisco will be the venue for this Regular Season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2024-2025 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 25,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
November 15, 2024 11:20 AM ET
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors match, corresponding to the 2024 NBA Cup. The match will take place at the Chase Center, at 10 p.m.
November 15, 2024 11:15 AM ET
