Homem da Califórnia condenado à prisão perpétua por crime de ódio, assassinato de ex-colega de classe adolescente | Califórnia

Associated Press



UM Califórnia homem condenado por esfaquear até a morte um estudante gay da Universidade da Pensilvânia em um ato de ódio foi condenado na sexta-feira à prisão perpétua sem liberdade condicional.

Samuel Woodward, 27 anos, foi condenado num tribunal do sul da Califórnia, no final de uma audiência que durou um dia inteiro, pelo assassinato de Blaze Bernstein, há quase sete anos.

Woodward, que não compareceu ao tribunal na sexta-feira devido a doença, foi condenado este ano por assassinato em primeiro grau com reforço por crime de ódio pelo assassinato de Bernstein, um estudante gay e judeu do segundo ano de faculdade.

Dezenas de parentes e amigos de Bernstein estavam sentados no tribunal. Muitos usavam camisetas com os dizeres “Blaze it Forward”, slogan de uma campanha para cometer atos de bondade em seu nome após sua morte.

“Sejamos claros: isto foi um crime de ódio”, disse a mãe de Bernstein, Jeanne Pepper, ao tribunal. “Samuel Woodward acabou com a vida do meu filho porque ele era judeu e gay.”

Ela disse que se consola com o fato de Woodward nunca sair da custódia e que enquanto ele “apodrece na prisão, estaremos aqui do lado de fora, celebrando a vida de Blaze”.

“A memória e o espírito de Blaze viverão em cada boa ação feita em sua homenagem”, disse ela.

Não havia dúvidas sobre a sentença que Woodward receberia porque o veredicto do júri previa prisão perpétua sem liberdade condicional, disse Kimberly Edds, porta-voz do gabinete do promotor distrital do condado de Orange.

O advogado de Woodward, Ken Morrison, pediu ao tribunal que condenasse o seu cliente a 28 anos de prisão perpétua, dizendo que o juiz tinha alguma discrição a este respeito e que os jurados não tinham permissão para ver todas as provas do caso no julgamento. Morrison disse anteriormente que apelaria do veredicto.

Bernstein, que tinha 19 anos, desapareceu em janeiro de 2018 depois de sair à noite com Woodward para um parque em Lake Forest, cerca de 70 km a sudeste de Los Angeles. Depois que Bernstein faltou a uma consulta no dentista no dia seguinte, seus pais encontraram seus óculos, carteira e cartões de crédito em seu quarto e tentaram contatá-lo, mas ele não respondeu.

As autoridades lançaram uma busca exaustiva e disseram que a família de Bernstein vasculhou suas redes sociais e viu que ele havia se comunicado com Woodward no Snapchat. As autoridades disseram que Woodward disse à família que Bernstein foi encontrar um amigo no parque naquela noite e não voltou.

Dias depois, o corpo de Bernstein foi encontrado em uma cova rasa no parque. Ele havia sido esfaqueado repetidamente no rosto e no pescoço.

A questão durante o julgamento de Woodward, que durou meses, não foi se ele matou Bernstein, mas por que e as circunstâncias em que isso aconteceu.

Os promotores disseram que Woodward era afiliado ao violento grupo extremista anti-gay e neonazista Divisão Atomwaffen, enquanto Morrison disse que seu cliente não planejava matar ninguém ou odiar Bernstein e enfrentava relacionamentos pessoais desafiadores devido a um transtorno do espectro do autismo há muito não diagnosticado.

O caso levou anos para ir a julgamento em meio a uma série de atrasos e gerou protestos públicos no sul da Califórnia, onde os moradores se espalharam em 2018 para tentar ajudar as autoridades a encontrar Bernstein depois que ele desapareceu repentinamente.

Woodward testemunhou durante seu julgamento e deu respostas lentas e demoradas às perguntas dos advogados, com seus longos cabelos cobrindo parcialmente o rosto.

Bernstein e Woodward frequentaram a mesma escola secundária, a escola de artes do condado de Orange, e se conectaram por meio de um aplicativo de namoro meses antes do assassinato. Woodward disse que pegou Bernstein, foi a um parque próximo e esfaqueou Bernstein repetidamente depois de tentar pegar um celular que ele temia ter sido usado para fotografá-lo.

Morrison, o advogado de defesa, disse que Woodward estava confuso sobre sua sexualidade depois de crescer em uma família católica devota e politicamente conservadora, onde seu pai criticava abertamente a homossexualidade.

Mas os promotores contaram uma história diferente. Eles disseram que Woodward tinha repetidamente como alvo homens gays online, entrando em contato com eles e interrompendo abruptamente o contato, enquanto mantinha um diário odioso e cheio de palavrões de suas ações.

As autoridades disseram que também encontraram uma máscara Atomwaffen preta com vestígios de sangue, uma faca dobrável com lâmina ensanguentada e uma série de materiais anti-gay, anti-semitas e de grupos de ódio em uma busca na casa de sua família em Newport Beach, Califórnia.