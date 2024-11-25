MUNDO
How Modi won back India’s big economic prize five months after losing it | Politics News
New Delhi, India – An alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept elections to India’s second-largest state, Maharashtra, on Saturday, dramatically regaining ground it had lost just five months ago in a parliamentary election setback.
Maharashtra, with its capital Mumbai, is India’s wealthiest state – its gross domestic product of $510bn is larger than that of any other state and is also bigger than that of major global economies like Norway and South Africa.
On Saturday, the BJP-led alliance won more than 230 of the 288 seats in the state’s legislative assembly, with Modi’s party alone triumphing in 132 seats, giving the prime minister complete control over India’s economic powerhouse.
The party’s win marks a stunning resurgence in a state that has long been politically critical in India, but where, in Lok Sabha (House of the People) elections results in June, the BJP and its allies were trounced by the opposition, said analysts. The BJP and its partners had won just 17 out of 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra, with the opposition, consisting of the Congress party and its allies, winning 30 seats.
Saturday’s results left the opposition licking its wounds, even though the Congress-led alliance did win elections to the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand after the BJP drove a shrill anti-Muslim campaign there. In Maharashtra, the Congress won just 16 seats.
“[The] Congress did not consolidate and frittered away gains of the parliamentary elections,” said Sandeep Shastri, a political scientist with the Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). “There is a deep disconnect between the ground and their leadership.”
Yet despite the Hindu majoritarian BJP’s win in Maharashtra, what worked for it was not necessarily religious polarisation, said analysts. In fact, in Jharkhand, the BJP’s anti-Muslim rhetoric might have backfired on it.
Where the BJP won Maharashtra was with its shift away from a focus on Modi – whose face has been synonymous with all party campaigns over the past decade – to local factors.
More women, less Modi
Maharashtra, a coastal state with more than 125 million people – nearly double the United Kingdom’s population – was one of the bleeding wounds for the BJP when it lost the parliamentary majority in June this year. Five months on, the BJP scored its best-ever performance in the state’s election while the Congress – which counted Maharashtra among its strongest bastions for decades – recorded its worst numbers.
Both the national parties forged pre-poll alliances with regional parties. But while the BJP won 132 of the 149 seats it contested – a success rate of 89 percent – the Congress only secured 16 of the 101 seats it contested, a win rate of just 16 percent. The state legislative assembly has a total of 288 seats, with a majority mark of 145.
“The BJP remained more focused and managed its coalition much better than the Congress,” said Shastri of CSDS. “The opposition camp was divided on campaign issues and focused more on power-sharing setup.”
But analysts also credit the dramatic turnaround of the incumbent BJP-led “Mahayuti” alliance to its female-centric welfare schemes, like the “Laadki Bahin Yojna”, a cash transfer scheme of 1,500 rupees ($18) a month to women aged 21-65.
A survey conducted by CSDS in October revealed that seven in 10 responders had benefitted directly from the scheme. As per the government, the scheme has 23.4 million beneficiaries, in a state with 46 million women voters.
“Another trick under our sleeves was to downplay the face of Modi in this election and rather fight them on local issues by pushing our weight behind local candidates,” said a political strategist hired by the BJP to manage Maharashtra polls, requesting anonymity.
The strategist pointed to another important part of the puzzle behind the BJP win: the support of its ideological fountainhead, the Sangh Parivar, an umbrella term for more than three dozen ultra-Hindu-nationalist groups.
“The Sangh organisation conducted thousands of meetings with women, and godmen, and just went door-to-door to meet everyone in Maharashtra,” said Sriraj Nair, a senior spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an organisation that is part of the Sangh.
“We are strong cadre-based organisations that have a presence in every village in the state. Our entire machinery came together to recover from the losses the Hindu-friendly party suffered in the national election,” Nair added, referring to the BJP.
Shastri agreed, adding that, Sangh organisations ran “well-oiled campaigns” that played a “crucial role” in the BJP’s success.
Where polarisation backfired
But the BJP lost Jharkhand, a state of 32 million people.
There, too, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government initiated a women-centric cash transfer scheme, providing 1,000 rupees ($12) a month to women aged 18-25 years, reaching nearly 5.2 million women in the run-up to the polls. The state has 12.8 million female voters.
“A plain look says that incumbent government-funded welfare schemes in both the states won the landslide victories for ideologically opposing parties,” said Rahul Verma, a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR).
“But that is only a part of the explanation. A lot else happened,” he added.
In January this year, national investigative agencies arrested Jharkhand’s chief minister Hemant Soren, widely seen as among India’s most popular tribal leaders, on corruption charges. He denies the allegations and says the cases against him represent a political vendetta by the BJP.
The head of the JMM was released on bail after six months and campaigned before the election. Now, he is poised to return as chief minister, after the alliance he leads – which includes the Congress – won a majority in the state election.
The state’s tribal communities – 26 percent of the population – and Muslims – 14.5 percent – backed the JMM-led alliance. The BJP brought Himanta Biswa Sarma, a divisive Hindu nationalist leader from northeastern India, to lead its campaign in Jharkhand. The BJP campaign tried to paint Muslims in the state as “Bangladeshis” and “Rohingya outsiders”, including through an Islamophobic advertisement that it had to pull down on the orders of election authorities.
“The hatred they spread in the campaign backfired a lot,” said Minakshi Munda, an assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Kolhan, Jharkhand, who said that among the state’s tribal communities, “the BJP are still seen as outsiders.”
Jharkhand’s tribal communities ended up voting to “keep the BJP out of power … to safeguard the [state’s] tribal identity”, Munda said.
Verma, the CPR researcher, agreed, saying the BJP’s campaign ended up consolidating votes behind the JMM-led alliance.
A decimated Congress
Meanwhile, the country’s principal opposition party, the Congress, appears in disarray after the election results – which come on the back of recent setbacks in two other elections, in Haryana and Indian-administered Kashmir.
The Congress, Verma said, appears to be still struggling to “figure out a strategy for its revival.”
Both Verma and Shastri said the Congress had been “piggybacking” on its regional alliance partners to fight the BJP. But with its own numbers dwindling, “the Congress also struggles in its ability to negotiate with regional parties,” Verma added.
Two more important states, Delhi and Bihar, are expected to hold their elections in the next few months. But they will now vote in a political atmosphere fundamentally different from what it was earlier this year.
The BJP is no longer down – it has bounced back from losses in the parliamentary election that now look like aberrations. And the opposition, which appeared to be rising after a decade in the wilderness, is back to picking up the crumbs.
MUNDO
Sport e Ceará voltam à Série A de 2025; Mirassol obtém acesso inédito
Agência Brasil
A Série A do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2025 terá a presença inédita do Mirassol e o retorno do Sport Club Recife e do Ceará. As três últimas vagas na elite do futebol nacional foram definidas com emoção de sobra na noite deste domingo (24). O líder Santos, que já garantira o acesso com duas rodadas de antecedência, selou o título de campeão da Série B esta noite, ao somar 68 pontos, seguido de Mirassol (67), Sport (66) e Ceará (64).
O gol da vitória: estamos na Série A! 🅰️❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ALlk5Fd24E
— Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) November 25, 2024
O maior placar da noite foi do Sport, que retorna à primeira divisão do futebol nacional após três anos na Segundona. O Leão entrou em campo na Ilha do Retiro ocupando a quinta posição na tabela, com 63 pontos, atrás do Ceará, com mesma pontuação, mas com 19 vitórias, uma a mais que o Leão.. Apesar da situação complicada, os donos da casa levaram a melhor: contra o já classificado Santos, por 2 a 1, com gols do atacante Lucas Lima – um deles de pênalti. Wendel Silva diminuiu para o Peixe. O placar poderia até ser maior para o Sport, não fosse o meio-campista Barletta desperdiçar uma penalidade aos 39 minutos da etapa final, defendida pelo goleiro Brazão.
VITÓRIA E ACESSO! No Maião, o @mirassolfc venceu o jogo e garantiu o acesso! Em 2025 o Leão vai jogar o @Brasileirao! ⬆️🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/EKahLjmXIA
— Brasileirão Betnacional – Série B (@BrasileiraoB) November 25, 2024
O primeiro a balançar a rede nesta noite foi o Mirassol. Jogando em casa contra a Chapecoense (15ª colocada), o time do interior paulista abriu o placar com Yuri Castilho aos 15 minutos da primeira etapa. Os paulistas administraram o resultado até o apito final e depois foi só comemoração com o acesso inédito na história do clube.
Paralelamente, dois times visitantes que precisavam vencer fora de casa – Novorizontino (3º) e Ceará (4º) – seguiam empatados sem gols na primeira etapa. O panorama favorecia o acesso da equipe paulista, que enfrentava o Goiás na Serrinha. No entanto, Paulo Baya marcou aos 37 minutos do segundo temo para o Esmeraldino e selou a vitória dos donos da casa, por 1 a 0, impedindo o acesso do Novorizontino à Série A de 2025.
Silêncio… está passando no seu feed a SELFIE DO ACESSO! 🤳🏼 #ceArá pic.twitter.com/Op2dzMeL17
— Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) November 25, 2024
O resultado na Serrinha favoreceu o Ceará a retornar à elite do futebol no ano que vem. O Vozão não saiu do 0 a 0 com o Guarani, último colocado na tabela, jogando no Brinco de Ouro, em Campinas.
Além do Guarani, lanterna com apenas 33 pontos, outros três times foram rebaixados para a Série C de 2025: Brusque (19º), com 36 pontos; Ituano (18º) com 37 pontos; e Ponte Preta (17º), com 38 pontos.
MUNDO
Trump’s inauguration will be held on MLK Day. The civil rights leader’s daughter Bernice King is glad
The youngest child of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr didn’t want Donald Trump to become the next president — but Dr Bernice King believes Trump’s inauguration taking place on the same day as the federal holiday honoring her father is a small win.
“I’m glad that if it was going to happen, it happened on the King holiday, because Dr King is still speaking to us,” she told The Independent. She sees the January 20 event as a wake-up call for the country and an opportunity to stand up to the incoming administration’s charged agenda items.
“We cannot retreat or recoil,” King said. “We have to commit ourselves to continuing the mission of protecting freedom, justice and democracy in the spirit of my father.”
King had been excited about the prospect of seeing Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Black and South Asian heritage, become the country’s first female president on MLK Day.
She’d hoped the US would elect someone who embodied the values her father did. Not “someone who’s spewing hateful rhetoric, who’s not been very kind-hearted and whose policies are not humane in their approach,” as she described the president-elect.
She later added: “A Trump win could potentially set in motion a perilous and oppressive presidential administration that would undermine and deny the hard-fought battle for civil and human rights for which my parents and so many others sacrificed.”
Civil rights leaders like her are worried the incoming administration will attempt to scale back those rights. Trump has proposed a mass deportation plan, vowed to go after his enemies, and intends to implement discriminating federal policies against LGBTQIA+ people and people of color.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and NAACP have announced their commitment to fighting what may come next.
“We are entering a new era of civil rights for better or worse,” Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP, said. “We have not seen an assault on civil rights like I believe is about to happen since the ‘50s, maybe even the ‘20s.”
The group is working to ensure Trump’s power does not go unchecked by bolstering its legal and lobbying teams. Griggs said he’s willing to give the president-elect a chance, but is concerned about some of his recent actions, like appointing former congressman Matt Gaetz as his pick for US attorney general. Gaetz withdrew himself from consideration on Thursday.
Under Trump, Griggs fears the Department of Justice’s civil rights division will be weaponized against minority groups.
“We have to be ready right now,” he said. “We are already having organizational meetings, both on the national level and the state level, to prepare the units for what’s about to happen.”
In a news release distributed the day after the election, the ACLU promised to defend against Trump’s deportation plan, provide counsel to whistleblowers and challenge any discriminatory policies and regressive plans on reproductive freedoms.
King knows any pushback against the incoming administration will require the same level of dedication seen during her father’s movement, before the country had a Civil Rights Act or a Voting Rights Act.
In the weeks after the election, she’s been comforted by his famous words like, “Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred,” something he said while delivering the famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963.
“I know a lot of people are angry right now,” King told The Independent. “But we can’t let that rot in us.”
Thousands of protesters are expected to descend onto the streets of Washington DC ahead of Trump’s inauguration.
The “People’s March on Washington” is scheduled for January 18. A coalition of organizations, including the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the National Women’s Law Center, are planning the event to protest Trump’s stances that they fear will undermine civil rights.
On Inauguration Day, Al Sharpton’s National Action Network plans to hold a rally in the city.
“There has never been a more important time to peacefully mobilize and organize,” Sharpton said while announcing the event on MSNBC last week.
MLK Day has been celebrated on the third Monday in January since its establishment in 1983, while Inauguration Day has been set as January 20 since 1937. The late civil rights icon was assassinated in 1968.
Griggs and King will spend the holiday attending events commemorating the late King’s legacy. As Trump takes the oath, Griggs wants the incoming president to consider the importance of the late icon in American history and not forget people in King Jr’s birthplace, Fulton County, are still waiting for an explanation on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
In August 2023, Trump was charged with racketeering and conspiracy for allegedly urging Georgia officials to sway the results in his favor. The case has been delayed after a December 5 hearing in the matter was canceled until further order from the court.
“It’s interesting,” Griggs said of the upcoming holiday. “The juxtaposition of a man of immense greatness, humility and concern for the community, with Donald Trump.”
Only two presidents have taken the oath on the holiday before: Barack Obama in 2013 and Bill Clinton in 1997. Obama used a Bible belonging to the civil rights leader in the ceremony.
The Independent emailed a Trump spokesperson asking whether the president-elect would incorporate King’s legacy into the ceremony but did not get a response.
MUNDO
Yamandu Orsi vence segundo turno das eleições presidenciais no Uruguai | Notícias Eleitorais
Yamandu Orsi, o candidato da coalizão de esquerda Frente Ampla, deverá sair vitorioso nas eleições uruguaias. segundo turno eleitoral para a presidência.
Ele derrotou Álvaro Delgado, do Partido Nacional, no poder, para vencer a disputa acirrada, embora as pesquisas de opinião pública mostrassem os dois candidatos em um empate antes da votação de domingo.
Os apoiadores de Orsi saíram às ruas da capital Montevidéu, quando os resultados oficiais começaram a mostrar o ex-prefeito e professor de história avançando.
Muitos agitaram a bandeira do partido: uma bandeira listrada de vermelho, azul e branco com as iniciais FA de “Frente Amplio”, que significa “Frente Ampla”.
“A alegria retornará para a maioria”, postou a coalizão em mídia social enquanto Orsi se aproximava da vitória. “Saúde, povo do Uruguai.”
A vitória de Orsi restaura o poder da Frente Ampla no pequeno país sul-americano, espremido na costa atlântica entre o Brasil e a Argentina.
Durante 15 anos, de 2005 a 2020, a Frente Ampla ocupou o cargo executivo do Uruguai, com as presidências de José Mujica e Tabare Vázquez, este último conquistou dois mandatos não consecutivos de cinco anos.
Mas essa sequência de vitórias chegou ao fim nas eleições de 2019, com a vitória do atual presidente Luis Lacalle Pou, que liderou uma coalizão de partidos de direita.
Segundo a lei uruguaia, contudo, um presidente não pode concorrer a mandatos consecutivos. Lacalle Pou, portanto, não foi candidato na corrida de 2024.
Em seu lugar estava Delgado, um ex-veterinário e membro do Congresso que serviu como nomeado político no governo de Lacalle Pou de 2020 a 2023.
Mesmo antes de os resultados oficiais serem anunciados no domingo, Delgado concedeu, reconhecendo que a vitória de Orsi era iminente.
“Hoje os uruguaios definiram quem vai ocupar a presidência da república. E quero enviar aqui, com todos esses atores da coalizão, um grande abraço e uma saudação a Yamandu Orsi”, disse Delgado em discurso enquanto segurava uma grande bandeira uruguaia na mão.
Ele apelou aos seus apoiantes para “respeitarem as decisões soberanas” do eleitorado, ao mesmo tempo que deu uma nota de desafio.
“Uma coisa é perder uma eleição e outra é ser derrotado. Não estamos derrotados”, disse ele, prometendo que a sua coligação de direita “veio para ficar”.
O presidente cessante, Lacalle Pou, também contactou Orsi para reconhecer a vitória da Frente Ampla.
“Liguei para (Yamandu Orsi) para parabenizá-lo como presidente eleito de nosso país e para me colocar a seu serviço e iniciar a transição assim que julgar pertinente”, escreveu Lacalle Pou no Twitter. mídia social.
Orsi foi considerado o favorito na preparação para o primeiro turno das eleições.
Originário de Canelones, região costeira do sul do Uruguai, Orsi iniciou sua carreira localmente como professor de história, ativista e secretário-geral do governo do departamento. Em 2015, concorreu com sucesso à prefeitura de Canelones e foi reeleito em 2020.
Na corrida presidencial de 2024, Orsi – como praticamente todos os candidatos em campanha – comprometeu-se a reforçar a economia do Uruguai. Ele apelou a aumentos salariais, especialmente para os trabalhadores com baixos salários, para aumentar o seu “poder de compra”.
Ele também pediu maiores programas de educação infantil e emprego para jovens adultos. De acordo com uma Organização das Nações Unidas relatório no início deste ano, quase 25% das crianças do Uruguai viviam na pobreza.
Mas a economia não foi a única questão na mente dos eleitores. Em um junho enquete da empresa de comunicações Nomade, a maior parte dos entrevistados – 29 por cento – identificou a “insegurança” como o “principal problema” do Uruguai.
Isso superou o segundo tópico mais bem classificado: “Desemprego” foi escolhido apenas por 15% dos entrevistados.
Como parte da sua plataforma, Orsi prometeu aumentar a força policial e fortalecer as fronteiras do Uruguai, inclusive através da instalação de mais câmeras de segurança.
Durante a campanha, Orsi contou com o apoio do ex-presidente Mujica, um antigo combatente rebelde que sobreviveu à tortura durante a ditadura militar do Uruguai nas décadas de 1970 e 1980.
Mujica continua a ser uma figura popular na esquerda uruguaia, mais conhecido pelas suas condições de vida humildes que lhe valeram o apelido de “o presidente mais pobre do mundo”.
No primeiro turno, em 27 de outubro, Orsi saiu vitorioso, com 44% dos votos contra 27% de Delgado. Mas o seu total ficou muito aquém dos 50 por cento necessários para vencer as eleições, desencadeando assim uma segunda volta.
A corrida ficou mais acirrada daí em diante. Apenas dois candidatos avançaram para a segunda volta – Delgado e Orsi – e Delgado obteve o apoio dos eleitores que apoiaram o antigo candidato do Partido Colorado, Andres Ojeda, um colega conservador que foi eliminado na primeira volta.
No entanto, Orsi rapidamente avançou após o encerramento das urnas para a segunda volta das eleições no domingo.
“O horizonte está a iluminar-se”, disse Orsi no seu discurso de vitória. “O país da liberdade, da igualdade e também da fraternidade triunfa mais uma vez.”
PESQUISE AQUI
MAIS LIDAS
- MUNDO6 dias ago
Prazo final para autorregularização no Perse se aproxima
- BOM EXEMPLO7 dias ago
Ex-aluno da USP e da PUC conquista dois doutorados acadêmicos internacionais nos Estados Unidos da América e na França
- ACRE7 dias ago
Em mais de 10 meses, ACRE paga R$ 5,1 bilhões em impostos e valor já supera 2023
- BOA SORTE6 dias ago
CNS elogia trabalhos do projeto cinematográfico para jovens entre China e Brasil
You must be logged in to post a comment Login