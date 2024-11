John Krasinski, this year’s sexiest man alive, according to ‘People’ magazine | People

Actor, director, and producer John Krasinski, 45, has been named the new “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine, an honor the publication has bestowed annually since 1985. “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” Krasinski admitted to the renowned magazine. “Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me,” joked Krasinski, who appears on the magazine’s front cover.

Known initially for his comedic roles, particularly as Jim Halpert in nearly 200 episodes of The Office, Krasinski has since expanded his career to include a diverse range of genres. He’s ventured into action with Jack Ryan, superhero films with Doctor Strange, animation with IF (which he also wrote, directed, and produced), and horror with the A Quiet Place saga. He directed, co-wrote, and starred in the first A Quiet Place film in 2018, which received both critical acclaim and box office success. The sequel followed in 2021, further cementing his place in Hollywood. For his achievements, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Both films in A Quiet Place series starred Krasinski alongside his wife, actress Emily Blunt, known for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada, Mary Poppins Returns and Oppenheimer. The couple began dating in 2008, got engaged in 2009, and married in Italy in 2010. They have two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

Krasinski says he enjoyed telling Blunt about his People honor: “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.” Blunt joked that she plans to wallpaper their Brooklyn home with the magazine cover, while Krasinski jokingly added that he might need to take on more housework to maintain his “sexiest man” status at home.

In the interview, Krasinski shared how much he admires Blunt: “It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her.”

Krasinski succeeds actor Patrick Dempsey, who was crowned People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2023. At 57, Dempsey’s selection was a surprise, as he was neither considered a frontrunner for the title nor one of the standout stars of the moment. Though he appeared in the film Ferrari, he wasn’t a lead, nor did he have a major project lined up after his iconic run as Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, where he starred in nearly 250 episodes. The ongoing actors’ strike at the time severely limited the magazine’s options, which may have contributed to Dempsey’s unexpected win.

For 38 years, People, the leading entertainment magazine in the U.S., has been awarding the “Sexiest Man Alive” title, with 35 men having received the honor so far, including Krasinski, who had been a finalist in previous years. The list of past honorees includes some of Hollywood’s biggest names: Chris Evans, John Legend, Michael B. Jordan, Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Richard Gere, Channing Tatum, and David Beckham.

The inaugural title was awarded to Mel Gibson in 1985, and only four men have won the title twice: Johnny Depp, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Richard Gere.

While physical appearance is a factor, People emphasizes that the decision also takes into account a person’s professional and personal achievements. Each winner appears on the cover and an extensive feature inside the magazine.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at a gala in New York in September 2024. John Nacion (Variety via Getty Images)

This year, People placed a special emphasis on the event, which they have been teasing for days. The announcement was made on one of the most-watched programs in the country, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, at 9 p.m. Los Angeles time. In addition to the “Sexiest Man Alive” title, the magazine introduced 15 categories chosen by popular vote. Among the winners were Glen Powell, named the sexiest summer action star; Jeremy Allen White, for the sexiest tattoos; Jacob Elordi, the sexiest new heartthrob; Harry Styles, the sexiest musician; and Robert Pattinson, the sexiest first-time dad. Since launching the poll in September, People has received over 350,000 votes.

