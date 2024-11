Kashima Antlers vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction, Lineups & Odds

Antlers Look the Smart Pick

We’re confident of an Kashima Antlers win when they go up against Nagoya Grampus. We will therefore back them at 1.95 on the Full-Time Result market and get a nice return if the hosts manage to land a victory.

Antlers Won Previous H2H Clash

Kashima Antlers won last time out by a 3-1 scoreline. It was on their travels against Kawasaki Frontale at Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium. Masaki Chugo’s team recorded just 37% possession and had five shots on target, with Kei Chinen, Yuta Higuchi and Kento Misao scoring one goal each.

Nagoya Grampus have now lost three consecutive games. Away from home in their previous game, Gamba Osaka won 3-2 at Panasonic Stadium Suita. The Red Whales had just 37% possession and recorded nine shots on goal, with Chang-Rae Ha and Haruki Yoshida finding the net.

Antlers had the edge in the most recent encounter between these teams. At Toyota Stadium, they recorded a 3-0 win over Grampus. Looking back to the previous 10 H2H meetings, there has been two draws. Antlers have won five games and Grampus three.

Kashima Antlers – Last 10 League Games

3 wins, 3 losses and 4 draws, averaging 1.6 goals from 5.3 shots on goal and 13.3 attempts. Antlers have had 48.4% possession, 439.2 passes and 3.6 corners per game. On average, they have conceded 1.0 goals from 3.9 shots on goal and 11.1 attempts, while the opposition have been awarded 4.1 corners.

Yuta Higuchi, Yuma Suzuki and Kimito Nono are the top scorers with 3 goals each, while Kei Chinen has 2. The top assist makers are Gaku Shibasaki, Shintaro Nago and Yuma Suzuki, all of whom have 2 on the board.

Nagoya Grampus – Last 10 League Games

Grampus have won 5 and lost 5, with an average of 1.3 goals from 4.7 shots on goal and 13.2 attempts. There’s been an average of 41.8% possession, 369.4 passes, 4.0 corners taken and 4.9 corners against, while they’ve conceded 1.2 goals from 4.8 shots on goal and 13.0 attempts.

Sho Inagaki and Kensuke Nagai have scored 2 goals, followed by Chang-Rae Ha with 1. Taichi Kikuchi has been top assists provider with 3 in the previous 10 games.

Confirmed Lineups

Kashima Antlers (confirmed lineup): Tomoki Hayakawa, Kento Misao, Naomichi Ueda, Ikuma Sekigawa, Koki Anzai, Yuta Higuchi, Kei Chinen, Gaku Shibasaki, Hayato Nakama, Shu Morooka, Yuma Suzuki.

Nagoya Grampus (confirmed lineup): Mitchell Langerak, Yuki Nogami, Kennedy Ebbs Mikuni, Akinari Kawazura, Ryuji Izumi, Shuhei Tokumoto, Sho Inagaki, Keiya Shiihashi, Yuya Yamagishi, Tsukasa Morishima, Kensuke Nagai.

Expert J1 League Analysis

Getting the lowdown on injuries and studying the form guide are important duties ahead of making football picks. We also place great emphasis on the stats and a data-led approach can be effective.

Key Kashima Antlers vs Nagoya Grampus league stats:

Grampus have lost 8 of their last 10 games on the road.

Grampus have lost 4 of their last 5 games on the road.

Grampus have lost their last 3 games.

We can back Kashima Antlers at 1.95 to claim a J1 League victory and this looks like a standout price. The betting sites give us the chance to grab a slice of value for this selection.

If you can correctly predict that Antlers will triumph along with the number of goals, then you are able to combine the two options and getting bigger odds on the Match Result & Total market.

Antlers to Win Probability

The betting sites make it a 51.3% chance that our pick is settled as a winner. However, our tipsters have this number closer to 60% based on their in-depth research. That means we’re regarding it as a value bet.

Kashima Antlers vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Published 07:37, 07 November 2024