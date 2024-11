Morrendo no ‘Inferno’: o destino dos médicos palestinos presos por Israel | Notícias do conflito Israel-Palestina

With six teams on bye in Week 12, we’re treated to what would be considered a relatively light injury report, especially for this stage of the season. However, we have one very prominent confirmed absence at quarterback, and there are also a couple of big names at receiver to be concerned with. Without further ado, let’s dive right into the latest as of Sunday morning:

Week 11 Preview Injury Report Update



Kickers

The Panthers’ Eddy Pineiro (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings and finished the week with a missed practice Friday. However, as per head coach Dave Canales’ comments Friday, Pineiro is expected to play, and the fact Carolina didn’t sign a kicker or promote one from the practice squad Saturday seems to confirm the veteran will be available.

Key defensive players

The Packers’ Jaire Alexander (knee) is out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

The Lions’ Terrion Arnold (groin) is out for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

The Commanders’ Marshon Lattimore (groin) is out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

The Raiders’ Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) is out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The Buccaneers’ Jamel Dean (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

The Buccaneers’ Zyon McCollum (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

The Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs (groin) is out for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

The Dolphins’ Kendall Fuller (concussion) is out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

The Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. As per early Sunday reports, Gonzalez is expected to play.

The Chargers’ Cam Hart (concussion) is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Ravens.

The Raiders’ Nate Hobbs (ankle) is out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The Cowboys’ Jourdan Lewis is off the injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Commanders after a one-game absence due to a neck injury.

The 49ers’ Charvarius Ward (personal) remains out for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

The Cowboys’ DaRon Bland (foot) is off the injury report and will make his season debut in Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

The Titans’ L’Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

Safeties

The Patriots’ Kyle Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The Chargers’ Derwin James (groin) is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Ravens.

The Bears’ Elijah Hicks (ankle) is out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

The Seahawks’ Rayshawn Jenkins (hand) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will return from a four-game absence in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

The Broncos’ Brandon Jones (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The Patriots’ Marte Mapu (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The Buccaneers’ Tykee Smith (knee) is out for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

The Cardinals’ Jalen Thompson (ankle) is out for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Defensive Linemen

The Texans’ Will Anderson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The 49ers’ Nick Bosa (hip) is out for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

The Patriots’ Keion White (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The Patriots’ Deatrich Wise (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The Broncos’ Zach Allen (heel) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The Patriots’ Christian Barmore (undisclosed) is questionable for Sundays’ game against the Dolphins. As per early Sunday reports, Barmore is expected to play.

Linebackers