NBA Trade Rumors: Three potential trade targets that the Rockets won’t have to give up the farm to acquire

The Houston Rockets have been linked to several trade rumors from the likes of Kevin Durant to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but as we have covered here at TDS numerous times, NBA insiders are reporting that the Rockets are not looking to move on from their young core, and even that the “Terror Twins” are untouchable. However, the Rockets do possess other assets aside from their young core, namely future picks from the Suns that could prove to be valuable for a team sporting a mostly past-their-prime core of players.

In my piece from earlier this month, “Should the Rockets be shopping their young core while their stock is high?”, I stated that I agree that the Rockets should stand pat with their core, but that I would like to explore some smaller trades that could shore up their biggest weakness, and be a difference maker in terms of the immediate outlook for how this season could go. Let’s do that now. Here are my top five trade targets that I think could make a big difference this season and won’t cost the Rockets the farm.

3. Dorian Finney-Smith (Brooklyn Nets)

Finney-Smith is 31 years old and is in the final year of his contract, although he does have a player option for next season worth $15.3 million. His name came up in trade rumors this offseason, but surprisingly, a deal never came to fruition. The Brooklyn Nets are a bit of a head scratcher this season because they are supposed to be tanking, but instead are currently eighth in the Eastern conference at 9-10. As Rockets fans from the late 2000s to early 2010’s knows, eighth place is essentially NBA purgatory, and being that they recently received all their draft capital back from the Rockets, it would be in their best interest to start losing. At least that would be my sales pitch to Brooklyn’s GM if I were Rafael Stone.

Finney-Smith is averaging 10 points per game on 46 percent shooting and 42 percent from the three-point line. He has a below average defensive rating, but let’s face it, the Rockets play team defense better than almost any other team in the league and can sacrifice a little defense for some more consistent shooting. The best part about it is you can probably get this deal done for the expiring contracts of Jae’Sean Tate, Jeff Green, and a couple of low-level draft picks. Even should Finney-Smith decide to opt-in on his player-option next season, you go into the season having addressed your shooting woes, and if he walks, it only cost you two guys you weren’t bringing back any way and some draft fodder.

2. Jerami Grant (Portland Trail Blazers)

This trade is going to have to sting a little, but the reward has the potential to be worth it. The Trail Blazers are in the same boat as the Nets. They need to lose, a lot. Inexplicably, they chose to sign Grant to a five-year, $160 million contract with a player option in the fifth year, two months before they traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. I guess they thought the resigning would make Lillard want to stay. Regardless, once Dame left, the trajectory of the team left right along with him so, teams have been coveting Grant ever since.

While Grant’s three-point shooting has taken a dip this season, he is a 36 percent shooter from distance, and he is a good athlete who can guard multiple positions. His numbers being down this year are likely because he’s on a bad team. In a vacuum, Dillon Brooks is having a better offensive season, but no one truly believes Brooks is a better offensive player. I’ve already expressed my opinion that Brooks is replaceable in the Rockets starting five, so I believe a move for Grant should include him for salary purposes, but you will have to sweeten the pot for Portland. That likely means including Cam Whitmore and multiple of Phoenix’s first rounders. Tate or Steven Adams could be involved in such a trade as well. This move may or may not weaken the Rockets defensively, but I believe the gain offensively would be more than worth the risk.

1. Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)

This one would cost the Rockets the most, but it would elevate this team from feisty upstart to being on the verge of contention. Cam Johnson is a player Rockets fans have coveted for a long time. The problem is, they aren’t the only ones. There are 29 other teams in the league that would love to add Johnson to their roster. A 6-foot 8-inch sniper with the ability to find his own shot, but can be lethal off the ball? Oh, don’t get me all excited this close to Christmas! Cameron Johnson is not the best defender in the world, but we have seen him play well in a team defensive system, and again, what he brings offensively more than makes up for any drop off in defense.

I’ll be honest, this deal would probably have to include Jalen Green, along with some if not most of the Suns draft picks. Jae’Sean, Steven Adams, or Jeff Green could serve as filler in salary. This isn’t a trade machine article, so I don’t know all the minute details, but Brooklyn isn’t just going to give Cam Johnson away. Mostly because they don’t have to. He is under contract for the next two seasons after this one, and at a very good price. However, if Brooklyn is truly committed to tanking, keeping Cam Johnson doesn’t help in that regard.

“Wait a minute Nick… You said these trade scenarios were one’s where you wouldn’t have to give up any of the Rockets young core!” Well, that all depends on IF the Rockets consider Jalen Green to be a part of that “young core.” The nature of his recent contract extension suggests they might still be in “wait and see” mode with Green.

The Rockets would lose some athleticism and defense no doubt. Jalen has become a very good defensive player this season, but we are all aware of his inconsistency on the offensive end. You might be able to pull this off and keep Jalen, but it’s probably going to cost one of those “untouchables” we spoke of earlier, and probably Whitmore or Reed Sheppard. Good trades always sting a little for both parties.

Conclusion

I wouldn’t be the least bit upset if the Rockets stayed the course this season and let the current roster take this team as far as it can. The Rockets are building a foundation, and when you’re building a house, you don’t go installing the gold-plated toilets before you’ve even hung up the drywall. The Rockets still have young players who could develop to fill their holes offensively. Jabari Smith Jr. being the number one suspect. When he is shooting with confidence and attacking with confidence, the Rockets are a different team.

Jalen Green having been dealing with an illness may be why we saw him revert to his inconsistent shooting habits. Dropping 41 points on 20 shots versus the 76ers was a welcome sight, and if he continues that trend, you can throw any talk of moving him out the window. Can Reed Sheppard establish himself in the Rockets rotation and cure some of their shooting ailments? I certainly am willing to wait and see. As we get closer and closer to the trade deadline, the feeling may be different not just for us fans, but in the Rockets front office.