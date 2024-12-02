MUNDO
NBA Trade Rumors: Three potential trade targets that the Rockets won’t have to give up the farm to acquire
The Houston Rockets have been linked to several trade rumors from the likes of Kevin Durant to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but as we have covered here at TDS numerous times, NBA insiders are reporting that the Rockets are not looking to move on from their young core, and even that the “Terror Twins” are untouchable. However, the Rockets do possess other assets aside from their young core, namely future picks from the Suns that could prove to be valuable for a team sporting a mostly past-their-prime core of players.
In my piece from earlier this month, “Should the Rockets be shopping their young core while their stock is high?”, I stated that I agree that the Rockets should stand pat with their core, but that I would like to explore some smaller trades that could shore up their biggest weakness, and be a difference maker in terms of the immediate outlook for how this season could go. Let’s do that now. Here are my top five trade targets that I think could make a big difference this season and won’t cost the Rockets the farm.
3. Dorian Finney-Smith (Brooklyn Nets)
Finney-Smith is 31 years old and is in the final year of his contract, although he does have a player option for next season worth $15.3 million. His name came up in trade rumors this offseason, but surprisingly, a deal never came to fruition. The Brooklyn Nets are a bit of a head scratcher this season because they are supposed to be tanking, but instead are currently eighth in the Eastern conference at 9-10. As Rockets fans from the late 2000s to early 2010’s knows, eighth place is essentially NBA purgatory, and being that they recently received all their draft capital back from the Rockets, it would be in their best interest to start losing. At least that would be my sales pitch to Brooklyn’s GM if I were Rafael Stone.
Finney-Smith is averaging 10 points per game on 46 percent shooting and 42 percent from the three-point line. He has a below average defensive rating, but let’s face it, the Rockets play team defense better than almost any other team in the league and can sacrifice a little defense for some more consistent shooting. The best part about it is you can probably get this deal done for the expiring contracts of Jae’Sean Tate, Jeff Green, and a couple of low-level draft picks. Even should Finney-Smith decide to opt-in on his player-option next season, you go into the season having addressed your shooting woes, and if he walks, it only cost you two guys you weren’t bringing back any way and some draft fodder.
2. Jerami Grant (Portland Trail Blazers)
This trade is going to have to sting a little, but the reward has the potential to be worth it. The Trail Blazers are in the same boat as the Nets. They need to lose, a lot. Inexplicably, they chose to sign Grant to a five-year, $160 million contract with a player option in the fifth year, two months before they traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. I guess they thought the resigning would make Lillard want to stay. Regardless, once Dame left, the trajectory of the team left right along with him so, teams have been coveting Grant ever since.
While Grant’s three-point shooting has taken a dip this season, he is a 36 percent shooter from distance, and he is a good athlete who can guard multiple positions. His numbers being down this year are likely because he’s on a bad team. In a vacuum, Dillon Brooks is having a better offensive season, but no one truly believes Brooks is a better offensive player. I’ve already expressed my opinion that Brooks is replaceable in the Rockets starting five, so I believe a move for Grant should include him for salary purposes, but you will have to sweeten the pot for Portland. That likely means including Cam Whitmore and multiple of Phoenix’s first rounders. Tate or Steven Adams could be involved in such a trade as well. This move may or may not weaken the Rockets defensively, but I believe the gain offensively would be more than worth the risk.
1. Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)
This one would cost the Rockets the most, but it would elevate this team from feisty upstart to being on the verge of contention. Cam Johnson is a player Rockets fans have coveted for a long time. The problem is, they aren’t the only ones. There are 29 other teams in the league that would love to add Johnson to their roster. A 6-foot 8-inch sniper with the ability to find his own shot, but can be lethal off the ball? Oh, don’t get me all excited this close to Christmas! Cameron Johnson is not the best defender in the world, but we have seen him play well in a team defensive system, and again, what he brings offensively more than makes up for any drop off in defense.
I’ll be honest, this deal would probably have to include Jalen Green, along with some if not most of the Suns draft picks. Jae’Sean, Steven Adams, or Jeff Green could serve as filler in salary. This isn’t a trade machine article, so I don’t know all the minute details, but Brooklyn isn’t just going to give Cam Johnson away. Mostly because they don’t have to. He is under contract for the next two seasons after this one, and at a very good price. However, if Brooklyn is truly committed to tanking, keeping Cam Johnson doesn’t help in that regard.
“Wait a minute Nick… You said these trade scenarios were one’s where you wouldn’t have to give up any of the Rockets young core!” Well, that all depends on IF the Rockets consider Jalen Green to be a part of that “young core.” The nature of his recent contract extension suggests they might still be in “wait and see” mode with Green.
The Rockets would lose some athleticism and defense no doubt. Jalen has become a very good defensive player this season, but we are all aware of his inconsistency on the offensive end. You might be able to pull this off and keep Jalen, but it’s probably going to cost one of those “untouchables” we spoke of earlier, and probably Whitmore or Reed Sheppard. Good trades always sting a little for both parties.
Conclusion
I wouldn’t be the least bit upset if the Rockets stayed the course this season and let the current roster take this team as far as it can. The Rockets are building a foundation, and when you’re building a house, you don’t go installing the gold-plated toilets before you’ve even hung up the drywall. The Rockets still have young players who could develop to fill their holes offensively. Jabari Smith Jr. being the number one suspect. When he is shooting with confidence and attacking with confidence, the Rockets are a different team.
Jalen Green having been dealing with an illness may be why we saw him revert to his inconsistent shooting habits. Dropping 41 points on 20 shots versus the 76ers was a welcome sight, and if he continues that trend, you can throw any talk of moving him out the window. Can Reed Sheppard establish himself in the Rockets rotation and cure some of their shooting ailments? I certainly am willing to wait and see. As we get closer and closer to the trade deadline, the feeling may be different not just for us fans, but in the Rockets front office.
MUNDO
Tom Cruise’s Guinness World Record-Breaking Thriller Is One Of His Most Controversial & Underrated Movies
When moviegoers think of Tom Cruise, certain iconic images come to mind – and none of those images likely come from Eyes Wide Shut. In 1999, Cruise made one of the boldest film choices of his career, a choice that took him far outside the comfort zone of his mainstream Hollywood superstardom and into a world of psychological intricacy, surrealism, and sensuality.
Directed by the legendary Stanley Kubrick, Eyes Wide Shut remains a fascinating outlier in Tom Cruise’s illustrious and often blockbuster-heavy filmography. It’s a thriller full of subtle performances, mysterious ambiance, and twisted morality, both controversial and underrated in equal measure.
Tom Cruise Made One Of His Boldest Ever Movie Choices With Eyes Wide Shut
A Departure from the Usual Tom Cruise Formula
What makes Eyes Wide Shut so unique within Cruise’s body of work is just how different it feels from a “typical Tom Cruise movie.” The film is, first and foremost, a Kubrick movie. The auteur behind The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey and A Clockwork Orange was never one to make formula films. Stanley Kubrick’s movies were always meticulous, cerebral, and centered around unsettling explorations of human behavior, relationships, and existential themes.
Cruise trades in action-packed sequences for slow-burning tension, subtle body language, and an ever-mounting sense of psychological unease.
For Cruise, stepping into a Kubrick world meant giving up the glossy, magnetic charm that has endeared him to audiences since the early 80s. Instead, viewers get inside Bill Harford, a New York doctor whose life spirals into disarray and paranoia after his wife (played by Nicole Kidman, Cruise’s then-real-life partner) reveals a dark fantasy. Throughout the film, Cruise trades in action-packed sequences for slow-burning tension, subtle body language, and an ever-mounting sense of psychological unease.
Related
All 13 Stanley Kubrick Movies, Ranked Worst To Best
Stanley Kubrick was one of the most innovative and imaginative directors of all time, with almost every entry making waves in cinematic history.
Though his performance was significantly more understated than the smug, charming Cruise persona that audiences were used to, he delivered one of the most nuanced roles of his career. Harford is as uncomfortable as the audience, slipping deeper into the film’s hidden worlds. He leaves behind Cruise the movie star becomes someone all too human: flawed, susceptible, and very uncharacteristically vulnerable.
Released in 1999, Eyes Wide Shut was instantly surrounded by controversy, splitting audiences and critics who just didn’t know what to make of it. Of course, much of the controversy stemmed from its explicit sexual themes and unsettling atmosphere. But it wasn’t just sex and mood that set Eyes Wide Shut apart. The film wasn’t the action-heavy charisma bomb most Cruise fans expected. It also wasn’t the straightforward narrative Kubrick had previously explored in films like Full Metal Jacket or The Shining. Instead, it was a cryptic and provocative film that demanded patience and post-viewing reflection.
Critics debated endlessly over its meaning — was it about the fragility of trust in relationships? A critique of the elite and their secretive power circles? A fever dream exploring suppressed desires? As the accumulation of an impeccably insightful directing career, it’s possible it was all of those things for the 70-year-old Kubrick. Regardless, Eyes Wide Shut survived its early criticisms and is now recognized as a masterpiece. In 2022, online film hub Indie Wire even crowned Eyes Wide Shut as the best film of the 1990s.
The movie also earned itself the uneasy title of Guinness World Record holder for the longest continuous film shoot as production on Eyes Wide Shut lasted a mind-boggling 400 days. While the feat is mostly attributed to Kubrick’s infamous perfectionism, fans have to admire Cruise’s commitment to seeing the ambitious, high-stakes project through to the bitter end.
1999 Was A Great Year For Tom Cruise – That He Needs To Repeat
Fans Are Ready for More Introspective Work From Cruise After 25 Years of Blockbusters
While Eyes Wide Shut might have been divisive, no one can argue that 1999 was an essential year for Tom Cruise as an actor. That same year, he delivered a completely different yet equally compelling performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia.
In Magnolia, Cruise took another risky left-turn of a role as Frank T.J. Mackey, a self-help guru with an explosive presence and a deeply troubled core. Unlike the subdued tension of Dr. Harford, Frank was loud and brash with a commanding theatrical bravado shielding his emotionally raw, incredibly vulnerable character. The powerful dramatic turn even earned Tom Cruise his third (and so far, final) Academy Award nomination for acting.
Since 1999, he’s continued to solidify himself as one of the most reliable action stars in Hollywood, pulling off death-defying stunts in every Mission Impossible installment. However, that pivotal year proved there’s something immensely satisfying about seeing Tom Cruise stretch and embrace layered, character-driven roles.
With the recent news of Tom Cruise’s upcoming untitled collaboration with Alejandro González Iñárritu (Birdman, The Revenant), one can hope that Cruise may finally be ready to venture into this kind of dramatic territory again. His ability to bring emotional depth and charisma to a role has never been in doubt, but another 1999-style year of pushing boundaries as an actor could be just what the world’s biggest movie star needs as he approaches new phases of his storied post-Eyes Wide Shut career.
Eyes Wide Shut is a 1999 drama mystery directed by Stanley Kubrick centering on a Manhattan doctor who goes to unexpected lengths to please his wife after she admits she was unsatisfied and almost had an affair a year earlier. Eyes Wide Shut stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as husband and wife.
- Release Date
- July 16, 1999
- Studio(s)
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Distributor(s)
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Runtime
- 159 minutes
- Budget
- $65 million
MUNDO
Matt Mella saiu da McLaren para estrelar Prost em ‘Senna’
A rivalidade entre Ayrton Senna e Alain Prost será retratada na série Senna que estreou nesta sexta-feira (29) na Netflix. As duas figuras icônicas da Fórmula 1 serão vividas por Gabriel Leone e Matt Mella, no entanto, o segundo não era do mundo da atuação… Na verdade, ele trabalhava na McLaren!
“Na verdade, trabalhei para a McLaren em 2021 e 2022 e deveria ter trabalhado para eles novamente no ano passado, fazendo algumas apresentações em francês”, disse Mella ao Motorsport.
“Obviamente, no ano passado, tive que ligar para eles e dizer: ‘Sinto muito, não posso trabalhar para vocês, mas não posso dizer o motivo’, o que eles acharam um pouco estranho”.
Mella diz que assistir à Drive to Survive foi o que fez sua paixão pela F1 reacender: “Eu sabia que [Senna e Prost] era considerada uma das grandes rivalidades do esporte, mas não conhecia os bastidores da história. Então, foi um mundo totalmente novo que se abriu”.
Enquanto isso, Leone, que nasceu apenas um ano antes da trágica morte de Senna em 1994, não cresceu assistindo à F1, mas ainda assim ficou profundamente emocionado com a oportunidade de retratar a lenda brasileira.
“Na verdade, não cresci como um fã da F1 . Mas em 2022, fui escalado para o filme ‘Ferrari’, então comecei a assistir ‘Drive to Survive’ enquanto estava filmando [o filme] na Itália”.
Ele continuou: “Quando recebi a notícia de que interpretaria Senna… Foi uma grande honra e, sem dúvida, o maior desafio da minha carreira”.
Leone pediu ajuda aos familiares de Senna para entender a vida da lenda do automobilismo fora das pistas e teve conversas com Viviane, irmã do piloto.
“A melhor coisa que aconteceu em nossas conversas foi aprender mais sobre Ayrton como homem, como membro da família, como irmão, como tio. É isso que acho interessante em nossa produção – não se trata apenas de um dos maiores pilotos de corrida de todos os tempos, mas também do homem por trás do piloto”, disse ele.
O ator também teve acesso sem precedentes aos arquivos pessoais de Senna. “Ouvir a família dele foi um privilégio. Eles compartilharam comigo algumas das cartas de Senna dos primeiros anos na Fórmula Ford, gravações de telefonemas que tiveram nos anos 80. Foi incrível”, continuou ele.
“Eu estava rezando mais do que qualquer outra coisa para que meu cabelo crescesse, porque eu não queria usar peruca”, admitiu Leone com uma risada.
Mella acrescentou: “Eles tentaram colocar uma peruca nele primeiro, e você deveria ter visto a cara dele. Eles usaram extensões do próprio cabelo de Gabby [Gabriel], que ele havia cortado para outro trabalho, e alguém havia guardado as mechas de seu cabelo. Então, você tinha extensões do seu próprio cabelo, certo?”
“Somente na primeira semana”, esclareceu Leone. “Depois, meu cabelo chegou ao lugar certo. Mas o mais difícil de encontrar foi a voz dele. Ele tinha uma voz muito mais aguda e nasalada do que a minha. É claro que eu sabia como seria importante chegar o mais próximo possível dela, porque as pessoas se lembram de sua voz”.
No entanto, a dupla teve o cuidado de não pensar demais na precisão de suas performances. “Há algumas discussões entre nós na série”, lembrou Mella. “Acho que nós dois saímos de uma dessas discussões e pensamos: ‘Jesus, isso soou como se estivéssemos gritando um com o outro’. E pensamos: ‘Tudo bem, mas ninguém sabe como era o som quando Senna e Prost estavam gritando um com o outro, então vamos usar o suficiente de nós mesmos'”.
Leone concordou que a liberdade artística era muitas vezes mais importante do que a adesão à imitação. “Nossa escolha era entre filmar ótimas cenas e fazer um ótimo show no final, ou tentar ser o mais próximo possível deles. Preocupar-se com isso não teria nos permitido ser tão livres e conectados com o momento”.
Faça parte do Clube de Membros do Motorsport.com no YouTube
Quer fazer parte de um seleto grupo de amantes de corridas, associado ao maior grupo de comunicação de esporte a motor do mundo? CLIQUE AQUI e confira o Clube de Membros do Motorsport.com no YouTube. Nele, você terá acesso a materiais inéditos e exclusivos, lives especiais, além de preferência de leitura de comentários durante nossos programas. Não perca, assine já!
ACOMPANHE NOSSO PODCAST GRATUITAMENTE:
Faça parte do nosso canal no WhatsApp: clique aqui e se junte a nós no aplicativo!
In this article
Be the first to know and subscribe for real-time news email updates on these topics
Subscribe to news alerts
MUNDO
felps: “Não adianta só ter mira, temos que aprender a aplicar dentro do server”
A Imperial deixou o Perfect World Shanghai Major e, para João “felps” Vasconcellos, o time já estava mal antes mesmo da competição começar. Em entrevista à Dust2 Brasil após a eliminação, o jogador disse que a Imperial já tinha identificado problemas mesmo com a campanha vencedora do RMR, tentou fazer mudanças, mas falhou.
“Eu não sei dizer (o que faltou no Major), talvez não tenha nem dado tão certo no RMR. Tivemos sucesso, nos classificamos, mas falhamos muito. Demos sorte em alguns momentos e estávamos capengando”, disse felps.
“Quisemos dar uma resetada, tentar mudar de algum jeito para o Major, porque não estávamos tão bem para jogar. O Major é mais difícil, mais e melhores times, e o CS que temos demonstrado não seria o suficiente para poder passar, como fizemos no primeiro semestre”, completou.
De acordo com o jogador, a “resetada” foi mudar coisas como abordagens de situações de round, estilo de jogo e comunicação, mas a medida não funcionou.
“Tivemos duas semanas aqui depois que nos classificamos e tentamos melhorar essas coisas para poder chegar aqui e jogar melhor, porque, apesar de termos nos classificado para o Major, estávamos mal. Não deu muito certo. Jogamos mal em quase todos os jogos, e no que jogamos bem deixamos escapar”, afirmou.
Para felps, o problema foi tanto coletivo quanto individual.
“Faltou o individual de todo mundo em alguns momentos chaves. Como time, estamos muito abaixo. Temos um potencial enorme para ser um dos melhores, mas temos que aprender a aplicar dentro do server”, disse.
“Não adianta só ter mira, precisamos aprender a aplicar dentro do server, nessa situação de pressão, contra times bons, nos clutches e na comunicação. Não estamos sabendo fazer isso. Aí não adianta nada ter jogadores bons”, completou.
O veterano acredita que são vários os fatores que levaram o time a não desempenhar nos momentos de maior pressão.
“Talvez o jogo não vá alinhando como esperamos, a juventude, falta experiência, as tomadas erradas de decisões de todos, inclusive eu. Várias coisas alinham. Essa é a diferença de times bons para o nosso. Quando entregamos um round, estamos numa situação boa e perdemos o clutch, nós temos que lidar, saber resetar e continuar no jogo. Talvez não tenhamos feito isso direito, aí o jogo começa a desandar e nos perdemos dentro da partida”, disse.
Questionado sobre deixar passar a Ancient, mapa que costumava ser o veto da Imperial, para Complexity escolher, o jogador disse que não foi uma questão de mapa.
“Nós já estávamos com essa ideia de jogar Ancient há muito tempo. Tentamos fazer essa mudança já no RMR, nos preparamos para isso, mas não é o mapa, somos nós com nós mesmos. Jogamos muito mal contra a paiN, jogamos bem contra a FURIA mas deixamos escapar e hoje não entramos no jogo”, disse.
“Eu sou um cara que não acredita que ganharemos ou nos daremos bem em campeonatos grandes na base do ‘Vamos, porque a gente é brasileiro, alegria sempre’. Para mim o CS é jogado prestando atenção em todos os detalhes, vendo como está a química do time. Talvez não tenhamos tido isso. Tentamos fazer uma coisa diferente, mas não adianta. Se todos não estiverem bem, confiantes, sabendo jogar as situações, não adianta”, completou.
O próximo passo e o desabafo
felps disse que a Imperial tem de tirar lições do semestre como todo, não só da eliminação em Xangai. O grande desafio, para o jogador, é como dar o famigerado “próximo passo”.
“Acho que o semestre foi bem complicado para a gente, mas mostrou que temos potencial. Vamos lá, batemos num ou outro time top, mas temos que ter mais constância. Mostrou que podemos, mas virar a chave para poder começar a ganhar ou ser mais constante nesses campeonatos é muito difícil, é o passo que todos tentam dar, que fazem você ser um time top. Temos que achar como faremos esse passo”, contou.
“Acredito muito que é uma coisa de nós jogadores com nós mesmos. Temos que chegar na hora da pressão e resolver, saber jogar situações, fazer tudo isso. Talvez esteja faltando isso para o Brasil em geral”, continuou o jogador.
“Com os caras que joguei na SK era isso que eu sentia, (eram) essas situações (que eram diferentes). Era difícil os caras não serem constantes, principalmente nesse tipo de jogos. Acho que isso para todos os times brasileiros no geral. A paiN está um pouco melhor agora, a FURIA, enfim. Falta tentarmos entender como chegaremos lá, porque talento no Brasil tem um monte, mas, como time, não está indo”, completou.
Questionado se essa Imperial é a equipe que dará o próximo passo, felps disse não saber, mas avisou que vai tentar e fez um desabafo ao público.
“Não sei se é a equipe em si ou qualquer outra equipe. Não é um jogador ali, uma substituição aqui, é a mentalidade do CS sob pressão. Acredito, tento, o dia que eu não acreditar mais na equipe que eu estou, eu paro de jogar. É continuar tentando, não tem muito o que fazer. É tentar resolver os problemas, é muito difícil”, afirmou.
“Eu sei que a maioria hateia a gente para caramba, gosta de criticar, sei que não estamos ultimamente dando muita alegria para o brasileiro, mas tentem se colocar um pouco no nosso lado. É difícil jogar nesse nível, é difícil jogar contra esses times. Eu, como um cara que já passou pelos melhores times do mundo, ganhou título, estou vendo como está difícil para voltar, principalmente individualmente para mim. Nós tentamos muito, mas o segredo master do CS é como dar esse próximo passo com a equipe que você está”, finalizou.
PESQUISE AQUI
MAIS LIDAS
- MUNDO4 dias ago
Patrocínio da Rheinmetall atormenta torcedores do Borussia Dortmund – DW – 27/11/2024
- SOB INVESTIGAÇÃO6 dias ago
Tarauacá: MPAC e Vigilância Sanitária apreendem, em restaurante, mais de meia tonelada de carne destinada a presos
- CRISE6 dias ago
Moradores de Rio Branco devem ficar com abastecimento de água reduzido por mais de um mês
- MUNDO6 dias ago
11 curiosidades sobre o beijo – DW – 26/11/2024
You must be logged in to post a comment Login