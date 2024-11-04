NOSSAS REDES

quais são os departamentos vencedores e perdedores do percurso?

4 minutos atrás

quais são os departamentos vencedores e perdedores do percurso?

“O Tour de France é também a volta à França”podemos ouvir quase todos os anos nas ondas do rádio desde que a corrida foi televisionada, ou seja, desde 1948. Mas já faz muito tempo que os ciclistas não traçam um perímetro em torno da França. Em 2025, o Tour terá início em Lille (Norte) no dia 5 de julho. As três primeiras etapas acontecerão nos departamentos de Nord e Pas-de-Calais, conforme revelado peloorganizador ASO, terça-feira, 29 de outubro.

De resto, os concorrentes cruzarão os Alpes, os Pirenéus e o Maciço Central, cada vez mais comum. Percorremos todos os percursos do Tour desde a sua criação para compreender esta evolução. Até às décadas de 1950 e 1960, o pelotão entregava-se voluntariamente à circunvolução nas estradas de França, mas, a partir da década de 1970, assistimos à chegada de meias etapas divididas ao longo do dia, e de percursos exóticos que cortavam França, ou que passavam (finalmente) pela Córsega. Os dois departamentos da Ilha da Beleza são os grandes perdedores do percurso: só foram atravessados ​​uma vez, em 2013, cento e dez anos depois da primeira edição. O departamento menos atravessado do continente é o Indre (36), que viu o Tour passar pela primeira vez em 1992, e apenas onze vezes em 112 edições – incluindo a décima primeira em 2025.

E depois há quem ganhe quase sempre, em primeiro lugar encontramos Paris – exceto em 2024, devido aos Jogos Olímpicos – que até já é cidade de partida há muito tempo. Seguem-se os departamentos dos Pirenéus: Hautes-Pyrénées (65), atravessados ​​108 vezes em 112 edições; os Pirenéus-Atlânticos (64), 106 vezes; Haute-Garonne (31), 104 vezes. Os três ainda estão na programação da edição de 2025.

Os departamentos alpinos estão obviamente na ruptura, mas obtêm resultados menos bons: Savoie (73) foi atravessada “apenas” 99 vezes; sua vizinha Haute-Savoie (74), 89 vezes; e 86 vezes para Isère, departamento que abriga Alpe d’Huez, além dos passes Madeleine e Porte.

Do Tour de (la) France ao Tour das cordilheiras

Este mapa representa o número de passagens do Tour de France – e não simplesmente as partidas ou chegadas de etapas – entre 1903 e 2025, por departamento metropolitano.

Mova os controles deslizantes para modificar o período durante o qual deseja exibir os departamentos cruzados.

Número de passagens do Tour

Como trabalhamos: uma metodologia de contagem

Para estabelecer a lista dos departamentos atravessados ​​pelo Tour, não existia um conjunto de dados pronto. Tivemos, portanto, que, para cada uma das 112 edições de 1903 a 2025 – já que não houve Tour entre 1915 e 1918 em entre 1940 e 1946 – justapor o percurso num mapa dos departamentos franceses. Destes 112 percursos registámos manualmente o seu número, cada vez que um departamento era atravessado pelo pelotão.

Apesar da criação mais recente de certos departamentos (o Território de Belfort em 1922 ou os departamentos Ile-de-France após o desmembramento de Seine-et-Oise ou Seine-et-Marne em 1968), mantivemos a divisão dos departamentos em vigor em 2024.

Da viagem à França à viagem aos Alpes e aos Pirenéus

Estas pesquisas mostram as mudanças no percurso do Tour, que vai de uma corrida circular pelas costas e fronteiras em uma dúzia de etapas até um Tour de France internacional que começa nos nossos vizinhos belgas, holandeses ou alemães, do que através do Canal da Mancha.

De 1903 a 1939, o Tour fez uma grande volta pela França. Atravessa assim Haute-Garonne, Gironde, Charente-Inférieure (que se tornará Charente-Maritime em 1941) ou Bouches-du-Rhône trinta e três vezes… em trinta e três edições.

Depois, após a recuperação após a Segunda Guerra Mundial e até meados da década de 1950, o Tour retomou os seus hábitos circulares em torno da França.

A partir da década de 1960, o curso tornou-se mais “exótico”. Este é também o momento em que as transferências entre etapas começam a ultrapassar os 200 quilómetros, e quando o centro de França começa a ver o pelotão passar com mais regularidade.

Os departamentos mais cruzados entre 1903 e 2025, uma tipologia.

E depois, a partir da década de 1980, e mais ainda a partir do ano 2000, o Tour afastou-se gradualmente do noroeste do país, apesar das repetidas passagens na Bretanha ou na Vendée, terras férteis do ciclismo francês. A partir de agora, são as serras as preferidas pelos organizadores: nas 26 edições de 2000 a 2025, os Pirenéus-Atlânticos são atravessados ​​23 vezes (em 26 edições); Sabóia, 25 vezes; e os Altos Pirenéus… 26 vezes.



'Sinto-me responsável': Fernandes pede desculpas a Ten Hag pela demissão | Manchester United

1 minuto atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

'Sinto-me responsável': Fernandes pede desculpas a Ten Hag pela demissão | Manchester United

Jamie Jackson at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes revelou que pediu desculpas a Erik dez Bruxa por qualquer papel que ele possa ter desempenhado na demissão do holandês.

Falando no domingo depois Empate de 1 a 1 do Manchester United com o Chelsea em Old Trafford, o capitão do clube disse: “É mais fácil livrar-se de um treinador do que de 15 jogadores. Falei com o gerente e pedi desculpas a ele. Fiquei desapontado por ele ter ido embora e tentei ajudá-lo. Eu não estava marcando gols, não estamos marcando gols e me sinto responsável.”

Fernandes marcou o primeiro gol do United de pênalti contra o Chelsea, aos 70 minutos, com o remate de Moisés Caicedo empatando quatro minutos depois. Este foi o primeiro jogo do United na liga desde Remoção de Ten Hag e o pênalti de Fernandes foi seu primeiro gol no campeonato nesta temporada.

“Sabemos que o Erik se foi, não é bom para ninguém no clube quando o treinador vai embora”, disse Fernandes. “A equipe não é das melhores, os resultados não são dos melhores e é ele quem paga por isso. Sempre que você vê um técnico partir, você tem que assumir parte da culpa, é porque a equipe não está indo muito bem.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy, substituto de Ten Hag como técnico interino, foi questionado sobre o pedido de desculpas de Fernandes. “Tem sido muito difícil desde segunda-feira passada até hoje: seis dias, uma montanha-russa de emoções”, disse.

“Fiquei muito triste ao ver o Erik partir. No dia seguinte você tem que começar a se concentrar em preparar os rapazes para o Leicester (na Carabao Cup, na última quarta-feira), porque 75 mil pessoas aparecem aqui em Old Trafford e os jogadores sentem que têm a obrigação de fazer melhor. Eles se olham no espelho e suas reações naquela época e hoje mostram que pensam sobre as coisas.”

Aos 93 minutos do empate de domingo, Lisandro Martínez acertou o joelho de Cole Palmer com o pé alto. Enquanto o Chelsea O craque continuou, depois ele precisou de gelo para tratar a lesão no vestiário. Rob Jones mostrou cartão amarelo ao zagueiro e o vídeo-árbitro apoiou a decisão inicial. Ao apito final, o treinador do Chelsea, Enzo Maresca, pediu ao árbitro que explicasse a sua decisão.

“Não”, disse Maresca. “Eles não disseram nada. Quando não há intenção de ir atrás da bola, e sim de ir para as pernas, acho que fica bem claro que é um vermelho. Ele (Palmer) estava no vestiário com gelo então estamos aguardando agora, espero que não seja nada importante. Está bastante claro para quase todos nós, mas o árbitro tomou uma decisão diferente. Quando não há intenção de ir atrás da bola e você só vai atrás do jogador, ela fica vermelha.”

Sobre o incidente, o Match Center da Premier League no X disse: “O árbitro emitiu um cartão amarelo para Martínez por uma entrada em Palmer. O VAR verificou a possibilidade de cartão vermelho e confirmou a decisão do árbitro de não receber cartão vermelho, considerando que foi um desafio imprudente e não uma falta grave.



Steven Seagal shocks fans as he balloons to 350 pounds since leaving Hollywood for Russia, Ukraine war propaganda film shows

9 minutos atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

A 30-minute documentary that was directed by and starred  disgraced action star Steven Seagal showed his figure had drastically changed from the time of his heyday in the 1990s

Talk about Under Siege – at least as far as his clothes are concerned.

Former action star Steven Seagal has ballooned to over 320lb since moving to Russia where he’s now living large, stills from a newly unearthed documentary show.

And the strain is telling on the 6ft 4in one-time star as he is filmed barely able to  wrap his arms around his burgeoning belly.

Seagal, 72, has done his best to control images of himself being released. Recent photos on his social media are from the chest up, and he has not posted himself on his Instagram since December 2021.

But a 30-minute Russian propaganda documentary about the Ukraine war released this month titled In The Name of Justice, revealed his figure had drastically changed from the 90s when he featured not only in the two Under Siege movies but other hard-charging films such as Marked for Death and On Deadly Ground.

The 30-minute episode, publicly available on Russian website Smotrim.ru and operated by Russian state-run broadcaster VGTRK, was released on October 10 and featured Seagal looking large

Seagal, 72, has done his best to tightly control images of himself being released. Recent photos on his social media are from the chest up, and he has not posted himself on his Instagram since December 2021

During the documentary, Seagal’s bloated belly is so large his untucked shirt hung down from his waist, being pushed out by his massive midriff. 

The 30-minute documentary, publicly available on Russian website Smotrim.ru and operated by Russian state-run broadcaster VGTRK, was released on October 10.

It follows the portly Putin partisan wandering around Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, between drone shots of rubble and bombed-out buildings.

A description on the Smotrim site written in Russian said Seagal ‘personally spoke with the victims of Ukrainian nationalists and saw with his own eyes what is happening in Donbas’, a region that was occupied by Russian insurgents in 2022.

Seagal left his life in America behind after gaining Russian citizenship in 2016 which was granted after numerous requests according to a Kremlin spokesman. His paternal grandparents had emigrated to the United States from Vladivostock in the country’s far east.

The man who executive producer Lorne Michaels dubbed the worst-ever host of Saturday Night Live has since become a firm supporter of President Vladimir Putin who personally presented him with the Order of Friendship in May.

Seagal in the 2003 movie The Belly of The Beast – a time when the martial artist tried desperately to hide his growing figure

Seagal in the 1990 film Hard to Kill

Seagal appeared with Kelly LeBrock, the mother of his child, in the movie Hard to Kill

Seagal began starring in action films during the late 80s. He was known for being a martial arts instructor in Japan and holding a seventh-dan black belt in Aikido

A description on the Smotrim site written in Russian said Seagal 'personally spoke with the victims of Ukrainian nationalists and saw with his own eyes what is happening in Donbas'

At the ceremony, Seagal said Ukraine was known for ‘organ trafficking, child sex trafficking and Nazism’. 

The documentary says Seagal was able to meet with captured nationalists from Ukraine’s Azov Brigade – a formation of Ukraine’s national guard stationed in the Sea of Azov that was integrated in 2014 – and ‘visited the sites of their crimes against civilians in Donetsk and Lugansk’. 

The Azov brigade is characterized as a terrorist organization banned in Russia. 

The Azov regiment was one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cited reasonings for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s on February 24, 2022. Members have been characterized by Putin as being ‘neo-Nazis’ due to their leadership’s white supremacist views. 

The filmmakers did not shy away from showing Seagal’s full figure.

A source who worked with the action star in the 2000s was shocked at his appearance, estimating he gained ‘at least 50 pounds’. They also told DailyMail.com that Seagal would be livid if similar footage had been aired back then.

‘He would have gone ape-s**t at the cameraman for anything that made his hair or weight look bad.

The source continued: ‘Seagal, as a rule, controlled the narrative hard when filming as he insisted on certain camera angles and nothing that accentuates his weight gain.’

The actor-director’s long-running friendship with Putin is well-documented. He has called Putin ‘one of the greatest world leaders’, and told the Moscow Times in 2014 he ‘would like to consider [Putin] as a brother’.

The actor-director's long-running friendship with Russian president Vladimir Putin is well-documented. He has called Putin 'one of the greatest world leaders', and told the Moscow Times in 2014 he 'would like to consider [Putin] as a brother'

Seagal’s departure for Russia came after news broke that the Los Angeles District Attorney was reviewing a sex abuse case against him, after decades of allegations by women who worked with Seagal.

The office eventually declined to prosecute due to the statue of limitations running out. 

It was far from the first time The Out for Justice star had been accused of sexual harassment and other misconduct by women including Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies, Jenny McCarthy, Katherie Heigl. Dutch model Faviola Dadis and Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero.

Putin giving the Order of Friendship to Seagal during an awards ceremony at the Kremlin in May

Putin giving the Order of Friendship to Seagal during an awards ceremony at the Kremlin in May

Portia DeRossi is one of many actresses who have accused Seagal of sexual harassment over the years

Katherine Heigl  claimed Seagal posed for a phot with her by putting his hand on her chest

On top of the sexual assault allegations, Seagal also has been accused of fostering hostile working environments on set. 

Seagal had a reputation for punching  stunt doubles that were on the sets of the movies he was working on. 

Actor John Leguizamo called the marital artist a ‘bully’ on set from his experience working together on the 1996 film Executive Decision.

He told the New York Post that no one had a good time working with him and that Seagal kept ‘hitting the stuntmen on purpose’ until the now-deceased Gene LeBell, highly regarded as one of the most famous stuntman in Hollywood, intervened by putting him in a chokehold. 

Even Saturday Night Live were perturbed by Seagal’s behavior after the martial artist starred in one of the most infamous episodes that have aired on the show in 1991. 

The action star’s unwillingness to go along with the show’s plan and his horrendously bad ideas for skits almost led to SNL to consider replacing him as the host and do a cast show, according to former SNL actor David Spade in his book Live From New York: The Complete, Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live.

Saúde compra 69 milhões de vacinas contra a Covid-19 – 03/11/2024 – Mônica Bergamo

11 minutos atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

Saúde compra 69 milhões de vacinas contra a Covid-19 - 03/11/2024 - Mônica Bergamo

O Ministério da Saúde finalizou a compra de 69 milhões de doses de vacina contra a Covid-19 que, segundo a pasta, deve garantir o abastecimento do Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS) pelos próximos dois anos.

Deste total, o governo adquiriu 57 milhões de doses do imunizante desenvolvido com tecnologia recombinante pelo Instituto Serum da Índia, que é representado no Brasil pela Zalika Farmacêutica. Aprovada pela Anvisa (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) em janeiro deste ano, a vacina pode ser usada em pessoas a partir dos 12 anos e requer um esquema de duas doses.

As outras 11,92 milhões de doses foram adquiridas da Pfizer e podem ser aplicada em menores de 12 anos.

As duas empresas haviam apresentado os lances com valores mais baixos na disputa aberta pela pasta liderada por Nísia Trindade para a nova aquisição de vacinas da Covid-19.

O ministério adotou pela primeira vez um pregão eletrônico. Por esse sistema, a Saúde não é obrigada a comprar todo o volume indicado na disputa e pode fechar contratos menores, quando houver demanda pela vacina.

O objetivo é evitar o acúmulo de estoque ou situação como a que ocorreu em uma das compras da fabricante Moderna, em que lotes perderam validade e foram descartados. O governo precisou adquirir doses emergenciais para abastecer a população.

TABLADO

O apresentador, ator e cantor Tiago Abravanel foi o mestre de cerimônias da 11ª edição do Prêmio Bibi Ferreira, que consagra musicais e espetáculos de teatro. Os atores Fernanda Vasconcellos e Caco Ciocler prestigiaram o evento, realizado no Teatro Santander, em São Paulo, na semana passada. As atrizes Adriana Lessa, Ana Beatriz Nogueira e Bianca Bin também passaram por lá.

com KARINA MATIAS e MANOELLA SMITH


