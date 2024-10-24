Trabalhadores da Boeing votam para rejeitar acordo salarial e prorrogar greve | Direitos Trabalhistas

NOSSAS REDES

Trabalhadores da Boeing votam para rejeitar acordo salarial e prorrogar greve

1 hora atrás

Trabalhadores da Boeing votam para rejeitar acordo salarial e prorrogar greve

Quase dois terços dos trabalhadores rejeitam a oferta que inclui um aumento salarial de 35%.

Os trabalhadores da Boeing na costa oeste dos Estados Unidos votaram pela rejeição da última oferta de contrato da gigante aeronáutica e pela prorrogação da greve de quase seis semanas.

Quase dois terços dos trabalhadores rejeitaram a oferta, que incluía um aumento salarial de 35% ao longo de quatro anos, mas não restaurou um plano de pensão definido procurado por muitos funcionários, disse a filial de Seattle do sindicato da Associação Internacional de Maquinistas e Trabalhadores Aeroespaciais no X.

O presidente do Distrito 751 da IAM, Jon Holden, disse que o sindicato obteve “tremendos ganhos” nas negociações, mas não foi longe o suficiente para atender às demandas dos membros.

“Membros seniores com décadas de experiência, membros novos com alguns meses e membros de diferentes origens, todos se uniram para apoiar uns aos outros. Estou orgulhoso de você e de sua força”, disse Holden em comunicado.

“Estes membros continuarão em jogo, fazendo piquetes pelo contrato que merecem. Há muito mais a fazer e trabalharemos para voltar à mesa de negociações. As vozes dos nossos membros serão ouvidas.”

Cerca de 33 mil trabalhadores estão em greve desde meados de Setembro, quando os sindicalistas rejeitaram esmagadoramente a proposta da Boeing para um novo contrato de quatro anos.

A ação industrial paralisou as operações em duas fábricas da Boeing na área de Seattle que produzem o 737 Max e o 777, privando a empresa do tão necessário dinheiro do seu negócio de aviação.

A votação sindical é mais um golpe para a Boeing depois de um ano difícil que colocou em evidência preocupações de longa data sobre segurança e padrões de qualidade na fabricante de aeronaves.

A empresa está sob investigação por várias agências desde um incidente em janeiro, no qual um avião 737 Max operado pela Alaska Airlines perdeu o painel da porta durante o voo.

Na quarta-feira, a empresa relatou um prejuízo no terceiro trimestre de mais de US$ 6 bilhões.

As ações da Boeing caíram 1,76 por cento após os últimos resultados, somando-se a uma queda que fez com que o preço de suas ações caísse quase 38 por cento neste ano.



Andrew Wiggins wants redemption, ready to pour himself into Warriors

4 minutos atrás

24 de outubro de 2024

Andrew Wiggins wants redemption, ready to pour himself into Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – No sports franchise identifying as family friendly would stand between a player and his care for his actual family. So, the Warriors excused Andrew Wiggins’ multiple absences over the last two seasons. As much as they wanted him on the court, they didn’t dare try to persuade him away from his priorities.

His family. Specifically, his father. Former NBA player Mitchell Wiggins.

“I’ve looked up to him since I was a little kid,” Andrew Wiggins tells NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s the reason why I play basketball.”

Despite prolonged medical care, Mitchell Wiggins passed away on Sept. 9. The father of six was 64 years old. His legacy continues through his widow, his children and grandchildren. Andrew, the youngest of three sons, is the one under the brightest public spotlight.

Mitchell Wiggins spent six seasons in the NBA, playing for the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers. He played another 10 years overseas, playing in France and Greece and the Philippines. Even with the extended time away, his sons all caught the basketball bug. Mitchell Jr. played in college. Nick played at Wichita State and continues to play overseas. Andrew happens to be the tallest and most talented.

Andrew was in middle school when he realized he could compete with his brothers and begin pushing his father. He was a few inches away from his eventual height of 6-foot-7.

“Growing up, I watched him play and watched my older brothers play, and I just followed in their footsteps,” Wiggins says, adding this his 6-foot-4 father “stopped playing me once I got big.”

Not necessarily because Mitchell couldn’t handle his son. The father was a low-turnover combo guard known as a ferocious defender. His smarts and grown-man strength might have been enough to lock up teenage Andrew, but dad had another plan.

“I think he could have,” Wiggins says. “But at that point, he just wanted to teach me things and show me things. He was always in the gym with me.”

Wiggins felt his father slipping away almost two years ago. Each time his father’s health turned grave, he knew what he had to do. He had to be there for his father and his family. Which meant in-season absences from the Warriors. 

Priorities.

Besides, Wiggins, struggling to focus on the court, was better comfort for his family than help for his employer.

“There’s been times when basketball was not on my mind at all,” Wiggins concedes. “For me, it’s always God first, then family and then basketball. That’s how I look at my life.”

Wiggins believes the beast within, rarely seen but spectacular when it surfaces, is ready for a revival. He still feels the ache of his dad’s absence but knows there is nothing more that he can do to provide solace or prolong his life.

He knows it’s time to get back to being a full-time hooper. And his coach senses it.

“I think he feels it,” coach Steve Kerr says of Wiggins. “He worked really hard in the offseason. I think there’s a little bit of closure with his dad passing. And as difficult as everything has been over the last couple of years in that regard, I just think that when you lose someone, especially after a struggle, I think there’s a little bit of a feeling of relief because that person isn’t struggling anymore. And that alone allows a person to free himself up. And I and I can speak to that from experience. I think that’s a factor.”

Wiggins missed 56 games over the past two seasons. He appeared in 71 of Golden State’s 82 games last season, but his defense was well below his standard and his offensive statistics dropped off dramatically. He averaged 13.2 points per game, with field-goal percentages lower than any time since being acquired by the Warriors at the February 2020 NBA trade deadline.

“Whenever you have a down year, you want to come back and show people what you can do,” Wiggins says. “You want to go out there and give everyone a ‘friendly reminder.’ Last year? I just want to toss it in the garbage and start over. 

“I’ve been striving, this whole summer, and in training camp to be the best I can be. I’m going to keep working toward it. Every day. Every game. Going to give it my all and leave it on the floor.”

Wiggins arrived on time for training camp, which opened only three weeks after his father’s death. Wiggins was ill for the first week, however, and only now starting to approach his desired conditioning level. He played in the last two preseason games and looked on the verge of readiness.

Mentally, though, is where there seems to be no doubt about his approach. His concentration is back where it was three years ago, when he made the NBA All-Star team.

“I trust Wiggs,” Kerr says. “It’s been a tough last year and a half for him, for a number of reasons, but this is a guy who has won a championship and played an enormous role in that championship. He’s been a 20-point scorer in the league. We know what we can do, and I think we’re going to get a really good version of him this year.”

Wiggins admits that occasionally, during “random moments,” he will peek the 2022 postseason, which ended with the Warriors winning the NBA Finals. He was superb at both ends, outplayed only by Stephen Curry, who was named Finals MVP.

That was peak Wiggins.

At 29, that peak still should be attainable. It would be particularly timely this season. With All-Star Weekend coming to the Bay Area, another trip would provide a measure of validation. 

“It was a great experience, a great feeling to be acknowledged as an All-Star in a very competitive league – and a very competitive Western Conference,” Wiggins says of his 2022 experience. “Just to get back to that level of play is something I want. And I know I’m capable of it.”

Wiggins is seeking redemption. His mind is clear, his body able. There is no doubt he feels the presence of his father, one of his biggest cheerleaders. Yes, another All-Star Game appearance would be special. Almost as special as another star turn in the postseason.

Motorista embriagado se aproxima, na contramão, de comitiva de Kamala Harris

6 minutos atrás

24 de outubro de 2024

Motorista embriagado se aproxima, na contramão, de comitiva de Kamala Harris

Um motorista embriagado dirigiu uma SUV em direção à comitiva de Kamala Harris na contramão em uma rodovia interestadual em Milwaukee, no estado de Wisconsin, na noite de segunda-feira (21). A informação é da CNN.

O incidente ocorreu por volta das 20h30. O motorista, de 55 anos, circulava no sentido oeste na pista leste da rodovia e aproximou-se da comitiva da candidata democrata à Presidência dos Estados Unidos.

A polícia parou o veículo e encontrou uma garrafa de bebida alcoólica no carro. O motorista foi preso após a realização de teste de embriaguez.

Vídeo mostra o veículo se movendo em uma faixa à esquerda na direção oposta enquanto vários carros passam à direita.

Ninguém ficou ferido. O porta-voz do Serviço Secreto dos EUA, Joe Biesk, disse que a agência “está ciente do incidente envolvendo um motorista que viajava na direção oposta na rodovia enquanto a vice-presidente estava em sua comitiva.”

No mês passado, veículos da comitiva do candidato a vice-presidente democrata Tim Walz se envolveram em um acidente, e alguns passageiros foram levados a um hospital local com ferimentos.



É muito fácil afirmar que Sahra Wagenknecht está além dos limites. Aqui está o que os eleitores alemães veem nela | Julian Coman

27 minutos atrás

24 de outubro de 2024

É muito fácil afirmar que Sahra Wagenknecht está além dos limites. Aqui está o que os eleitores alemães veem nela

Julian Coman

ÓNuma noite fria de outono do mês passado, a Berliner Platz, na cidade de Cottbus, no leste da Alemanha, estava movimentada quando Sahra Wagenknecht apareceu. Uma activista, ocupada a distribuir panfletos promovendo a mais recente força dissidente para perturbar a política europeia, disse que estava lá porque Wagenknecht “compreende pessoas como nós”. Faixas anti-guerra estavam espalhadas pela praça. Uma senhora idosa exibiu orgulhosamente um crachá onde se lia Avós para Frieden (avós pela paz).

Formada apenas em janeiro passado, a homônima Aliança Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) tem recolhido eleitores de todo o espectro político, embora principalmente da esquerda. Uma sondagem não científica sugeriu que grande parte do público de Cottbus já tinha votado nos sociais-democratas, ou no partido de esquerda ao qual Wagenknecht costumava pertencer, ou não votou. O seu discurso incisivo listou as ansiedades dos operários: a crise do custo de vida, o declínio da prestação de cuidados de saúde, a falta de acesso a bons empregos e habitação a preços acessíveis e pensões escassas. As principais elites políticas e culturais, disse Wagenkecht a muitas cabeças que concordavam, sofriam de uma falta abjecta de empatia com estas “realidades comuns”.

O que há para não gostar? Bem, bastante, ao que parece. Popular, carismático e combativo, Wagenknecht é a estrela em ascensão da política alemã após eleições em que o BSW ficou em terceiro lugar em três estados do leste da Alemanha. As suas origens são de esquerda, mas dizer que a sua ascensão não foi bem recebida pela opinião progressista dominante seria subestimar enormemente o nível de antipatia.

Wagenknecht já foi um jovem comunista na antiga Alemanha Oriental. Emparelhando-a com Björn Hockeo atual luminar neofascista do partido de extrema direita Alternativa para a Alemanha (AfD), um comentarista de alto nível recentemente disse ao Die Zeit: “Wagenknecht e Höcke são os noivos políticos do momento. O que pertence à antiga RDA está a crescer: os herdeiros do nacional-socialismo de Hitler e do nacional-comunismo de Estaline.”

A hostilidade não é difícil de explicar. Fundado por Wagenknecht no início deste ano como um movimento híbrido “conservador de esquerda”, a missão declarada do BSW é fornecer uma alternativa aos eleitores da classe trabalhadora tentados pelo autoritarismo racista da AfD. Mas aos olhos dos seus críticos, a abordagem do BSW tem sido a de fazer eco dos pontos de discussão da AfD sobre a guerra na Ucrânia, a imigração e a crise climática.

Nas praças das cidades, e anteriormente como autor de destaque e comentarista de talk shows, Wagenknecht rejeitou causas progressistas com prazer provocativo. Ela recusou-se desde o início a apoiar o apoio militar ocidental à Ucrânia, exaltando as ansiedades populares sobre uma guerra mais ampla e priorizando a restauração da energia russa barata para a indústria alemã.

Na migração, as políticas do BSW estão mais próximas das do primeiro-ministro francês, por exemplo Michel Barnier do que o etnonacionalismo da AfD e fantasias racistas de repatriamento em massa. Mas a linguagem de Wagenknecht sobre a necessidade de fronteiras mais estreitas e de deportação mais rápida de requerentes de asilo recusados jogou para a galeria em termos inflamatórios. E em um entrevista ela disse: “Não deveria haver bairros onde os nativos fossem minoria”.

A rejeição das metas líquidas zero, caracterizadas como um fardo desnecessário para as pessoas menos abastadas, foi combinada com ataques polêmicos nas classes médias liberais “sinalizadoras de virtude”. Em seu best-seller de 2021, Os hipócritasWagenknecht deplora os “esquerdistas do estilo de vida” que vivem nas cidades e que supostamente alardeiam a sua superioridade ética ao conduzirem carros eléctricos que continuam a ser inacessíveis para a maioria, e desperdiçam o seu tempo em políticas de identidade.

Tais provocações desencadearam uma onda de desaprovação. Mas designar Wagenknecht como fora dos limites é muito fácil. À medida que a extrema direita corteja os eleitores operários em toda a Europa com crescente eficiência, mais recentemente na Áustriao seu sucesso político merece uma resposta mais ponderada e autocrítica por parte dos progressistas.

Contrariamente às afirmações dos seus críticos mais hiperbólicos, Wagenknecht não procura ressuscitar o espírito autoritário da RDA. Mas, de uma forma importante, ela representa um retrocesso político ao mundo antes da queda do Muro de Berlim. Após o colapso do comunismo e a desregulamentação dos mercados financeiros, a economia global metamorfoseou-se a um ritmo extraordinário e com uma resistência mínima na Europa por parte dos desorientados partidos social-democratas. O que Wagenknecht chama de “capitalismo BlackRock” – impulsionado pelas finanças e buscando incansavelmente retornos de curto prazo – tornou-se uma força desestabilizadora e perturbadora.

Uma nova mobilidade – de pessoas, de informação e, acima de tudo, de capital com fins lucrativos – privou as regiões, as empresas e a força de trabalho da segurança e da protecção de que gozavam anteriormente. Os governos limitaram-se a regras fiscais destinadas a apaziguar o sentimento do mercado. A desigualdade aumentou e a coesão social diminuiu.

O “conservadorismo” do BSW relaciona-se com um projecto de restauração defensiva, em nome dos perdedores desta revolução. Em um longo entrevista recente com a New Left Review, Wagenknecht descreve o seu partido como “os legítimos herdeiros tanto do ‘capitalismo domesticado’ do conservadorismo do pós-guerra como… do progressismo social-democrata”. Grande parte da sua abordagem evoca o tipo de “velho” programa de esquerda que foi enterrado nas consequências ideológicas de 1989 – um Estado pró-activo, redistribuição substancial através de impostos, enorme investimento público em serviços e infra-estruturas, sindicatos mais fortes, salários mais elevados e melhores pensões. para os menos abastados.

Estas prioridades social-democratas desapareceram de vista a partir da década de 1990. Surpreendentemente, dada a história comunista da Wagenknecht, elas são combinadas com um compromisso de apoiar os fabricantes de médio porte – os cada vez mais sitiada “classe média” alemã – contra as predações das corporações multinacionais. O “capitalismo domesticado” do período pós-guerra, argumenta Wagenknecht, concedeu aos eleitores operários um poder e um estatuto que foi perdido. O seu abandono foi sentido como uma traição.

Não é necessário apoiar toda a gama de pontos de vista iconoclastas de Wagenknecht para aceitar o poder deste diagnóstico económico. Em Cottbus, a multidão estava repleta do mesmo grupo demográfico desiludido que se tem vindo a afastar da política dominante em toda a Europa. A esquerda não conseguirá reconquistar estes corações e mentes sem provas reais de que compreende o seu desencanto e está disposta a enfrentá-lo.

Durante a sua campanha eleitoral bem-sucedida em 2021, o chanceler alemão do SPD, Olaf Scholz, pareceu entender isso. Fazendo referência ao filósofo político americano Michael Sandel No livro The Tyranny of Merit, Scholz notou a “insatisfação e insegurança” sentidas pelas classes não profissionais, “não apenas nos EUA ou no Reino Unido, mas também nos Países Baixos, Suécia, Dinamarca, Finlândia, Noruega, Áustria ou Alemanha”.

A solução residia, argumentou ele, numa restauração do “respeito” que viria através de uma redistribuição mais justa das recompensas sociais e da estima. Mas subir de nível ao estilo Scholziano estava condenado pela decisão de criar uma coalizão voltada para o centro que incluía o Partido Democrático Livre (FDP), neoliberal e apoiador da austeridade. As consequências dessa escolha foram resumidas no ano passado, quando os ministros tentaram tornar obrigatória a instalação rápida de bombas de calor amigas do clima. A recusa em oferecer subsídios adequados para ajudar as famílias menos abastadas contribuiu para uma boom na adesão à AfD em toda a Alemanha.

O BSW está a tentar preencher a lacuna política deixada por tais falhas de liderança. À medida que o mundo luta com desafios geopolíticos e ambientais que definem uma era, os progressistas precisam de aprender lições com a ascensão provocativa de Wagenknecht, em vez de fazer chover anátemas sobre a sua cabeça.



