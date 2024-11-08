NOSSAS REDES

Undoing the 'deep state' means Trump would undo over a century of progress in building a federal government for the people and not just for rich white men

43 minutos atrás

Undoing the ‘deep state’ means Trump would undo over a century of progress in building a federal government for the people and not just for rich white men

If elected, Donald Trump has vowed to demolish what he calls the “deep state” – a conspiratorial term for the American federal bureaucracy. A second Trump administration, running mate JD Vance has said, should fire thousands of civil servants and replace them with MAGA loyalists.

Trump has said he would tap the billionare Elon Musk as the hatchet man to lead his proposed government commission on “efficiency” in government.

Compared with the other fireworks of the campaign – like Trump’s promise to criminally prosecute his political rivals and suppress news organizations – threats to gut the United States’ vast federal bureaucracy don’t get much attention. But doing so is a big a threat to democracy.

For years, conservatives have claimed that taking power from government agencies gives it back to the people. Yet while it might seem counterintuitive, Americans actually exercise their sovereignty through the administrative state.

The American administrative state was established almost 100 years ago by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. As a historian of American democracy, I think it’s valuable to remember what the old deal looked like while Trump rails against the New Deal.

The Gilded Age

Around 1900, America was not really democratic. The federal government did not rule by the consent of the governed. As historian Heather Cox Richardson recently argued, the American government was an oligarchy.

Millions of working-class Slavs, Jews, Italians, Asians and Scotch-Irish Appalachians toiled mercilessly in death-trap sweatshops, suffocating mines and fiery steel mills. Cotton farmers in the Black Belt lived like peons.

These people were America’s “other half,” as the social reformer Jacob Riis called them in 1890. And they were effectively excluded from the social contract.

Meanwhile, for rich white men like Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller it was, as Mark Twain quipped, a “Gilded Age.” Robber barons ran their industrial empires with impunity.

When their employees tried to organize or protest, industrialists got sheriffs and police to suppress them. Or they hired private armies of “detectives,” like the Pinkertons, as Carnegie did when steelworkers struck in Homestead, Pennsylvania.

Governors called in the National Guard, as Ephraim Morgan did in 1921 to suppress a labor dispute in West Virginia. Sometimes, it was the regular Army, as in 1919, when soldiers from Camp Pike propped up the peonage system of tenant farming by indiscriminately machine-gunning Black farmers hiding in the woods outside Elaine, Arkansas.

People line up to identify the bodies after a fire in 1911 at the Triangle Shirtwaist Company in New York City killed 146 workers. The disaster drew attention to poor working conditions in the city’s sweatshops.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

‘We stand at Armageddon’

Forced by popular clamor, Congress decided to act.

It created the Interstate Commerce Commission in 1887 and told its commissioners to compel railroads, which were gouging some customers and favoring others, to charge fair rates to everyone.

This was the start of federal regulation.

In 1895, the New York Legislature passed the Bakeshop Act, making it illegal to force an employee to work more than 10 hours a day or 60 hours a week.

The Supreme Court, however, was still friendly to business. In its 1905 decision in Lochner v. New York, the court ruled against the Bakeshop Act. No one could regulate the workday or work week. The decision stripped Congress and state legislatures of their nascent regulatory powers. That enraged President Teddy Roosevelt.

“(T)he right of the people to rule,” Roosevelt later thundered, had been usurped by the corporations. With apocalyptic fury he predicted, “We stand at Armageddon!”

That was in 1912. The Lochner era, as historians call this period when workers and the public had few protections from exploitative businesses, lasted another 20 years.

Then, in 1929, the U.S. economy collapsed.

One-quarter of Americans had no work. Starving and desperate migrants wandered across the country. An army of veterans marched on Washington.

The apocalyptic misery of the Great Depression finally made American oligarchy untenable.

Liberal democracy

In 1932, the people rewrote the social contract: They elected Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his New Deal in a landslide.

It was, in essence, a revolution. After nearly 60 years of corporate domination, the 1932 election would “return America to its own people,” to use Roosevelt’s words.

Of course, it was not really a “return.” In the precorporation world, most Americans – notably women and Black people – couldn’t participate in their own government. But 1932 was a giant step toward democracy. And the great innovation that would usher in this modern, liberal democracy was the administrative state: a meritocracy of career civil servants dedicated to carrying out the law.

Have you ever wondered why a green light means “go” in every state? In 1935, the Bureau of Public Roads – now the Federal Highway Administration – wrote and enforced its first Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways.

That’s the administrative state in action. It’s how 122 million people cooperated to make complex, modern society work – without surrendering their sovereignty to some dictator like Benito Mussolini or Josef Stalin.

Dozens of men walk along trail in a forest.
Civilian Conservation Corps recruits arrive to set up a reforestation work camp at Fort Valley, Va., on April 18, 1933.
Photo by New York Times Co./Getty Images

But the Supreme Court kept striking down New Deal laws and regulations.

After a massive electoral victory in 1936, FDR threatened to “pack” the court by raising the number of justices from nine to 15. Finally, the court relented. In a 5-4 decision, it allowed the state of Washington’s Industrial Welfare Committee to establish a minimum wage – $14.50 for a 48-hour work week.

Most history textbooks don’t mention this milestone, but that’s when liberal democracy was secured.

To be sure, it would take almost 30 more years before the Civil Rights Acts of the 1960s brought democracy to the Jim Crow South. But even that victory depended on the Justice Department’s power to regulate elections in historically white supremacist states.

The administrative state has been protecting the rights of ordinary Americans and executing the sovereignty of the people for the past 87 years.

Who grounded Boeing airplanes when a door blew off a 737 in midflight? It was civil servants in the Federal Aviation Administration, a government agency founded by Congress in 1958 “to regulate civil aviation.”

Why does the U.S. have cleaner air and water today than it did in the 1960s? Because in 1970, Congress passed the Clean Air Act, and a new Environmental Protection Agency was empowered to write and perpetually rewrite regulations that execute Congress’ antipollution laws.

The alternative

This system produces the occasional injustice or overreach.

A farmer’s puddling acre, for example, might be overregulated as a “wetland.” A fishing company might be ordered to maintain a government-appointed herring counter at a cost of $710 a day.

But gutting regulatory agencies and replacing a meritocratic bureaucracy with MAGA loyalists won’t help small farmers or family-owned fishing boats. It will empower big corporations to pollute, exploit their workers, price-gouge customers, cut corners on safety – and to corrupt the political system.

It’s also illegal. Congress has deliberately protected those bureaucrats from the volatility of presidential politics.

Unlike presidential appointees, who serve at the pleasure of the president, civil servants work for the people. They are empowered by Congress, and the president cannot fire them. At least for now.

os Estados Unidos enviarão funcionários de empresas militares privadas à Ucrânia para monitorar a manutenção das armas americanas

3 minutos atrás

8 de novembro de 2024

os Estados Unidos enviarão funcionários de empresas militares privadas à Ucrânia para monitorar a manutenção das armas americanas

Dois anos após o início da guerra em grande escala, a dinâmica do apoio ocidental a Kiev está a perder ímpeto: a ajuda recentemente comprometida diminuiu durante o período de agosto de 2023 a janeiro de 2024, em comparação com o mesmo período do ano anterior, de acordo com o último relatório do Instituto Kielpublicado em fevereiro de 2024. E esta tendência pode continuar, o Senado americano lutando para aprovar ajudae a União Europeia (UE) teve toda a dificuldade em conseguir que uma ajuda de 50 mil milhões fosse adoptada em 1é Fevereiro de 2024, devido ao bloqueio húngaro. Tenha em atenção que estes dois pacotes de ajuda ainda não foram tidos em conta na última avaliação feita pelo Instituto Kiel, que termina em Janeiro de 2024.

Dados do instituto alemão mostram que o número de doadores está a diminuir e está concentrado em torno de um núcleo de países: os Estados Unidos, a Alemanha, os países do norte e do leste da Europa, que prometem tanto ajuda financeira elevada como armamento avançado. No total, desde Fevereiro de 2022, os países que apoiam Kiev comprometeram pelo menos 276 mil milhões de euros a nível militar, financeiro ou humanitário.

Em termos absolutos, os países mais ricos têm sido os mais generosos. Os Estados Unidos são de longe os principais doadores, com mais de 75 mil milhões de euros em ajuda anunciada, incluindo 46,3 mil milhões em ajuda militar. Os países da União Europeia anunciaram tanto ajuda bilateral (64,86 mil milhões de euros) como ajuda conjunta de fundos da União Europeia (93,25 mil milhões de euros), num total de 158,1 mil milhões de euros.

Quando relacionamos estas contribuições com o produto interno bruto (PIB) de cada país doador, a classificação muda. Os Estados Unidos caíram para o vigésimo lugar (0,32% do seu PIB), bem atrás dos países vizinhos da Ucrânia ou das antigas repúblicas soviéticas amigas. A Estónia lidera a ajuda em relação ao PIB com 3,55%, seguida pela Dinamarca (2,41%) e pela Noruega (1,72%). O resto do top 5 é completado pela Lituânia (1,54%) e Letónia (1,15%). Os três Estados bálticos, que partilham fronteiras com a Rússia ou com a sua aliada Bielorrússia, têm estado entre os doadores mais generosos desde o início do conflito.

No ranking da percentagem do PIB, a França ocupa o vigésimo sétimo lugar, tendo-se comprometido com 0,07% do seu PIB, logo atrás da Grécia (0,09%). A ajuda fornecida por Paris tem estado em constante declínio desde o início da invasão da Ucrânia pela Rússia – a França foi a vigésima quarta em abril de 2023 e a décima terceira no verão de 2022.



Manifestantes procuraram e atacaram torcedores israelenses – DW – 09/11/2024

6 minutos atrás

8 de novembro de 2024

Manifestantes procuraram e atacaram torcedores israelenses – DW – 09/11/2024

israelense Primeiro Ministro Benjamim Netanyahu na sexta-feira ordenou que dois aviões fossem enviados para Holanda para trazer para casa torcedores de futebol após confrontos violentos em Amsterdã.

A polícia holandesa disse que cinco pessoas necessitaram de tratamento hospitalar e que 62 prisões foram feitas.

O Maccabi Tel Aviv FC disse em comunicado no X que a equipe está em contato direto com o Ministério das Relações Exteriores de Israel e o Ministério da Cultura e Esportes “para ajudar a coordenar o retorno dos torcedores que estão em Amsterdã”.

O clube alertou seus torcedores para permanecerem dentro de seus quartos de hotel e advertiu os torcedores para evitarem exibir símbolos israelenses ou judeus.

Prisões seguem ataques a torcedores de futebol israelenses

Para ver este vídeo, ative o JavaScript e considere atualizar para um navegador que suporta vídeo HTML5

Como Israel reagiu?

O gabinete de Netanyahu disse num comunicado no X que “dois aviões de resgate” estavam a ser enviados “para ajudar imediatamente os nossos cidadãos”.

“As duras imagens do ataque aos nossos cidadãos em Amesterdão não serão ignoradas”, afirmou o gabinete do primeiro-ministro.

“O primeiro-ministro Netanyahu vê o incidente horrível com a maior gravidade e exige que o governo holandês e as forças de segurança tomem medidas vigorosas e rápidas contra os manifestantes e garantam a segurança dos nossos cidadãos”, dizia o comunicado.

O novo ministro das Relações Exteriores de Israel, Gideon Saar, está viajando para a Holanda, onde se reunirá com seu homólogo holandês, juntamente com outros altos funcionários.

O primeiro avião que trouxe para casa torcedores de futebol israelenses de Amsterdã pousou no aeroporto Ben-Gurion de Israel na tarde de sexta-feira, disse a Autoridade Aeroportuária de Israel. Anteriormente, a companhia aérea israelense El Al disse que estava enviando seis aviões à Holanda para trazer os torcedores para casa.

Na sexta-feira, a mídia israelense informou que havia planos para enviar uma missão militar de resgate a Amsterdã, mas o governo posteriormente desistiu desses planos.

Condenação generalizada

O primeiro-ministro holandês, Dick Schoof condenou o incidente, dizendo no X que “acompanhou com horror as notícias de Amsterdã. Ataques anti-semitas completamente inaceitáveis ​​contra israelenses”.

O líder holandês disse que estava em estreita comunicação com Netanyahu e que ele enfatizou que os responsáveis ​​seriam “localizados e processados”.

Presidente da Comissão Europeia, Ursula von der Leyen estava entre aqueles que condenaram os ataques.

“Indignado com os ataques vis da noite passada contra cidadãos israelenses em Amsterdã”, disse von der Leyen. “Condeno veementemente estes atos inaceitáveis. O anti-semitismo não tem absolutamente nenhum lugar na Europa.”

Ministra das Relações Exteriores da Alemanha, Annalena Baerbock também se manifestou contra as cenas violentas.

“As imagens de Amsterdã são horríveis e profundamente vergonhosas para nós na Europa. A eclosão de tal violência contra os judeus atravessa todas as fronteiras. Não há justificativa para isso. Os judeus devem estar seguros na Europa”, disse Baerbock no X.

O que aconteceu em Amsterdã?

Cerca de 3.000 torcedores do Maccabi Tel Aviv compareceram ao evento do clube Liga Europa jogo fora de casa contra o Ajax Amsterdam.

A prefeita de Amsterdã, Femke Halsema, disse que os ataques foram perpetrados por “esquadrões anti-semitas de ataque e fuga”.

“Este é um momento muito sombrio para a cidade, do qual estou profundamente envergonhado”, disse Halsema aos repórteres na sexta-feira.

“Criminosos anti-semitas atacaram e agrediram visitantes da nossa cidade, em ações de atropelamento e fuga”, disse ela, acrescentando que os perpetradores conseguiram escapar de uma grande presença policial.

Raz Amir, jornalista que reporta sobre o Maccabi Tel Aviv, tuitou que, de acordo com os depoimentos que ouviu dos apoiadores presentes, o ataque foi coordenado com antecedência.

Manifestantes pró-Palestina fotografados nas ruas de Amsterdã
A polícia holandesa tem mantido presença após distúrbios e tumultos nas ruas de AmsterdãImagem: Jeroen Jumelet/picture Alliance/dpa/ANP

Segundo Amir, os agressores “tinham informações precisas sobre onde esperar (para os apoiadores do Maccabi) e, assim que identificaram os israelenses, atacaram-nos com facas e bastões”.

Vídeos que retratam os ataques após o jogo mostraram um israelense sendo espancado e encurralado por um grupo de jovens vestidos de preto.

Na manhã de quinta-feira, eclodiram confrontos entre manifestantes pró-palestinos e a polícia holandesa.

A polícia disse mais tarde que várias centenas de torcedores do Maccabi se reuniram na praça central Dam, onde a atmosfera teria sido tensa, mas depois mais calma.

Os adeptos do Maccabi Tel Aviv realizam uma manifestação pró-Israel na Praça Dam, acendendo sinalizadores e entoando slogans antes do jogo da UEFA Europa League entre o Maccabi Tel Aviv e o Ajax, em Amesterdão.
Fãs do Maccabi Tel Aviv se reuniram com sinalizadores e bandeiras israelenses na Praça DamImagem: Mouneb Taim/Anadolu/aliança de imagens

Uma manifestação pró-Palestina contra a visita do clube de futebol israelense estava inicialmente programada para acontecer perto do estádio, mas foi transferida pelas autoridades municipais por razões de segurança.

Os confrontos ocorreram quando parte do grupo de manifestantes tentou chegar ao estádio, mas foi impedido pela tropa de choque, que foi bombardeada com “pesados ​​fogos de artifício”.

As forças de segurança tomam medidas enquanto torcedores do Maccabi Tel Aviv realizam uma manifestação pró-Israel na Praça Dam
A polícia disse que estava mantendo uma presença visível na cidadeImagem: Mouneb Taim/Anadolu/aliança de imagens

Tensões antes do jogo

A polícia relatou “tensões” em várias partes da cidade antes do jogo, que o Ajax venceu por 5-0.

Uma reportagem do jornal holandês Telégrafo relataram que agentes do Mossad acompanhariam Maccabi Tel Aviv à Holanda devido ao risco aumentado.

Na noite anterior ao jogo, vídeos começaram a circular nas redes sociais, supostamente retratando torcedores do Maccabi Tel Aviv removendo bandeiras palestinas das janelas da capital holandesa. Num dos vídeos, um grupo cantava um cântico insultuoso sobre Gaza e os palestinianos.

O porta-voz da polícia, Peter Holla, disse que os confrontos começaram na quarta-feira, 24 horas antes do jogo, observando “incidentes de ambos os lados”. “Os apoiantes do Maccabi removeram uma bandeira de uma fachada… e destruíram um táxi. Uma bandeira palestiniana foi incendiada na Praça Dam”, acrescentou.

Nessa mesma noite, e sem qualquer ligação conhecida entre os dois acontecimentos, começaram a circular vídeos que documentavam ataques contra israelitas nas ruas de Amesterdão, com palavrões em árabe e inglês a serem ouvidos ao fundo.

Esperava-se que as tensões fossem elevadas também devido ao facto de a equipa turca do Fenerbahçe ter jogado no terreno do AZ Alkmaar, a apenas 40 quilómetros (25 milhas) de Amesterdão, com adeptos turcos conhecidos por apoiarem a causa palestiniana.

UEFA condena violência

O órgão dirigente do futebol europeu, a UEFA, manifestou-se contra a violência de quinta-feira e denunciou as cenas “nos termos mais fortes”.

“Confiamos que as autoridades relevantes identificarão e acusarão o maior número possível de responsáveis ​​por estas ações”, continua o comunicado da UEFA.

“A UEFA irá examinar todos os relatórios oficiais, recolher as provas disponíveis, avaliá-las e considerar outras medidas apropriadas de acordo com os seus regulamentos.”

Felix Tamsut contribuiu para este relatório.

kb/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP, DPA)



Ações de mídia dos EUA disparam com vitória de Trump – 08/11/2024 – Mundo

14 minutos atrás

8 de novembro de 2024

Ações de mídia dos EUA disparam com vitória de Trump - 08/11/2024 - Mundo

Gustavo Zeitel

A eleição de Donald Trump provocou um crescimento nas ações das empresas de comunicação americanas de capital aberto, mostra um levantamento feito pela revista britânica Press Gazette. É um sinal de que o mercado aposta agora no crescimento econômico da mídia tradicional durante o segundo mandato do republicano.

Em geral, a valorização da imprensa, entre canais de televisão, jornais, revistas e sites, ficou acima do índice S&P 500, que analisa o desempenho do mercado dos EUA. A New York Times Company, do jornal The New York Times, registrou um aumento de 6,4% nas ações desde a segunda-feira (4). Seu valor caíra, com o relatório de lucros do terceiro trimestre, para US$ 55,80 (cerca de R$ 320). A Local Gannett, que controla o jornal USA Today, teve um salto de 12% nas ações. Entretanto, seu preço de mercado caiu no terceiro semestre, uma perda de US$ 19 milhões (quase R$ 110 milhões).

Já a IAC, controladora do Daily Beast e da Dotdash Meredith, viu suas ações subirem 10% entre segunda e quinta-feira. Em comparação com o mês anterior às eleições, o crescimento foi de 5,6%. A News Corporation e a Fox Corporation, ambas empresas do magnata Rupert Murdoch, também registraram aumentos, porém menores em relação aos dos meios de comunicação identificados com o Partido Democrata.

A valorização da mídia tradicional se deve, também, à necessidade de checar fatos, em governos que disseminam a desinformação. Trump é conhecido por seu comportamento hostil em relação à imprensa. Dois dias antes da apuração, ele atacou, num discurso, algumas das principais emissoras de TV dos EUA. O republicano eleito afirmou que a CNN e a MSNBC fazem parte do seu campo inimigo. “Para me vencer, precisam disparar notícias falsas contra mim. Eu não me importo com isso”, disse.

Em outro, Trump atacou a CBS News afirmando que a emissora havia editado uma entrevista de 60 minutos com a oponente Kamala Harris para “encobrir a fraqueza da ‘salada de palavras’ de Kamala”. Ele disse que pretendia retirar licenças de transmissão dos canais que, em sua visão, o tratam com injustiça.

Ex-conselheiro do Conselho de Segurança Nacional de Trump, Kash Patel, cotado para cargos na nova administração, já havia insistido que um novo governo republicano processaria jornalistas por ajudarem Joe Biden a “fraudar as eleições presidenciais”. Segundo a Press Gazette, a mídia tradicional americana registrou um aumento no número de assinantes durante o primeiro mandato de Trump. Resta, no entanto, saber se o fenômeno se repetirá.

No momento, há um debate sobre a influência da imprensa na realidade dos Estados Unidos. De acordo com uma pesquisa da Universidade Northeastern, esse poder está diminuindo. No caso de eleitores de Kamala, 35% citam amigos, família e redes sociais como principais fontes de informação para decidir seu voto na eleição, e 32% apontam a imprensa. Já entre eleitores de Trump, 42% dizem se informar por meio meio de amigos e das redes sociais —apenas 23% acompanham a mídia tradicional.

Em uma reportagem, a revista britânica The Wire mostrou que, na reta final da campanha, Trump passou longas horas em podcasts apresentados por conservadores. Esse canal serviu ao presidente eleito para humanizar a sua figura e chegar a um eleitorado jovem e apolítico.

Há duas semanas, o comediante Joe Rogan, conhecido por ser o maior podcaster do mundo, conversou por mais de três horas com Trump, de quem é apoiador. Segundo o Spotify, Joe Rogan Experience soma 5,5 bilhões de visualizações. No YouTube, ele acumula 18,3 milhões de inscritos. Ao saber dos resultados das eleições, Rogan escreveu um palavrão no X, compartilhado 33 mil vezes na internet. Há dois anos, o comediante espalhou afirmações falsas sobre a pandemia e foi cancelado por parte do público





