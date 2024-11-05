MUNDO
Verificação de fatos: Donald Trump forçaria os estados a monitorar a gravidez das mulheres? | Notícias das Eleições de 2024 nos EUA
EXPLICADOR
Kamala Harris afirma frequentemente que uma administração Trump interferiria na gravidez. Mas isso é realmente verdade?
Por
Publicado em 5 de novembro de 2024
Em várias ocasiões, no seu discurso de encerramento aos eleitores, a vice-presidente Kamala Harris disse que o seu adversário, o ex-presidente Donald Trump, se intrometeria na gravidez das mulheres.
Ao denunciar o histórico de Trump em matéria de direitos reprodutivos, ela disse em 29 de outubro que ele “forçaria os estados a monitorar a gravidez das mulheres”. Ela apelou aos ouvintes para “Google Project 2025 e lerem os planos por si próprios”, referindo-se a um plano político conservador elaborado por alguns dos apoiantes de Trump.
Harris repetiu a frase na noite seguinte em um comício em Madison, Wisconsin.
A declaração de Harris ecoou uma declaração semelhante feita por seu companheiro de chapa, o governador de Minnesota, Tim Walz, que disse que o Projeto 2025 exigiria que as mulheres “se registrassem em uma nova agência federal quando engravidassem”.
A campanha de Harris apontou novamente para o Projeto 2025 quando solicitada evidências da afirmação de Harris.
Projeto 2025 é um plano político para a próxima administração republicana desenvolvido pelos aliados de Trump, incluindo a Heritage Foundation, um think tank conservador, e pelo menos 140 pessoas que trabalharam na administração Trump. Não é um documento de campanha de Trump.
O Projeto 2025 não exige que os estados ou o governo federal monitorem as gestações a partir do momento em que são descobertas. O plano exigiria uma monitorização mais abrangente das gravidezes que terminam em morte fetal, tais como abortos, abortos espontâneos e nados-mortos, do que o exigido actualmente pelo governo dos EUA.
O manual propõe dados mais sólidos sobre o aborto, baseados no estado, como parte do seu esforço mais amplo para transformar o Departamento de Saúde e Serviços Humanos num “Departamento da Vida”.
O Projeto 2025 propõe que o governo federal retenha dinheiro dos estados que não reportam dados mais detalhados sobre o aborto aos Centros de Controle e Prevenção de Doenças dos EUA. O documento apela ao Departamento de Saúde e Serviços Humanos para “usar todas as ferramentas disponíveis, incluindo o corte de fundos”, para garantir que os estados relatem o seguinte:
- O número de abortos dentro de suas fronteiras.
- Nas semanas de gestação ocorreu o aborto.
- O motivo do aborto.
- Estado de residência da gestante.
- O método do aborto.
Afirma que estas estatísticas devem ser separadas por categoria, incluindo aborto espontâneo, tratamentos que resultam incidentalmente em morte fetal (como quimioterapia), nados-mortos e aborto induzido.
Atualmente, os estados não são obrigados a enviar dados sobre o aborto aos Centros de Controle e Prevenção de Doenças, mas a maioria o faz, exceto Califórnia, Maryland e New Hampshire. Para coletar dados estaduais individuais, a maioria das agências estaduais de estatísticas vitais criaram um formulário que os provedores de aborto usam para relatar.
As declarações de Harris nos últimos dias tornaram-se menos específicas e ainda menos precisas do que no seu discurso na Convenção Nacional Democrata. Em seguida, ela disse que Trump “planeja criar um coordenador nacional antiaborto e forçar os estados a informar sobre abortos espontâneos e abortos femininos”. Isso não é verdade.
Trump distanciou-se do Projeto 2025 nos últimos meses e não apelou à monitorização ampla dos resultados da gravidez ou da gravidez.
Quando perguntaram a Trump, em Abril, se os estados deveriam monitorizar ou punir as mulheres que praticam abortos ilegais, Trump disse que alguns estados “poderiam” optar por fazer isso, mas afirmou que cabia a eles.
Nossa decisão
Harris disse que Trump iria “forçar os estados a monitorar a gravidez das mulheres”.
A afirmação está errada em dois aspectos. Trump não propôs forçar os estados a monitorar as gestações. Também não é uma descrição precisa de uma proposta política do Projecto 2025.
O Projeto 2025 recomenda que o governo federal exija que os estados relatem dados completos sobre gestações que terminam em morte fetal e usem o financiamento federal como alavanca para garantir o cumprimento.
Estes dados reflectiriam determinados resultados da gravidez, incluindo abortos, abortos espontâneos e nado-mortos. Não envolveria o governo a acompanhar o progresso de todas as gestações do início ao fim.
A afirmação é imprecisa. Nós classificamos isso como falso.
MUNDO
PM Netanyahu demite ministro da Defesa Gallant – DW – 11/05/2024
israelense Primeiro Ministro Benjamim Netanyahu demitiu o ministro da Defesa, Yoav Gallant, na terça-feira, após meses de tensão devido à guerra em Gaza.
“Nos últimos meses, essa confiança diminuiu. À luz disso, decidi hoje encerrar o mandato do ministro da Defesa”, disse Netanyahu em comunicado divulgado por seu gabinete.
Gallant foi substituído pelo ministro das Relações Exteriores, Israel Katz.
Esta é uma notícia de última hora. As atualizações virão.
rmt/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)
MUNDO
Trophies, Mbappe’s arrival and struggles: Real Madrid insider lifts lid on Milan’s opponents
AC Milan will take on Real Madrid tonight in what is certainly a glamorous European tie between the two sides with the most Champions League titles.
While Real Madrid’s glory era has continued from the 2000s and 2010s, Milan haven’t had their day for a while now at least when it comes to being considered among Europe’s elite clubs.
Tonight’s game in particular seems like a potential mismatch on paper especially after the start to the season that the Rossoneri have had. However they can take inspiration from Barcelona’s 4-0 hammering of Los Blancos in El Clasico, and
To get some insight on the current European champions we spoke to Ruairidh Barlow, who is the Chief Editor for Football Espana and is therefore very familiar with Ancelotti’s side.
Real Madrid last season scooped the LaLiga title, the Champions League and the Supercopa – where does that rank among the best seasons in recent memory?
“Last season I think will be remembered very fondly by fans, but I don’t think it will go down as one of their best ever. Partly due to the context – it was not a side that stood out for their football, nor their brilliance, but their resilience.
“It also came in the context of a relatively easy run to the title, and they are only two years removed from a Champions League, one of six in a decade. So, in its own ridiculous way, it won’t be the season that many fans think of first.
“But the way the team found ways to win in the face of adversity was incredible. Missing Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, then David Alaba, it was the Champions League of Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez as much as the big stars.
“Then you have Toni Kroos walking out on a cloud, Vinicius Junior proving impossible to stop at times, and Jude Bellingham strolling into the club and grabbing 23 goals. Nobody really expected Los Blancos to triumph last season, so I think in terms of achievement, in terms of Carlo Ancelotti’s work, it’s probably one of their finest. Yet it will be remembered more by the fans than the media.”
Kylian Mbappe was the big summer addition. Was the general belief that he will complete the attack, or could it be a case of too many cooks spoiling the broth?
“The feeling was that you add Kylian Mbappe into a side that has just won a Champions League and La Liga double, and you can’t fail to at least win the league.
“There was a debate about where he would play, given both he and Vinicius Junior prefer coming off the left, but the feeling was that Ancelotti would find a way. Outside of managing the dressing room and the atmosphere at the club, that’s been one of his strongest areas, fitting stars together.
“So far that hasn’t been the case, but I think most people believe he will come good sooner or later, it’s just whether that is too late for Don Carlo.
“As much as Mbappe has been well below par, and the attack is not functioning properly, I do think there is acknowledgement that Real Madrid’s issues are just as much at the back and in midfield, starting with the absence of Toni Kroos.”
How has the start to the season been? Real suffered a heavy defeat in El Clasico…
“The opening couple of months were underwhelming without being disastrous, and there were certainly doubts about their play, but they still kept winning for the most part, with the exception of a defeat to Lille and a couple of slip-ups early on.
“The trouble is, you have the benefit of the doubt while you’re winning to fix things, whereas the Clasico defeat not only exposed their flaws for all to see, but put them under severe pressure in the table, and i accompanied by the backlash of putting them under serious pressure.
“Vinicius and Mbappe are one thing, but you’re building a midfield without Toni Kroos and with only cameos of Luka Modric, who have been the players that have run this team for a decade.
“Ancelotti has tried to compensate by making them more counter-attacking, but so far, their pressure isn’t co-ordinated enough to make that as effective as it might be, and you’re left with a side looking disjointed.”
Do the sub-plots to this game give it extra meaning? Milan facing Ancelotti again, Morata back at the Bernabeu, the two clubs with the most Champions Leagues etc.
“There’s a lot of history between two of the top five forces in European football history, and a lot of links between the two. AC Milan are Ancelotti’s other great love outside of Real Madrid.
“But honestly, as Ancelotti himself commented today in his press conference, there’s very little focus on the game in Spain due to the tragedy in Valencia.”
Are there any injuries/other selection problems? What is the starting line-up likely to be?
“Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois are all out of action, so that’s three key members of their backline. At the back, it will be Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy. Vinicius and Mbappe will be up front, and then there’s less clarity. Rodrygo is just coming back from an injury but should be fit.
“Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham will start, and one of Eduardo Camavinga or Aurelien Tchouameni. The latter has come in for a lot of criticism lately, so I think it could be Camavinga and one of Guler, Modric or Rodrygo. It’s the first game since the Clasico though, so Ancelotti will be keen to set a tone of change.”
Real Madrid 2-1 Milan Primavera: Sia’s goal not enough as both sides get red cards
Ancelotti, Vinicius, Pulisic and more: All the key stats ahead of Real Madrid vs. Milan
Curva Sud banner expresses closeness to Valencia community after floods – photo
Who have been the key performers so far this season for Los Blancos, and who should Milan look out for?
“Honestly, it’s hard to pick out clear performers this season so far. That said, Mbappe and Vinicius are being measured against their standards, and in ordinary terms, they are still incredibly dangerous.
“If I had to pick out something a little less obvious, then I’d say look out for Brahim Diaz, who Milan know well, or Arda Guler.
Theo Hernandez Real Madrid AC Milan “Brahim is the most underrated member of the Real Madrid squad, and while he is just coming back from an injury, there was a stage last season where he won them several games between November and January.
“Beyond his quality, he has the sacrifice that none of the other Real Madrid forwards have, and despite being a player that prefers the ball to feet, understands where the most beneficial place for him to be is depending on the position of the other stars.
“Guler has a prodigal left foot and a self-confidence that mean he’s always dangerous. The vision to see things, the quality to execute them, and the audacity to play like a main character at Real Madrid. That said, he is still very raw, and has started less than 40 games of professional club football.”
Saiba mais sobre o veículo
MUNDO
‘Uma grande mulher e amiga’, diz Shakira sobre Anitta, – 05/11/2024 – Celebridades
Ana Cora Lima
Rio de Janeiro
Shakira, 47, chega ao Brasil em fevereiro para duas apresentações da turnê “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” (Rio de Janeiro e São Paulo). Nesta terça-feira (5), Ana Maria Braga começou o programa Mais Você com um recado da colombiana. A apresentadora também exibiu trechos do clipe da música “Soltera”, que conta com a participação de Anitta,31.
A cantora confessou estar ansiosa para retornar ao Brasil após sete anos desde sua última turnê, “El Dorado”. “Estou muito animada e feliz. Estarei aí em fevereiro”, afirmou.
Shakira também aproveitou para elogiar Anitta: “Foi muito divertido gravar com a Anitta. Ela é uma pessoa muito especial, uma grande mulher e amiga. Quando pensei no clipe, eu queria gravar com as minhas amigas, queria passar a noite me divertindo com elas. Tive que chamar a Anitta”, contou.
Ela encerrou o vídeo mandando um beijo para Anitta, que lançou recentemente uma parceria com The Weeknd, e brincando com Louro José: “Quando eu chegar aí, vamos ter que fazer uma festa, Louro.”
PESQUISE AQUI
MAIS LIDAS
- MUNDO5 dias ago
Passo a passo para pedir benefício do INSS nas Agências dos Correios
- MUNDO5 dias ago
NBC TDS 01 e a NBC TDS 02 são divulgadas no DOU
- MUNDO5 dias ago
O partido no poder do Botsuana perde o poder após seis décadas, mostram os primeiros resultados | Notícias Eleitorais
- ACRE5 dias ago
Jovem de 18 anos esfaqueada pelo ex vai passar por cirurgia no AC: ‘minha filha não merecia isso’, diz mãe
You must be logged in to post a comment Login