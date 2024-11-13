10 anos de uma longa leitura: A cidade invisível: como um sem-teto construiu uma vida no subsolo (2020) – podcast

Written by Tom Lamont and read by Lucy Scott. Originally produced by Esther Opoku-Gyeni with additions and scoring by Jessica Beck and Nicola Alexandrou. The executive producer was Ellie Bury



Depois de décadas entre os sem-abrigo escondidos, Dominic Van Allen cavou um bunker debaixo de um parque público. Mas sua vida ficaria ainda mais precária. Por Tom Lamont

Continuar lendo…







Leia Mais: The Guardian