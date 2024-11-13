Militares dos EUA atacam combatentes ‘apoiados pelo Irã’ na Síria pelo segundo dia | Notícias militares

Os militares dos Estados Unidos realizaram novamente ataques aéreos na Síria visando “alvos alinhados com o Irão” após um recente ataque com foguetes contra forças dos EUA numa base na província de Hasakah, no nordeste da Síria.

O Comando Central dos EUA (CENTCOM), responsável pelas forças dos EUA destacadas no Médio Oriente, não especificou na quarta-feira quantos ataques aéreos foram conduzidos – ou quem eram os alvos – afirmando apenas que o “armazenamento e logística de armas do grupo alinhado com o Irão” sede” foram atingidos.

Os combatentes não identificados dispararam foguetes contra a Base de Patrulha dos EUA em Shaddadi, no nordeste da Síria, mas não infligiram danos às instalações nem feriram os EUA ou “forças parceiras”, disse o CENTCOM.

Na terça-feira, o CENTCOM também disse ter realizado ataques contra “grupos apoiados pelo Irão” na Síria, atingindo nove alvos em dois locais distintos do país durante o período anterior de 24 horas.

“O Comando Central dos EUA, juntamente com os nossos parceiros regionais, perseguirá agressivamente qualquer ameaça às forças, aliados, parceiros e segurança dos EUA na região”, disse o comandante do CENTCOM, Michael Erik Kurilla, num comunicado após os últimos ataques.

Estima-se que 900 soldados norte-americanos estejam com sede na parte oriental da Síria – e 2.500 no vizinho Iraque – como parte de uma operação de longa data que continua a centrar-se na prevenção do ressurgimento do grupo ISIL (ISIS), que tomou grandes áreas da Síria e do Iraque em 2014 antes de ser derrotado militarmente.

Os ataques do CENTCOM na segunda-feira mataram quatro membros sírios de grupos armados apoiados pelo Irã e feriram outros 10, alguns deles gravemente, na área de Al Mayadeen, na zona rural de Deir Az Zor, no leste da Síria, de acordo com o grupo de monitoramento com sede no Reino Unido, o Observatório Sírio para Direitos humanos.

O CENTCOM não especificou os locais dos seus ataques separados na Síria.

O então presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, ordenou a retirada de todas as forças dos EUA da Síria em 2018, alegando que o EIIL tinha sido derrotado.

Os militares dos EUA, no entanto, disseram mais tarde que uma força de contingência permaneceria no país, onde alguns a vêem tanto como um impedimento ao EIIL como também como uma tentativa de limitar a crescente influência do vizinho Irão na Síria.