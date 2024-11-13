No julgamento do assassinato de Samuel Paty, diretor do colégio relata a “fatwa” que levou à decapitação do professor

Pessoas se reúnem em frente ao colégio Bois d’Aulne e prestam homenagem a Samuel Paty, professor de história e geografia assassinado em 16 de outubro, em Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), em 19 de outubro de 2020. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP

Quando ela caminhou em direção ao banco das testemunhas com seu olhar determinado, sua saia preta reta e sua jaqueta cinza com cotoveleiras, terça-feira, 12 de novembro, imediatamente entendemos que o depoimento de Audrey F., a diretora da escola de Samuel Paty, seria seja sóbrio e metódico. E que o seu testemunho seria extremamente valioso para a compreensão da espiral infernal que levou ao assassinato do professor de história e geografia em 16 de outubro de 2020.

Precioso, antes de tudo, porque ao contrário de Samuel Paty, que nunca teve a oportunidade de conhecer seus acusadores, Audrey F. conheceu os dois homens na origem do “ fatwa ”, estas são as suas palavras, que levaram à sua decapitação. Preciosa também porque tomou nota de todos os acontecimentos ocorridos durante os dez dias que antecederam a sua morte.

Tudo começou no dia 7 de outubro de 2020, quando a diretora decidiu sancionar uma estudante, Z., com dois dias de exclusão por “ incivilidade ” e ” ausências » repetido. Sanção sem relação com o curso ministrado na véspera por Samuel Paty, do qual Z. também esteve ausente. Mas não foi isso que a estudante disse aos seus pais: ela disse-lhes que enfrentou a professora, que alegadamente pediu aos estudantes muçulmanos que abandonassem a aula antes de projectar imagens do profeta”. não ».

“Se fôssemos judeus…”

Na manhã seguinte, a diretora fica sabendo que o pai da estudante, Brahim Chnina, está esperando em frente ao estabelecimento para conhecê-la e que está acompanhado por um segundo homem. Ela concorda em recebê-los em seu escritório para“acalmar a situação”. O segundo homem, Abdelhakim Sefrioui, um velho mochileiro do ativismo islâmico, apresenta-se como “responsável pelos imãs da França”o que não é.

A mil quilómetros de uma conversa banal com o pai de um estudante chateado ao saber que a sua filha foi sancionada, ou mesmo discriminada, a entrevista imediatamente gira em torno da questão da blasfémia: “É o Sr. Sefrioui quem assumirá a liderança. Ele se recusa a permitir que um “bandido” use a liberdade de expressão para mostrar uma caricatura do profeta, o que ele chama de “ofensiva ao sagrado”, e me pede diversas vezes para demitir esse “bandido”…”

O principal tenta trazer os dois homens de volta ao bom senso e “ reorientar » o debate sobre aquilo de que a jovem é realmente acusada. “O Sr. Sefrioui recua por um momento. Tenho a impressão de que ele percebe que a exclusão nada tem a ver com o rumo do senhor Paty. Mas não vai durar… Ele ameaça voltar com “muçulmanos” para se manifestarem diante do establishment. Tento recuperar o controle com o Sr. Chnina, oferecendo-me para vir no dia seguinte para encontrar o Sr. Paty. Ele me disse que não tem como ele ficar cara a cara com esse “bandido”…”

