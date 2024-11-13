Game Preview: The Suns open up NBA Cup competition against the Jazz

Watch: Arizona’s Family 3TV, Arizona’s Family Sports
It’s NBA Cup time! Following their second loss of the season, the Suns head out on a four-game road trip that kicks off in Utah. This marks the first of four games in six nights and, on paper, the most manageable matchup of the trip. While calling any game “easy” comes with caution, the Jazz’s 2-7 record and position at the bottom of the Western Conference suggest this is indeed the most favorable challenge the Suns will face on their journey.
The hope is that a banged up Phoenix squad can doesn’t have any issue with Utah. That they don’t play down to the level of their competition, and despite notable injuries to Kevin Durant and quite possibly Jusuf Nurkic, they can easily dispatch Utah.
That would be nice, wouldn’t it? But the Suns haven’t had an easy win all season. Every game has been a battle, coming down to the wire and requiring strong clutch performances to secure victories. To their credit, they’re 7-1 in clutch-time situations, but it’s not exactly the real estate you want to own.
The potential is there for an easy win over the Jazz, but any team can make it a contest. With talented professionals on every roster, playing on the road means Utah will have a puncher’s chance.
Probable Starters
Injury Report
Suns
Jusuf Nurkic — QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Soreness)
Kevin Durant — OUT (Left Calf Strain)
Collin Gillespie — OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)
Jazz
Keyonte George — QUESTIONABLE (Left Foot)
Collin Sexton — AVAILABLE (Left Fourth Finger Dip; Avulsion Fracture)
Taylor Hendricks — OUT (Right Fibula Fracture)
Uniform Matchup
What to Watch For
Uh, the court? Duh!
The NBA Cup brings with it a differentiator, something that even the most casual person walking by a bar with open seating and access to television can ask, “Uh, what’s going on there?” That differentiator is the design of the court.
That being said, the Jazz NBA Cup court is rather basic. It almost looks as if they are playing in Brooklyn. But the subdued mountains in the background are a nice touch.
As for what happens on the court, it starts with the rookies for the Jazz. Isaiah Collier — someone I was high on in the draft — and Cody Williams both are starting for the team. The rookies are getting plenty of playing time as Utah is attempting to do two things: develop their young players whilst tanking for the possibility of drafting Cooper Flagg.
We’ve seen the “rookie goes nuclear” scenario before, haven’t we? Victor Wembanyama had a breakout performance against the Suns last season. Keep an eye on how the Suns approach their defense this time. Will they be aggressive and disrupt the rookie’s rhythm? Or will they make the mistake of letting him settle in, energized by the home crowd and gaining confidence, making him even tougher to stop?
Utah comes into this matchup with the league’s weakest offense, averaging only 105 points per game on a league-worst 42% shooting. They also lead the NBA in turnovers, committing 19.3 per game, and rank 26th in steals at just 5.8 per game.
Lauri Markkanen, however, has consistently been a challenge for Phoenix, seeming to thrive against the purple and orange. He averages 21.1 points per game against the Suns, his second-highest scoring average against any team. Keeping him in check will be crucial.
Key to a Suns Win
Why does it always feel like I’m emphasizing rebounding? With Walker Kessler on the other side, the last thing the Suns want is to give Utah second-chance opportunities. Those extra chances can deflate a defense. While winning the rebounding battle isn’t mandatory, limiting second-chance points is crucial.
The Jazz average 14.3 second-chance points per game, ranking 19th in the NBA (side note: the Suns are at 9.9, 29th in the league). If the Suns can hold Utah to under 10 second-chance points, they’ll be in a strong position to win comfortably.
Prediction
I can imagine a scenario where Phoenix loses this game. Such is life as a Suns fan, or a basketball fan in general. There’s always a twist, isn’t there? But while that alternate reality exists, I believe the Suns have too much firepower and talent to let this one slip away. Expect some back-and-forth in the first half, with the Suns holding an eight-point lead at halftime. In the end, depth and skill will prevail, and Phoenix will secure their ninth win of the season.
The Phoenix Suns are in a great spot after the first 10 games of the season, as they have jumped out to an 8-2 start. Dark clouds have begun to hang over The Valley however, with Kevin Durant set for a spell on the sidelines with a calf strain.
With Devin Booker (illness), Ryan Dunn (ankle sprain) and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle soreness) all playing while not at 100 percent, the Suns are about to embark on their longest road trip of the season so far in not quite as positive a place as they were even a few days ago.
The Suns still have Bradley Beal – healthy after his own injury scare as a result of a twisted knee – to call upon, while point guard Tyus Jones and sixth man Royce O’Neale have excelled in their own roles so far this season. There is depth beyond these guys too, with Grayson Allen and Josh Okogie itching for a chance to play more minutes.
It is impossible to replace Durant on this team – he was giving them over 27 points per game in nearly 40 minutes each night – so the Suns will have to think outside the box with this one. We’ve already examined who is likely to see their minutes increase as a result of his absence, with Dunn being the most obvious candidate.
He started the first game Durant missed – an overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings – and assuming his ankle sprain doesn’t keep him out of action, is likely to continue in this spot. Head coach Mike Budenholzer could then look at using his rotations in a different way to mask the fact they’re missing their best player so far this season.
Having one of Beal or Booker out there at all times would appear to be a good start, while it may be that the coaching staff experiments with bigger lineups to try and beat opponents in different ways. A combination of Nurkic, Dunn and Mason Plumlee for example being one, while even Bol Bol could come in from the cold.
Mentioning Bol in the same sentence as Durant is madness – but as a result of his body type and ability to make a 3-pointer – it could be that the Suns use him for five minutes each night as an offensive release point. Bol isn’t going to be any kind of long-term solution this season, but isn’t this kind of the reason they brought him back? To be used sparingly in not ideal situations.
With Durant out and Booker not quite himself, the Suns are going to have to lean even more into the defensive end of the court in order to carve out some wins. They’ll be playing the Utah Jazz, Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves on this trip, so having the best defensive run of the season to this point would be a great way to pick up some wins here.
The Suns currently rank an impressive 12th in defensive rating (111.0), although in their last four contests that has slipped to 15th (115.8). Although previous head coach Frank Vogel was able to get the most out of the roster on that end, the belief this time around was that the Suns would try and outscore their opponents.
There has been an element of that this season, but one important factor has been the emergence of Dunn defensively. Combine that with Beal turning in his best run of games and Durant once again being overlooked on that end of the court, and it goes some way to explaining how the Suns have held their own.
They need to take this a step further while on the road, and jump into the top 10 in this category to secure some wins. The Jazz game in theory is the easiest of the bunch, a chance to keep an opponent to a low score while winning the game. After that though, they’ll need to repeat that trick at least twice more to come back to Footprint Center satisfied.
This goal is dependent on Booker feeling better from his illness, but there is no reason to think he won’t be back to his best by the time the Suns go up against the Kings again. So far this season he has been excellent, but the feeling that he has remained somewhat in his Team USA character from the summer persists.
His “I’ll Do It” moniker was exactly what his country needed, and it also has its place next to Durant as well. Booker doesn’t care who takes the last shot or if his personal numbers suffer because he has a superstar teammate. He just wants to win, and that is why the pairing with Durant can be so successful.
But this is now going to be his team for the next few weeks, and so we need to see Booker putting up at least 30 in one of these games. The Suns don’t need him to be the point guard anymore, so he can let Tyus Jones or the barely used Monte Morris get him the ball in his favorite spots so he can go to work.
Also worth noting is the fact Booker is taking 8.1 efforts from deep each game (a career high), while making only 32.1 percent of them (a career low). That has to change if he’s going to carry this team to some wins – which he will have to do if the franchise don’t want this trip to be a disaster – and they should be hoping to go at least 2-2 while out on the road.
