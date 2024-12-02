MUNDO
7 players to score a Premier League hat-trick on Boxing Day
Key Takeaways
- Only seven players have scored a hat-trick on Boxing Day in the Premier League.
- Thierry Henry, Kevin Phillips, and Robbie Fowler are among the players who achieved this feat.
- Chris Wood is the latest player to join this elite club with his hat-trick for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United.
The festive period provides little rest for clubs across England and the Premier League, as the fixture list ramps up heading into the new year. Boxing Day is one of the most treasured days of the footballing calendar, with a catalogue of games up and down the country. Over the years, we’ve seen a number of thrilling affairs take place on 26th December and a plethora of shining performances from some of the most famed players.
Quite incredibly, only seven players have scored a hat-trick on Boxing Day in the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood the latest player to join that elite club. His starring performance in the North East in December 2023 left St James’ Park stunned and perhaps most notably Eddie Howe, who signed the towering centre-forward for £25m from Burnley less than two years prior without getting any real return on his investment.
GIVEMESPORT has dug back through the history books to find some of the most sparkling showings the top flight has staged, as we take a look at seven players to score a Premier League hat-trick on Boxing Day. Without further ado, here are the selections…
Boxing Day hat-tricks
#
Player
Against
Year
1
Thierry Henry
Leicester City
2000
2
Kevin Phillips
Bradford City
2000
3
Robbie Fowler
Bolton Wanderers
2001
4
Dimitar Berbatov
Wigan Athletic
2011
5
Gareth Bale
Aston Villa
2012
6
Harry Kane
Southampton
2017
7
Chris Wood
Newcastle United
2023
1 Thierry Henry
26th December 2000: Arsenal 6-1 Leicester City
Arsenal ran riot at Highbury as they swept aside the visiting Leicester City 6-1. Thierry Henry netted his first Gunners hat-trick on his 50th league appearance for the North Londoners as his side regained their title hopes. The dazzling French forward opened the scoring with a well-placed half-volley that beat City’s goalkeeper Tim Flowers before Patrick Vieira added the second shortly after the half-time interval. Foxes striker Ade Akinbiyi pulled one back minutes later to give the visitors hope but that was soon shattered when Henry spun Matt Elliot and rolled the ball home to make it 3-1 not long after the hour mark.
Freddie Ljungberg netted the fourth of the Boxing Day affair with a hooked finish and then Henry got his hat-trick, having rounded Flowers with trickery before sliding the ball home. To compound the Foxes’ miseries, Arsenal captain Tony Adams added a sixth to round off the conclusive win. “United have to drop a level and we have to be more consistent before I can talk about catching them back for the title,” Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said post-match.
Match summary
Scoreline
Arsenal 6-1 Leicester City
Goalscorers
Henry (35′, 66′, 82′), Vieira (50′), Ljungberg (75′), Adams (90′)
Venue
Highbury
Attendance
38,007
Stats per Transfermarkt
2 Kevin Phillips
26th December 2000: Bradford City 1-4 Sunderland
While Henry was firing in the goals in the capital, Kevin Phillips was also netting a hat-trick, helping his Sunderland side secure a resounding 4-1 victory on the road at Bradford City. Niall Quin broke the deadlock just before half-time and then Kevin Phillips netted his first of the afternoon shortly after the break, beating Bradford shot-stopper Gary Walsh. The prolific frontman scored another in quick succession before the hosts pulled one back through Robbie Blake, who volleyed home Ashley Ward’s knockdown. Blake’s goal turned out to be a consolation as Phillips completed his hat-trick 10 minutes later to make it four. He could’ve had a fourth, too, but for a missed penalty in the 87th minute, as Walsh denied the England international.
Match summary
Scoreline
Bradford City 1-4 Sunderland
Goalscorers
Quinn (45′), Phillips (48′, 55′, 85′)
Venue
Northern Commercials Stadium
Attendance
20,370
Stats per Transfermarkt
3 Robbie Fowler
26th December 2001: Bolton Wanderers 0-3 Leeds United
Robbie Fowler netted all three of Leeds United’s goals as they secured a convincing victory away at Bolton Wanderers. The ex-Liverpool forward opened the scoring in a flash, firing home past Jussi Jääskeläinen within 2 minutes and then shortly after grabbing a second. Fowler didn’t complete his hat-trick until the 89th minute when he knocked the ball past the onrushing keeper before faking the shot to make room for a simple tap-in. He perhaps should’ve scored four but he missed his 84th-minute spot-kick. Victory for the visitors moved them up to third, one point adrift of league leaders Arsenal whilst defeat for the home side left them teetering just above the relegation zone, having won one from eight.
Match summary
Scoreline
Bolton Wanderers 0-3 Leeds United
Goalscorers
Fowler (2′,16, 89′)
Venue
University of Bolton Stadium
Attendance
27,060
Stats per Transfermarkt
4 Dimitar Berbatov
26th December 2011: Manchester United 5-0 Wigan Athletic
Manchester United moved level with their rivals Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table with victory, as they thumped Wigan Athletic 5-0. Park Ji-sung opened the scoring after great endeavour from Patrice Evra on the left before Wigan forward Conor Sammon was harshly shown a straight red card for catching Jonny Evans with a flailing arm. Heading into the break, Dimitar Berbatov fired in a left-footed strike from close range to put the hosts 2-0 to the good.
The ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker added his second just before the hour mark, having spun his marker with a clever turn before toe-poking past Ali Al Habsi. Antonio Valencia got in on the act to make it four 15 minutes from time, thundering home a low-drive effort from the corner of the penalty area. And, to round off the hammering, Berbatov completed his hat-trick after cooly converting a penalty won by Park Ji-sung.
Related
Dimitar Berbatov names toughest defender he faced and more in quick-fire questions
Imagine playing alongside Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo and snubbing them both when naming your favourite strike partner…
Match summary
Scoreline
Manchester United 5-0 Wigan Athletic
Goalscorers
Park Ji-sung (8′), Berbatov (41′, 58′, 78′) Valencia (75′)
Venue
Old Trafford
Attendance
75,183
Stats per Transfermarkt
5 Gareth Bale
26th December 2012: Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur ran riot at Villa Park, although, at half-time the Boxing Day affair was goalless. After a flurry of first-half chances, Jermain Defoe finally broke the deadlock in the 57th minute, beating Brad Guzan with a clever poked finish and then four minutes later Gareth Bale used his pace to get beyond the last line of defenders before rounding the keeper and rolling home. The Welshman netted another in the 73rd minute and then completed his hat-trick just over 10 minutes later, lashing in from 10 yards out. Bale would go on to join Real Madrid for a world record fee worth £85.3m at the end of the season after netting 21 times in the league whilst laying on eight assists.
Match summary
Scoreline
Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur
Goalscorers
Defoe (57′), Bale (61′, 73′, 84′)
Venue
Villa Park
Attendance
36,863
Stats per Transfermarkt
6 Harry Kane
26th December 2017: Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur picked up three points in a seven-goal Boxing Day thriller as they demolished Southampton 5-2. Harry Kane netted his sixth hat-trick of 2017 and broke the record for the most Premier League goals scored in a single calendar year, surpassing Alan Shearer’s 36-goal total at Blackburn Rovers in 1995.
The England forward scored the opener in the 22nd minute when he nodded home Christian Eriksen’s wicked curling delivery and shortly after Son Heung-min played the ball across the six-yard box for him to tap home his second of the afternoon. Dele perfectly placed a 20-yard low-driven effort just after the half-time interval to make it three before Son added a fourth two minutes later. Kane completed his hat-trick with a marvellous chipped finish sandwiched between two consolation Saints goals from Sofiane Boufal and Dušan Tadić.
Kane ended the campaign with 30 goals but remarkably missed out on the Golden Boot, as Mohamed Salah netted a whopping 32 times for Liverpool in his debut season. Notwithstanding that, the Spurs ace went on to win the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, helping the Three Lions to reach their first semi-final since 1990.
Related
Harry Kane reveals his toughest opponent, childhood icon & more in interview
England’s all-time top goalscorer revealed all in his 20 quick-fire questions with ESPN…
Match summary
Scoreline
Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 Southampton
Goalscorers
Kane (22, 39′, 67′), Dele (49′), Son (51′), Boufal (64′), Tadić (82′)
Venue
Wembley
Attendance
55,412
Stats per Transfermarkt
7 Chris Wood
26th December 2023: Newcastle United 1-3 Nottingham Forest
Chris Wood is the latest Premier League player to score a 15-minute Boxing Day hat-trick after firing Nottingham Forest to a 3-1 victory at St James’ Park against his former club Newcastle United in December 2023. The hosts took the lead after Alexander Isak converted from the penalty spot but Wood levelled the scores on the stroke of half-time with a simple close-range finish. Not long into the second half the 70-cap New Zealand international was at the double and this time with an absolute cracker.
He picked the ball up on the left and turned inside Dan Burn before producing a delightful left-footed dink over Martin Dúbravka to put the visitors 2-1 to the good, silencing the home crowd. And on the hour mark, Wood made it three to complete his hat-trick, rounding the keeper before slotting home to take his total to seven goals for the season. The newly appointed Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo picked up his first victory in charge of the East Midlands club as his side rose to 16th, two points clear of the relegation zone.
Match summary
Scoreline
Newcastle United 1-3 Nottingham Forest
Goalscorers
Isak (23′), Wood (45′, 53′, 60′)
Venue
St James’ Park
Attendance
52,207
Stats per Transfermarkt
MUNDO
Festival Klaasohm de Borkum acabará com ‘ritual’ de espancamento de mulheres – DW – 02/12/2024
A maioria das pessoas na Alemanha associa a festa de São Nicolau a um evento inofensivo. tradição: As crianças deixam seus sapatos limpos ao lado da porta da frente na noite de 5 de dezembro e, na manhã seguinte, esperam encontrar suas botas cheias de pequenos presentes e guloseimas trazidas por Nikolaus.
Existem, no entanto, regiões na Alemanha, como na Baviera, onde o personagem parecido com o Pai Natal tem um companheiro sombrio, o Krampus. O diabo peludo tem nomes diferentes de acordo com a região e faz parte de festas folclóricas que envolvem fantasias e procissões aterrorizantes.
Da mesma forma, o festival “Klaasohm” é uma tradição de São Nicolau celebrada todos os anos na noite de 5 de dezembro na ilha de Borkum, no Mar do Norte, que tem uma população de mais de 5.000 habitantes.
O festival ganhou destaque na Alemanha após uma reportagem em vídeo da emissora pública NDR.
Na história, dois repórteres tentam filmar as festividades de 2023.
Usando seus celulares, eles filmam com facilidade as celebrações diurnas, quando a comunidade se reúne em torno de jovens solteiros vestidos com os trajes tradicionais dos Klaasohms, feitos de máscaras com pele de carneiro e penas de pássaros.
Mais tarde, os Klaasohms de diferentes idades se desafiam para uma espécie de luta livre. Este evento é reservado aos ilhéus, pelo que os turistas ou repórteres não estão autorizados a assisti-lo.
A festa continua noite adentro. Os repórteres filmam secretamente um grupo dos chamados “apanhadores” enquanto perseguem mulheres e as seguram enquanto os Klaasohms lhes batem nas nádegas com um chifre de vaca. As pessoas ao seu redor, incluindo crianças, comemoram quando uma mulher é agredida.
Testemunhas e vítimas testemunham anonimamente, temendo consequências
O relatório da NDR inclui entrevistas anónimas com três mulheres e um antigo habitante masculino da ilha que participaram no ritual e agora o condenam.
As mulheres explicam que, quando crianças, foram educadas para acreditar que se tratava de um emocionante jogo de esconde-esconde que fazia parte da identidade comum dos ilhéus, razão pela qual participaram voluntariamente do ritual quando adolescentes – mas acabou sendo uma experiência muito dolorosa.
Mesmo o jovem que deixou Borkum ainda sente que não pode mostrar o rosto diante das câmeras, temendo que qualquer crítica ao ritual possa levar a consequências negativas para sua família: “Em Borkum, se você falar abertamente sobre querer que isso acabe, você está Disseram que você não entende o festival, que não está honrando a tradição e que de alguma forma está cedendo à pressão externa (da ilha)”, diz ele.
Os repórteres da NDR pediram aos ilhéus que comentassem o ritual. Muitos dos que primeiro concordaram em conversar insistiram mais tarde que os seus comentários fossem removidos do relatório antes de este ser transmitido.
‘É importante para os homens’
Falando livremente diante das câmeras, uma mulher mais velha se lembra de ter sido espancada na juventude durante o festival. Ela diz que definitivamente nunca foi fã do ritual.
Quando questionada sobre por que isso é tão importante para as pessoas em Borkum, ela responde: “É importante para os homens”.
“Os Borkumers cresceram assim e é assim que as coisas são. É um dia puramente masculino. Então você precisa perguntar aos homens, ver o que eles têm a dizer sobre isso”, acrescenta ela.
Um homem ri disso, achando-o uma diversão inofensiva, explicando que “quando eles (os rapazes) veem uma mulher, batem-lhe um pouco com um chifre de vaca”, acrescentando que “não é realmente violento”.
Mas os entrevistados anônimos dizem que ao serem espancados os deixaram machucados e com dores por vários dias. O antigo ilhéu anónimo salienta que os homens ficariam realmente orgulhosos se uma mulher não conseguisse sentar-se durante cinco ou seis dias depois de ter sido agredida.
Os organizadores do festival, bem como a polícia e o prefeito de Borkum, recusaram-se a ser entrevistados pelos repórteres do NDR. O relatório também aponta que toda a cobertura do evento nas redes sociais é desencorajada para evitar a descoberta da identidade dos Klaasohms.
Autoridades reagem para proibir a violência
Enfrentando reações indignadas desencadeadas pelo relatório, as autoridades de Borkum reconheceram num comunicado que foi um erro ter evitado a comunicação social: “Percebemos que o relatório, que pinta uma imagem distorcida do festival e contém inúmeras imprecisões jornalísticas, é o resultado de rejeitando todos os seus pedidos”, disse o presidente da associação Borkumer Jungens eV 1830, responsável por levar a cabo a tradição Klaasohm.
A associação admite que a tradição pode ser vista hoje como controversa. Bater com chifres de vaca fazia parte da tradição no passado “e em casos individuais nos últimos anos”, disseram no comunicado à imprensa. “Nós nos distanciamos expressamente de qualquer forma de violência contra as mulheres e pedimos desculpas pelas ações historicamente baseadas nos últimos anos”.
“Nós, como comunidade, decidimos claramente deixar este aspecto da tradição para trás”, acrescentou a associação. Em vez disso, querem “continuar a concentrar-se no que realmente faz o festival: a solidariedade dos ilhéus”.
Da mesma forma, a polícia está a adoptar “uma política de tolerância zero”, afirmou um porta-voz da polícia. “A violência não será aceita.”
No domingo, cerca de 150 a 200 mulheres de Borkum manifestaram-se pela preservação do controverso ritual de São Nicolau.
Os jornalistas da NDR salientam no seu relatório que é possível lidar mais abertamente com as críticas dos meios de comunicação, mostrando o exemplo da gestão de Krampus na Áustria.
Segundo a tradição, pessoas fantasiadas de figura diabólica chicoteiam os espectadores da procissão com uma vara de bétula.
As corridas, alimentadas por álcool e energia colectiva anárquica, ganharam manchetes nos últimos anos devido a surtos violentos e participantes feridos.
Agora há uma segurança reforçada em torno dos eventos austríacos, com espaços seguros para aqueles que não querem ser atingidos e números atribuídos a cada Krampus para que possam ser identificados, se necessário. Os Krampuses agora são encorajados a apenas escovar simbolicamente os frequentadores do festival, e não a chicoteá-los de fato.
Editado por Tanya Ott
MUNDO
Evangelos Marinakis: The story of the King of Piraeus’s life, work & love of football | Football News
It was 3.15 in the morning. I’d been sitting for five-and-a-half hours, in clouds of cigar smoke, inside the executive lounge of the Georgios Kairaskakis Stadium, waiting for my final audience with the King of Piraeus.
That isn’t his official title, but it might as well be. Because most things in this southern part of Athens are either run or influenced by Evangelos Marinakis: the enigmatic, mysterious and imposing owner of Olympiacos in Greece, Nottingham Forest in England, Rio Ave in Portugal and [we expect soon] Vasco de Gama in Brazil.
Myself and cameraman Chris Johnson spent three days in southern Greece, where we were granted unprecedented access to Marinakis and his football and business operations. The trip had been more than a year in the planning, largely because the man himself, and his enormous cast of advisors and support staff, needed repeated convincing that allowing Sky Sports into his inner sanctum was a project worth his time.
I had finally reached agreement in principle six months or so ago, in the late spring – the subsequent delays were logistical, because he is infinitely busy, with an ever-changing schedule. As it was, we flew to Greece far from certain that he would be able to see us – he’d been delayed on business in America, and the carefully planned itinerary had already gone out of the window before we touched down on the Athens tarmac.
In the end, we got what we went for. And then some. We were afforded a unique insight into the man and his empire, including the most personal and revealing UK interview he has ever done.
This is the story of Evangelos Marinakis: his life, his work and his love of football.
It was, without doubt, one of the strangest, most unsettling, but most memorable interview experiences of my life, spread over three days in the South of Athens.
Marinakis’ estimated worth is in excess of £2.5 billion. His shipping empire has more than 100 ships, with a total of around 20,000 crew members at sea at any one time. He is an influential local councillor in Piraeus, and all the people in this port district of Athens are as daunted as they are adoring of this larger-than-life personality.
Marinakis’ generosity is widely recognised throughout the land. He has given millions to a children’s cancer charity, he produced 60,000 free hot meals for refugees who arrived in Piraeus from the Middle East, and during the Covid pandemic, he was ahead of the Greek government in buying and providing key medical equipment for local hospitals. In return, he demands total respect, and is fastidious in his requirements.
He has a vast personal security operation, which underlines just how valuable his estate is, and how important he is in Greece. When we first arrived at his Capital Maritime offices in Piraeus and pulled up outside, our hire car was immediately surrounded by a host of black-clad security guards, who demanded to know who we were, why we were there, and whether we had permission.
Without ceremony, they took our car keys, and we wondered whether we would ever see the car again. Marinakis has an extensive personal security operation that accompanies him everywhere he goes. When he travels in his home town, several motorcycle outriders flank his car – even if he is popping to his favourite restaurant, who always keep his usual table ready, just in case he decides he is hungry.
Marinakis’ determination to protect himself and his reputation is epitomised by what happened in the UK High Court a few weeks ago. He is suing the chairwoman of Aris Thessaloniki for defamation, claiming that she has waged a smear campaign against him.
He claims Irini Karipides organised a mobile billboard to parade around the City Ground on Nottingham Forest matchdays, and also set up a website to spread damaging revelations about him. In turn, she claims Marinakis has held a grudge against her family for years which goes beyond any football or business rivalry. Marinakis vehemently denies those allegations and at huge expense, is determined to clear his name in the High Court.
Whether in football or business, he is exacting in his standards. Marinakis demands the very best of everything, but he shares that bounty with all of the chosen ones around him, especially with his lavish hospitality. For all the time we were in Piraeus, we were offered the finest seafood, and a constant stream of the very best wines (which, I should point out, we didn’t partake in). Even when we thought we were having a quiet meal on our own, when I tried to pay, I was informed by the staff that our bill had already been settled. Everyone knows him in these parts, and his influence and generosity spread far and wide.
We’d been in Greece for more than 24 hours, and had seen no sign of Mr Marinakis. He had only flown in from America in the early hours, we were told, and was resting. He never likes to be disturbed anyway before lunchtime. He always works late into the night, as we were to learn.
He doesn’t sleep much, he later told me off camera, his mind never at rest. A lot of his time in the quietest hours of the day are spent creating his own original oil paintings and other forms of art, as an unexpected form of release from the inevitable strains of being one of the richest and most successful businessmen on the planet. He has his own art gallery on the ground floor of his shipping offices which is awash with original modern artworks, intermingled with those he has created himself.
So, in his absence, we were given a tour of the atmospheric, historical Olympiacos stadium, of the well-appointed Olympiacos training ground, and [cameras off for this bit] we were treated to a luxurious lunch by the port side with some of his nearest and dearest aides. “When might we get to do our first filming with Mr Marinakis?” I enquired. No one could tell me. Except to say only when – and if – he felt ready.
Then, out of nowhere, there was a flurry of activity among his advisors, who had clearly all received simultaneous messages that said he wanted to see me in an hour’s time. Arrangements were made, plans changed, and we sped to the other side of the city to set up at his business headquarters, where we were met by those fervent security guards. Within Piraeus, he has three separate corporate bases, depending on the work he is doing and the clients he is entertaining.
Once inside, we were shown to one of his boardrooms to continue our wait. Eventually, we were taken through to his enormous office to set up the cameras. Inside was a huge walnut desk, a circular eight-seater solid walnut conference table, plush leather sofas and an incredible array of photos and memorabilia. And a giant red bulldog statue on the floor which was too heavy to move.
Photo frames were everywhere, mostly filled with pictures of his family. One wall was taken up entirely by religious imagery, with a huge depiction of Jesus Christ in the centre. Marinakis was brought up in a devout Greek Orthodox family, and religion remains very important to him.
Above his desk was a huge, old-style map of the world, measuring maybe 12 feet by eight feet, with magnetic ships dotted in every single ocean of the globe. This is how Marinakis likes to plot where his huge fleet is at any one time, he later explained to me. To me, it looked a logistical nightmare. But he told me he finds it therapeutic, and calming, to know he is across all of his assets.
On the side wall was what can only be described as a shrine to his father – Miltiadis Marinakis – who was his mentor and his inspiration. A shipping tycoon from Crete, Marinakis senior had also bought a stake in Olympiacos FC, and often took a young Evangelos with him to see the players or spend time at the club, firstly in the 1970s.
So it is that the son is following in the father’s footsteps, whilst also massively expanding both the family business and sporting empires. Above and beyond football, Marinakis invests in and supports 17 other sports in Piraeus and beyond, including volleyball, water polo, sailing, boxing, athletics, and taekwondo.
He has begun to replicate that multi-sport model in England too, with the newly created Nottingham Forest Netball franchise, and Marinakis’ decision to make the whole Forest women’s team full-time professionals, who play their home matches at the City Ground, even though they are currently in the third tier.
After waiting another 45 minutes or so while Marinakis finished a business call in another room, finally I got to meet the man himself, as he re-entered his office. He cuts an imposing figure, with his large stature and regal beard, but there is a natural charm to his persona too. He greeted me with a warm smile, a firm handshake and a look in his steely eyes which seemed to warn me, before we even started, that I shouldn’t try any trick questions. As if I would dare.
After some polite football small talk and much discussion with his advisers about whether his chair was comfortable and the backdrop suitable, we got down to business. The cameras started rolling. I wanted to know firstly about his family, and why Piraeus and Olympiacos were so important to him. Things started well, he was amiable and engaging. Then I interrupted one of his answers.
I was determined – as I always am with my interviews – that this should be a conversation, not an “I ask, you answer” formal tennis match. But it quickly became apparent to me that this is not a man used to being interrupted.
Now, his momentum stemmed, he paused for what felt like a lifetime, looked at me low and stern through his piercing brown eyes, said simply “yes” and continued with his statement, ignoring my diversion. Undeterred, I continued in my conversational style, hoping to break down some barriers. A risky strategy for sure. His advisors twitched nervously in their seats. But my interviewee seemed to appreciate the approach. He began to open up, and suddenly nothing was off the agenda.
Pretty soon, Marinakis offered up a hugely unexpected tender side, as he welled up with tears when I asked him to tell me about the moment he took the Europa Conference League trophy to his father’s graveside. Won by Olympiacos in May, they became the first Greek club ever to claim a major UEFA trophy. It was one of the most emotional moments of his life, and he wanted to dedicate it and share it with his father, he said – the man who had inspired him, and first instilled in him a love of football.
I apologised for upsetting him, and he smiled reassuringly at me. That seemed to break the ice still further, as he warmed to our conversation.
What came next was a revealing and deeply personal conversation. He spoke openly about his family, his background, his love for Olympiacos and Piraeus, and his long-rooted admiration for Nottingham Forest, which had been born during his time at boarding school in England in the early 1980s, when, he said, Forest and Liverpool were the two dominant English teams. Both played in red, he pointed out – matching the Olympiacos colours, and a prerequisite for him to become a fan, and later the owner.
He spoke openly about Edu, the master football director who he has persuaded to leave Arsenal – contractual arrangements are ongoing, he told me, before the Brazilian legend takes over Marinakis’ international football operation.
He explained his frequent and volatile arguments with the English football authorities, and his steadfast refusal to change or back down; his dismay with what he feels are poor refereeing standards in the Premier League; his anger at VAR and how he finds it inexplicable that, with multiple camera angles and time to check, they are not perfect in their decision making; his determination to make Forest an established part of the Premier League “Big Six”, and how he is keen to re-invest in January to try to make that happen; and he told me of his ambitions to expand his football portfolio by acquiring a big club in Brazil, confirming negotiations are underway to acquire Vasco da Gama.
It was an incredible interview that he gave me, and with each new sentence, it felt like he was delivering an explosive new headline. Everything this man says is significant.
That was the main course – a near 40-minute rollercoaster of news and emotion. Now, on day two, we were there for the dessert, and a final bit of filming with him inside the stadium. He’d invited us to be his special guests for Olympiacos’s 1-1 draw with Rangers in the Europa League, and there we were in his executive lounge, watching a steady stream of locals as they were invited – no, directed – that it was their turn to go behind the heavy curtain to speak to Mr Marinakis.
Moments later, Mrs Marinakis and her daughter left the table and walked our way. Athanasia Marinakis, with whom Mr Marinakis has three girls and a boy, came to speak to me and shake my hand. She apologised for not having spent more time with me, but explained that she must leave – her daughter had school in the morning and it was already past midnight. She smiled, told me to ask for anything I wanted, and she and her daughter were escorted out of the stadium by more security guards.
All around me, senior officials had huge smiles on their faces, as they explained that this was one of the most prized honours that Mr Marinakis could bestow – being given special attention by the inner family. I must have made a good impression the previous day, they said.
Then, after three hours of waiting, I got called in to see him. One of the half dozen or more special advisors who were buzzing and fussing around the general vicinity, pointed to me, told me my presence was required, and they hurried me into the midst and mist of cigar smoke engulfing Mr Marinakis’ private table. Not the cameraman, they said, just me. I was now, in every sense, behind the curtain.
There, Mr Marinakis pulled me in for a photo with him and another dignitary who had presented him with a huge ceremonial sword, emblazoned with the word “Olympiacos.” Marinakis himself was animated and delighted, relishing his role of host, beaming as he beckoned me in. The other personally invited ones around the table were somewhat bemused about why I’d been shown such special treatment, but they smiled and nodded towards me: as the subject of Marinakis’s attention for that moment, they knew their role was to be polite and attentive.
Two minutes later, back to my seat outside I went, and the wait went on. It was gone 3am when he finally finished his other business, and Mr Marinakis joined us for a quick football chat and a couple of shots of him in the empty stadium. Four minutes, tops. But again, he was friendly and accommodating and – unlike us – didn’t seem at all tired.
He would carry on entertaining and working long into the night, we were told. As we left the stadium, the Athens streets were deserted. Local people would be getting up for work soon. And we had to grab a few hours sleep before heading to the airport and a flight back to Heathrow.
It was, without doubt, one of the strangest, most disconcerting but most memorable interview experiences of my life, spread over three days in the South of Athens.
I was left in no doubt about this man’s power and influence, his wealth, the deferential standards he expects, his unapologetic single-mindedness, his innate instincts to challenge those in power. But I was also moved by his generosity, his natural charm and warmth, his engaging personality and – above all else – his determination and passion to succeed in everything he does.
He is already renowned in Greece, and much further afield for his business and footballing prowess. In England, he took Forest from their worst start to a season in 108 years to promotion from the Championship in that same season. Now, in their third season in the Premier League, they are in amongst the clubs just outside the top six.
Marinakis’ abrasive character and quick wit, his unflinching standards, his winning smile and mentality, and the way he seems to constantly clash with the football authorities – all are instantly reminiscent of Forest’s most famous son, Brian Clough. That is not a comparison that anyone in Nottingham should make lightly.
It is a heady mix of power and personality that has already guaranteed Marinakis cult-hero status with the supporters on Trentside.
MUNDO
Festival de Música Rádio Nacional anuncia vencedores hoje
EBC
Nesta segunda-feira (2), o público vai conhecer os grandes vencedores do 15º Festival de Música Rádio Nacional. A tradicional premiação organizada pela emissora pública de rádio da Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC) tem como objetivo revelar e reconhecer talentos da música brasileira em obras inéditas.
Neste ano, pela primeira vez, a competição aceitou inscrições de todo o país e contou com um total de 736 canções participantes.
Os vencedores serão conhecidos por meio de uma transmissão ao vivo, com início às 13h. As 12 canções finalistas disputam o prêmio em cinco categorias: Melhor Música com Letra, Melhor Intérprete, Melhor Letra, Melhor Arranjo e Música Mais Votada na Internet. Todas foram executadas na programação da emissora e submetidas à votação popular. Os artistas finalistas participarão da transmissão, quando serão anunciados os premiados.
Festival
O festival nasceu em 2009 com o intuito de revelar ao Brasil cantores e compositores da Música Popular Brasileira. Os artistas selecionados pelo público e pelo júri passam a tocar na programação da Rádio Nacional.
Juntamente com o Prêmio Rádio MEC, o festival compõe o eixo musical do Prêmio EBC de Comunicação Pública, lançado em julho. O combate à desinformação, a retomada ao incentivo à produção audiovisual nacional e o tradicional reconhecimento à produção radiofônica do país norteiam os três eixos da premiação.
Serviço:
Anúncio dos vencedores do 15° Festival de Música Rádio Nacional
2 de Dezembro, segunda-feira, a partir das 13h no Youtube da Rádio Nacional.
PESQUISE AQUI
MAIS LIDAS
- MUNDO5 dias ago
Patrocínio da Rheinmetall atormenta torcedores do Borussia Dortmund – DW – 27/11/2024
- SOB INVESTIGAÇÃO7 dias ago
Tarauacá: MPAC e Vigilância Sanitária apreendem, em restaurante, mais de meia tonelada de carne destinada a presos
- CRISE7 dias ago
Moradores de Rio Branco devem ficar com abastecimento de água reduzido por mais de um mês
- MUNDO6 dias ago
11 curiosidades sobre o beijo – DW – 26/11/2024
You must be logged in to post a comment Login