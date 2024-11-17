NOSSAS REDES

7 unconventional techniques from Michael B. Jordan’s punishing 31-hour weekly regimen

32 minutos atrás

When it comes to sculpting a physique that’s both powerful and aesthetically pleasing, few have done it better than Michael B. Jordan in his portrayal of Adonis Creed. The transformation Jordan underwent for the “Creed” franchise has become legendary in Hollywood circles and among fitness enthusiasts. But what exactly does it take to build the body of a champion boxer? Let’s dive into the grueling yet inspiring world of Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed” training plan, uncovering the secrets that turned him into a modern-day Adonis.

The Foundation: A Commitment to Transformation

Michael B. Jordan’s journey to becoming Adonis Creed wasn’t just about looking good on camera—it was about embodying the spirit of a boxer. His trainer, Corey Calliet, designed a program that would not only sculpt Jordan’s physique but also build the endurance and explosive power necessary for a believable portrayal of a professional fighter.

“We’re not just training to look like a boxer,” Calliet explained. “We’re training to BE a boxer. Every rep, every round, every meal is about becoming Adonis Creed.”

The Workout Regimen: Intensity Meets Volume

Jordan’s training plan was nothing short of intense. The actor committed to a grueling schedule that would make even seasoned athletes wince:

  • Training 2-3 times a day
  • Six days a week
  • Up to 31 hours of intense exercise weekly
  • A combination of cardio, strength training, and boxing

This high-volume approach was designed to push Jordan’s body to its limits, forcing rapid adaptation and growth. However, it’s important to note that such an extreme regimen is not suitable for everyone and carries risks of overtraining and injury.

Breaking Down the Boxing Beast: A Typical Day

To understand the magnitude of Jordan’s commitment, let’s break down what a typical training day might look like:

Morning Session (Cardio and Conditioning):
– 45-60 minutes of interval training
– Sprint work
– Plyometric drills
– Jump rope

Midday Session (Strength Training):
– Back squats
– Deadlifts
– Pull-ups
– Dumbbell bench press

Evening Session (Boxing Skills):
– Heavy bag work
– Speed bag drills
– Mitt work with trainer
– Shadowboxing

This intense schedule was designed to simultaneously build muscle, increase endurance, and hone boxing skills. It’s a testament to Jordan’s dedication and the expertise of his training team.

Nutrition: Fueling the Fighter

Of course, no training plan is complete without proper nutrition. Jordan’s diet was as disciplined as his workout routine, focusing on lean proteins, whole grains, and green vegetables. A typical day’s menu might look like this:

  • Breakfast: Ground turkey or turkey sausage with eggs, rice, and fruit
  • Snacks: Protein shakes or fruit
  • Lunch and Dinner: Ground turkey or chicken with rice and vegetables

Supplements also played a crucial role in supporting Jordan’s intense training. He incorporated BCAAs, protein powder, glutamine, and a multivitamin to aid in muscle recovery and growth.

The Mind of a Champion: Mental Preparation

Physical transformation is only part of the equation. To truly embody Adonis Creed, Jordan had to develop the mindset of a champion boxer. This meant pushing through physical and mental barriers, embracing discomfort, and maintaining unwavering focus.

“The mental game is just as important as the physical,” Jordan shared in an interview. “I had to believe I was Adonis Creed, even when my body was screaming to stop.”

Adapting the Plan: From Actor to Director

For “Creed III,” Jordan took on the additional role of director, which presented new challenges to his training regimen. The team had to adapt, implementing what they called “training on the go” to fit workouts around Jordan’s packed schedule.

Dr. Lisa Martinez, a sports psychologist, notes, “The ability to adapt a high-intensity training program to real-life demands is crucial. Jordan’s flexible approach demonstrates a key principle in sustainable fitness—adaptability.”

The Results: More Than Just Aesthetics

The results of Jordan’s dedication were clear on screen. Not only did he achieve the chiseled physique of a top-tier boxer, but he also moved with the grace and power of a true fighter. This transformation went beyond mere appearances, allowing Jordan to bring authenticity to his portrayal of Adonis Creed.

Fitness expert Jake Thompson remarks, “What’s impressive about Jordan’s transformation is not just the aesthetic result, but the functional fitness he achieved. This is the kind of comprehensive physical development that has real-world applications beyond the silver screen.”

Lessons for the Everyday Athlete

While Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed” training plan is extreme and tailored for a specific goal, there are valuable lessons that anyone can apply to their fitness journey:

  • Consistency is key—regular workouts yield results
  • Nutrition plays a crucial role in physical transformation
  • Mental toughness is as important as physical strength
  • Adaptability keeps you on track when life gets busy

It’s important to remember that Jordan’s plan was designed for a specific purpose and supervised by professionals. For those looking to improve their own fitness, it’s essential to start with a plan that’s appropriate for your current level and goals.

Beyond the Ring: Sustainable Fitness Practices

While Jordan’s “Creed” training plan is impressive, it’s not sustainable for most people in the long term. For those inspired by his transformation but looking for more manageable approaches, consider these tips:

1. Start with realistic goals and gradually increase intensity

2. Incorporate a mix of cardio and strength training

3. Focus on whole foods and balanced nutrition

4. Get adequate rest and recovery time

For more sustainable approaches to weight management, especially as we age, check out our guide on how to lose weight after 40.

The Role of Nutrition in Body Transformation

Jordan’s diet played a crucial role in his transformation. While his plan was tailored for extreme muscle building and fat loss, the principles of good nutrition apply to everyone. Focusing on whole foods, lean proteins, and plenty of vegetables can support overall health and fitness goals.

For those looking to support their fitness journey through diet, learning about foods that combat inflammation can be a great start. These nutritional choices can aid in recovery and overall well-being.

The Importance of Recovery and Supplements

Recovery was a critical component of Jordan’s plan. While his schedule was intense, proper rest and supplementation helped prevent burnout and injury. For the average person, this underscores the importance of listening to your body and giving it time to recover.

Supplements can play a role in supporting fitness goals, but it’s important to approach them wisely. For instance, understanding the effects of apple cider vinegar or recognizing signs of iron deficiency can help you make informed decisions about your health and supplementation needs.

How can we apply the lessons from Michael B. Jordan’s incredible transformation to our own lives? While we may not be training to portray a champion boxer on the big screen, we can all strive for our personal best. Remember, the most important fight is the one against our own limitations. By setting clear goals, staying consistent, and listening to our bodies, we can all achieve our own remarkable transformations. Whether it’s building strength, improving endurance, or simply feeling better in our own skin, the journey to better health is always worth the effort. So, are you ready to step into the ring of your own fitness journey?

Jannik Sinner é o primeiro italiano a vencer o ATP Finals – 17/11/2024 – Esporte

3 minutos atrás

17 de novembro de 2024

Número 1 do mundo, o tenista Jannik Sinner, 23, entrou para história do seu país como o primeiro italiano a conquistar o ATP Finals neste domingo (17), em Turim. Com o apoio da torcida, Sinner venceu o norte-americano Taylor Fritz, 27, por 2 sets a 0 (duplo 6/4), na decisão do título.

Realizado desde 1970, o torneio reúne oito primeiros colocados no ranking da ATP (Associação dos Tenistas Profissionais) e marca o fim da temporada do tênis masculino.

No ano passado, Sinner esteve perto de levantar a taça, mas foi superado pelo sérvio Novak Djokovic, o maior campeão da competição com sete títulos.

Campeão de forma invicta, o número 1 do mundo receberá uma premiação de US$ 4,9 milhões (R$ 28 milhões).

Já o norte-americano deixará a Itália com o quarto lugar no ranking mundial garantido, após eliminar na semifinal o alemão Alexander Zverev, vice-líder do ranking e que tentava o seu terceiro título.

Neste domingo, a partida começou bastante equilibrada, e com Fritz liderando o placar do primeiro set. O italiano só conseguiu ficar à frente (4 a 3) em um game disputadíssimo e que durou pouco mais de sete minutos.

No segundo set, Fritz voltou a largar na frente até que Sinner quebrou o serviço do adversário para fazer 3 a 2 e assumir a ponta. No game seguinte, o italiano deixou o americano atordoado com a sua paralela e ampliou a vantagem.

A final do ATP Finals entre Sinner e Fritz também foi uma reedição da decisão do US Open, em setembro deste ano. Em pleno território americano, o italiano não se intimidou com a torcida voltada para Fritz e conquistou o título com a vitória por 3 sets a 0 (6/3, 6/4 e 7/5).

Assim como no ATP Finals, ele é o primeiro tenista homem da Itália campeão do US Open. Além do US Open, Sinner faturou outro Grand Slam nesta temporada, o Australian Open, igualando com o espanhol Carlos Alcaraz, que conquistou Roland Garros e Wimbledon.

Outro favorito ao título no ATP Finals, Alcaraz sofreu com um forte resfriado e não passou da fase de grupos, com derrotas para Zverev e o norueguês Casper Ruud.

Sinner, em ótima fase dentro de quadra, atravessa um processo para provar a sua inocência após testar positivo pelo uso da substância clostebol, um esteroide anabolizante proibido, em dois testes —durante e depois do torneio Masters 1000 de Indian Wells, em março deste ano.

Em sua defesa, ele argumenta que um fisioterapeuta usou um spray com clostebol para tratar um ferimento em sua própria pele. E o italiano, então, teria se contaminado após a sua pele ter contato com o fisioterapeuta numa sessão de massagem. Sinner, inclusive, demitiu o fisioterapeuta Giacomo Naldi e Umberto Ferrara.

A Agência Internacional de Integridade do Tênis (ITIA) ficou convencida com a defesa do jogador e decidiu não suspendê-lo. Sinner, no máximo, perdeu os 400 pontos e a premiação em dinheiro que obteve em Indian Wells.

Em setembro, a Wada (Agência Mundial Antidoping) entrou com recurso ao Tribunal Arbitral do Esporte (TAS/CAS), pleiteando uma suspensão de até dois anos para Sinner. A Wada afirmou, em um comunicado sobre o caso, que a constatação de “nenhuma falha ou negligência” não estava correta sob as regras aplicáveis.

O tribunal, que é a última instância da Justiça Desportiva, deverá julgar o recurso no começo do ano que vem —ainda não há uma data agendada. Em Turim, Sinner disse que está otimista com o desfecho do caso.

“Não é uma posição em que eu gostaria de estar, mas vou trabalhar com todo o meu time, como fiz antes, e então veremos o que acontece. Estou muito otimista em relação ao resultado”, disse o tenista ao ser questionado sobre o caso antes da semifinal.



África do Sul dará continuidade ao trabalho brasileiro, diz Planalto

7 minutos atrás

17 de novembro de 2024

Andreia Verdélio – repórter da Agência Brasil

O presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva se reuniu, neste domingo (17), no Rio de Janeiro, com o presidente da África do Sul, Cyril Ramaphosa, que assumirá a presidência do G20 após a cúpula de líderes, que ocorre na semana que vem. Foi o primeiro encontro de Lula neste domingo, que tem uma lista de 11 reuniões bilaterais com líderes globais que estão no país para o encontro de alto nível.

Lula e Ramaphosa trataram sobre o G20 Social, o financiamento da preservação ambiental e a taxação dos super-ricos. Neste ano, o Brasil está na presidência do G20, grupo das 19 maiores economia do mundo, mais a União Europeia e a União Africana.

“O presidente sul-africano garantiu que deve dar continuidade ao trabalho do Brasil no G20. E o Brasil se colocou à disposição da África do Sul para transferir toda a experiência brasileira na presidência do G20”, diz o Palácio do Planalto, em comunicado.

“A primeira reunião bilateral do dia foi com o presidente Cyril Ramaphosa, da África do Sul. Falei para ele do trabalho para realizar o G20 Social e a importância desse evento inaugurado pelo Brasil. Também conversamos sobre o financiamento da preservação das florestas discutida nos fóruns ambientais e sobre a taxação de 2% das 3 mil pessoas mais ricas, passo importante para garantir um mundo mais justo e menos desigual”, escreveu Lula em publicação nas redes sociais.

O G20 Social teve início na quarta-feira (14) e se encerrou neste sábado (16). Trata-se de uma inovação instituída pelo governo brasileiro no G20 para ampliar o diálogo entre os líderes governamentais e a sociedade civil. Nas presidências anteriores, as organizações sociais costumavam se reunir em iniciativas paralelas à programação oficial. Com o G20 Social, essas reuniões foram integradas à agenda construída pelo Brasil.

Lula pediu a Ramaphosa que a África do Sul continue com essa prática inaugurada pela presidência brasileira. Em sua declaração final, o G20 Social pressiona os governos dos países do grupo a adotarem medidas com objetivos mais ambiciosos para o enfretamento das mudanças climáticas e das desigualdades.

Os três temas centrais defendidos pela presidência brasileira no G20 são combate à fome, à pobreza e à desigualdade; sustentabilidade, mudanças do clima e transição energética justa; e reforma da governança global.

Sobre a taxação dos super-ricos, a proposta do Brasil é por um imposto mínimo de 2% sobre a renda dos bilionários do mundo, que arrecadaria entre US$ 200 bilhões e US$ 250 bilhões anualmente. A taxação afetaria apenas 3 mil indivíduos em todo o planeta, dos quais cerca de 100 na América Latina. No Brasil, a medida ajudaria a financiar o desenvolvimento sustentável e a reduzir a desigualdade, com arrecadação de R$ 41,9 bilhões por ano.

Ainda segundo o comunicado, Lula e Ramaphosa conversaram sobre a retomada das reuniões do IBAS, grupo que reúne Índia, Brasil e África do Sul, “três democracias de diferentes continentes do Sul Global”.  Em 2025, o Brasil também assume a presidência do BRICS, grupo de países emergentes fundado por Brasil, Rússia, Índia e China e que tem como membros a África do Sul e outras nações.

Participaram da reunião os ministros das Relações Exteriores, Mauro Vieira, da Fazenda, Fernando Haddad, da Agricultura, Carlos Fávaro, e da Gestão e da Inovação, Esther Dweck. Também participaram o assessor especial, Celso Amorim, e o secretário executivo do Ministério do Desenvolvimento e Indústria, Márcio Elias Rosa.



Missão Impossível 8; veja trailer oficial com Tom Cruise

13 minutos atrás

17 de novembro de 2024

Missão Impossível 8; veja trailer oficial com Tom Cruise

A espera acabou! O trailer do tão aguardado Missão Impossível 8 finalmente, com Tom Cruise, saiu e o longa promete encerrar um ciclo épico da franquia.

Com lançamento previsto para 23 de maio de 2025, o filme vai ter o nome de “Missão Impossível 8: O Acerto Final”. O trailer divulgado mostra que os fãs podem esperar um espetáculo repleto de cenas explosivas, saltos mortais, entre outros.



A ação deve girar em torno de uma perigosa AI chamada “The Entity”, que se cair em mãos erradas pode acabar com o mundo. Tom Cruise volta como Ethan Hunt e mais uma vez vai lutar contra inimigos poderosos que querem causar um desastre global. Já estou ansioso!

Repleto de ação

O trailer diz pouco, mas a luta para encontrar o Sevastopol, um submarino onde está escondido a “The Entity”, deve continuar.

E não é só Ethan quem procura pela embarcação.

Um velho inimigo chamado Gabriel (Esai Morales) também está na caçada.

Leia mais notícia boa

Retorno de personagens

Além de Gabriel, retornam para o longa Benji (Simon Pegg), Luther (Ving Rhames) e a diretora da CIA, Erika Sloane (Angela Bassett).

Novos rostos também foram prometidos, com destaque para Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer e Nick Offerman.

Direção promete

A direção da trama fica por conta de Christopher McQuarrie. O profissional foi o responsável pelos filmes 5, 6 e 7.

Junto com Tom Cruise, promete entregar um longa repleto de explosões, mas sem deixar a trama policial de lado. Preparem-se, fãs, porque não vai demorar a chegar!

O final

Missão Impossível 8 é a despedida para uma das sagas mais aclamadas do cinema.

Ethan marcou várias gerações e a franquia, com uma mistura de ação, tecnologia e violões inesquecíveis, fez sucesso e teve investimentos na casa dos milhões.

E aí, pronto para mais uma missão?

Veja o trailer do que promete ser um filmaço Missão Impossível 8 com Tom Cruise:

O filme promete ser o último da franquia. As expectativas estão altas! - Foto: Paramount O filme promete ser o último da franquia. As expectativas estão altas! – Foto: Paramount



