7 unconventional techniques from Michael B. Jordan’s punishing 31-hour weekly regimen

When it comes to sculpting a physique that’s both powerful and aesthetically pleasing, few have done it better than Michael B. Jordan in his portrayal of Adonis Creed. The transformation Jordan underwent for the “Creed” franchise has become legendary in Hollywood circles and among fitness enthusiasts. But what exactly does it take to build the body of a champion boxer? Let’s dive into the grueling yet inspiring world of Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed” training plan, uncovering the secrets that turned him into a modern-day Adonis.

The Foundation: A Commitment to Transformation

Michael B. Jordan’s journey to becoming Adonis Creed wasn’t just about looking good on camera—it was about embodying the spirit of a boxer. His trainer, Corey Calliet, designed a program that would not only sculpt Jordan’s physique but also build the endurance and explosive power necessary for a believable portrayal of a professional fighter.

“We’re not just training to look like a boxer,” Calliet explained. “We’re training to BE a boxer. Every rep, every round, every meal is about becoming Adonis Creed.”

The Workout Regimen: Intensity Meets Volume

Jordan’s training plan was nothing short of intense. The actor committed to a grueling schedule that would make even seasoned athletes wince:

Training 2-3 times a day

Six days a week

Up to 31 hours of intense exercise weekly

A combination of cardio, strength training, and boxing

This high-volume approach was designed to push Jordan’s body to its limits, forcing rapid adaptation and growth. However, it’s important to note that such an extreme regimen is not suitable for everyone and carries risks of overtraining and injury.

Breaking Down the Boxing Beast: A Typical Day

To understand the magnitude of Jordan’s commitment, let’s break down what a typical training day might look like:

Morning Session (Cardio and Conditioning):

– 45-60 minutes of interval training

– Sprint work

– Plyometric drills

– Jump rope

Midday Session (Strength Training):

– Back squats

– Deadlifts

– Pull-ups

– Dumbbell bench press

Evening Session (Boxing Skills):

– Heavy bag work

– Speed bag drills

– Mitt work with trainer

– Shadowboxing

This intense schedule was designed to simultaneously build muscle, increase endurance, and hone boxing skills. It’s a testament to Jordan’s dedication and the expertise of his training team.

Nutrition: Fueling the Fighter

Of course, no training plan is complete without proper nutrition. Jordan’s diet was as disciplined as his workout routine, focusing on lean proteins, whole grains, and green vegetables. A typical day’s menu might look like this:

Breakfast: Ground turkey or turkey sausage with eggs, rice, and fruit

Snacks: Protein shakes or fruit

Lunch and Dinner: Ground turkey or chicken with rice and vegetables

Supplements also played a crucial role in supporting Jordan’s intense training. He incorporated BCAAs, protein powder, glutamine, and a multivitamin to aid in muscle recovery and growth.

The Mind of a Champion: Mental Preparation

Physical transformation is only part of the equation. To truly embody Adonis Creed, Jordan had to develop the mindset of a champion boxer. This meant pushing through physical and mental barriers, embracing discomfort, and maintaining unwavering focus.

“The mental game is just as important as the physical,” Jordan shared in an interview. “I had to believe I was Adonis Creed, even when my body was screaming to stop.”

Adapting the Plan: From Actor to Director

For “Creed III,” Jordan took on the additional role of director, which presented new challenges to his training regimen. The team had to adapt, implementing what they called “training on the go” to fit workouts around Jordan’s packed schedule.

Dr. Lisa Martinez, a sports psychologist, notes, “The ability to adapt a high-intensity training program to real-life demands is crucial. Jordan’s flexible approach demonstrates a key principle in sustainable fitness—adaptability.”

The Results: More Than Just Aesthetics

The results of Jordan’s dedication were clear on screen. Not only did he achieve the chiseled physique of a top-tier boxer, but he also moved with the grace and power of a true fighter. This transformation went beyond mere appearances, allowing Jordan to bring authenticity to his portrayal of Adonis Creed.

Fitness expert Jake Thompson remarks, “What’s impressive about Jordan’s transformation is not just the aesthetic result, but the functional fitness he achieved. This is the kind of comprehensive physical development that has real-world applications beyond the silver screen.”

Lessons for the Everyday Athlete

While Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed” training plan is extreme and tailored for a specific goal, there are valuable lessons that anyone can apply to their fitness journey:

Consistency is key—regular workouts yield results

Nutrition plays a crucial role in physical transformation

Mental toughness is as important as physical strength

Adaptability keeps you on track when life gets busy

It’s important to remember that Jordan’s plan was designed for a specific purpose and supervised by professionals. For those looking to improve their own fitness, it’s essential to start with a plan that’s appropriate for your current level and goals.

Beyond the Ring: Sustainable Fitness Practices

While Jordan’s “Creed” training plan is impressive, it’s not sustainable for most people in the long term. For those inspired by his transformation but looking for more manageable approaches, consider these tips:

1. Start with realistic goals and gradually increase intensity

2. Incorporate a mix of cardio and strength training

3. Focus on whole foods and balanced nutrition

4. Get adequate rest and recovery time

The Role of Nutrition in Body Transformation

Jordan’s diet played a crucial role in his transformation. While his plan was tailored for extreme muscle building and fat loss, the principles of good nutrition apply to everyone. Focusing on whole foods, lean proteins, and plenty of vegetables can support overall health and fitness goals.

The Importance of Recovery and Supplements

Recovery was a critical component of Jordan’s plan. While his schedule was intense, proper rest and supplementation helped prevent burnout and injury. For the average person, this underscores the importance of listening to your body and giving it time to recover.

How can we apply the lessons from Michael B. Jordan’s incredible transformation to our own lives? While we may not be training to portray a champion boxer on the big screen, we can all strive for our personal best. Remember, the most important fight is the one against our own limitations. By setting clear goals, staying consistent, and listening to our bodies, we can all achieve our own remarkable transformations. Whether it’s building strength, improving endurance, or simply feeling better in our own skin, the journey to better health is always worth the effort. So, are you ready to step into the ring of your own fitness journey?