Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz Pick, 11/2/2024 Predictions UFC Edmonton Odds

36 minutos atrás

Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz

Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz

UFC Edmonton

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Saturday, November 2, 2024

Aiemann Zahabi will enter the Octagon with Pedro Munhoz at UFC Edmonton on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The opening moneyline has Zahabi at -115 while Munhoz is priced at -105.

Aiemann Zahabi steps into the Octagon holding a mark of 11-2-0. The 36-year-old is weighing in at 135 lbs and measures in at 5’8″. The orthodox fighter has an arm span of 68″. Pedro “The Young Punisher” Munhoz comes in at 5’6″ and records a weight of 135 lbs. The orthodox fighter will be looking to add a win to his career total of 20-9-0 (2 NC). The 38-year-old extends his reach 65″. Regarding significant strikes, Aiemann Zahabi is connecting on 3.43 per minute and Pedro Munhoz is landing 5.32 significant strikes per minute. Zahabi is landing 43% of the significant strikes he attempts and Munhoz is landing 43%. In terms of defending in the Octagon, Zahabi allows 3.61 significant strikes per minute and “The Young Punisher” allows 6.23. Zahabi also curbs 71% of the significant strikes his opponents throw his way while Munhoz is able to deflect 56% of the shots thrown in his direction.

 












UFC EdmontonAiemann ZahabiPedro Munhoz
Opening Odds-115-105
Record11-2-020-9-0 (2 NC)
Average Fight Time10:5211:18
Height5’8″5’6″
Weight135 lbs135 lbs
Reach68″65″
Strikes Landed Per Minute3.435.32
Striking Accuracy43%43%

When it comes to wrestling, Aiemann Zahabi is the lesser skilled grappler as he is able to score a takedown 0.20 times per 3 rounds. Zahabi is taking his opponents to the canvas on 16% of his attempts and thwarting 79% of takedowns his opponents have tried. Munhoz is getting his opponent to the mat on 18% of his takedown attempts and is stuffing 82% of all takedowns attempted by his opposition. Regarding going for the sub, Zahabi is less apt at going for the finish by attempting 0.3 submissions per 3 rds while Munhoz goes for 0.5 submissions per 3 rds.

The last time he stepped into the Octagon, Aiemann Zahabi fought Javid Basharat and got a win for the night via unanimous decision in round 3. Basharat ended up landing 67 of 205 of the strikes he let go in total for this contest. Zahabi finished this fight landing 77 of 176 total strikes. In regard to significant strikes, Basharat landed 67 of 205, which gave him a rate of 32%. He landed 33 of 147 significant strikes aimed at the head. Statistically, Zahabi landed 43% of the significant strikes he threw by landing 75 of 174. Of all the significant strikes, he landed 51 of 130 to the head. 100% of the significant strikes landed by Basharat and 98% of them connected on by Zahabi were tallied at distance.

In the last bout for Pedro Munhoz, he squared up with Kyler Phillips and wound up losing the fight by unanimous decision in round 3. Phillips landed 97% of the significant strikes he tried at a distance while Munhoz landed 92% of the significant strikes he attempted at distance. Munhoz ended up landing 37% of his significant strikes attempted by connecting on 52 of 140. He connected on 23 of 99 significant strikes directed at the head. Phillips connected on 114 of 275 significant strikes in that contest. In regard to the placement of these significant strikes, he ended up landing 74 of 224 aimed at the head. Relating to total strikes thrown, Phillips ended up landing 115 of 276 while Munhoz ended up connecting on 52 of 140 total strikes.

Another fight to keep an eye on is when Charles Jourdain faces off with Victor Henry. Jourdain looks to add a win to his total of 15-8-1. The 28-year-old will fight at 135 lbs and measures 5’9″. The switch fighter has a reach of 69″. Henry measures in at 5’7″ and is fighting at 135 lbs. The switch fighter comes into this fight with a record of 24-6-0 (1 NC). The 37-year-old has a wingspan of 68″. When it comes to grappling, Charles Jourdain takes his opponents to the canvas 0.35 times per 15 min and Victor Henry is able to score a takedown 0.20 times per 3 rounds. When it comes to striking, Jourdain connects for an average of 5.48 strikes per min and is connecting on 48% out of all the strikes he attempts. The other guy in this fight is Victor Henry, who connects on 54% of his attempted strikes and is connecting on 8.34 per min.

If you’re into fun fights, you’re going to want to see when Youssef Zalal is set to square up against Jack Shore. Shore has a career mark of 17-2-0. The 29-year-old weighs 145 lbs and stands in at 5’8″. The orthodox fighter extends his reach 71″. Zalal measures in at 5’10” and steps on the scale at 145 lbs. The switch fighter looks to add a victory to his career record of 15-5-1. The 28-year-old has a wingspan of 72″. In terms of grappling, Jack Shore prevents 76% of the takedowns fighters have gone for and is finishing his takedown attempts on 38% of the times he tries. Zalal is finishing his takedown tries on 34% of his tries and is able to deflect 60% of all takedown attempts. With reference to striking, Shore is absorbing 2.32 strikes per min while he is landing 3.75 strikes/min. Zalal, moreover, absorbs 1.73 strikes per minute and is dealing 2.87 per minute.

Josh Schonwald’s Pick: Take Pedro Munhoz (-105)

Um morto e dois feridos após tiroteio em frente a uma boate perto de Valência

22 segundos atrás

2 de novembro de 2024

Um morto e dois feridos após tiroteio em frente a uma boate perto de Valência

Um jovem gravemente ferido por tiros durante um tiroteio em frente a uma boate perto de Valence, na noite de quinta-feira, 31 de outubro, para sexta-feira, 1é Novembro, morreu, anunciou sábado, 2 de novembro, o Ministério Público de Privas (Ardèche), à ​​Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Aos 22 anos, o jovem de Romans-sur-Isère foi baleado na cabeça e transportado em emergência absoluta para o centro hospitalar de Valence com prognóstico de risco de vida.

Outras duas pessoas, com ferimentos mais ligeiros, permanecem hospitalizadas, disse a procuradora-adjunta, Charlotte Cerna, acrescentando que a investigação “continua” e não deu origem a quaisquer detenções nesta fase.

“Nicolas não existe mais”

O tiroteio, que se acredita estar ligado ao tráfico de drogas, ocorreu por volta das 2h30 de sexta-feira no estacionamento de uma boate em Saint-Péray (Ardèche), a oeste de Valence, segundo uma fonte policial.

Segundo os primeiros elementos da investigação, o autor dos disparos estava vestido de preto e tinha o rosto escondido sob um capuz. Ele disparou uma arma antes de fugir.

O Rugby Club Romans-Péage (RCRP), do qual o jovem era membro, prestou-lhe homenagem em sua página no Facebookdizendo para si mesmo “aniquilado novamente” por esta morte “em circunstâncias terríveis”. Foi também dentro da RCRP que tocou jovem Thomas, morto durante um baile em Crépol (Drôme) em novembro de 2023.

“Nicolas não existe mais”reagiu por sua vez a prefeita de Romans-sur-Isère Marie-Hélène Thoraval sobre. “Uma cidade inteira devastada por esta nova tragédia, consequência de um ato bárbaro, gratuito e totalmente sem sentido”ela lamentou.

O mundo com AFP

Bolívia diz que apoiadores de Morales detiveram mais de 200 soldados – DW – 03/11/2024

1 minuto atrás

2 de novembro de 2024

Bolívia diz que apoiadores de Morales detiveram mais de 200 soldados – DW – 03/11/2024

da Bolívia O Ministério das Relações Exteriores acusou no sábado apoiadores do ex-presidente Evo Morales de manter mais de 200 soldados como reféns.

Manifestantes começaram a bloquear estradas há três semanas para evitar a prisão de Morales no que ele afirma são acusações com motivação política.

Comboio policial boliviano em Cochabamba em 1º de novembro de 2024.
A polícia trabalhou para limpar estradas que haviam sido bloqueadas por apoiadores de MoralesImagem: David Flores/APG/IMAGO

O que o ministério disse?

O Itamaraty disse que três unidades militares na província central de Chapare foram “atacadas por grupos irregulares” na sexta-feira.

Os agressores fizeram “mais de 200 militares como reféns” de três quartéis, disse o ministério, acrescentando que “apreenderam armas e munições”.

O ministério disse que está aberto ao diálogo com “todos os setores do país”, mas alertou que o processo “não pode ser estabelecido enquanto o povo boliviano continuar a ser vítima de abusos por parte destes grupos que não estão interessados ​​na economia nacional e popular, e que apenas procuram materializar os interesses pessoais e eleitorais de um ex-presidente”.

O governo enviou tropas para a área do departamento de Cochabamba para ajudar a polícia a eliminar os bloqueios de estradas colocados pelos manifestantes.

Na semana passada, 30 policiais ficaram feridos e mais de 50 manifestantes foram presos após um impasse entre as forças de segurança e os apoiadores de Morales.

Na sexta-feira à noite, Morales instou os seus apoiantes a considerarem suspender o encerramento das estradas para evitar derramamento de sangue e, em vez disso, disse que iniciaria uma greve de fome até que os dois lados começassem a dialogar.

Mulher vende sorvete para soldados de guarda na Bolívia
Os confrontos entre a polícia e os apoiadores de Morales ocorrem no momento em que o ex-presidente pretende desafiar o atual Luis Arce pela liderança do partido MASImagem: Claudia Morales/REUTERS

Qual é o caso contra Morales?

Morales, 65 anos, tornou-se o primeiro presidente indígena da Bolívia em 2006, como líder do partido de esquerda MAS.

Em 2019, ele renunciou em meio a alegações de fraude eleitoral.

Apesar de ter sido impedido de concorrer novamente, Morales pretende desafiar o ex-aliado do presidente Luis Arce

Dias depois de ele ter liderado uma marcha na capital da Bolívia, La Paz, em protesto contra as políticas de Arce, os promotores acusaram Morales de estupro, tráfico de pessoas e contrabando de pessoas em conexão com seu suposto relacionamento com uma menina de 15 anos em 2016.

Morales negou as acusações e recusou-se a testemunhar em tribunal.

Semana passada, Morales afirmou ter sobrevivido a uma tentativa de assassinato depois que homens não identificados abriram fogo contra seu carro.

sdi/rmt (AFP, EFE, AP)

Evo Morales, da Bolívia, diz que governo tentou matá-lo

Margot Robbie gives birth! Barbie star, 34, delivers healthy baby boy as husband Tom is pictured stocking up on nappies and booze

5 minutos atrás

2 de novembro de 2024

It is understood Margot Robbie went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date, and 'all is well'. Pictured: At the screening of 'My Old Ass' on September 9

Margot Robbie has given birth to her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

It is understood that the 34-year-old Australian star went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date, and ‘all is well’.

The delighted grandparents are now preparing to fly to LA to meet the new arrival.

Friends and family of the couple have stayed tight-lipped on news of the baby – a boy born on October 17 – to guard their privacy.

It will be the 12th grandchild for Margot’s proud in-laws, who still live in Surrey, where Tom was born and raised.

The news comes a few days after Tom, 34, was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couple’s home in Venice Beach.

The news comes a few days after her husband Tom Ackerley, 34, was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couple's home in Venice Beach

Margot's pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic 'babymoon' to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August. Pictured: In August

The delighted grandparents are now preparing to fly to LA to meet the new arrival. Pictured: Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at Wimbledon in July

It will be the 12th grandchild for Margot's proud in-laws, who still live in Surrey, where Tom was born and raised. Pictured: Tom and Margot attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February

The English film producer collected a box of eco-conscious nappies from Coterie, along with a box of cigars and a bottle of wine – perhaps to toast baby’s arrival.

The brand prides itself on making their nappies with ‘clean and sustainable ingredients’ and being 25 per cent plant-based costing £70 for a total of 186 diapers which is equal to one month’s supply. Comparatively, a 108-pack of Huggies nappies can be bought for £19.28.

The Barbie star, who reportedly loves to ‘stay busy’ – had been working on and off throughout her pregnancy on various projects, while juggling hospital visits.

She was last pictured in public on October 13th as she left an editing studio in Los Angeles, with her growing bump visible in a form fitting black dress and mesh shoes.

People magazine previously reported the actress has been holed up at the home she shares with Tom in Venice Beach ‘preparing for her baby’s arrival’ and enjoying some downtime from filming, with a well-placed source saying, ‘Margot absolutely can’t wait,’ to be a mum.

The magazine also reported that Robbie and Ackerley have ‘wanted to be parents for a really long time and are so happy.’

Margot’s pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘babymoon’ to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August.

The expectant mum’s last red carpet event was on September 9, when she attended the screening of the comedy movie My Old Ass, produced by her and her husband.

The Barbie star, who reportedly loves to 'stay busy' – had been working on and off throughout her pregnancy on various projects, while juggling hospital visits. Pictured: Promoting the film in July last year

Tom and Margot first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director, and she was in front of the camera. Pictured: At an ice hockey match in 2015

People magazine previously reported the actress has been holed up at the home she shares with Tom in Venice Beach 'preparing for her baby's arrival' and enjoying some downtime from filming. Pictured: At the Producers Guild Awards in February

Margot's pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic 'babymoon' to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August. Pictured: At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March

Tom and Margot first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director, and she was in front of the camera.

They cemented their relationship after moving in together with other friends in a four bed houseshare in Clapham, South London, which according to Margot was the ‘best days of my life’.

The couple got married in 2016 and are co-producers on a number of projects, including Hulu’s Dollface, through their production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

‘I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,’ Margot told Vogue previously of their early romance.

‘And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot.

‘Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’

