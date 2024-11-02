Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz Pick, 11/2/2024 Predictions UFC Edmonton Odds

Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz

UFC Edmonton

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Saturday, November 2, 2024

Aiemann Zahabi will enter the Octagon with Pedro Munhoz at UFC Edmonton on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The opening moneyline has Zahabi at -115 while Munhoz is priced at -105.

Aiemann Zahabi steps into the Octagon holding a mark of 11-2-0. The 36-year-old is weighing in at 135 lbs and measures in at 5’8″. The orthodox fighter has an arm span of 68″. Pedro “The Young Punisher” Munhoz comes in at 5’6″ and records a weight of 135 lbs. The orthodox fighter will be looking to add a win to his career total of 20-9-0 (2 NC). The 38-year-old extends his reach 65″. Regarding significant strikes, Aiemann Zahabi is connecting on 3.43 per minute and Pedro Munhoz is landing 5.32 significant strikes per minute. Zahabi is landing 43% of the significant strikes he attempts and Munhoz is landing 43%. In terms of defending in the Octagon, Zahabi allows 3.61 significant strikes per minute and “The Young Punisher” allows 6.23. Zahabi also curbs 71% of the significant strikes his opponents throw his way while Munhoz is able to deflect 56% of the shots thrown in his direction.

UFC Edmonton Aiemann Zahabi Pedro Munhoz

Opening Odds -115 -105

Record 11-2-0 20-9-0 (2 NC)

Average Fight Time 10:52 11:18

Height 5’8″ 5’6″

Weight 135 lbs 135 lbs

Reach 68″ 65″

Strikes Landed Per Minute 3.43 5.32

Striking Accuracy 43% 43%







When it comes to wrestling, Aiemann Zahabi is the lesser skilled grappler as he is able to score a takedown 0.20 times per 3 rounds. Zahabi is taking his opponents to the canvas on 16% of his attempts and thwarting 79% of takedowns his opponents have tried. Munhoz is getting his opponent to the mat on 18% of his takedown attempts and is stuffing 82% of all takedowns attempted by his opposition. Regarding going for the sub, Zahabi is less apt at going for the finish by attempting 0.3 submissions per 3 rds while Munhoz goes for 0.5 submissions per 3 rds.

The last time he stepped into the Octagon, Aiemann Zahabi fought Javid Basharat and got a win for the night via unanimous decision in round 3. Basharat ended up landing 67 of 205 of the strikes he let go in total for this contest. Zahabi finished this fight landing 77 of 176 total strikes. In regard to significant strikes, Basharat landed 67 of 205, which gave him a rate of 32%. He landed 33 of 147 significant strikes aimed at the head. Statistically, Zahabi landed 43% of the significant strikes he threw by landing 75 of 174. Of all the significant strikes, he landed 51 of 130 to the head. 100% of the significant strikes landed by Basharat and 98% of them connected on by Zahabi were tallied at distance.

In the last bout for Pedro Munhoz, he squared up with Kyler Phillips and wound up losing the fight by unanimous decision in round 3. Phillips landed 97% of the significant strikes he tried at a distance while Munhoz landed 92% of the significant strikes he attempted at distance. Munhoz ended up landing 37% of his significant strikes attempted by connecting on 52 of 140. He connected on 23 of 99 significant strikes directed at the head. Phillips connected on 114 of 275 significant strikes in that contest. In regard to the placement of these significant strikes, he ended up landing 74 of 224 aimed at the head. Relating to total strikes thrown, Phillips ended up landing 115 of 276 while Munhoz ended up connecting on 52 of 140 total strikes.

Other fights on the card to watch out for

Another fight to keep an eye on is when Charles Jourdain faces off with Victor Henry. Jourdain looks to add a win to his total of 15-8-1. The 28-year-old will fight at 135 lbs and measures 5’9″. The switch fighter has a reach of 69″. Henry measures in at 5’7″ and is fighting at 135 lbs. The switch fighter comes into this fight with a record of 24-6-0 (1 NC). The 37-year-old has a wingspan of 68″. When it comes to grappling, Charles Jourdain takes his opponents to the canvas 0.35 times per 15 min and Victor Henry is able to score a takedown 0.20 times per 3 rounds. When it comes to striking, Jourdain connects for an average of 5.48 strikes per min and is connecting on 48% out of all the strikes he attempts. The other guy in this fight is Victor Henry, who connects on 54% of his attempted strikes and is connecting on 8.34 per min.

If you’re into fun fights, you’re going to want to see when Youssef Zalal is set to square up against Jack Shore. Shore has a career mark of 17-2-0. The 29-year-old weighs 145 lbs and stands in at 5’8″. The orthodox fighter extends his reach 71″. Zalal measures in at 5’10” and steps on the scale at 145 lbs. The switch fighter looks to add a victory to his career record of 15-5-1. The 28-year-old has a wingspan of 72″. In terms of grappling, Jack Shore prevents 76% of the takedowns fighters have gone for and is finishing his takedown attempts on 38% of the times he tries. Zalal is finishing his takedown tries on 34% of his tries and is able to deflect 60% of all takedown attempts. With reference to striking, Shore is absorbing 2.32 strikes per min while he is landing 3.75 strikes/min. Zalal, moreover, absorbs 1.73 strikes per minute and is dealing 2.87 per minute.

Josh Schonwald’s Pick: Take Pedro Munhoz (-105)

