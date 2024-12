Tigres vs San Luis Prediction, Lineups & Odds

Underdogs Can Keep Things Fairly Tight

Tigres UANL host Atlético San Luis at Estadio Universitario in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura quarter-finals.

San Luis are a standout wager at +1.25 for their clash against Tigres, with our money split equally between +1 and +1.5. We’re expecting the visitors to keep this contest close, so this Asian Handicap bet at odds of 1.90 is the way forward.

San Luis Won 3-0 in Teams’ Previous H2H

Atlético San Luis defeated Tigres UANL 3-0 at home in the first leg. Los Atléticos had 48% of possession and lost the shots on target 7-4 at Estadio Alfonso Lastras, with Leo Bonatini, Vitinho and a Joaquim own goal on the scoresheet.

In the past 10 H2H matches, we have seen six Tigres wins, three draws and one San Luis victory.

Tigres – Last 10 League Games

Tigres have 5 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws, averaging 1.4 goals from 5.5 shots on goal and 13.5 attempts. The Monterrey club have averaged 50.0% possession and 5.6 corners per game, with the opposition getting 1.4 goals from 3.9 shots on goal, 9.3 attempts and 3.9 corners.

Andre-Pierre Gignac and Juan Brunetta are the top scorers with 4 goals each, while Nicolas Ibanez has 2. The top assist makers are Francisco Cordova, Juan Brunetta and Diego Lainez, all of whom have 2 on the board.

San Luis – Last 10 League Games

San Luis have won 7, lost 2 and drawn 1, with an average of 1.8 goals from 9.3 attempts and 4.9 shots on goal. There’s been an average of 51.0% possession, 4.1 corners in their favour and 5.5 corners against, while they’ve conceded 0.9 goals from 10.5 attempts and 3.9 shots on goal.

Sebastien Lamonge got 3 goals, Yan Phillipe notched 2, while Leo Bonatini and two other players scored 1. Javier Guemez, Luis Najera and Ricardo Chavez have been the top assists providers with 2 in the previous 10 games.

Confirmed Lineups

Tigres (confirmed lineup): Nahuel Guzman, Javier Aquino, Rafael Carioca, Joaquim, Jesus Angulo, Guido Pizarro, Fernando Gorriaran, Francisco Cordova, Juan Brunetta, Jonathan Herrera, Andre-Pierre Gignac.

San Luis (confirmed lineup): Andres Sanchez, Cristiano Piccini, Eduardo Aguila, Aldo Cruz, Ricardo Chavez, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Guemez, Juan Sanabria, Oscar Macias, Vitinho, Luis Najera.

Expert Liga MX Analysis

It’s important to understand the players who are unavailable for the upcoming action and the respective form of each team. If you want stats, you have come to the right place and they form the basis of our football predictions.

Key Tigres vs San Luis league stats:

The +1.25 line has been covered by San Luis in all of their last 5 games.

The +1.25 line has been covered by San Luis in 9 of their last 10 games.

The +1.25 line has been covered by San Luis in 5 consecutive games.

The -1.25 line hasn’t been covered by Tigres in any of their last 5 games at home.

The -1.25 line hasn’t been covered by Tigres in 9 of their last 10 games.

The -1.25 line hasn’t been covered by Tigres in 9 consecutive games at home.

The -1.25 line hasn’t been covered by Tigres in 5 consecutive games against San Luis.

San Luis +1.25 could be a good bet on the Asian Handicap at a price of 1.90. We are expecting a strong performance in this Apertura quarter-final and the scoreline could be close.

If you’re searching for bigger odds when it comes to San Luis covering the line, then consider a Bet Builder. This allows you to load additional selections to your wager.

San Luis +1.25 Probability

According to the latest odds, our pick has a 52.6% chance of winning. Taking all factors into consideration, our tipsters think there’s a stronger chance of success and have a probability interval between 55-60%. The bet can be recommended for this precise reason.

Tigres vs San Luis Prediction

San Luis Asian Hcp +1.25 @ 1.90 Bet Now

Published 03:37, 30 November 2024