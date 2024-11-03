NOSSAS REDES

Ambulância é apreendida com 1,5 toneladas de maconha – 02/11/2024 – Cotidiano

7 minutos atrás

Ambulância é apreendida com 1,5 toneladas de maconha - 02/11/2024 - Cotidiano

Jorge Abreu

O Deic (Departamento Estadual de Investigações Criminais) prendeu dois homens por suspeita de tráfico de drogas. Com eles foi apreendida uma ambulância com 1,5 tonelada de maconha, dividida em 2.244 em tabletes. O caso ocorreu nesta sexta (1º), em Guarulhos, na Grande São Paulo.

De acordo com a SSP (Secretaria de Segurança Pública), policiais foram a um estabelecimento na rua Apolônia Vieira de Jesus, no bairro Jardim Leila, após receberem informação de que “havia grande quantidade de droga armazenada no local”, onde funciona um estacionamento.

Os homens foram encontrados em um veículo. Um terceiro suspeito foi visto abandonando a ambulância e fugiu pelos telhados das casas, segundo a secretaria da gestão Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos).

O caso foi registrado na 2ª Divisão de Investigações sobre Furtos, Roubos e Receptações de Veículos e Cargas (Divecar) do Deic, e os dois presos foram autuados por tráfico de drogas e associação para o tráfico.





Um morto e dois feridos após tiroteio em frente a uma boate perto de Valência

30 segundos atrás

2 de novembro de 2024

Um morto e dois feridos após tiroteio em frente a uma boate perto de Valência

Um jovem gravemente ferido por tiros durante um tiroteio em frente a uma boate perto de Valence, na noite de quinta-feira, 31 de outubro, para sexta-feira, 1é Novembro, morreu, anunciou sábado, 2 de novembro, o Ministério Público de Privas (Ardèche), à ​​Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Aos 22 anos, o jovem de Romans-sur-Isère foi baleado na cabeça e transportado em emergência absoluta para o centro hospitalar de Valence com prognóstico de risco de vida.

Outras duas pessoas, com ferimentos mais ligeiros, permanecem hospitalizadas, disse a procuradora-adjunta, Charlotte Cerna, acrescentando que a investigação “continua” e não deu origem a quaisquer detenções nesta fase.

Leia também | Artigo reservado para nossos assinantes Morte de Thomas em Crépol: a grande explosão

“Nicolas não existe mais”

O tiroteio, que se acredita estar ligado ao tráfico de drogas, ocorreu por volta das 2h30 de sexta-feira no estacionamento de uma boate em Saint-Péray (Ardèche), a oeste de Valence, segundo uma fonte policial.

Segundo os primeiros elementos da investigação, o autor dos disparos estava vestido de preto e tinha o rosto escondido sob um capuz. Ele disparou uma arma antes de fugir.

O Rugby Club Romans-Péage (RCRP), do qual o jovem era membro, prestou-lhe homenagem em sua página no Facebookdizendo para si mesmo “aniquilado novamente” por esta morte “em circunstâncias terríveis”. Foi também dentro da RCRP que tocou jovem Thomas, morto durante um baile em Crépol (Drôme) em novembro de 2023.

“Nicolas não existe mais”reagiu por sua vez a prefeita de Romans-sur-Isère Marie-Hélène Thoraval sobre. “Uma cidade inteira devastada por esta nova tragédia, consequência de um ato bárbaro, gratuito e totalmente sem sentido”ela lamentou.

O mundo com AFP

Reutilize este conteúdo



Bolívia diz que apoiadores de Morales detiveram mais de 200 soldados – DW – 03/11/2024

2 minutos atrás

2 de novembro de 2024

Bolívia diz que apoiadores de Morales detiveram mais de 200 soldados – DW – 03/11/2024

da Bolívia O Ministério das Relações Exteriores acusou no sábado apoiadores do ex-presidente Evo Morales de manter mais de 200 soldados como reféns.

Manifestantes começaram a bloquear estradas há três semanas para evitar a prisão de Morales no que ele afirma são acusações com motivação política.

Comboio policial boliviano em Cochabamba em 1º de novembro de 2024.
A polícia trabalhou para limpar estradas que haviam sido bloqueadas por apoiadores de MoralesImagem: David Flores/APG/IMAGO

O que o ministério disse?

O Itamaraty disse que três unidades militares na província central de Chapare foram “atacadas por grupos irregulares” na sexta-feira.

Os agressores fizeram “mais de 200 militares como reféns” de três quartéis, disse o ministério, acrescentando que “apreenderam armas e munições”.

O ministério disse que está aberto ao diálogo com “todos os setores do país”, mas alertou que o processo “não pode ser estabelecido enquanto o povo boliviano continuar a ser vítima de abusos por parte destes grupos que não estão interessados ​​na economia nacional e popular, e que apenas procuram materializar os interesses pessoais e eleitorais de um ex-presidente”.

O governo enviou tropas para a área do departamento de Cochabamba para ajudar a polícia a eliminar os bloqueios de estradas colocados pelos manifestantes.

Na semana passada, 30 policiais ficaram feridos e mais de 50 manifestantes foram presos após um impasse entre as forças de segurança e os apoiadores de Morales.

Na sexta-feira à noite, Morales instou os seus apoiantes a considerarem suspender o encerramento das estradas para evitar derramamento de sangue e, em vez disso, disse que iniciaria uma greve de fome até que os dois lados começassem a dialogar.

Mulher vende sorvete para soldados de guarda na Bolívia
Os confrontos entre a polícia e os apoiadores de Morales ocorrem no momento em que o ex-presidente pretende desafiar o atual Luis Arce pela liderança do partido MASImagem: Claudia Morales/REUTERS

Qual é o caso contra Morales?

Morales, 65 anos, tornou-se o primeiro presidente indígena da Bolívia em 2006, como líder do partido de esquerda MAS.

Em 2019, ele renunciou em meio a alegações de fraude eleitoral.

Apesar de ter sido impedido de concorrer novamente, Morales pretende desafiar o ex-aliado do presidente Luis Arce

Dias depois de ele ter liderado uma marcha na capital da Bolívia, La Paz, em protesto contra as políticas de Arce, os promotores acusaram Morales de estupro, tráfico de pessoas e contrabando de pessoas em conexão com seu suposto relacionamento com uma menina de 15 anos em 2016.

Morales negou as acusações e recusou-se a testemunhar em tribunal.

Semana passada, Morales afirmou ter sobrevivido a uma tentativa de assassinato depois que homens não identificados abriram fogo contra seu carro.

sdi/rmt (AFP, EFE, AP)

Evo Morales, da Bolívia, diz que governo tentou matá-lo

Para ver este vídeo, ative o JavaScript e considere atualizar para um navegador que suporta vídeo HTML5



Margot Robbie gives birth! Barbie star, 34, delivers healthy baby boy as husband Tom is pictured stocking up on nappies and booze

5 minutos atrás

2 de novembro de 2024

It is understood Margot Robbie went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date, and 'all is well'. Pictured: At the screening of 'My Old Ass' on September 9

Margot Robbie has given birth to her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

It is understood that the 34-year-old Australian star went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date, and ‘all is well’.

The delighted grandparents are now preparing to fly to LA to meet the new arrival.

Friends and family of the couple have stayed tight-lipped on news of the baby – a boy born on October 17 – to guard their privacy.

It will be the 12th grandchild for Margot’s proud in-laws, who still live in Surrey, where Tom was born and raised.

The news comes a few days after Tom, 34, was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couple’s home in Venice Beach.

It is understood Margot Robbie went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date, and ‘all is well’. Pictured: At the screening of ‘My Old Ass’ on September 9

The news comes a few days after her husband Tom Ackerley, 34, was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couple's home in Venice Beach

The news comes a few days after her husband Tom Ackerley, 34, was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couple’s home in Venice Beach

Margot's pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic 'babymoon' to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August. Pictured: In August

Margot’s pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘babymoon’ to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August. Pictured: In August

The delighted grandparents are now preparing to fly to LA to meet the new arrival. Pictured: Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at Wimbledon in July

The delighted grandparents are now preparing to fly to LA to meet the new arrival. Pictured: Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at Wimbledon in July

It will be the 12th grandchild for Margot's proud in-laws, who still live in Surrey, where Tom was born and raised. Pictured: Tom and Margot attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February

It will be the 12th grandchild for Margot’s proud in-laws, who still live in Surrey, where Tom was born and raised. Pictured: Tom and Margot attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February

The English film producer collected a box of eco-conscious nappies from Coterie, along with a box of cigars and a bottle of wine – perhaps to toast baby’s arrival.

The brand prides itself on making their nappies with ‘clean and sustainable ingredients’ and being 25 per cent plant-based costing £70 for a total of 186 diapers which is equal to one month’s supply. Comparatively, a 108-pack of Huggies nappies can be bought for £19.28.

The Barbie star, who reportedly loves to ‘stay busy’ – had been working on and off throughout her pregnancy on various projects, while juggling hospital visits.

She was last pictured in public on October 13th as she left an editing studio in Los Angeles, with her growing bump visible in a form fitting black dress and mesh shoes.

People magazine previously reported the actress has been holed up at the home she shares with Tom in Venice Beach ‘preparing for her baby’s arrival’ and enjoying some downtime from filming, with a well-placed source saying, ‘Margot absolutely can’t wait,’ to be a mum.

The magazine also reported that Robbie and Ackerley have ‘wanted to be parents for a really long time and are so happy.’

Margot’s pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘babymoon’ to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August.

The expectant mum’s last red carpet event was on September 9, when she attended the screening of the comedy movie My Old Ass, produced by her and her husband.

The Barbie star, who reportedly loves to 'stay busy' – had been working on and off throughout her pregnancy on various projects, while juggling hospital visits. Pictured: Promoting the film in July last year

The Barbie star, who reportedly loves to ‘stay busy’ – had been working on and off throughout her pregnancy on various projects, while juggling hospital visits. Pictured: Promoting the film in July last year

Tom and Margot first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director, and she was in front of the camera. Pictured: At an ice hockey match in 2015

Tom and Margot first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director, and she was in front of the camera. Pictured: At an ice hockey match in 2015

People magazine previously reported the actress has been holed up at the home she shares with Tom in Venice Beach 'preparing for her baby's arrival' and enjoying some downtime from filming. Pictured: At the Producers Guild Awards in February

People magazine previously reported the actress has been holed up at the home she shares with Tom in Venice Beach ‘preparing for her baby’s arrival’ and enjoying some downtime from filming. Pictured: At the Producers Guild Awards in February

Margot's pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic 'babymoon' to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August. Pictured: At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March

Margot’s pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘babymoon’ to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August. Pictured: At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March

Tom and Margot first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director, and she was in front of the camera.

They cemented their relationship after moving in together with other friends in a four bed houseshare in Clapham, South London, which according to Margot was the ‘best days of my life’.

The couple got married in 2016 and are co-producers on a number of projects, including Hulu’s Dollface, through their production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

‘I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,’ Margot told Vogue previously of their early romance.

‘And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot.

‘Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’

