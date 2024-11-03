Ambulância é apreendida com 1,5 toneladas de maconha – 02/11/2024 – Cotidiano

Margot Robbie has given birth to her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

It is understood that the 34-year-old Australian star went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date, and ‘all is well’.

The delighted grandparents are now preparing to fly to LA to meet the new arrival.

Friends and family of the couple have stayed tight-lipped on news of the baby – a boy born on October 17 – to guard their privacy.

It will be the 12th grandchild for Margot’s proud in-laws, who still live in Surrey, where Tom was born and raised.

The news comes a few days after Tom, 34, was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couple’s home in Venice Beach.

It is understood Margot Robbie went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date, and ‘all is well’. Pictured: At the screening of ‘My Old Ass’ on September 9

The news comes a few days after her husband Tom Ackerley, 34, was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couple’s home in Venice Beach

Margot’s pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘babymoon’ to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August. Pictured: In August

The delighted grandparents are now preparing to fly to LA to meet the new arrival. Pictured: Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at Wimbledon in July

It will be the 12th grandchild for Margot’s proud in-laws, who still live in Surrey, where Tom was born and raised. Pictured: Tom and Margot attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February

The English film producer collected a box of eco-conscious nappies from Coterie, along with a box of cigars and a bottle of wine – perhaps to toast baby’s arrival.

The brand prides itself on making their nappies with ‘clean and sustainable ingredients’ and being 25 per cent plant-based costing £70 for a total of 186 diapers which is equal to one month’s supply. Comparatively, a 108-pack of Huggies nappies can be bought for £19.28.

The Barbie star, who reportedly loves to ‘stay busy’ – had been working on and off throughout her pregnancy on various projects, while juggling hospital visits.

She was last pictured in public on October 13th as she left an editing studio in Los Angeles, with her growing bump visible in a form fitting black dress and mesh shoes.

People magazine previously reported the actress has been holed up at the home she shares with Tom in Venice Beach ‘preparing for her baby’s arrival’ and enjoying some downtime from filming, with a well-placed source saying, ‘Margot absolutely can’t wait,’ to be a mum.

The magazine also reported that Robbie and Ackerley have ‘wanted to be parents for a really long time and are so happy.’

Margot’s pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘babymoon’ to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August.

The expectant mum’s last red carpet event was on September 9, when she attended the screening of the comedy movie My Old Ass, produced by her and her husband.

The Barbie star, who reportedly loves to ‘stay busy’ – had been working on and off throughout her pregnancy on various projects, while juggling hospital visits. Pictured: Promoting the film in July last year

Tom and Margot first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director, and she was in front of the camera. Pictured: At an ice hockey match in 2015

People magazine previously reported the actress has been holed up at the home she shares with Tom in Venice Beach ‘preparing for her baby’s arrival’ and enjoying some downtime from filming. Pictured: At the Producers Guild Awards in February

Margot’s pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘babymoon’ to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August. Pictured: At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March

Tom and Margot first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director, and she was in front of the camera.

They cemented their relationship after moving in together with other friends in a four bed houseshare in Clapham, South London, which according to Margot was the ‘best days of my life’.

The couple got married in 2016 and are co-producers on a number of projects, including Hulu’s Dollface, through their production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

‘I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,’ Margot told Vogue previously of their early romance.

‘And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot.

‘Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’