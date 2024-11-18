MUNDO
Cavs score NBA Cup win, set team record for longest winning streak
CLEVELAND — The 14-0 Cavaliers prevailed in their first Emirates NBA Cup game of the season Friday night, defeating the Chicago Bulls 144-126 and setting a record for the longest winning streak in Cleveland franchise history.
Three previous Cavs teams (2008-09, 2009-10 and 2017-18) had 13-game winning streaks.
With the victory, Cleveland’s Kenny Atkinson also established an NBA record for the longest winning streak to begin a head coaching tenure with a team at any point of a season.
Here is how the game unfolded through our live updates.
Cavs defeat Bulls 144-126
The Bulls (5-8) reduced the Cavs’ lead to 122-117 when guard Zach LaVine made a layup with 3:57 left. The Bulls later trimmed the Cavs’ edge to 123-119 on a putback dunk by guard Ayo Dosunmu. But the Cavs got hot down the stretch, and Bulls never got any closer.
Guard Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 37 points, with 18 points in the fourth quarter, to lead the Cavs. Point guard Darius Garland had 29 points and nine assists. Center Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Caris LeVert came off the bench and tallied 22 points.
Guard Coby White led the Bulls with 29 points, followed by center Nikola Vucevic’s 25.
OK. Seriously. What is the Cavs Frog?:‘I’ve been wanting to dance with that frog’: Impromptu mascot celebrates 14-0 with star players
Bulls behind Cavs 122-113 with 5:45 remaining in the NBA Cup opener for both teams
Garland made a layup with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter and a jump shot with 6:08 remaining to give the Cavs a 122-113 advantage.
The Bulls called timeout while trailing by the same deficit with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter.
Chicago Bulls trail Cleveland Cavs 118-112 with 7:56 left in the fourth quarter
The Cavs led the Bulls 118-112 when Chicago called timeout with 7:56 left in the fourth quarter. At this juncture, Mitchell had nine points in the final quarter and 28 points total.
Allen’s dunk on an assist from small forward Isaac Okoro put the Cavs ahead by six points and compelled Chicago to use a timeout.
Cleveland Cavaliers lead Bulls 107-102 at end of third quarter
The Cavs led the Bulls 107-102 at the end of the third quarter.
Garland (23 points), Allen (20 points) and Mitchell (19 points) led the Cavs in scoring through three quarters.
White scored 16 points in the third quarter and led the Bulls heading into the fourth quarter with 26 points.
Cavaliers lead Bulls 99-91 late in the third quarter
The absence of forward Evan Mobley, who’s out with an illness, is glaring for Cleveland’s defense. The Bulls went ahead 90-89 with a 3-pointer by White with 5:23 left in the third quarter. It was Chicago’s first lead since early in the first quarter.
The Cavs fought back, though, and led 96-91 during a Chicago timeout with 2:56 left in the third quarter. Forward Georges Niang made a driving hook shot to put the Cavs head by five points with 3:38 left in the third quarter. Coming out of the Chicago timeout, Niang made a 3-pointer with 2:41 remaining before the final quarter.
Cleveland Cavs lead Chicago Bulls 85-76 with 9:07 left in the third quarter
With 9:07 left in the third quarter, Niang made an open 3-pointer on an assist from Mitchell, giving the Cavs an 85-76 cushion and prompting the Bulls to use a timeout.
The Cavs had their lead sliced to a point early in the second half, but answered with an 8-0 run and outscored the Bulls 8-3 to begin the third quarter.
Cavs lead Bulls 77-73 at halftime
This is just an educated guess: Atkinson will be talking to his team about defense at halftime.
Despite Cleveland’s record-setting scoring production in the opening quarter, the Cavs only led the Bulls 77-73 through two quarters. With 1:03 left in the first half, Bulls Dosunmu made an open corner 3-pointer on an assist from forward Patrick Williams to cut the Cavs’ led to four points.
Garland led the Cavs with 18 points in the first half, followed by Mitchell with 17 points and Allen with 16 points. Garland also had eight assists.
Vucevic led the Bulls through two quarters with 18 points. White and Dosunmu added 10 points each.
The Cavs went 28-of-43 shooting (65.1%) from the field (11 of 20 on 3 pointers) in the first half. The Bulls went 28-of-48 shooting (58.3%) from the floor (13 of 25 on 3s).
Bulls staying within striking distance despite Cavs offense humming
The Cavs led 69-58 with 4:16 left in the second quarter, when play stopped because Bulls guard Dalen Terry was shaken up.
And coming out of the timeout, the Bulls cut the Cavs’ advantage to 69-63 after forward Matas Buzelis made a 3-pointer and LaVine a fast-break dunk. LaVine then hit a jump shot to make it 69-65 Cavs with 2:39 left in the first half.
Cavs lead Bulls 54-36 with 10:44 left in the second quarter
Mitchell made a fast-break 3-pointer on an assist from LeVert to give the Cavs a 54-36 advantage with 10:44 left in the second quarter. The Bulls responded by using a timeout.
At this point, Mitchell had gone 5-of-6 shooting from the field (3 of 4 on 3-pointers) and scored 14 points.
Cavs set franchise record for points in a quarter and lead Bulls 49-34 after the first quarter
The Cavs set a regular-season franchise record for points in a quarter and led the Bulls 49-34 after the opening quarter. Cleveland’s previous best for points in a quarter was 47 in the first quarter against the New York Knicks on March 31, 2023. The only other time the Cavs scored 49 points in a quarter was in the playoffs — Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, to be exact.
Garland led the Cavs with 15 point in the first quarter. Mitchell and Allen added 11 points apiece. Garland also had six assists.
As a team, the Cavs went 19-of-22 shooting (86.4%) from the field (7 of 10 on 3-pointers) through one quarter.
White and fellow Bulls starting guard Josh Giddey picked up two fouls apiece in the first quarter. Vucevic led the Bulls with 11 points in the first quarter, followed by White with eight. Giddey had five points.
Bulls cut Cavs’ lead to 22-17 with 6:04 left in the first quarter
Atkinson called timeout with 6:04 remaining in the opening quarter after the Bulls cut the Cavs’ lead to 22-17.
The problem Atkinson clearly wanted to address is the Cavs allowed open 3-pointers on a series of Bulls possessions. White, Dosunmu and Vucevic made 3-pointers for the Bulls preceding the timeout.
Donovan Mitchell’s hot start lifts Cavs to early 14-7 lead vs. Chicago Bulls
Mitchell made his first four field-goal attempts, including two from 3-point range, scoring 10 of the Cavs’ first 14 points.
Cleveland led 14-7 when Chicago called timeout with 8:32 left in the opening quarter. A Mitchell 3 prompted the timeout.
Here is some pregame information:
What to know about the Cleveland Cavs’ winning streak
The Cavs entered Friday as the NBA’s only undefeated team amid a franchise-best 13-0 start to a season. They became just the sixth team in NBA history to begin a season 13-0. The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors hold the league record for the best start to a season at 24-0.
The Cavaliers also led the NBA in points per game (121.8), field-goal percentage (51.8) and 3-point percentage (41.2). They were coming off two road wins earlier this week: 119-113 at the Bulls on Monday and 114-106 at the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.
What to know about coach Kenny Atkinson’s start with the Cavs
When the Cavs reached 9-0, Atkinson set an NBA record for the best start to a season for a head coach with a new team.
And by going 13-0, Atkinson tied the longest winning streak in league history for a head coach with a new team at any point of a season. Lawrence Frank became the interim coach of the New Jersey Nets during the 2003-04 season and won his first 13 games spanning Jan. 27-Feb. 24, 2004.
The Cavs hired Atkinson in June to replace J.B. Bickerstaff, who landed with the Detroit Pistons after being fired by Cleveland.
What to know about the 2024 NBA Cup:Format, schedule, groupings for the in-season tournament
What is the injury report for Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls? Evan Mobley is out with an illness
The Cavs ruled out forward Evan Mobley (illness), small forward Max Strus (right ankle sprain) and guard Sam Merrill (left ankle soreness). During Atkinson’s pregame media availability, the coach said Mobley is “not feeling great.” The Cavs listed center Jarrett Allen (left lower leg strain) as probable, but he will play.
The Cavs announced Georges Niang will start in place of Mobley, joining guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, small forward Isaac Okoro and Allen in the lineup.
The Bulls ruled out guard Lonzo Ball (right wrist sprain) and listed forward Adama Sanogo (right knee effusion) as probable to play.
How can I watch, listen, stream Cavaliers vs. Bulls NBA Cup game?
Friday night’s game can be watched locally on the FanDuel Sports Network. It can be heard on the radio via WMMS (100.7-FM) and WTAM (1100-AM).
Cavs news:Cleveland Cavaliers new City Edition jerseys have unique customizable feature for fans
Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.
Lidia Thorpe desafiadora após o Senado censurar seu protesto contra o rei Charles: ‘Farei de novo’ | Política australiana
Josh Butler
Lidia Thorpe rasgou uma cópia impressa da moção do Senado censurando o seu protesto contra o rei Carlos, prometendo “farei isso de novo” e que não estava preocupada com a repreensão parlamentar.
O senador independente foi censurado pelo Trabalhismo e pela Coalizão na segunda-feira, assim como Festa da Austrália Unida senador Ralph Babet depois de postar um tweet contendo vários insultos ofensivos.
Ambos os senadores culparam os atrasos nos voos de Melbourne por não estarem na Câmara ou por não terem falado em sua defesa no momento das inesperadas moções de censura, que Thorpe disse terem sido apresentadas sem aviso prévio. Ela alegou que só recebeu a notificação da moção contra ela na manhã de segunda-feira, quando embarcava em um avião para Canberra.
“Se o rei colonizador vier ao meu país novamente, ao nosso país, então farei isso de novo”, disse Thorpe.
“Foi-me negado o meu direito de estar naquela câmara enquanto todos os outros votavam para me encerrar.”
O Senado aprovou uma moção de censura por 46-12 contra Thorpe por sua interrupção de uma recepção para o rei Charlesonde ela gritou “você cometeu genocídio contra nosso povo” e “você não é nosso rei”.
Babet comemorou na semana passada a vitória eleitoral de Trump nos EUA com uma postagem nas redes sociais usando termos racistas e ofensivos.
O líder do governo no Senado e ministro das Relações Exteriores, Penny Wongdisse que o governo moveu “relutantemente” ambas as moções de censura, acusando Thorpe e Babet de buscar atenção com “ações e manobras destinadas a criar tempestades nas redes sociais”.
“Estas são ações que procuram incitar a indignação e o descontentamento, na verdade para melhorar os seus próprios perfis, e isto faz parte de uma tendência que vemos internacionalmente, mas, francamente, não precisamos aqui na Austrália”, disse Wong.
Ela disse que ambas as moções tratavam dos “padrões de respeito” esperados dos senadores.
O texto das moções de censura criticava o “protesto desrespeitoso e perturbador de Thorpe, e apelava a que Babet fosse censurado “pelo seu uso inflamatório do discurso de ódio, concebido para gerar divisão em seu próprio benefício político”.
A moção de censura de Thorpe também dizia que o Senado “não considera apropriado que o Senador Thorpe represente o Senado como membro de qualquer delegação durante a vida deste parlamento”.
O Coalizão O líder do Senado, Simon Birmingham, disse que a oposição apoiou ambas as moções. Mas o senador nacional Matt Canavan, que chamou Babet de “companheiro”, disse que se opôs a ambas as moções porque nenhum dos senadores teve oportunidade de falar, chamando-o de “tribunal canguru”.
Thorpe chegou depois que sua moção de censura foi aprovada, interrompendo o debate sobre a censura de Babet.
“Por que não tive permissão para estar aqui?” Thorpe podia ser ouvido gritando.
Numa conferência de imprensa, Thorpe afirmou que só foi informada da censura iminente na manhã de segunda-feira, a caminho de Canberra. Ela alegou que pediu que a moção fosse adiada até que ela pudesse chegar.
Wong, abordando as preocupações de Canavan anteriormente, disse que a maioria dos senadores conseguiu chegar à câmara a tempo para a abertura do parlamento na manhã de segunda-feira, e disse que Thorpe e Babet teriam a oportunidade de falar no final do dia.
“Eles não se importam com o que eu disse, é como eu disse. Eles precisam se verificar”, disse Thorpe.
“Eu não sou de ser fechado… você ainda tem três anos e meio de mim.”
Thorpe rasgou uma cópia impressa da moção de censura contra ela, dizendo que ela “a usaria para acender”.
Em uma declaração ao Guardian Australia, Babet também criticou a moção contra ele.
“A esquerda autoritária radical ficou ofendida por um tweet que não mencionou, direcionou ou fez referência a qualquer indivíduo. Talvez eles devessem ter considerado censurar meus colegas que, regular e consistentemente, direcionam abusos e críticas a outras pessoas e à nossa grande nação”, disse Babet.
“A indignação seletiva e a hipocrisia da extrema esquerda são muito mais ofensivas para o público em geral do que o meu simples tweet.”
Na cimeira do G20, grandes manobras à vista face ao regresso de Donald Trump à Casa Branca
Menos de duas semanas após a sua eleição como Presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump não estará presente na cimeira do G20 no Rio de Janeiro na segunda-feira, 18 de novembro, e na terça-feira, 19 de novembro. Enquanto o republicano monta o seu governo antes de tomar posse em 20 de janeiro de 2025, é Joe Biden quem deve despedir-se dos seus homólogos das vinte principais potências económicas do planeta.
De um presidente para outro, a sombra do próximo inquilino da Casa Branca pairará sobre a cimeira, sendo o G20 mais do que nunca palco de rivalidades entre os estados ricos do Norte e os estados emergentes do Sul. Um órgão que a perspetiva do regresso do antigo presidente republicano ao poder promete eletrificar, numa altura em que já existem muitas áreas de discórdia, num cenário de guerras na Ucrânia e no Médio Oriente.
O anfitrião da cimeira, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, está particularmente preocupado. Depois de ter desistido de receber o presidente russo, Vladimir Putin, que é alvo de um mandado de prisão por crimes de guerra do Tribunal Penal Internacional, do qual o Brasil é Estado parte, Lula pretende concentrar-se nas questões económicas e climáticas e não no conflito em Ucrânia. Ele deveria ser ajudado nesta tarefa pelos líderes ocidentais, que temem que a vitória de Donald Trump acelere a fragmentação do mundo.
Assim, como prelúdio do G20, Emmanuel Macron fez uma breve visita à Argentina, para jantar, sábado, 16 de novembro, com o presidente Javier Milei, um ultraliberal próximo de Donald Trump, criticado pelas suas posições céticas em relação ao clima. O objectivo declarado pelo Eliseu é “conectar Javier Milei às prioridades do G20”. O chefe de Estado deve se encontrar pessoalmente com Lula na manhã de segunda-feira, o então primeiro-ministro indiano, Narendra Modi, na noite de segunda-feira, e o chinês Xi Jinping, na manhã de terça-feira.
Não há dúvida de que nos bastidores a guerra na Ucrânia corre o risco de entrar em discussões, enquanto os ocidentais divergem sobre se devem ou não falar com Vladimir Putin. O chanceler alemão, Olaf Scholz, conversou com o mestre do Kremlin na sexta-feira, mas Emmanuel Macron julga que ainda não chegou o momento de se reaproximar dele, numa altura em que a Rússia multiplicou neste fim de semana os ataques em território ucraniano para aumentar a sua vantagem. « Se precisarmos de saber quais são as intenções do Sr. Putin, o que ele acabou de fazer no terreno mostra-as claramente: sejam quais forem as suas declarações, ele não quer a paz e não está pronto para negociá-la».observou Emmanuel Macron, à margem de uma visita à Argentina no domingo, enquanto Donald Trump e a sua comitiva ameaçam reduzir o seu apoio militar a Kiev.
Você ainda tem 65,96% deste artigo para ler. O restante é reservado aos assinantes.
When Charli XCX Shows Up, SNL Is Brat
Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC
Somehow, in a year when Beyoncé and Taylor Swift both dropped massive albums, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan each rocketed to overnight superstardom, and Kendrick Lamar reduced Drake’s career to shambles, earning five Grammy nominations in the process, Charli XCX still emerged unambiguously as the music story of the year.
The hitmaking British club kid came to own 2024 through maybe the most well-executed album cycle of all time. Brat had instantly identifiable iconography in its color palate, a title concept so strong it bent vernacular to its will, but more importantly, it managed to sustain intense cultural attention for five straight months, an eternity in the TikTok era. Now, her coronation concludes with Charli’s SNL-hosting debut, in an episode whose structure echoed the brat album rollout: huge impact up top, surprising twists to keep the momentum going, and a strong finish.
Although she’s set to begin appearing in movies pretty soon, including one she co-wrote (!) with Jeremy O. Harris over the summer, the singer doesn’t yet have the acting experience of recent host Ariana Grande and might not be ready to carry a sketch like Grande’s “Charades.” Still, her established fashionably-bored-Brit persona translated well into several sketch roles, including fellow chanteuses Adele and Victoria Beckham. She earned laughs throughout the show without breaking a sweat or breaking character.
Elsewhere in the episode, Marcello Hernández cemented himself as the new-ish cast member with the most range. Maybe it was the rare absence of Mikey Day, ordinarily a utility player appearing in a ton of sketches, but Hernández seemed omnipresent throughout the night, casually vacillating between center stage and supporting roles, original characters, and celebrity impressions. Much like Charli XCX, he’s been a rising star for a while, and now he has risen.
With the election still all-too-fresh in Americans’ memories, the writers wisely avoided taking on the cultural ricochet of the host’s presidential endorsement. There was no meeting between Charli and Maya Rudolph, assuring the latter that Kamala Harris is still brat. Instead, we simply got a largely consistent night of comedy to help viewers forget any of that ever happened.
Here are the highlights:
Joe Biden spent a huge chunk of his time in the White House bending over backward to prove his bipartisan bona fides while paradoxically stressing the other side’s fascist intentions. The only upshot of his overly sunny embrace of Trump as president-elect is that it means more Dana Carvey as Biden on SNL. The cold open immortalized the pair’s chummy summit and also introduced Trump’s Dr. Caligari-style cabinet of horrors. (“They’re some of the most dynamic, free-thinking, animal-killing, sexually criminal, medically crazy people in the country,” James Austin Johnson’s Trump says.) Sarah Sherman dons a Neanderthal forehead and chevron eyebrows to play freakazoid congressman Matt Gaetz, while Alec Baldwin pitched down his voice ever so slightly to play RFK Jr. Although Sherman’s portrayal has a lot of potential, it would be better for humanity if we never see either character on this show ever again.
Like a supercharged episode of Nailed It, this sketch revels in baking competition show challenges gone horribly wrong. The wild variety of ways they go wrong, though, along with the immediate dismissal of Heidi Gardner’s lone competent baker, is what makes this sketch work. Charli XCX’s can’t-be-bothered affect is especially successful here because it’s such a contrast with the unholy abomination of her baking project — a writhing turkey with full bush, birthing a mound of chunky stuffing. You sort of have to give it up for any sketch that will definitely ruin several viewers’ Thanksgiving.
Speaking of Thanksgiving, this episode’s Weekend Update was a bountiful feast. Whether it was just the universe providing an abundance of material to work with or a burst of inspiration, the political jokes were razor-sharp. (Well, aside from one unfortunate Michael Che joke that would’ve slotted in nicely with Bill Burr’s unfortunate monologue last week.) Bowen Yang busted out a four-years-too-late Joe Exotic impression that hit its beats so hard, it felt right on time. After the enormous puppet tiger claw from that segment vanished, it was soon replaced by another wild animal: Sherman’s widow squirrel. In a highly physical performance, she achieved a level of facial gymnastics I would not have thought possible.
Look, this sketch is not for everybody. If you happen to be the kind of demented pervert for whom it was created, though, it’ll be so up your alley the alley may need to be renamed after it. So many different strains of humor converge throughout, all of them stupid. Yang’s character is inexplicably named Gidget. (Though he nearly breaks when he accidentally says “Gadget.”) Sherman’s character seems exhausted to have to remind her friends, “Yes, directors can be men too.” Someone in the Avatar theme park is apparently passing out crack rocks and calling them “unobtanium.” It’s an intoxicatingly strange brew and a high note to end the episode on.
Although a Please Don’t Destroy short was promised in the opening credits, it never quite arrived in the East Coast feed. It must have aired on the West Coast, however, since the sketch appeared on YouTube this morning without being marked as “Cut for Time.” In any case, it’s a shame that it didn’t make it to air, as this is the best PDD short in some time. It has the same brutally self-deprecating energy of the incredible “Roast Battle” short from Dakota Johnson’s episode last season, including another nepo-baby jab. This time the guys went a step further, acknowledging that they now only appear on the show “once every six or seven episodes.” Ouch. If they really wanted to take a shot at themselves, though, the guys might have mentioned the very real insurance commercial they confusingly appeared in between sketches.
• Surprising to have former cast member Kyle Mooney’s cameo in the monologue and also the bake-off sketch without mentioning that he wrote and directed an A24 movie that is coming out in three weeks. Guess he didn’t want to spoon-feed us baby birds, and we appreciate his confidence in us.
• It feels a little too soon to bring back Kel Squad with another song dedicated to “Domingo,” but considering the first one has 10 million YouTube views and launched countless TikTok videos, the rush to return is understandable. This new iteration worked better, though, partly by abandoning the painful premise that Kel Squad is awkward at singing and choreo.
• The Wicked Auditions sketch was a fine opportunity to welcome home beloved impressions like Yang’s Fran Lebowitz and Devon Walker’s Shannon Sharpe and introduce some new ones like Chloe Fineman’s immaculate Leslie Mann. And in the same way that having Andy Samberg on contract for election reasons means a bonus Lonely Island song, having Carvey around translates to a fresh celebrity impression here from him: Al Pacino.
• Julia Fox introduced Charli XCX for her performance of “360” because she is indeed the Julia referenced in that song’s “I’m so Julia” refrain.
• The hosts of Banger Boyz going from a story about a sack-punch to a discussion about how the pyramids were built, all while surrounded by bottles of Prime, was a solid encapsulation of the kind of podcast Trump visited during the election. The cold open closed on such a great joke about Trump’s cabinet picks, though, that it felt a bit unnecessary to weave that thread some more here.
• Hernández’s quirky commercial acting instructor who helps his students “almost” land roles just may have the juice to become a recurring character.
• I can’t stop thinking about Heidi Gardner’s Cher wearing a black chef’s hat with a diamond-studded pilgrim buckle during the It Girl Thanksgiving sketch.
• Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed Alec Baldwin’s fly was fully open during the good-byes.
