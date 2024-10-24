NOSSAS REDES

Copa MLS 2024: Playoffs, calendário, chaves, Messi, times, jogadores, final | Notícias de futebol

28 minutos atrás

Qual é a diferença entre o Supporters’ Shield e a MLS Cup? Quais equipes se classificaram? Al Jazeera explica.

A Liga Principal de Futebol de 2024 (MLS) temporada na América do Norte está caminhando para o seu fim, com os principais clubes de futebol da região disputando a chance de erguer a cobiçada Copa MLS.

Espera-se que o torneio de 2024 atraia um público global mais amplo com a inclusão do ícone do futebol Lionel Messi’O time do time, o Inter Miami, que se classificou para os playoffs pela primeira vez.

Aqui está tudo o que você precisa saber sobre a MLS Cup:

Como funciona a temporada da MLS?

As 29 equipes da MLS são dividido em duas conferências – leste e oeste – e joga uma série de partidas em casa e fora de casa em formato de liga, conhecido como temporada regular.

A equipe no topo da liga no final da temporada regular recebe o Escudo dos Apoiadores – ganho pelo Inter Miami de Messi em 2024 – e a liga segue então para a MLS Cup.

O que é a MLS Cup e qual o seu formato?

Conhecida como o auge da temporada do futebol norte-americano, a MLS Cup coroa o campeão da MLS após uma série de jogos eliminatórios – conhecidos nos esportes norte-americanos como playoffs.

As sete melhores equipes de cada conferência avançam automaticamente para os playoffs. O oitavo clube em cada conferência é determinado através de um playoff curinga entre os próximos dois lados de cada conferência, respectivamente.

Como funcionam os playoffs da MLS Cup?

Os playoffs são disputados em conferência e os vencedores do leste e do oeste se enfrentam para a final da MLS Cup no final da temporada.

Nas quartas de final de cada conferência, as equipes devem vencer uma série de partidas melhor de três para avançar. Não há pontuações agregadas nem empates nesta fase. A equipe que terminar em primeiro lugar no campeonato será a anfitriã da primeira partida. Em caso de empate, o jogo segue direto para os pênaltis – sem prorrogação.

As semifinais, finais e final da MLS Cup da conferência retornam ao formato de jogo único com possível prorrogação antes dos pênaltis. Esses jogos serão organizados pelo clube com melhor classificação.

Qual é o calendário dos Playoffs da MLS Cup?

  • Primeira rodada (melhor de três séries): Sábado, 26 de outubro a domingo, 10 de novembro
  • Semifinais da conferência: Sábado, 23 de novembro e domingo, 24 de novembro
  • Finais da conferência: Sábado, 30 de novembro e domingo, 1º de dezembro
  • Final: Sábado, 7 de dezembro

Quais times estão nos playoffs da MLS Cup?

Conferência Leste:

  • Inter Miami
  • Atlanta United
  • Cidade de Orlando
  • Charlotte FC
  • FC Cincinnati
  • Red Bulls de Nova York
  • Nova Iorque
  • Tripulação Colombo

Conferência Ocidental:

  • Galáxia de Los Angeles
  • LAFC
  • Seattle Sounders
  • Dínamos de Houston
  • Corredeiras do Colorado
  • Lago Salgado Real
  • Minnesota United
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Quem são os cinco melhores jogadores para assistir na MLS Cup 2024?

  • Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): 20 gols, 16 assistências
  • Luis Suárez (Inter Miami): 20 gols, 9 assistências
  • Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati): 14 gols, 19 assistências
  • Denis Bouanga (LA FC): 20 gols, 11 assistências
  • Cucho Hernandez (equipe Columbus): 19 gols, 14 assistências

Como foram sorteados os times na chave dos Playoffs da MLS Cup?

O sorteio para os oito jogos melhor de três das quartas de final é assim:

Suporte oriental:

  • Inter Miami x Atlanta United
  • Orlando City x Charlotte FC
  • FC Cincinnati x NYCFC
  • Columbus Crew x New York Red Bulls

Suporte ocidental:

  • LAFC x Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Seattle Sounders x Houston Dynamos
  • Real Salt Lake x Minnesota United
  • LA Galaxy x Colorado Rapids

Momento ‘transformacional’: Lionel Messi pronto para estreia no Inter Miami

Qual é o local da final da MLS Cup de 2024?

Ao vencer o Supporters’ Shield, o Inter Miami conquistou o direito de sediar a final, desde que permaneça na disputa pela decisão do título.

Caso o Miami seja eliminado antes da final, o time com o próximo melhor recorde da temporada (liga) que permanecer na MLS Cup será o anfitrião da final.

Lionel Messi jogará pelo Inter Miami nos playoffs da MLS Cup?

O superastro argentino está em ótima forma de marcar gols pelo Inter Miami desde seu retorno de lesão e deve liderar o time na melhor de três partidas eliminatórias contra o Atlanta United.

O que é ‘Messi Cam’ e como posso assistir?

Enquanto estiver em campo jogando durante os jogos da MLS Cup em Miami, o atacante usará uma câmera especial em sua camisa, que transmitirá cada movimento seu em uma transmissão ao vivo do TikTok nos canais MLS e Inter Miami.





Leia Mais: Aljazeera

Andrew Wiggins wants redemption, ready to pour himself into Warriors – NBC Bay Area

3 minutos atrás

24 de outubro de 2024

Andrew Wiggins wants redemption, ready to pour himself into Warriors – NBC Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – No sports franchise identifying as family friendly would stand between a player and his care for his actual family. So, the Warriors excused Andrew Wiggins’ multiple absences over the last two seasons. As much as they wanted him on the court, they didn’t dare try to persuade him away from his priorities.

His family. Specifically, his father. Former NBA player Mitchell Wiggins.

“I’ve looked up to him since I was a little kid,” Andrew Wiggins tells NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s the reason why I play basketball.”

Despite prolonged medical care, Mitchell Wiggins passed away on Sept. 9. The father of six was 64 years old. His legacy continues through his widow, his children and grandchildren. Andrew, the youngest of three sons, is the one under the brightest public spotlight.

Mitchell Wiggins spent six seasons in the NBA, playing for the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers. He played another 10 years overseas, playing in France and Greece and the Philippines. Even with the extended time away, his sons all caught the basketball bug. Mitchell Jr. played in college. Nick played at Wichita State and continues to play overseas. Andrew happens to be the tallest and most talented.

Andrew was in middle school when he realized he could compete with his brothers and begin pushing his father. He was a few inches away from his eventual height of 6-foot-7.

“Growing up, I watched him play and watched my older brothers play, and I just followed in their footsteps,” Wiggins says, adding this his 6-foot-4 father “stopped playing me once I got big.”

Not necessarily because Mitchell couldn’t handle his son. The father was a low-turnover combo guard known as a ferocious defender. His smarts and grown-man strength might have been enough to lock up teenage Andrew, but dad had another plan.

“I think he could have,” Wiggins says. “But at that point, he just wanted to teach me things and show me things. He was always in the gym with me.”

Wiggins felt his father slipping away almost two years ago. Each time his father’s health turned grave, he knew what he had to do. He had to be there for his father and his family. Which meant in-season absences from the Warriors. 

Priorities.

Besides, Wiggins, struggling to focus on the court, was better comfort for his family than help for his employer.

“There’s been times when basketball was not on my mind at all,” Wiggins concedes. “For me, it’s always God first, then family and then basketball. That’s how I look at my life.”

Wiggins believes the beast within, rarely seen but spectacular when it surfaces, is ready for a revival. He still feels the ache of his dad’s absence but knows there is nothing more that he can do to provide solace or prolong his life.

He knows it’s time to get back to being a full-time hooper. And his coach senses it.

“I think he feels it,” coach Steve Kerr says of Wiggins. “He worked really hard in the offseason. I think there’s a little bit of closure with his dad passing. And as difficult as everything has been over the last couple of years in that regard, I just think that when you lose someone, especially after a struggle, I think there’s a little bit of a feeling of relief because that person isn’t struggling anymore. And that alone allows a person to free himself up. And I and I can speak to that from experience. I think that’s a factor.”

Wiggins missed 56 games over the past two seasons. He appeared in 71 of Golden State’s 82 games last season, but his defense was well below his standard and his offensive statistics dropped off dramatically. He averaged 13.2 points per game, with field-goal percentages lower than any time since being acquired by the Warriors at the February 2020 NBA trade deadline.

“Whenever you have a down year, you want to come back and show people what you can do,” Wiggins says. “You want to go out there and give everyone a ‘friendly reminder.’ Last year? I just want to toss it in the garbage and start over. 

“I’ve been striving, this whole summer, and in training camp to be the best I can be. I’m going to keep working toward it. Every day. Every game. Going to give it my all and leave it on the floor.”

Wiggins arrived on time for training camp, which opened only three weeks after his father’s death. Wiggins was ill for the first week, however, and only now starting to approach his desired conditioning level. He played in the last two preseason games and looked on the verge of readiness.

Mentally, though, is where there seems to be no doubt about his approach. His concentration is back where it was three years ago, when he made the NBA All-Star team.

“I trust Wiggs,” Kerr says. “It’s been a tough last year and a half for him, for a number of reasons, but this is a guy who has won a championship and played an enormous role in that championship. He’s been a 20-point scorer in the league. We know what we can do, and I think we’re going to get a really good version of him this year.”

Wiggins admits that occasionally, during “random moments,” he will peek the 2022 postseason, which ended with the Warriors winning the NBA Finals. He was superb at both ends, outplayed only by Stephen Curry, who was named Finals MVP.

That was peak Wiggins.

At 29, that peak still should be attainable. It would be particularly timely this season. With All-Star Weekend coming to the Bay Area, another trip would provide a measure of validation. 

“It was a great experience, a great feeling to be acknowledged as an All-Star in a very competitive league – and a very competitive Western Conference,” Wiggins says of his 2022 experience. “Just to get back to that level of play is something I want. And I know I’m capable of it.”

Wiggins is seeking redemption. His mind is clear, his body able. There is no doubt he feels the presence of his father, one of his biggest cheerleaders. Yes, another All-Star Game appearance would be special. Almost as special as another star turn in the postseason.

Motorista embriagado se aproxima, na contramão, de comitiva de Kamala Harris – 24/10/2024 – Mundo

5 minutos atrás

24 de outubro de 2024

Motorista embriagado se aproxima, na contramão, de comitiva de Kamala Harris - 24/10/2024 - Mundo

Um motorista embriagado dirigiu uma SUV em direção à comitiva de Kamala Harris na contramão em uma rodovia interestadual em Milwaukee, no estado de Wisconsin, na noite de segunda-feira (21). A informação é da CNN.

O incidente ocorreu por volta das 20h30. O motorista, de 55 anos, circulava no sentido oeste na pista leste da rodovia e aproximou-se da comitiva da candidata democrata à Presidência dos Estados Unidos.

A polícia parou o veículo e encontrou uma garrafa de bebida alcoólica no carro. O motorista foi preso após a realização de teste de embriaguez.

Vídeo mostra o veículo se movendo em uma faixa à esquerda na direção oposta enquanto vários carros passam à direita.

Ninguém ficou ferido. O porta-voz do Serviço Secreto dos EUA, Joe Biesk, disse que a agência “está ciente do incidente envolvendo um motorista que viajava na direção oposta na rodovia enquanto a vice-presidente estava em sua comitiva.”

No mês passado, veículos da comitiva do candidato a vice-presidente democrata Tim Walz se envolveram em um acidente, e alguns passageiros foram levados a um hospital local com ferimentos.



Leia Mais: Folha

É muito fácil afirmar que Sahra Wagenknecht está além dos limites. Aqui está o que os eleitores alemães veem nela | Julian Coman

26 minutos atrás

24 de outubro de 2024

É muito fácil afirmar que Sahra Wagenknecht está além dos limites. Aqui está o que os eleitores alemães veem nela | Julian Coman

Julian Coman

ÓNuma noite fria de outono do mês passado, a Berliner Platz, na cidade de Cottbus, no leste da Alemanha, estava movimentada quando Sahra Wagenknecht apareceu. Uma activista, ocupada a distribuir panfletos promovendo a mais recente força dissidente para perturbar a política europeia, disse que estava lá porque Wagenknecht “compreende pessoas como nós”. Faixas anti-guerra estavam espalhadas pela praça. Uma senhora idosa exibiu orgulhosamente um crachá onde se lia Avós para Frieden (avós pela paz).

Formada apenas em janeiro passado, a homônima Aliança Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) tem recolhido eleitores de todo o espectro político, embora principalmente da esquerda. Uma sondagem não científica sugeriu que grande parte do público de Cottbus já tinha votado nos sociais-democratas, ou no partido de esquerda ao qual Wagenknecht costumava pertencer, ou não votou. O seu discurso incisivo listou as ansiedades dos operários: a crise do custo de vida, o declínio da prestação de cuidados de saúde, a falta de acesso a bons empregos e habitação a preços acessíveis e pensões escassas. As principais elites políticas e culturais, disse Wagenkecht a muitas cabeças que concordavam, sofriam de uma falta abjecta de empatia com estas “realidades comuns”.

O que há para não gostar? Bem, bastante, ao que parece. Popular, carismático e combativo, Wagenknecht é a estrela em ascensão da política alemã após eleições em que o BSW ficou em terceiro lugar em três estados do leste da Alemanha. As suas origens são de esquerda, mas dizer que a sua ascensão não foi bem recebida pela opinião progressista dominante seria subestimar enormemente o nível de antipatia.

Wagenknecht já foi um jovem comunista na antiga Alemanha Oriental. Emparelhando-a com Björn Hockeo atual luminar neofascista do partido de extrema direita Alternativa para a Alemanha (AfD), um comentarista de alto nível recentemente disse ao Die Zeit: “Wagenknecht e Höcke são os noivos políticos do momento. O que pertence à antiga RDA está a crescer: os herdeiros do nacional-socialismo de Hitler e do nacional-comunismo de Estaline.”

A hostilidade não é difícil de explicar. Fundado por Wagenknecht no início deste ano como um movimento híbrido “conservador de esquerda”, a missão declarada do BSW é fornecer uma alternativa aos eleitores da classe trabalhadora tentados pelo autoritarismo racista da AfD. Mas aos olhos dos seus críticos, a abordagem do BSW tem sido a de fazer eco dos pontos de discussão da AfD sobre a guerra na Ucrânia, a imigração e a crise climática.

Nas praças das cidades, e anteriormente como autor de destaque e comentarista de talk shows, Wagenknecht rejeitou causas progressistas com prazer provocativo. Ela recusou-se desde o início a apoiar o apoio militar ocidental à Ucrânia, exaltando as ansiedades populares sobre uma guerra mais ampla e priorizando a restauração da energia russa barata para a indústria alemã.

Na migração, as políticas do BSW estão mais próximas das do primeiro-ministro francês, por exemplo Michel Barnier do que o etnonacionalismo da AfD e fantasias racistas de repatriamento em massa. Mas a linguagem de Wagenknecht sobre a necessidade de fronteiras mais estreitas e de deportação mais rápida de requerentes de asilo recusados jogou para a galeria em termos inflamatórios. E em um entrevista ela disse: “Não deveria haver bairros onde os nativos fossem minoria”.

A rejeição das metas líquidas zero, caracterizadas como um fardo desnecessário para as pessoas menos abastadas, foi combinada com ataques polêmicos nas classes médias liberais “sinalizadoras de virtude”. Em seu best-seller de 2021, Os hipócritasWagenknecht deplora os “esquerdistas do estilo de vida” que vivem nas cidades e que supostamente alardeiam a sua superioridade ética ao conduzirem carros eléctricos que continuam a ser inacessíveis para a maioria, e desperdiçam o seu tempo em políticas de identidade.

Tais provocações desencadearam uma onda de desaprovação. Mas designar Wagenknecht como fora dos limites é muito fácil. À medida que a extrema direita corteja os eleitores operários em toda a Europa com crescente eficiência, mais recentemente na Áustriao seu sucesso político merece uma resposta mais ponderada e autocrítica por parte dos progressistas.

Contrariamente às afirmações dos seus críticos mais hiperbólicos, Wagenknecht não procura ressuscitar o espírito autoritário da RDA. Mas, de uma forma importante, ela representa um retrocesso político ao mundo antes da queda do Muro de Berlim. Após o colapso do comunismo e a desregulamentação dos mercados financeiros, a economia global metamorfoseou-se a um ritmo extraordinário e com uma resistência mínima na Europa por parte dos desorientados partidos social-democratas. O que Wagenknecht chama de “capitalismo BlackRock” – impulsionado pelas finanças e buscando incansavelmente retornos de curto prazo – tornou-se uma força desestabilizadora e perturbadora.

Uma nova mobilidade – de pessoas, de informação e, acima de tudo, de capital com fins lucrativos – privou as regiões, as empresas e a força de trabalho da segurança e da protecção de que gozavam anteriormente. Os governos limitaram-se a regras fiscais destinadas a apaziguar o sentimento do mercado. A desigualdade aumentou e a coesão social diminuiu.

O “conservadorismo” do BSW relaciona-se com um projecto de restauração defensiva, em nome dos perdedores desta revolução. Em um longo entrevista recente com a New Left Review, Wagenknecht descreve o seu partido como “os legítimos herdeiros tanto do ‘capitalismo domesticado’ do conservadorismo do pós-guerra como… do progressismo social-democrata”. Grande parte da sua abordagem evoca o tipo de “velho” programa de esquerda que foi enterrado nas consequências ideológicas de 1989 – um Estado pró-activo, redistribuição substancial através de impostos, enorme investimento público em serviços e infra-estruturas, sindicatos mais fortes, salários mais elevados e melhores pensões. para os menos abastados.

Estas prioridades social-democratas desapareceram de vista a partir da década de 1990. Surpreendentemente, dada a história comunista da Wagenknecht, elas são combinadas com um compromisso de apoiar os fabricantes de médio porte – os cada vez mais sitiada “classe média” alemã – contra as predações das corporações multinacionais. O “capitalismo domesticado” do período pós-guerra, argumenta Wagenknecht, concedeu aos eleitores operários um poder e um estatuto que foi perdido. O seu abandono foi sentido como uma traição.

Não é necessário apoiar toda a gama de pontos de vista iconoclastas de Wagenknecht para aceitar o poder deste diagnóstico económico. Em Cottbus, a multidão estava repleta do mesmo grupo demográfico desiludido que se tem vindo a afastar da política dominante em toda a Europa. A esquerda não conseguirá reconquistar estes corações e mentes sem provas reais de que compreende o seu desencanto e está disposta a enfrentá-lo.

Durante a sua campanha eleitoral bem-sucedida em 2021, o chanceler alemão do SPD, Olaf Scholz, pareceu entender isso. Fazendo referência ao filósofo político americano Michael Sandel No livro The Tyranny of Merit, Scholz notou a “insatisfação e insegurança” sentidas pelas classes não profissionais, “não apenas nos EUA ou no Reino Unido, mas também nos Países Baixos, Suécia, Dinamarca, Finlândia, Noruega, Áustria ou Alemanha”.

A solução residia, argumentou ele, numa restauração do “respeito” que viria através de uma redistribuição mais justa das recompensas sociais e da estima. Mas subir de nível ao estilo Scholziano estava condenado pela decisão de criar uma coalizão voltada para o centro que incluía o Partido Democrático Livre (FDP), neoliberal e apoiador da austeridade. As consequências dessa escolha foram resumidas no ano passado, quando os ministros tentaram tornar obrigatória a instalação rápida de bombas de calor amigas do clima. A recusa em oferecer subsídios adequados para ajudar as famílias menos abastadas contribuiu para uma boom na adesão à AfD em toda a Alemanha.

O BSW está a tentar preencher a lacuna política deixada por tais falhas de liderança. À medida que o mundo luta com desafios geopolíticos e ambientais que definem uma era, os progressistas precisam de aprender lições com a ascensão provocativa de Wagenknecht, em vez de fazer chover anátemas sobre a sua cabeça.



Leia Mais: The Guardian



