Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Preview and predictions

Two teams that are coming off of wins, and Dallas in particular with two consecutive victories. One (Mavs) is expected to cruise along this year and finish among the best in the Western Conference, and the other (Rockets) is expected to take that step forward in consistency (because they have plenty of talent) that will put them in a position to fight for the playoffs, even skipping the drama of the play-in.

Mavericks vs. Rockets date and time

Date: 31 for October.

Time: These are the start times for Mavericks vs. Rockets depending on your time zone.

Spain (peninsular), France and Italy 01:30 Dominican Republic, USA (Boston, New York and Miami), Puerto Rico and Venezuela 19:30 Mexico (central), El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua 17:30 Mexico (Pacific) and USA (Los Angeles) 16:30 Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay 20:30 Colombia, Ecuador, USA (Chicago and Texas), Peru and Panama 18:30

Work location: American Airlines Center (Dallas)

Mavericks quintets vs. Rockets

The only question mark is Steven Adams, who after overcoming his discomfort and making his debut against San Antonio, there is a question of whether he will rest tonight or if he will play as a second unit player to continue to accumulate minutes progressively. Maxi Kleber is confirmed out due to a hamstring injury.

Dallas Mavericks Houston Rockets Kyrie Irving Fred Van Vleet Klay Thompson Jalen green Luka Doncic Dillon brooks PJ Washington Jabari Smith Jr. Daniel gafford Alperen Sengün

Mavericks Breaking News: Injuries and Form

The Minnesotans Timberwolves They have been the first major test that the Mavs have had to face at the start of this regular season and They have more than solved it, this time not Luka Doncic, but Kyrie Irving who took the lead and the ball, to give a scoring exhibition from all angles of the game but, especially, from the three-point line, distance from which he scored 6 of his 8 shots.

Doncic, as usual, flirted with a triple-double, signing a very solid match; the one who did not show his face this time was Klay Thompson, who is expected to have ups and downs like this, because he is a player with so little weight on the ball and who will be limited by his only success in the game. catch and shot.

Against Houston and at home, the Mavs’ back line will likely need to put in extra effort on outside defense given the individual resources their opponent has, with Green and Van Vleet able to put it together if they have a good night.

player to watch: Kyrie Irving

He is in a great dynamic and deserves to be in this section today at the expense of Luka Doncic. He has scored 22, 23 and 35 points in the last three games respectively, shooting over 45% in field goals. With two ‘big players’ in front of him in the back court from Houston, we will see if the best all in all sustainable secondary ball handler of the league is capable of taking the cat to the water again this evening.

Rockets latest: injuries and form

Two consecutive losses against San Antonio would have been a cold shower; luckily for them, they took revenge and won the second. But due to the strength of their rivals (Hornets, Grizzlies, Spurs), Ime Udoka’s team has wasted an ideal stage to start with a 4-0 or 3-1, since Memphis did not yet have Jaren Jackson Jr. when they met.

In any case, we all know that the Rockets are a roster loaded with resources. A roster in which the player who in the preseason was beginning to be whispered about as “now or never” in terms of his margin to break out of his shell… has broken out of his shell. Jalen Green, number 2 in the 2021 Draft, has been his team’s leading scorer in every game so far, scoring 36 in the last game against San Antonio.

Reed Sheppard, the number 3 in this Draft and with the badge of an illustrious (pardon the redundancy) shooter, is slowly entering the rotation, and another who is starting to do a little bit of everything is Jabari Smith Jr. Two clues that bring us closer to a possible conclusion: the Rockets, as soon as they get a little bit of their new pieces together, are going to grow more and more as the season progresses.

player to watch: Alperen Sengun

Catalyst of the Rockets’ game even though he doesn’t have the classic label of point guard Not starting from the outside point guard position, Sengun has had to battle with a beast like Victor Wembanyama in the last two matches. Derek Lively II and Daniel Gafford seem to be much more manageable opponents than the second-year Frenchman and against whom the slow magic of the Turk can come out in torrents.

Even so, he has started the season well with 14,8 points, 12,5 rebounds, 3,5 assists and 2 steals.

Mavericks vs. Rockets: Head-to-Head History

The Texan franchises have faced each other 197 times in the regular season, with 102 wins for Houston and 95 for Dallas. More recently, in the 2023/24 season, the balance was resolved in favor of the Mavs by 3 wins to 1, something to be expected under a roster much more experienced and with important aspirations.

Predictions for Mavericks vs. Rockets

The turnovers. We are looking at two teams that, contrary to what intuition might tell us, take extremely good care of the ball and incur very few turnovers. Luka Doncic is an artist at knowing where and how to release the ball, despite the creativity of some of his assists. The Mavs are currently, in fact, the team leading (in a good way) in turnovers, with 9,8 per game. The Rockets will have to be equally careful in this area to prevent their rival from having more possessions to open a gap.

offensive reboundThe Rockets have mastered the art of offensive rebounding, precisely because of men like Sengun, even though they had to deal twice with Wemby. The same point we made to the Rockets regarding turnovers is now made to the Mavs regarding attention to defensive rebounding if they do not want to feed their opponents with practically free points.

A debt with three times as much. Neither of them is shooting brilliantly from three (not badly either) despite it being a fundamental distance in their offensive schemes, launching more than forty triples every night. If one is more accurate than the other, it can generate a rift in the scoreboard.

Where to watch Mavericks vs. Rockets

The game between Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets can be seen in Spain through the NBA League Pass subscription.

