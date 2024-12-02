Disney Channel Schedule for the Week of December 2nd

Here’s your guide to Disney Channel’s broadcast TV schedule for the week of December 2 – 8, 2024. This week you can find new episodes of Disney Junior Ariel, Spidey and his Amazing Friends, SuperKitties, Kindergarten: The Musical, Pupstruction, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Big City Greens, ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, and the network premieres of Mickey and the Very Many Christmases and The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse.

You can view the complete line-up for the week below. Check back for updates, but be aware that the schedule is subject to change without notice. Listed start times are approximate.

Monday, December 2, 2024

06:00 AM Bluey 3-02 Promises / Magic / Mini Bluey 06:30 AM Bluey 3-03 Unicorse / Born Yesterday / Curry Quest 07:00 AM Bluey 3-04 Chest / Omelette / Pass The Parcel 07:30 AM Pupstruction 2-03 Cheesestruction / The Boat That Won’t Budge 08:00 AM SuperKitties 2-12 Boat Ride Ruckus / Favorite Fishy Cake 08:30 AM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-01 The Friendly Neighborhood / Flight of the Butterflies 09:00 AM Bluey 2-09 Verandah Santa / Double Babysitter / Christmas Swim 09:30 AM Disney Junior Ariel 1-16 Flounder’s Christmas Letter / Holiday Toy Box Trouble (NEW) 10:00 AM Disney Junior Ariel 1-11 Ravi and Navi / Chef Flounder 10:30 AM Bluey 3-07 Pizza Girls / Tina / Whale Watching 11:00 AM Kindergarten: The Musical! 1-18 Meet Me in Santo Domingo / Some Enchanted Second Grader 11:30 AM Bluey 1-01 Keepy Uppy / Magic Xylophone / Shadowlands 12:00 PM Mickey Mouse Funhouse 3-04 Daisy and the Missing Dream / Daisy’s Big Picture 12:30 PM Bluey 1-06 The Doctor / The Claw / Markets 01:00 PM SuperKitties 2-13 Flying Piggy / Get the Zoomies 01:30 PM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-02 Ock’s Obey Ray / Lemur At Large 02:00 PM Bluey 2-01 Hammerbarn / Featherwand / Dance Mode 02:30 PM Bluey 2-02 Squash / Charades / Bingo 03:00 PM Bluey 2-03 Sleepytime / Daddy Dropoff / Favourite Thing 03:30 PM Big City Greens 1-01 Space Chicken / Steak Night 04:00 PM Big City Greens 1-02 Cricket Versus / Blue Tater 04:30 PM Big City Greens 1-03 Swimming Fool / Tilly’s Goat 05:00 PM Bluey 2-04 Rug Island / Hairdressers / Sticky Gecko 05:30 PM Bluey 2-05 Flat Pack / Queens / Trains 06:00 PM Bluey 2-06 Army / Fancy Restaurant / Stumpfest 06:30 PM Bluey 2-07 The Show / Ticklecrabs / Escape 07:00 PM Big City Greens 3-02 Boss Life / Papaganda 07:30 PM Big City Greens 3-03 Little Buddy / Zen Garden 08:00 PM Disney Channel Special Miraculous World, London: At The Edge Of Time 09:00 PM Wizards Beyond Waverly Place 1-08 Wiz-Taken Identity 09:30 PM Wizards Beyond Waverly Place 1-09 Ain’t Gnome Party Like A Wizard Party 10:00 PM JESSIE 4-01 A Close Shave 10:30 PM JESSIE 4-02 But Africa is So…fari 11:00 PM Kiff 1-05 Big Barry on Campus / Club Book 11:30 PM Kiff 1-06 Kiff’s Mix / Kiff’s on a Plane 12:00 AM Bluey 1-10 Fairies / Work / Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound 12:30 AM Bluey 1-11 Trampoline / The Dump / Zoo 01:00 AM Bluey 3-05 Housework / Sheepdog / Explorers 01:30 AM Bluey 3-06 Phones / Pavlova / Rain 02:00 AM Primos 1-05 Summer of La Madriguera / Summer of Los Pollos Hermanos 02:30 AM Primos 1-06 Summer of El Patín / Summer of Chisme 03:00 AM Primos 1-07 Summer of No Sabo / Summer of Bookita 03:30 AM Primos 1-08 Summer of El Futuro / Summer of Super No Entiendo 64 04:00 AM Kiff 1-01 Thirst to be the First / The Fourth Bath 04:30 AM Kiff 1-02 Pool Party / Road Trip 05:00 AM Bluey 1-07 Shops / The Pool / Blue Mountains 05:30 AM Bluey 1-08 Wagon Ride / Taxi / The Beach

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

06:00 AM Bluey 1-09 Kids / Butterflies / The Creek 06:30 AM Bluey 1-10 Fairies / Work / Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound 07:00 AM Bluey 1-11 Trampoline / The Dump / Zoo 07:30 AM Pupstruction 2-04 Astropups / Twin Homes 08:00 AM SuperKitties 2-07 Bone Bandit / Cheesy Chase 08:30 AM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-03 Tree Trouble / Stuck In Space (NEW) 09:00 AM Bluey 1-12 Backpackers / The Adventure / Copycat 09:30 AM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-25 A Snow Day For Aunt May / Hanukkah Heist 10:00 AM Disney Junior Ariel 1-18 The Lost Dogfish / Swim Scouts 10:30 AM Bluey 1-13 The Sleepover / Hide and Seek / Camping 11:00 AM Kindergarten: The Musical! 1-13 Squish in Boots / Take Me or Leaf Me 11:30 AM Bluey 1-14 Mum and Dads / Mount Mumandad / Asparagus 12:00 PM Mickey Mouse Funhouse 3-10 Happy Campers 12:30 PM Bluey 1-16 Pirates / Chickenrat /Neighbours 01:00 PM SuperKitties 2-08 Seed Stealer / Dastardly Dumpster 01:30 PM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-04 Antarctic Adventure / Let It Snowball, Let It Snowball, Let It Snowball 02:00 PM Bluey 2-08 Bus / Mum School / Piggyback 02:30 PM Bluey 2-09 Verandah Santa / Double Babysitter / Christmas Swim 03:00 PM Bluey 2-10 See Saw / Movies / Grandad 03:30 PM Big City Greens 1-04 Gramma’s License / Bear Trapped 04:00 PM Big City Greens 1-05 Gridlocked / Mama Bird 04:30 PM Big City Greens 1-06 Cricketsitter / Backflip Bill 05:00 PM Bluey 2-11 Library / Swim School / Bin Night 05:30 PM Bluey 2-12 Ice Cream / Bad Mood / Double Babysitter 06:00 PM Bluey 2-13 The Quiet Game / Postman / Cafe 06:30 PM Bluey 2-14 Muffin Cone / Circus / Road Trip 07:00 PM Big City Greens 3-04 No Service / Takened 07:30 PM Big City Greens 3-05 Green Greens / Truce Bomb 08:00 PM Big City Greens 3-06 Trivia Night / Big Trouble 08:30 PM Big City Greens 3-07 DependaBill / The Delivernator 09:00 PM Big City Greens 3-08 Listen Up! / Big Picture 09:30 PM Big City Greens 3-09 Rembo / Dirt Jar 10:00 PM Hamster & Gretel 2-01 Hakuna Ma Kevin / The Great American Telenovela 10:30 PM Hamster & Gretel 2-02 Lair Necessities / Tobor or Not Tobor 11:00 PM Raven’s Home 6-03 Sold to the Highest Fibber 11:30 PM Raven’s Home 6-04 Blues Beard’s Revenge 12:00 AM ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series 1-19 Crazy, Stupid, Crush / Ready Player Wynter 12:30 AM ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series 1-20 I Wanna Dance with SomeZombie 01:00 AM Bluey 2-08 Bus / Mum School / Piggyback 01:30 AM Bluey 2-09 Verandah Santa / Double Babysitter / Christmas Swim 02:00 AM Bluey 2-10 See Saw / Movies / Grandad 02:30 AM Big City Greens 1-06 Cricketsitter / Backflip Bill 03:00 AM Big City Greens 1-07 Welcome Home / Raccooned 03:30 AM Big City Greens 1-08 Photo Op / Remy Rescue 04:00 AM Kiff 1-03 Brunch DJ / Career Day 04:30 AM Kiff 1-04 The Five Pigeons of the Acapellapocalypse / Leave A Little Juice 05:00 AM Bluey 1-17 Early Baby / Hospital / Daddy Putdown 05:30 AM Bluey 1-18 Teasing / Shaun / Daddy Robot

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

06:00 AM Bluey 1-02 The Weekend / BBQ / Fruitbat 06:30 AM Bluey 1-03 Horsey Ride / Hotel / Bike 07:00 AM Bluey 1-04 Bob Bilby / Spygame / Takeaway 07:30 AM Pupstruction 2-05 The Funniest Pup In Petsburg / Beddy-Bye Build 08:00 AM SuperKitties 2-09 Wacky Weather / Kittydale Racers 08:30 AM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-05 Bubble Trouble / Rainy River Run 09:00 AM Bluey 1-05 Grannies / Yoga Ball / Calypso 09:30 AM SuperKitties 2-06 Runaway Sleigh / Hanukkah Rescue (NEW) 10:00 AM Disney Junior Ariel 1-19 Daddy Daughter Adventure Day / Rainbow Sea Caves 10:30 AM Bluey 3-01 Bedroom / Perfect / Obstacle Course 11:00 AM Kindergarten: The Musical! 1-14 Do You Hear the Students Sing? / Hello, Dino Dolly! 11:30 AM Bluey 3-16 Ghostbasket / Escape / Surprise 12:00 PM Mickey Mouse Funhouse 3-11 The Dino-Opolis 500 / Dino Disco! 12:30 PM Bluey 3-17 Family Meeting / Barky Boats / Smoochy Kiss 01:00 PM SuperKitties 2-15 New King In Town / Tiny Trouble 01:30 PM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-06 The Rhino and the Goose / Dog vs Cat 02:00 PM Bluey 2-15 Dunny / Duck Cake / Handstand 02:30 PM Bluey 2-16 Helicopter / Octopus / Baby Race 03:00 PM Bluey 2-17 Mr Monkeyjocks / Typewriter / Burger Shop 03:30 PM Big City Greens 1-07 Welcome Home / Raccooned 04:00 PM Big City Greens 1-08 Photo Op / Remy Rescue 04:30 PM Big City Greens 1-09 Fill Bill / Critterball Crisis 05:00 PM Bluey 3-01 Bedroom / Perfect / Obstacle Course 05:30 PM Bluey 3-02 Promises / Magic / Mini Bluey 06:00 PM Bluey 3-03 Unicorse / Born Yesterday / Curry Quest 06:30 PM Bluey 3-04 Chest / Omelette / Pass The Parcel 07:00 PM Big City Greens 3-11 Country Side / Junk Mountain 07:30 PM Big City Greens 3-12 Farmer Remy / Homeward Hound 08:00 PM Big City Greens 3-13 Pie Hard / Rat Tail 08:30 PM Big City Greens 3-14 Frilly Tilly / Montaged 09:00 PM Big City Greens 3-15 Pizza Deliverance / Horse Girl 09:30 PM Big City Greens 3-16 Pen Pals / Study Abroad 10:00 PM Hamster & Gretel 2-03 Evil Upheaval / Ay, Ay, A.I. 10:30 PM Hamster & Gretel 2-04 Stress Brawl / I Love Luchie 11:00 PM Raven’s Home 6-05 Tess Friends Forever 11:30 PM Raven’s Home 6-06 A.I., A.I., Oh… Snap! 12:00 AM ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series 1-01 Re-Senior Year / I Scream Zoda 12:30 AM ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series 1-02 Rage Against the Vending Machine / Young, Wild, and Free Period 01:00 AM Bluey 2-11 Library / Swim School / Bin Night 01:30 AM Bluey 2-12 Ice Cream / Bad Mood / Double Babysitter 02:00 AM Bluey 2-13 The Quiet Game / Postman / Cafe 02:30 AM Big City Greens 1-10 Parade Day / DIY Guys 03:00 AM Big City Greens 1-11 Gargoyle Gals / Supermarket Scandal 03:30 AM Big City Greens 1-12 Barry Cuda / Suite Retreat 04:00 AM Kiff 1-05 Big Barry on Campus / Club Book 04:30 AM Kiff 1-06 Kiff’s Mix / Kiff’s on a Plane 05:00 AM Bluey 3-14 Show & Tell / Wild Girls / The Decider 05:30 AM Bluey 3-12 Musical Statues / Stories / Puppets

Thursday, December 5, 2024

06:00 AM Bluey 3-10 Turtle Boy / Onesies / Tradies 06:30 AM Bluey 3-11 Granny Mobile / Space / Cubby 07:00 AM Bluey 3-08 Faceytalk / Ragdoll / Fairytale 07:30 AM Pupstruction 2-07 Murphy’s Paw / Pupstruction Saves the Dam 08:00 AM SuperKitties 2-04 Copy Hats / Telescope Trouble 08:30 AM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-08 Now You See Me, Now You Don’t / Meet Squirrel Girl 09:00 AM Kindergarten: The Musical! 1-21 A Winter’s Walrus / One Holiday More (NEW) 09:30 AM Pupstruction 2-08 A Very Merry Christmas Tree / Mountain Dogs (NEW) 10:00 AM Disney Junior Ariel 1-15 Fernie’s Dra Konfó / Lucia, Lucia, Lucia! 10:30 AM Bluey 3-07 Pizza Girls / Tina / Whale Watching 11:00 AM Kindergarten: The Musical! 1-09 Twin the Heights / Everything’s Coming Up Jamil 11:30 AM Bluey 3-06 Phones / Pavlova / Rain 12:00 PM Mickey Mouse Funhouse 3-08 Windy’s Good Deed Days / Can I Borrow Ducky-Doo? 12:30 PM Bluey 3-05 Housework / Sheepdog / Explorers 01:00 PM SuperKitties 2-05 Cat’s Pajamas / Country Kitty 01:30 PM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-09 Car-Tastrophe / Sandman and the Tortoise 02:00 PM Bluey 3-05 Housework / Sheepdog / Explorers 02:30 PM Bluey 3-06 Phones / Pavlova / Rain 03:00 PM Bluey 3-07 Pizza Girls / Tina / Whale Watching 03:30 PM Big City Greens 1-10 Parade Day / DIY Guys 04:00 PM Big City Greens 1-11 Gargoyle Gals / Supermarket Scandal 04:30 PM Big City Greens 3-20 Virtually Christmas 05:00 PM Bluey 3-08 Faceytalk / Ragdoll / Fairytale 05:30 PM Bluey 3-09 Dirt / Cricket / Driving 06:00 PM Bluey 3-10 Turtle Boy / Onesies / Tradies 06:30 PM Bluey 3-11 Granny Mobile / Space / Cubby 07:00 PM Big City Greens 3-17 Honey Heist / Dog Mayor 07:30 PM Big City Greens 3-18 Chill Bill / Bunny Farm 08:00 PM ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series 1-13 The Return of the Living Zed / Paint it Blech 08:30 PM ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series 1-14 The Dark Side of the Moonies / AWOOtiful Mind 09:00 PM Primos 1-14 Summer of El Cringe / Summer of Taternomics 09:30 PM Primos 1-15 Summer of La Hamaca / Summer of the Santa Anas 10:00 PM Kiff 1-21 I Like To Move It! / Hive Got An Idea 10:30 PM Kiff 1-22 You Can’t Handle the Tooth! / Blooper Quest 11:00 PM JESSIE 3-03 Understudied and Overdone 11:30 PM JESSIE 3-04 Lizard Scales and Wrestling Tales 12:00 AM Bluey 1-17 Early Baby / Hospital / Daddy Putdown 12:30 AM Bluey 1-18 Teasing / Shaun / Daddy Robot 01:00 AM Bluey 1-07 Shops / The Pool / Blue Mountains 01:30 AM Bluey 1-08 Wagon Ride / Taxi / The Beach 02:00 AM Primos 1-09 Summer of the Baby Races / Summer of La Extraterrestre 02:30 AM Primos 1-10 Summer of the 13th Primo / Summer of Cuadros 03:00 AM Primos 1-11 Summer of Herramientas / Summer of La Naturaleza 03:30 AM Primos 1-12 Summer of La Excavación / Summer of La Pijamada 04:00 AM Kiff 1-07 Farley / Two for One Hot Dogs 04:30 AM Kiff 1-08 Halfway There Day / Be Still My Harp 05:00 AM Bluey 3-04 Chest / Omelette / Pass The Parcel 05:30 AM Bluey 3-02 Promises / Magic / Mini Bluey

Friday, December 6, 2024

06:00 AM Bluey 2-17 Mr Monkeyjocks / Typewriter / Burger Shop 06:30 AM Bluey 2-16 Helicopter / Octopus / Baby Race 07:00 AM Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures 2-09 The Missing Life Day Feast / The Lost Treasure of Tenoo (NEW) 07:30 AM Pupstruction 2-12 Coast Guard Pups / The Big Baby Build 08:00 AM SuperKitties 2-01 Jumbo Rat / New Friend Fiasco 08:30 AM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-10 Tiny Car Caper / Toothy Fairy Tricks 09:00 AM Bluey 2-14 Muffin Cone / Circus / Road Trip 09:30 AM Mickey Mouse Funhouse 3-16 Nochebuena at the Funhouse / Hanukkah at Hilda’s (NEW) 10:00 AM Disney Junior Ariel 1-14 Ariel’s Tall Mer-Tale / Remy, the Houseguest 10:30 AM Bluey 2-12 Ice Cream / Bad Mood / Double Babysitter 11:00 AM Kindergarten: The Musical! 1-10 All or Muffin / Bring in ‘da Cake, Bring in ‘da Fun 11:30 AM Bluey 2-09 Verandah Santa / Double Babysitter / Christmas Swim 12:00 PM Mickey Mouse Funhouse 3-19 Warbler Get Your Geetar! / The Littlest Striker 12:30 PM Bluey 2-10 See Saw / Movies / Grandad 01:00 PM SuperKitties 2-02 Dancing Piggy / Super Helpers 01:30 PM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-11 Picture Perfect Pandemonium / Catch That Panther Pod 02:00 PM Bluey 3-12 Musical Statues / Stories / Puppets 02:30 PM Bluey 3-13 Exercise / Stickbird / Relax 03:00 PM Bluey 3-14 Show & Tell / Wild Girls / The Decider 03:30 PM Big City Greens 1-13 Family Legacy / Paint Misbehavin’ 04:00 PM Big City Greens 1-14 Rated Cricket / Homeshare Hoedown 04:30 PM Big City Greens 1-16 Cricket’s Shoes / Feud Fight 05:00 PM Bluey 3-15 TV Shop / Dragon / Slide 05:30 PM Bluey 3-16 Ghostbasket / Escape / Surprise 06:00 PM Bluey 3-17 Family Meeting / Barky Boats / Smoochy Kiss 06:30 PM Bluey 1-01 Keepy Uppy / Magic Xylophone / Shadowlands 07:00 PM Kiff 1-08 Halfway There Day / Be Still My Harp 07:30 PM Disney Channel Special Olaf’s Frozen Adventure 08:00 PM Movie Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas 09:10 PM Big City Greens 2-03 Green Christmas 09:35 PM Big City Greens 3-20 Virtually Christmas 10:00 PM Primos 1-02 Summer of Quehaceres / Summer of La Muñeca 10:30 PM Primos 1-03 Summer of Los Diez / Summer of Lit-Tater-atura 11:00 PM Wizards Beyond Waverly Place 1-09 Ain’t Gnome Party Like A Wizard Party 11:30 PM Wizards Beyond Waverly Place 1-11 You Can’t Handle The Tooth 12:00 AM Big City Greens 2-01 Cricket’s Kapowie! / Car Trouble 12:30 AM Big City Greens 2-02 Urban Legend / Wishing Well 01:00 AM Big City Greens 2-03 Green Christmas 01:30 AM Big City Greens 2-04 Elevator Action / Bad Influencer 02:00 AM Big City Greens 2-05 Reckoning Ball / Clubbed 02:30 AM Big City Greens 2-06 Impopstar / Football Camp 03:00 AM Primos 1-13 Summer of Imi-Tater / Summer of Ignacio 03:30 AM Primos 1-14 Summer of El Cringe / Summer of Taternomics 04:00 AM Kiff 1-09 Friendiversary / Totally Table Town 04:30 AM Kiff 1-11 Hat / Lost and Found 05:00 AM Bluey 2-07 The Show / Ticklecrabs / Escape 05:30 AM Bluey 2-06 Army / Fancy Restaurant / Stumpfest

Saturday, December 7, 2024

06:00 AM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-25 A Snow Day For Aunt May / Hanukkah Heist 06:30 AM SuperKitties 2-06 Runaway Sleigh / Hanukkah Rescue 07:00 AM Disney Junior Ariel 1-16 Flounder’s Christmas Letter / Holiday Toy Box Trouble 07:30 AM Bluey 2-01 Hammerbarn / Featherwand / Dance Mode 08:00 AM Big City Greens 3-16 Pen Pals / Study Abroad 08:30 AM Big City Greens 3-17 Honey Heist / Dog Mayor 09:00 AM Primos 1-01 Summer of Tater / Summer of Primos 09:30 AM Primos 1-02 Summer of Quehaceres / Summer of La Muñeca 10:00 AM Bluey 2-06 Army / Fancy Restaurant / Stumpfest 10:30 AM Bluey 2-07 The Show / Ticklecrabs / Escape 11:00 AM Movie Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas 12:10 PM Bluey 1-06 The Doctor / The Claw / Markets 12:35 PM Bluey 1-07 Shops / The Pool / Blue Mountains 01:00 PM Bluey 1-08 Wagon Ride / Taxi / The Beach 01:30 PM Bluey 1-09 Kids / Butterflies / The Creek 02:00 PM Bluey 1-10 Fairies / Work / Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound 02:30 PM Bluey 1-11 Trampoline / The Dump / Zoo 03:00 PM Bluey 1-12 Backpackers / The Adventure / Copycat 03:30 PM Big City Greens 4-01 Truck Stopped / Jingled 04:00 PM Big City Greens 4-02 Stand-Up Bill / Green Trial 04:30 PM Big City Greens 4-03 Bad Dad / Junk Junkie 05:00 PM Big City Greens 4-04 Handshaken / Coffee Mates 05:30 PM Big City Greens 4-05 Iced / Chipped Off 06:00 PM Bluey 2-10 See Saw / Movies / Grandad 06:30 PM Bluey 2-11 Library / Swim School / Bin Night 06:55 PM Bluey 3-1603 The Sign 07:30 PM Disney Channel Special Mickey and the Very Many Christmases (DC Premiere) 08:00 PM Big City Greens 4-12 Dream Tree / Blue Greens (NEW) 08:30 PM ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series 1-17 Santler Claws is Comin’ to Town (NEW) 09:00 PM Disney Mickey Mouse 3-19 Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special 09:30 PM Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir 2-26 Santa Claws 10:00 PM Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir 3-12 Chris Master 10:30 PM Phineas and Ferb 3-36 A Phineas and Ferb Family Christmas / S’winter 11:00 PM Big City Greens 4-12 Dream Tree / Blue Greens 11:30 PM ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series 1-17 Santler Claws is Comin’ to Town 12:00 AM Big City Greens 2-09 Level Up / Wild Side 12:30 AM Big City Greens 2-10 Garage Tales / Animal Farm 01:00 AM Big City Greens 2-11 Desserted / The Gifted 01:30 AM Big City Greens 2-12 Time Crisis / Gramma Driver 02:00 AM Big City Greens 2-13 Tilly Style / I, Farmbot 02:30 AM Big City Greens 2-14 Friend Con / Flimflammed 03:00 AM Big City Greens 2-15 Greens’ Acres / Dolled Up 03:30 AM Big City Greens 2-16 Gabriella’s Fella / Cheap Show 04:00 AM Kiff 1-12 Two Truths and a Bunny / Nicknames 04:30 AM Kiff 1-13 The Sound of Helen / Weekly Grocery Shop 05:00 AM Bluey 2-02 Squash / Charades / Bingo 05:30 AM Bluey 2-03 Sleepytime / Daddy Dropoff / Favourite Thing

Sunday, December 8, 2024

06:00 AM Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-24 Tree House Takeover / The Incredible Shrinking Zola 06:30 AM SuperKitties 2-04 Copy Hats / Telescope Trouble 07:00 AM Disney Junior Ariel 1-06 Copy Catfish / Happy Crabby Day 07:30 AM Bluey 2-04 Rug Island / Hairdressers / Sticky Gecko 08:00 AM Bluey 3-01 Bedroom / Perfect / Obstacle Course 08:30 AM Bluey 3-02 Promises / Magic / Mini Bluey 09:00 AM Bluey 3-03 Unicorse / Born Yesterday / Curry Quest 09:30 AM Bluey 3-04 Chest / Omelette / Pass The Parcel 10:00 AM Big City Greens 3-18 Chill Bill / Bunny Farm 10:30 AM Big City Greens 3-19 Long Goodbye 11:00 AM Disney Channel Special The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse (DC Premiere) 11:30 AM Disney Mickey Mouse 3-19 Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special 12:00 PM Bluey 1-13 The Sleepover / Hide and Seek / Camping 12:30 PM Bluey 1-14 Mum and Dads / Mount Mumandad / Asparagus 01:00 PM Bluey 1-16 Pirates / Chickenrat /Neighbours 01:30 PM Bluey 1-17 Early Baby / Hospital / Daddy Putdown 02:00 PM Bluey 1-18 Teasing / Shaun / Daddy Robot 02:30 PM Big City Greens 1-01 Space Chicken / Steak Night 03:00 PM Big City Greens 1-02 Cricket Versus / Blue Tater 03:30 PM Big City Greens 1-03 Swimming Fool / Tilly’s Goat 04:00 PM Big City Greens 1-04 Gramma’s License / Bear Trapped 04:30 PM Big City Greens 1-05 Gridlocked / Mama Bird 05:00 PM Big City Greens 1-06 Cricketsitter / Backflip Bill 05:30 PM Big City Greens 1-07 Welcome Home / Raccooned 06:00 PM Big City Greens 1-08 Photo Op / Remy Rescue 06:30 PM Big City Greens 1-09 Fill Bill / Critterball Crisis 07:00 PM Big City Greens 1-10 Parade Day / DIY Guys 07:30 PM Disney Channel Special Prep & Landing 08:00 PM Movie Home Alone 09:50 PM Wizards Beyond Waverly Place 1-03 Saved by the Spell 10:15 PM Wizards Beyond Waverly Place 1-05 Wizards Just Wand to Have Fun 10:40 PM Wizards Beyond Waverly Place 1-06 The Legend of Creepy Follows 11:05 PM Big City Greens 2-23 Big Resolution / Winter Greens 11:30 PM Big City Greens 2-24 Mages and Mazes / Okay Karaoke 12:00 AM Big City Greens 2-17 Green Mirror / Cricket’s Tickets 12:30 AM Big City Greens 2-18 Times Circle / Super Gramma 01:00 AM Big City Greens 2-19 Present Tense / Hurt Bike 01:30 AM Big City Greens 2-20 Quiet Please / Chipwrecked 02:00 AM Big City Greens 3-19 Long Goodbye 02:30 AM Big City Greens 4-01 Truck Stopped / Jingled 03:00 AM Big City Greens 2-05 Reckoning Ball / Clubbed 03:30 AM Big City Greens 2-06 Impopstar / Football Camp 04:00 AM Kiff 1-09 Friendiversary / Totally Table Town 04:30 AM Kiff 1-11 Hat / Lost and Found 05:00 AM Bluey 2-05 Flat Pack / Queens / Trains 05:30 AM Bluey 2-06 Army / Fancy Restaurant / Stumpfest

