Disney Channel Schedule for the Week of December 2nd

Here’s your guide to Disney Channel’s broadcast TV schedule for the week of December 2 – 8, 2024. This week you can find new episodes of Disney Junior Ariel, Spidey and his Amazing Friends, SuperKitties, Kindergarten: The Musical, Pupstruction, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Big City Greens, ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, and the network premieres of Mickey and the Very Many Christmases and The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse.

You can view the complete line-up for the week below. Check back for updates, but be aware that the schedule is subject to change without notice. Listed start times are approximate.

Monday, December 2, 2024

06:00 AMBluey3-02Promises / Magic / Mini Bluey
06:30 AMBluey3-03Unicorse / Born Yesterday / Curry Quest
07:00 AMBluey3-04Chest / Omelette / Pass The Parcel
07:30 AMPupstruction2-03Cheesestruction / The Boat That Won’t Budge
08:00 AMSuperKitties2-12Boat Ride Ruckus / Favorite Fishy Cake
08:30 AMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-01The Friendly Neighborhood / Flight of the Butterflies
09:00 AMBluey2-09Verandah Santa / Double Babysitter / Christmas Swim
09:30 AMDisney Junior Ariel1-16Flounder’s Christmas Letter / Holiday Toy Box Trouble (NEW)
10:00 AMDisney Junior Ariel1-11Ravi and Navi / Chef Flounder
10:30 AMBluey3-07Pizza Girls / Tina / Whale Watching
11:00 AMKindergarten: The Musical!1-18Meet Me in Santo Domingo / Some Enchanted Second Grader
11:30 AMBluey1-01Keepy Uppy / Magic Xylophone / Shadowlands
12:00 PMMickey Mouse Funhouse3-04Daisy and the Missing Dream / Daisy’s Big Picture
12:30 PMBluey1-06The Doctor / The Claw /  Markets
01:00 PMSuperKitties2-13Flying Piggy / Get the Zoomies
01:30 PMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-02Ock’s Obey Ray / Lemur At Large
02:00 PMBluey2-01Hammerbarn / Featherwand / Dance Mode
02:30 PMBluey2-02Squash / Charades / Bingo
03:00 PMBluey2-03Sleepytime / Daddy Dropoff /  Favourite Thing
03:30 PMBig City Greens1-01Space Chicken / Steak Night
04:00 PMBig City Greens1-02Cricket Versus / Blue Tater
04:30 PMBig City Greens1-03Swimming Fool / Tilly’s Goat
05:00 PMBluey2-04Rug Island / Hairdressers / Sticky Gecko
05:30 PMBluey2-05Flat Pack / Queens / Trains
06:00 PMBluey2-06Army / Fancy Restaurant / Stumpfest
06:30 PMBluey2-07The Show / Ticklecrabs / Escape
07:00 PMBig City Greens3-02Boss Life / Papaganda
07:30 PMBig City Greens3-03Little Buddy / Zen Garden
08:00 PMDisney Channel SpecialMiraculous World, London: At The Edge Of Time
09:00 PMWizards Beyond Waverly Place1-08Wiz-Taken Identity
09:30 PMWizards Beyond Waverly Place1-09Ain’t Gnome Party Like A Wizard Party
10:00 PMJESSIE4-01A Close Shave
10:30 PMJESSIE4-02But Africa is So…fari
11:00 PMKiff1-05Big Barry on Campus / Club Book
11:30 PMKiff1-06Kiff’s Mix / Kiff’s on a Plane
12:00 AMBluey1-10Fairies / Work / Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound
12:30 AMBluey1-11Trampoline / The Dump / Zoo
01:00 AMBluey3-05Housework / Sheepdog / Explorers
01:30 AMBluey3-06Phones / Pavlova / Rain
02:00 AMPrimos1-05Summer of La Madriguera / Summer of Los Pollos Hermanos
02:30 AMPrimos1-06Summer of El Patín / Summer of Chisme
03:00 AMPrimos1-07Summer of No Sabo / Summer of Bookita
03:30 AMPrimos1-08Summer of El Futuro / Summer of Super No Entiendo 64
04:00 AMKiff1-01Thirst to be the First / The Fourth Bath
04:30 AMKiff1-02Pool Party / Road Trip
05:00 AMBluey1-07Shops / The Pool / Blue Mountains
05:30 AMBluey1-08Wagon Ride / Taxi / The Beach

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

06:00 AMBluey1-09Kids / Butterflies / The Creek
06:30 AMBluey1-10Fairies / Work / Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound
07:00 AMBluey1-11Trampoline / The Dump / Zoo
07:30 AMPupstruction2-04Astropups / Twin Homes
08:00 AMSuperKitties2-07Bone Bandit / Cheesy Chase
08:30 AMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-03Tree Trouble / Stuck In Space (NEW)
09:00 AMBluey1-12Backpackers / The Adventure / Copycat
09:30 AMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-25A Snow Day For Aunt May / Hanukkah Heist
10:00 AMDisney Junior Ariel1-18The Lost Dogfish / Swim Scouts
10:30 AMBluey1-13The Sleepover / Hide and Seek / Camping
11:00 AMKindergarten: The Musical!1-13Squish in Boots / Take Me or Leaf Me
11:30 AMBluey1-14Mum and Dads / Mount Mumandad / Asparagus
12:00 PMMickey Mouse Funhouse3-10Happy Campers
12:30 PMBluey1-16Pirates / Chickenrat /Neighbours
01:00 PMSuperKitties2-08Seed Stealer / Dastardly Dumpster
01:30 PMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-04Antarctic Adventure / Let It Snowball, Let It Snowball, Let It Snowball
02:00 PMBluey2-08Bus / Mum School / Piggyback
02:30 PMBluey2-09Verandah Santa / Double Babysitter / Christmas Swim
03:00 PMBluey2-10See Saw / Movies / Grandad
03:30 PMBig City Greens1-04Gramma’s License / Bear Trapped
04:00 PMBig City Greens1-05Gridlocked / Mama Bird
04:30 PMBig City Greens1-06Cricketsitter / Backflip Bill
05:00 PMBluey2-11Library / Swim School / Bin Night
05:30 PMBluey2-12Ice Cream / Bad Mood / Double Babysitter
06:00 PMBluey2-13The Quiet Game / Postman / Cafe
06:30 PMBluey2-14Muffin Cone / Circus / Road Trip
07:00 PMBig City Greens3-04No Service / Takened
07:30 PMBig City Greens3-05Green Greens / Truce Bomb
08:00 PMBig City Greens3-06Trivia Night / Big Trouble
08:30 PMBig City Greens3-07DependaBill / The Delivernator
09:00 PMBig City Greens3-08Listen Up! / Big Picture
09:30 PMBig City Greens3-09Rembo / Dirt Jar
10:00 PMHamster & Gretel2-01Hakuna Ma Kevin / The Great American Telenovela
10:30 PMHamster & Gretel2-02Lair Necessities / Tobor or Not Tobor
11:00 PMRaven’s Home6-03Sold to the Highest Fibber
11:30 PMRaven’s Home6-04Blues Beard’s Revenge
12:00 AMZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series1-19Crazy, Stupid, Crush / Ready Player Wynter
12:30 AMZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series1-20I Wanna Dance with SomeZombie
01:00 AMBluey2-08Bus / Mum School / Piggyback
01:30 AMBluey2-09Verandah Santa / Double Babysitter / Christmas Swim
02:00 AMBluey2-10See Saw / Movies / Grandad
02:30 AMBig City Greens1-06Cricketsitter / Backflip Bill
03:00 AMBig City Greens1-07Welcome Home / Raccooned
03:30 AMBig City Greens1-08Photo Op / Remy Rescue
04:00 AMKiff1-03Brunch DJ / Career Day
04:30 AMKiff1-04The Five Pigeons of the Acapellapocalypse / Leave A Little Juice
05:00 AMBluey1-17Early Baby / Hospital / Daddy Putdown
05:30 AMBluey1-18Teasing / Shaun / Daddy Robot

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

06:00 AMBluey1-02The Weekend / BBQ / Fruitbat
06:30 AMBluey1-03Horsey Ride / Hotel / Bike
07:00 AMBluey1-04Bob Bilby / Spygame / Takeaway
07:30 AMPupstruction2-05The Funniest Pup In Petsburg / Beddy-Bye Build
08:00 AMSuperKitties2-09Wacky Weather / Kittydale Racers
08:30 AMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-05Bubble Trouble / Rainy River Run
09:00 AMBluey1-05Grannies / Yoga Ball / Calypso
09:30 AMSuperKitties2-06Runaway Sleigh / Hanukkah Rescue (NEW)
10:00 AMDisney Junior Ariel1-19Daddy Daughter Adventure Day / Rainbow Sea Caves
10:30 AMBluey3-01Bedroom / Perfect / Obstacle Course
11:00 AMKindergarten: The Musical!1-14Do You Hear the Students Sing? / Hello, Dino Dolly!
11:30 AMBluey3-16Ghostbasket / Escape / Surprise
12:00 PMMickey Mouse Funhouse3-11The Dino-Opolis 500 / Dino Disco!
12:30 PMBluey3-17Family Meeting / Barky Boats / Smoochy Kiss
01:00 PMSuperKitties2-15New King In Town / Tiny Trouble
01:30 PMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-06The Rhino and the Goose / Dog vs Cat
02:00 PMBluey2-15Dunny / Duck Cake / Handstand
02:30 PMBluey2-16Helicopter / Octopus / Baby Race
03:00 PMBluey2-17Mr Monkeyjocks / Typewriter / Burger Shop
03:30 PMBig City Greens1-07Welcome Home / Raccooned
04:00 PMBig City Greens1-08Photo Op / Remy Rescue
04:30 PMBig City Greens1-09Fill Bill / Critterball Crisis
05:00 PMBluey3-01Bedroom / Perfect / Obstacle Course
05:30 PMBluey3-02Promises / Magic / Mini Bluey
06:00 PMBluey3-03Unicorse / Born Yesterday / Curry Quest
06:30 PMBluey3-04Chest / Omelette / Pass The Parcel
07:00 PMBig City Greens3-11Country Side / Junk Mountain
07:30 PMBig City Greens3-12Farmer Remy / Homeward Hound
08:00 PMBig City Greens3-13Pie Hard / Rat Tail
08:30 PMBig City Greens3-14Frilly Tilly / Montaged
09:00 PMBig City Greens3-15Pizza Deliverance / Horse Girl
09:30 PMBig City Greens3-16Pen Pals / Study Abroad
10:00 PMHamster & Gretel2-03Evil Upheaval / Ay, Ay, A.I.
10:30 PMHamster & Gretel2-04Stress Brawl / I Love Luchie
11:00 PMRaven’s Home6-05Tess Friends Forever
11:30 PMRaven’s Home6-06A.I., A.I., Oh… Snap!
12:00 AMZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series1-01Re-Senior Year / I Scream Zoda
12:30 AMZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series1-02Rage Against the Vending Machine / Young, Wild, and Free Period
01:00 AMBluey2-11Library / Swim School / Bin Night
01:30 AMBluey2-12Ice Cream / Bad Mood / Double Babysitter
02:00 AMBluey2-13The Quiet Game / Postman / Cafe
02:30 AMBig City Greens1-10Parade Day / DIY Guys
03:00 AMBig City Greens1-11Gargoyle Gals / Supermarket Scandal
03:30 AMBig City Greens1-12Barry Cuda / Suite Retreat
04:00 AMKiff1-05Big Barry on Campus / Club Book
04:30 AMKiff1-06Kiff’s Mix / Kiff’s on a Plane
05:00 AMBluey3-14Show & Tell / Wild Girls / The Decider
05:30 AMBluey3-12Musical Statues / Stories / Puppets

Thursday, December 5, 2024

06:00 AMBluey3-10Turtle Boy / Onesies / Tradies
06:30 AMBluey3-11Granny Mobile / Space / Cubby
07:00 AMBluey3-08Faceytalk / Ragdoll / Fairytale
07:30 AMPupstruction2-07Murphy’s Paw / Pupstruction Saves the Dam
08:00 AMSuperKitties2-04Copy Hats / Telescope Trouble
08:30 AMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-08Now You See Me, Now You Don’t / Meet Squirrel Girl
09:00 AMKindergarten: The Musical!1-21A Winter’s Walrus / One Holiday More (NEW)
09:30 AMPupstruction2-08A Very Merry Christmas Tree / Mountain Dogs (NEW)
10:00 AMDisney Junior Ariel1-15Fernie’s Dra Konfó / Lucia, Lucia, Lucia!
10:30 AMBluey3-07Pizza Girls / Tina / Whale Watching
11:00 AMKindergarten: The Musical!1-09Twin the Heights / Everything’s Coming Up Jamil
11:30 AMBluey3-06Phones / Pavlova / Rain
12:00 PMMickey Mouse Funhouse3-08Windy’s Good Deed Days / Can I Borrow Ducky-Doo?
12:30 PMBluey3-05Housework / Sheepdog / Explorers
01:00 PMSuperKitties2-05Cat’s Pajamas / Country Kitty
01:30 PMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-09Car-Tastrophe / Sandman and the Tortoise
02:00 PMBluey3-05Housework / Sheepdog / Explorers
02:30 PMBluey3-06Phones / Pavlova / Rain
03:00 PMBluey3-07Pizza Girls / Tina / Whale Watching
03:30 PMBig City Greens1-10Parade Day / DIY Guys
04:00 PMBig City Greens1-11Gargoyle Gals / Supermarket Scandal
04:30 PMBig City Greens3-20Virtually Christmas
05:00 PMBluey3-08Faceytalk / Ragdoll / Fairytale
05:30 PMBluey3-09Dirt / Cricket / Driving
06:00 PMBluey3-10Turtle Boy / Onesies / Tradies
06:30 PMBluey3-11Granny Mobile / Space / Cubby
07:00 PMBig City Greens3-17Honey Heist / Dog Mayor
07:30 PMBig City Greens3-18Chill Bill / Bunny Farm
08:00 PMZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series1-13The Return of the Living Zed / Paint it Blech
08:30 PMZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series1-14The Dark Side of the Moonies / AWOOtiful Mind
09:00 PMPrimos1-14Summer of El Cringe / Summer of Taternomics
09:30 PMPrimos1-15Summer of La Hamaca / Summer of the Santa Anas
10:00 PMKiff1-21I Like To Move It! / Hive Got An Idea
10:30 PMKiff1-22You Can’t Handle the Tooth! / Blooper Quest
11:00 PMJESSIE3-03Understudied and Overdone
11:30 PMJESSIE3-04Lizard Scales and Wrestling Tales
12:00 AMBluey1-17Early Baby / Hospital / Daddy Putdown
12:30 AMBluey1-18Teasing / Shaun / Daddy Robot
01:00 AMBluey1-07Shops / The Pool / Blue Mountains
01:30 AMBluey1-08Wagon Ride / Taxi / The Beach
02:00 AMPrimos1-09Summer of the Baby Races / Summer of La Extraterrestre
02:30 AMPrimos1-10Summer of the 13th Primo / Summer of Cuadros
03:00 AMPrimos1-11Summer of Herramientas / Summer of La Naturaleza
03:30 AMPrimos1-12Summer of La Excavación / Summer of La Pijamada
04:00 AMKiff1-07Farley / Two for One Hot Dogs
04:30 AMKiff1-08Halfway There Day / Be Still My Harp
05:00 AMBluey3-04Chest / Omelette / Pass The Parcel
05:30 AMBluey3-02Promises / Magic / Mini Bluey

Friday, December 6, 2024

06:00 AMBluey2-17Mr Monkeyjocks / Typewriter / Burger Shop
06:30 AMBluey2-16Helicopter / Octopus / Baby Race
07:00 AMStar Wars: Young Jedi Adventures2-09The Missing Life Day Feast / The Lost Treasure of Tenoo (NEW)
07:30 AMPupstruction2-12Coast Guard Pups / The Big Baby Build
08:00 AMSuperKitties2-01Jumbo Rat / New Friend Fiasco
08:30 AMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-10Tiny Car Caper / Toothy Fairy Tricks
09:00 AMBluey2-14Muffin Cone / Circus / Road Trip
09:30 AMMickey Mouse Funhouse3-16Nochebuena at the Funhouse / Hanukkah at Hilda’s (NEW)
10:00 AMDisney Junior Ariel1-14Ariel’s Tall Mer-Tale / Remy, the Houseguest
10:30 AMBluey2-12Ice Cream / Bad Mood / Double Babysitter
11:00 AMKindergarten: The Musical!1-10All or Muffin / Bring in ‘da Cake, Bring in ‘da Fun
11:30 AMBluey2-09Verandah Santa / Double Babysitter / Christmas Swim
12:00 PMMickey Mouse Funhouse3-19Warbler Get Your Geetar! / The Littlest Striker
12:30 PMBluey2-10See Saw / Movies / Grandad
01:00 PMSuperKitties2-02Dancing Piggy / Super Helpers
01:30 PMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-11Picture Perfect Pandemonium / Catch That Panther Pod
02:00 PMBluey3-12Musical Statues / Stories / Puppets
02:30 PMBluey3-13Exercise / Stickbird  / Relax
03:00 PMBluey3-14Show & Tell / Wild Girls / The Decider
03:30 PMBig City Greens1-13Family Legacy / Paint Misbehavin’
04:00 PMBig City Greens1-14Rated Cricket / Homeshare Hoedown
04:30 PMBig City Greens1-16Cricket’s Shoes / Feud Fight
05:00 PMBluey3-15TV Shop / Dragon / Slide
05:30 PMBluey3-16Ghostbasket / Escape / Surprise
06:00 PMBluey3-17Family Meeting / Barky Boats / Smoochy Kiss
06:30 PMBluey1-01Keepy Uppy / Magic Xylophone / Shadowlands
07:00 PMKiff1-08Halfway There Day / Be Still My Harp
07:30 PMDisney Channel SpecialOlaf’s Frozen Adventure
08:00 PMMovieMickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
09:10 PMBig City Greens2-03Green Christmas
09:35 PMBig City Greens3-20Virtually Christmas
10:00 PMPrimos1-02Summer of Quehaceres / Summer of La Muñeca
10:30 PMPrimos1-03Summer of Los Diez / Summer of Lit-Tater-atura
11:00 PMWizards Beyond Waverly Place1-09Ain’t Gnome Party Like A Wizard Party
11:30 PMWizards Beyond Waverly Place1-11You Can’t Handle The Tooth
12:00 AMBig City Greens2-01Cricket’s Kapowie! / Car Trouble
12:30 AMBig City Greens2-02Urban Legend / Wishing Well
01:00 AMBig City Greens2-03Green Christmas
01:30 AMBig City Greens2-04Elevator Action / Bad Influencer
02:00 AMBig City Greens2-05Reckoning Ball / Clubbed
02:30 AMBig City Greens2-06Impopstar / Football Camp
03:00 AMPrimos1-13Summer of Imi-Tater / Summer of Ignacio
03:30 AMPrimos1-14Summer of El Cringe / Summer of Taternomics
04:00 AMKiff1-09Friendiversary / Totally Table Town
04:30 AMKiff1-11Hat / Lost and Found
05:00 AMBluey2-07The Show / Ticklecrabs / Escape
05:30 AMBluey2-06Army / Fancy Restaurant / Stumpfest

Saturday, December 7, 2024

06:00 AMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-25A Snow Day For Aunt May / Hanukkah Heist
06:30 AMSuperKitties2-06Runaway Sleigh / Hanukkah Rescue
07:00 AMDisney Junior Ariel1-16Flounder’s Christmas Letter / Holiday Toy Box Trouble
07:30 AMBluey2-01Hammerbarn / Featherwand / Dance Mode
08:00 AMBig City Greens3-16Pen Pals / Study Abroad
08:30 AMBig City Greens3-17Honey Heist / Dog Mayor
09:00 AMPrimos1-01Summer of Tater / Summer of Primos
09:30 AMPrimos1-02Summer of Quehaceres / Summer of La Muñeca
10:00 AMBluey2-06Army / Fancy Restaurant / Stumpfest
10:30 AMBluey2-07The Show / Ticklecrabs / Escape
11:00 AMMovieMickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
12:10 PMBluey1-06The Doctor / The Claw /  Markets
12:35 PMBluey1-07Shops / The Pool / Blue Mountains
01:00 PMBluey1-08Wagon Ride / Taxi / The Beach
01:30 PMBluey1-09Kids / Butterflies / The Creek
02:00 PMBluey1-10Fairies / Work / Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound
02:30 PMBluey1-11Trampoline / The Dump / Zoo
03:00 PMBluey1-12Backpackers / The Adventure / Copycat
03:30 PMBig City Greens4-01Truck Stopped / Jingled
04:00 PMBig City Greens4-02Stand-Up Bill / Green Trial
04:30 PMBig City Greens4-03Bad Dad / Junk Junkie
05:00 PMBig City Greens4-04Handshaken / Coffee Mates
05:30 PMBig City Greens4-05Iced / Chipped Off
06:00 PMBluey2-10See Saw / Movies / Grandad
06:30 PMBluey2-11Library / Swim School / Bin Night
06:55 PMBluey3-1603The Sign
07:30 PMDisney Channel SpecialMickey and the Very Many Christmases (DC Premiere)
08:00 PMBig City Greens4-12Dream Tree / Blue Greens (NEW)
08:30 PMZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series1-17Santler Claws is Comin’ to Town (NEW)
09:00 PMDisney Mickey Mouse3-19Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
09:30 PMMiraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir2-26Santa Claws
10:00 PMMiraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir3-12Chris Master
10:30 PMPhineas and Ferb3-36A Phineas and Ferb Family Christmas / S’winter
11:00 PMBig City Greens4-12Dream Tree / Blue Greens
11:30 PMZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series1-17Santler Claws is Comin’ to Town
12:00 AMBig City Greens2-09Level Up / Wild Side
12:30 AMBig City Greens2-10Garage Tales / Animal Farm
01:00 AMBig City Greens2-11Desserted / The Gifted
01:30 AMBig City Greens2-12Time Crisis / Gramma Driver
02:00 AMBig City Greens2-13Tilly Style / I, Farmbot
02:30 AMBig City Greens2-14Friend Con / Flimflammed
03:00 AMBig City Greens2-15Greens’ Acres / Dolled Up
03:30 AMBig City Greens2-16Gabriella’s Fella / Cheap Show
04:00 AMKiff1-12Two Truths and a Bunny / Nicknames
04:30 AMKiff1-13The Sound of Helen / Weekly Grocery Shop
05:00 AMBluey2-02Squash / Charades / Bingo
05:30 AMBluey2-03Sleepytime / Daddy Dropoff /  Favourite Thing

Sunday, December 8, 2024

06:00 AMSpidey and his Amazing Friends3-24Tree House Takeover / The Incredible Shrinking Zola
06:30 AMSuperKitties2-04Copy Hats / Telescope Trouble
07:00 AMDisney Junior Ariel1-06Copy Catfish / Happy Crabby Day
07:30 AMBluey2-04Rug Island / Hairdressers / Sticky Gecko
08:00 AMBluey3-01Bedroom / Perfect / Obstacle Course
08:30 AMBluey3-02Promises / Magic / Mini Bluey
09:00 AMBluey3-03Unicorse / Born Yesterday / Curry Quest
09:30 AMBluey3-04Chest / Omelette / Pass The Parcel
10:00 AMBig City Greens3-18Chill Bill / Bunny Farm
10:30 AMBig City Greens3-19Long Goodbye
11:00 AMDisney Channel SpecialThe Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse (DC Premiere)
11:30 AMDisney Mickey Mouse3-19Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
12:00 PMBluey1-13The Sleepover / Hide and Seek / Camping
12:30 PMBluey1-14Mum and Dads / Mount Mumandad / Asparagus
01:00 PMBluey1-16Pirates / Chickenrat /Neighbours
01:30 PMBluey1-17Early Baby / Hospital / Daddy Putdown
02:00 PMBluey1-18Teasing / Shaun / Daddy Robot
02:30 PMBig City Greens1-01Space Chicken / Steak Night
03:00 PMBig City Greens1-02Cricket Versus / Blue Tater
03:30 PMBig City Greens1-03Swimming Fool / Tilly’s Goat
04:00 PMBig City Greens1-04Gramma’s License / Bear Trapped
04:30 PMBig City Greens1-05Gridlocked / Mama Bird
05:00 PMBig City Greens1-06Cricketsitter / Backflip Bill
05:30 PMBig City Greens1-07Welcome Home / Raccooned
06:00 PMBig City Greens1-08Photo Op / Remy Rescue
06:30 PMBig City Greens1-09Fill Bill / Critterball Crisis
07:00 PMBig City Greens1-10Parade Day / DIY Guys
07:30 PMDisney Channel SpecialPrep & Landing
08:00 PMMovieHome Alone
09:50 PMWizards Beyond Waverly Place1-03Saved by the Spell
10:15 PMWizards Beyond Waverly Place1-05Wizards Just Wand to Have Fun
10:40 PMWizards Beyond Waverly Place1-06The Legend of Creepy Follows
11:05 PMBig City Greens2-23Big Resolution / Winter Greens
11:30 PMBig City Greens2-24Mages and Mazes / Okay Karaoke
12:00 AMBig City Greens2-17Green Mirror / Cricket’s Tickets
12:30 AMBig City Greens2-18Times Circle / Super Gramma
01:00 AMBig City Greens2-19Present Tense / Hurt Bike
01:30 AMBig City Greens2-20Quiet Please / Chipwrecked
02:00 AMBig City Greens3-19Long Goodbye
02:30 AMBig City Greens4-01Truck Stopped / Jingled
03:00 AMBig City Greens2-05Reckoning Ball / Clubbed
03:30 AMBig City Greens2-06Impopstar / Football Camp
04:00 AMKiff1-09Friendiversary / Totally Table Town
04:30 AMKiff1-11Hat / Lost and Found
05:00 AMBluey2-05Flat Pack / Queens / Trains
05:30 AMBluey2-06Army / Fancy Restaurant / Stumpfest

 

MAIS LIDAS