Disney Channel Schedule for the Week of December 2nd

Here’s your guide to Disney Channel’s broadcast TV schedule for the week of December 2 – 8, 2024. This week you can find new episodes of Disney Junior Ariel, Spidey and his Amazing Friends, SuperKitties, Kindergarten: The Musical, Pupstruction, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Big City Greens, ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, and the network premieres of Mickey and the Very Many Christmases and The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse.
You can view the complete line-up for the week below. Check back for updates, but be aware that the schedule is subject to change without notice. Listed start times are approximate.
Monday, December 2, 2024
|06:00 AM
|Bluey
|3-02
|Promises / Magic / Mini Bluey
|06:30 AM
|Bluey
|3-03
|Unicorse / Born Yesterday / Curry Quest
|07:00 AM
|Bluey
|3-04
|Chest / Omelette / Pass The Parcel
|07:30 AM
|Pupstruction
|2-03
|Cheesestruction / The Boat That Won’t Budge
|08:00 AM
|SuperKitties
|2-12
|Boat Ride Ruckus / Favorite Fishy Cake
|08:30 AM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-01
|The Friendly Neighborhood / Flight of the Butterflies
|09:00 AM
|Bluey
|2-09
|Verandah Santa / Double Babysitter / Christmas Swim
|09:30 AM
|Disney Junior Ariel
|1-16
|Flounder’s Christmas Letter / Holiday Toy Box Trouble (NEW)
|10:00 AM
|Disney Junior Ariel
|1-11
|Ravi and Navi / Chef Flounder
|10:30 AM
|Bluey
|3-07
|Pizza Girls / Tina / Whale Watching
|11:00 AM
|Kindergarten: The Musical!
|1-18
|Meet Me in Santo Domingo / Some Enchanted Second Grader
|11:30 AM
|Bluey
|1-01
|Keepy Uppy / Magic Xylophone / Shadowlands
|12:00 PM
|Mickey Mouse Funhouse
|3-04
|Daisy and the Missing Dream / Daisy’s Big Picture
|12:30 PM
|Bluey
|1-06
|The Doctor / The Claw / Markets
|01:00 PM
|SuperKitties
|2-13
|Flying Piggy / Get the Zoomies
|01:30 PM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-02
|Ock’s Obey Ray / Lemur At Large
|02:00 PM
|Bluey
|2-01
|Hammerbarn / Featherwand / Dance Mode
|02:30 PM
|Bluey
|2-02
|Squash / Charades / Bingo
|03:00 PM
|Bluey
|2-03
|Sleepytime / Daddy Dropoff / Favourite Thing
|03:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-01
|Space Chicken / Steak Night
|04:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-02
|Cricket Versus / Blue Tater
|04:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-03
|Swimming Fool / Tilly’s Goat
|05:00 PM
|Bluey
|2-04
|Rug Island / Hairdressers / Sticky Gecko
|05:30 PM
|Bluey
|2-05
|Flat Pack / Queens / Trains
|06:00 PM
|Bluey
|2-06
|Army / Fancy Restaurant / Stumpfest
|06:30 PM
|Bluey
|2-07
|The Show / Ticklecrabs / Escape
|07:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-02
|Boss Life / Papaganda
|07:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-03
|Little Buddy / Zen Garden
|08:00 PM
|Disney Channel Special
|Miraculous World, London: At The Edge Of Time
|09:00 PM
|Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
|1-08
|Wiz-Taken Identity
|09:30 PM
|Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
|1-09
|Ain’t Gnome Party Like A Wizard Party
|10:00 PM
|JESSIE
|4-01
|A Close Shave
|10:30 PM
|JESSIE
|4-02
|But Africa is So…fari
|11:00 PM
|Kiff
|1-05
|Big Barry on Campus / Club Book
|11:30 PM
|Kiff
|1-06
|Kiff’s Mix / Kiff’s on a Plane
|12:00 AM
|Bluey
|1-10
|Fairies / Work / Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound
|12:30 AM
|Bluey
|1-11
|Trampoline / The Dump / Zoo
|01:00 AM
|Bluey
|3-05
|Housework / Sheepdog / Explorers
|01:30 AM
|Bluey
|3-06
|Phones / Pavlova / Rain
|02:00 AM
|Primos
|1-05
|Summer of La Madriguera / Summer of Los Pollos Hermanos
|02:30 AM
|Primos
|1-06
|Summer of El Patín / Summer of Chisme
|03:00 AM
|Primos
|1-07
|Summer of No Sabo / Summer of Bookita
|03:30 AM
|Primos
|1-08
|Summer of El Futuro / Summer of Super No Entiendo 64
|04:00 AM
|Kiff
|1-01
|Thirst to be the First / The Fourth Bath
|04:30 AM
|Kiff
|1-02
|Pool Party / Road Trip
|05:00 AM
|Bluey
|1-07
|Shops / The Pool / Blue Mountains
|05:30 AM
|Bluey
|1-08
|Wagon Ride / Taxi / The Beach
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
|06:00 AM
|Bluey
|1-09
|Kids / Butterflies / The Creek
|06:30 AM
|Bluey
|1-10
|Fairies / Work / Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound
|07:00 AM
|Bluey
|1-11
|Trampoline / The Dump / Zoo
|07:30 AM
|Pupstruction
|2-04
|Astropups / Twin Homes
|08:00 AM
|SuperKitties
|2-07
|Bone Bandit / Cheesy Chase
|08:30 AM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-03
|Tree Trouble / Stuck In Space (NEW)
|09:00 AM
|Bluey
|1-12
|Backpackers / The Adventure / Copycat
|09:30 AM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-25
|A Snow Day For Aunt May / Hanukkah Heist
|10:00 AM
|Disney Junior Ariel
|1-18
|The Lost Dogfish / Swim Scouts
|10:30 AM
|Bluey
|1-13
|The Sleepover / Hide and Seek / Camping
|11:00 AM
|Kindergarten: The Musical!
|1-13
|Squish in Boots / Take Me or Leaf Me
|11:30 AM
|Bluey
|1-14
|Mum and Dads / Mount Mumandad / Asparagus
|12:00 PM
|Mickey Mouse Funhouse
|3-10
|Happy Campers
|12:30 PM
|Bluey
|1-16
|Pirates / Chickenrat /Neighbours
|01:00 PM
|SuperKitties
|2-08
|Seed Stealer / Dastardly Dumpster
|01:30 PM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-04
|Antarctic Adventure / Let It Snowball, Let It Snowball, Let It Snowball
|02:00 PM
|Bluey
|2-08
|Bus / Mum School / Piggyback
|02:30 PM
|Bluey
|2-09
|Verandah Santa / Double Babysitter / Christmas Swim
|03:00 PM
|Bluey
|2-10
|See Saw / Movies / Grandad
|03:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-04
|Gramma’s License / Bear Trapped
|04:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-05
|Gridlocked / Mama Bird
|04:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-06
|Cricketsitter / Backflip Bill
|05:00 PM
|Bluey
|2-11
|Library / Swim School / Bin Night
|05:30 PM
|Bluey
|2-12
|Ice Cream / Bad Mood / Double Babysitter
|06:00 PM
|Bluey
|2-13
|The Quiet Game / Postman / Cafe
|06:30 PM
|Bluey
|2-14
|Muffin Cone / Circus / Road Trip
|07:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-04
|No Service / Takened
|07:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-05
|Green Greens / Truce Bomb
|08:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-06
|Trivia Night / Big Trouble
|08:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-07
|DependaBill / The Delivernator
|09:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-08
|Listen Up! / Big Picture
|09:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-09
|Rembo / Dirt Jar
|10:00 PM
|Hamster & Gretel
|2-01
|Hakuna Ma Kevin / The Great American Telenovela
|10:30 PM
|Hamster & Gretel
|2-02
|Lair Necessities / Tobor or Not Tobor
|11:00 PM
|Raven’s Home
|6-03
|Sold to the Highest Fibber
|11:30 PM
|Raven’s Home
|6-04
|Blues Beard’s Revenge
|12:00 AM
|ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series
|1-19
|Crazy, Stupid, Crush / Ready Player Wynter
|12:30 AM
|ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series
|1-20
|I Wanna Dance with SomeZombie
|01:00 AM
|Bluey
|2-08
|Bus / Mum School / Piggyback
|01:30 AM
|Bluey
|2-09
|Verandah Santa / Double Babysitter / Christmas Swim
|02:00 AM
|Bluey
|2-10
|See Saw / Movies / Grandad
|02:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|1-06
|Cricketsitter / Backflip Bill
|03:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|1-07
|Welcome Home / Raccooned
|03:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|1-08
|Photo Op / Remy Rescue
|04:00 AM
|Kiff
|1-03
|Brunch DJ / Career Day
|04:30 AM
|Kiff
|1-04
|The Five Pigeons of the Acapellapocalypse / Leave A Little Juice
|05:00 AM
|Bluey
|1-17
|Early Baby / Hospital / Daddy Putdown
|05:30 AM
|Bluey
|1-18
|Teasing / Shaun / Daddy Robot
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
|06:00 AM
|Bluey
|1-02
|The Weekend / BBQ / Fruitbat
|06:30 AM
|Bluey
|1-03
|Horsey Ride / Hotel / Bike
|07:00 AM
|Bluey
|1-04
|Bob Bilby / Spygame / Takeaway
|07:30 AM
|Pupstruction
|2-05
|The Funniest Pup In Petsburg / Beddy-Bye Build
|08:00 AM
|SuperKitties
|2-09
|Wacky Weather / Kittydale Racers
|08:30 AM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-05
|Bubble Trouble / Rainy River Run
|09:00 AM
|Bluey
|1-05
|Grannies / Yoga Ball / Calypso
|09:30 AM
|SuperKitties
|2-06
|Runaway Sleigh / Hanukkah Rescue (NEW)
|10:00 AM
|Disney Junior Ariel
|1-19
|Daddy Daughter Adventure Day / Rainbow Sea Caves
|10:30 AM
|Bluey
|3-01
|Bedroom / Perfect / Obstacle Course
|11:00 AM
|Kindergarten: The Musical!
|1-14
|Do You Hear the Students Sing? / Hello, Dino Dolly!
|11:30 AM
|Bluey
|3-16
|Ghostbasket / Escape / Surprise
|12:00 PM
|Mickey Mouse Funhouse
|3-11
|The Dino-Opolis 500 / Dino Disco!
|12:30 PM
|Bluey
|3-17
|Family Meeting / Barky Boats / Smoochy Kiss
|01:00 PM
|SuperKitties
|2-15
|New King In Town / Tiny Trouble
|01:30 PM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-06
|The Rhino and the Goose / Dog vs Cat
|02:00 PM
|Bluey
|2-15
|Dunny / Duck Cake / Handstand
|02:30 PM
|Bluey
|2-16
|Helicopter / Octopus / Baby Race
|03:00 PM
|Bluey
|2-17
|Mr Monkeyjocks / Typewriter / Burger Shop
|03:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-07
|Welcome Home / Raccooned
|04:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-08
|Photo Op / Remy Rescue
|04:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-09
|Fill Bill / Critterball Crisis
|05:00 PM
|Bluey
|3-01
|Bedroom / Perfect / Obstacle Course
|05:30 PM
|Bluey
|3-02
|Promises / Magic / Mini Bluey
|06:00 PM
|Bluey
|3-03
|Unicorse / Born Yesterday / Curry Quest
|06:30 PM
|Bluey
|3-04
|Chest / Omelette / Pass The Parcel
|07:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-11
|Country Side / Junk Mountain
|07:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-12
|Farmer Remy / Homeward Hound
|08:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-13
|Pie Hard / Rat Tail
|08:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-14
|Frilly Tilly / Montaged
|09:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-15
|Pizza Deliverance / Horse Girl
|09:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-16
|Pen Pals / Study Abroad
|10:00 PM
|Hamster & Gretel
|2-03
|Evil Upheaval / Ay, Ay, A.I.
|10:30 PM
|Hamster & Gretel
|2-04
|Stress Brawl / I Love Luchie
|11:00 PM
|Raven’s Home
|6-05
|Tess Friends Forever
|11:30 PM
|Raven’s Home
|6-06
|A.I., A.I., Oh… Snap!
|12:00 AM
|ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series
|1-01
|Re-Senior Year / I Scream Zoda
|12:30 AM
|ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series
|1-02
|Rage Against the Vending Machine / Young, Wild, and Free Period
|01:00 AM
|Bluey
|2-11
|Library / Swim School / Bin Night
|01:30 AM
|Bluey
|2-12
|Ice Cream / Bad Mood / Double Babysitter
|02:00 AM
|Bluey
|2-13
|The Quiet Game / Postman / Cafe
|02:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|1-10
|Parade Day / DIY Guys
|03:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|1-11
|Gargoyle Gals / Supermarket Scandal
|03:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|1-12
|Barry Cuda / Suite Retreat
|04:00 AM
|Kiff
|1-05
|Big Barry on Campus / Club Book
|04:30 AM
|Kiff
|1-06
|Kiff’s Mix / Kiff’s on a Plane
|05:00 AM
|Bluey
|3-14
|Show & Tell / Wild Girls / The Decider
|05:30 AM
|Bluey
|3-12
|Musical Statues / Stories / Puppets
Thursday, December 5, 2024
|06:00 AM
|Bluey
|3-10
|Turtle Boy / Onesies / Tradies
|06:30 AM
|Bluey
|3-11
|Granny Mobile / Space / Cubby
|07:00 AM
|Bluey
|3-08
|Faceytalk / Ragdoll / Fairytale
|07:30 AM
|Pupstruction
|2-07
|Murphy’s Paw / Pupstruction Saves the Dam
|08:00 AM
|SuperKitties
|2-04
|Copy Hats / Telescope Trouble
|08:30 AM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-08
|Now You See Me, Now You Don’t / Meet Squirrel Girl
|09:00 AM
|Kindergarten: The Musical!
|1-21
|A Winter’s Walrus / One Holiday More (NEW)
|09:30 AM
|Pupstruction
|2-08
|A Very Merry Christmas Tree / Mountain Dogs (NEW)
|10:00 AM
|Disney Junior Ariel
|1-15
|Fernie’s Dra Konfó / Lucia, Lucia, Lucia!
|10:30 AM
|Bluey
|3-07
|Pizza Girls / Tina / Whale Watching
|11:00 AM
|Kindergarten: The Musical!
|1-09
|Twin the Heights / Everything’s Coming Up Jamil
|11:30 AM
|Bluey
|3-06
|Phones / Pavlova / Rain
|12:00 PM
|Mickey Mouse Funhouse
|3-08
|Windy’s Good Deed Days / Can I Borrow Ducky-Doo?
|12:30 PM
|Bluey
|3-05
|Housework / Sheepdog / Explorers
|01:00 PM
|SuperKitties
|2-05
|Cat’s Pajamas / Country Kitty
|01:30 PM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-09
|Car-Tastrophe / Sandman and the Tortoise
|02:00 PM
|Bluey
|3-05
|Housework / Sheepdog / Explorers
|02:30 PM
|Bluey
|3-06
|Phones / Pavlova / Rain
|03:00 PM
|Bluey
|3-07
|Pizza Girls / Tina / Whale Watching
|03:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-10
|Parade Day / DIY Guys
|04:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-11
|Gargoyle Gals / Supermarket Scandal
|04:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-20
|Virtually Christmas
|05:00 PM
|Bluey
|3-08
|Faceytalk / Ragdoll / Fairytale
|05:30 PM
|Bluey
|3-09
|Dirt / Cricket / Driving
|06:00 PM
|Bluey
|3-10
|Turtle Boy / Onesies / Tradies
|06:30 PM
|Bluey
|3-11
|Granny Mobile / Space / Cubby
|07:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-17
|Honey Heist / Dog Mayor
|07:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-18
|Chill Bill / Bunny Farm
|08:00 PM
|ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series
|1-13
|The Return of the Living Zed / Paint it Blech
|08:30 PM
|ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series
|1-14
|The Dark Side of the Moonies / AWOOtiful Mind
|09:00 PM
|Primos
|1-14
|Summer of El Cringe / Summer of Taternomics
|09:30 PM
|Primos
|1-15
|Summer of La Hamaca / Summer of the Santa Anas
|10:00 PM
|Kiff
|1-21
|I Like To Move It! / Hive Got An Idea
|10:30 PM
|Kiff
|1-22
|You Can’t Handle the Tooth! / Blooper Quest
|11:00 PM
|JESSIE
|3-03
|Understudied and Overdone
|11:30 PM
|JESSIE
|3-04
|Lizard Scales and Wrestling Tales
|12:00 AM
|Bluey
|1-17
|Early Baby / Hospital / Daddy Putdown
|12:30 AM
|Bluey
|1-18
|Teasing / Shaun / Daddy Robot
|01:00 AM
|Bluey
|1-07
|Shops / The Pool / Blue Mountains
|01:30 AM
|Bluey
|1-08
|Wagon Ride / Taxi / The Beach
|02:00 AM
|Primos
|1-09
|Summer of the Baby Races / Summer of La Extraterrestre
|02:30 AM
|Primos
|1-10
|Summer of the 13th Primo / Summer of Cuadros
|03:00 AM
|Primos
|1-11
|Summer of Herramientas / Summer of La Naturaleza
|03:30 AM
|Primos
|1-12
|Summer of La Excavación / Summer of La Pijamada
|04:00 AM
|Kiff
|1-07
|Farley / Two for One Hot Dogs
|04:30 AM
|Kiff
|1-08
|Halfway There Day / Be Still My Harp
|05:00 AM
|Bluey
|3-04
|Chest / Omelette / Pass The Parcel
|05:30 AM
|Bluey
|3-02
|Promises / Magic / Mini Bluey
Friday, December 6, 2024
|06:00 AM
|Bluey
|2-17
|Mr Monkeyjocks / Typewriter / Burger Shop
|06:30 AM
|Bluey
|2-16
|Helicopter / Octopus / Baby Race
|07:00 AM
|Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
|2-09
|The Missing Life Day Feast / The Lost Treasure of Tenoo (NEW)
|07:30 AM
|Pupstruction
|2-12
|Coast Guard Pups / The Big Baby Build
|08:00 AM
|SuperKitties
|2-01
|Jumbo Rat / New Friend Fiasco
|08:30 AM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-10
|Tiny Car Caper / Toothy Fairy Tricks
|09:00 AM
|Bluey
|2-14
|Muffin Cone / Circus / Road Trip
|09:30 AM
|Mickey Mouse Funhouse
|3-16
|Nochebuena at the Funhouse / Hanukkah at Hilda’s (NEW)
|10:00 AM
|Disney Junior Ariel
|1-14
|Ariel’s Tall Mer-Tale / Remy, the Houseguest
|10:30 AM
|Bluey
|2-12
|Ice Cream / Bad Mood / Double Babysitter
|11:00 AM
|Kindergarten: The Musical!
|1-10
|All or Muffin / Bring in ‘da Cake, Bring in ‘da Fun
|11:30 AM
|Bluey
|2-09
|Verandah Santa / Double Babysitter / Christmas Swim
|12:00 PM
|Mickey Mouse Funhouse
|3-19
|Warbler Get Your Geetar! / The Littlest Striker
|12:30 PM
|Bluey
|2-10
|See Saw / Movies / Grandad
|01:00 PM
|SuperKitties
|2-02
|Dancing Piggy / Super Helpers
|01:30 PM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-11
|Picture Perfect Pandemonium / Catch That Panther Pod
|02:00 PM
|Bluey
|3-12
|Musical Statues / Stories / Puppets
|02:30 PM
|Bluey
|3-13
|Exercise / Stickbird / Relax
|03:00 PM
|Bluey
|3-14
|Show & Tell / Wild Girls / The Decider
|03:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-13
|Family Legacy / Paint Misbehavin’
|04:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-14
|Rated Cricket / Homeshare Hoedown
|04:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-16
|Cricket’s Shoes / Feud Fight
|05:00 PM
|Bluey
|3-15
|TV Shop / Dragon / Slide
|05:30 PM
|Bluey
|3-16
|Ghostbasket / Escape / Surprise
|06:00 PM
|Bluey
|3-17
|Family Meeting / Barky Boats / Smoochy Kiss
|06:30 PM
|Bluey
|1-01
|Keepy Uppy / Magic Xylophone / Shadowlands
|07:00 PM
|Kiff
|1-08
|Halfway There Day / Be Still My Harp
|07:30 PM
|Disney Channel Special
|Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
|08:00 PM
|Movie
|Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
|09:10 PM
|Big City Greens
|2-03
|Green Christmas
|09:35 PM
|Big City Greens
|3-20
|Virtually Christmas
|10:00 PM
|Primos
|1-02
|Summer of Quehaceres / Summer of La Muñeca
|10:30 PM
|Primos
|1-03
|Summer of Los Diez / Summer of Lit-Tater-atura
|11:00 PM
|Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
|1-09
|Ain’t Gnome Party Like A Wizard Party
|11:30 PM
|Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
|1-11
|You Can’t Handle The Tooth
|12:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-01
|Cricket’s Kapowie! / Car Trouble
|12:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-02
|Urban Legend / Wishing Well
|01:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-03
|Green Christmas
|01:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-04
|Elevator Action / Bad Influencer
|02:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-05
|Reckoning Ball / Clubbed
|02:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-06
|Impopstar / Football Camp
|03:00 AM
|Primos
|1-13
|Summer of Imi-Tater / Summer of Ignacio
|03:30 AM
|Primos
|1-14
|Summer of El Cringe / Summer of Taternomics
|04:00 AM
|Kiff
|1-09
|Friendiversary / Totally Table Town
|04:30 AM
|Kiff
|1-11
|Hat / Lost and Found
|05:00 AM
|Bluey
|2-07
|The Show / Ticklecrabs / Escape
|05:30 AM
|Bluey
|2-06
|Army / Fancy Restaurant / Stumpfest
Saturday, December 7, 2024
|06:00 AM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-25
|A Snow Day For Aunt May / Hanukkah Heist
|06:30 AM
|SuperKitties
|2-06
|Runaway Sleigh / Hanukkah Rescue
|07:00 AM
|Disney Junior Ariel
|1-16
|Flounder’s Christmas Letter / Holiday Toy Box Trouble
|07:30 AM
|Bluey
|2-01
|Hammerbarn / Featherwand / Dance Mode
|08:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|3-16
|Pen Pals / Study Abroad
|08:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|3-17
|Honey Heist / Dog Mayor
|09:00 AM
|Primos
|1-01
|Summer of Tater / Summer of Primos
|09:30 AM
|Primos
|1-02
|Summer of Quehaceres / Summer of La Muñeca
|10:00 AM
|Bluey
|2-06
|Army / Fancy Restaurant / Stumpfest
|10:30 AM
|Bluey
|2-07
|The Show / Ticklecrabs / Escape
|11:00 AM
|Movie
|Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
|12:10 PM
|Bluey
|1-06
|The Doctor / The Claw / Markets
|12:35 PM
|Bluey
|1-07
|Shops / The Pool / Blue Mountains
|01:00 PM
|Bluey
|1-08
|Wagon Ride / Taxi / The Beach
|01:30 PM
|Bluey
|1-09
|Kids / Butterflies / The Creek
|02:00 PM
|Bluey
|1-10
|Fairies / Work / Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound
|02:30 PM
|Bluey
|1-11
|Trampoline / The Dump / Zoo
|03:00 PM
|Bluey
|1-12
|Backpackers / The Adventure / Copycat
|03:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|4-01
|Truck Stopped / Jingled
|04:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|4-02
|Stand-Up Bill / Green Trial
|04:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|4-03
|Bad Dad / Junk Junkie
|05:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|4-04
|Handshaken / Coffee Mates
|05:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|4-05
|Iced / Chipped Off
|06:00 PM
|Bluey
|2-10
|See Saw / Movies / Grandad
|06:30 PM
|Bluey
|2-11
|Library / Swim School / Bin Night
|06:55 PM
|Bluey
|3-1603
|The Sign
|07:30 PM
|Disney Channel Special
|Mickey and the Very Many Christmases (DC Premiere)
|08:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|4-12
|Dream Tree / Blue Greens (NEW)
|08:30 PM
|ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series
|1-17
|Santler Claws is Comin’ to Town (NEW)
|09:00 PM
|Disney Mickey Mouse
|3-19
|Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
|09:30 PM
|Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
|2-26
|Santa Claws
|10:00 PM
|Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
|3-12
|Chris Master
|10:30 PM
|Phineas and Ferb
|3-36
|A Phineas and Ferb Family Christmas / S’winter
|11:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|4-12
|Dream Tree / Blue Greens
|11:30 PM
|ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series
|1-17
|Santler Claws is Comin’ to Town
|12:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-09
|Level Up / Wild Side
|12:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-10
|Garage Tales / Animal Farm
|01:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-11
|Desserted / The Gifted
|01:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-12
|Time Crisis / Gramma Driver
|02:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-13
|Tilly Style / I, Farmbot
|02:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-14
|Friend Con / Flimflammed
|03:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-15
|Greens’ Acres / Dolled Up
|03:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-16
|Gabriella’s Fella / Cheap Show
|04:00 AM
|Kiff
|1-12
|Two Truths and a Bunny / Nicknames
|04:30 AM
|Kiff
|1-13
|The Sound of Helen / Weekly Grocery Shop
|05:00 AM
|Bluey
|2-02
|Squash / Charades / Bingo
|05:30 AM
|Bluey
|2-03
|Sleepytime / Daddy Dropoff / Favourite Thing
Sunday, December 8, 2024
|06:00 AM
|Spidey and his Amazing Friends
|3-24
|Tree House Takeover / The Incredible Shrinking Zola
|06:30 AM
|SuperKitties
|2-04
|Copy Hats / Telescope Trouble
|07:00 AM
|Disney Junior Ariel
|1-06
|Copy Catfish / Happy Crabby Day
|07:30 AM
|Bluey
|2-04
|Rug Island / Hairdressers / Sticky Gecko
|08:00 AM
|Bluey
|3-01
|Bedroom / Perfect / Obstacle Course
|08:30 AM
|Bluey
|3-02
|Promises / Magic / Mini Bluey
|09:00 AM
|Bluey
|3-03
|Unicorse / Born Yesterday / Curry Quest
|09:30 AM
|Bluey
|3-04
|Chest / Omelette / Pass The Parcel
|10:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|3-18
|Chill Bill / Bunny Farm
|10:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|3-19
|Long Goodbye
|11:00 AM
|Disney Channel Special
|The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse (DC Premiere)
|11:30 AM
|Disney Mickey Mouse
|3-19
|Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
|12:00 PM
|Bluey
|1-13
|The Sleepover / Hide and Seek / Camping
|12:30 PM
|Bluey
|1-14
|Mum and Dads / Mount Mumandad / Asparagus
|01:00 PM
|Bluey
|1-16
|Pirates / Chickenrat /Neighbours
|01:30 PM
|Bluey
|1-17
|Early Baby / Hospital / Daddy Putdown
|02:00 PM
|Bluey
|1-18
|Teasing / Shaun / Daddy Robot
|02:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-01
|Space Chicken / Steak Night
|03:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-02
|Cricket Versus / Blue Tater
|03:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-03
|Swimming Fool / Tilly’s Goat
|04:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-04
|Gramma’s License / Bear Trapped
|04:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-05
|Gridlocked / Mama Bird
|05:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-06
|Cricketsitter / Backflip Bill
|05:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-07
|Welcome Home / Raccooned
|06:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-08
|Photo Op / Remy Rescue
|06:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-09
|Fill Bill / Critterball Crisis
|07:00 PM
|Big City Greens
|1-10
|Parade Day / DIY Guys
|07:30 PM
|Disney Channel Special
|Prep & Landing
|08:00 PM
|Movie
|Home Alone
|09:50 PM
|Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
|1-03
|Saved by the Spell
|10:15 PM
|Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
|1-05
|Wizards Just Wand to Have Fun
|10:40 PM
|Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
|1-06
|The Legend of Creepy Follows
|11:05 PM
|Big City Greens
|2-23
|Big Resolution / Winter Greens
|11:30 PM
|Big City Greens
|2-24
|Mages and Mazes / Okay Karaoke
|12:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-17
|Green Mirror / Cricket’s Tickets
|12:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-18
|Times Circle / Super Gramma
|01:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-19
|Present Tense / Hurt Bike
|01:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-20
|Quiet Please / Chipwrecked
|02:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|3-19
|Long Goodbye
|02:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|4-01
|Truck Stopped / Jingled
|03:00 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-05
|Reckoning Ball / Clubbed
|03:30 AM
|Big City Greens
|2-06
|Impopstar / Football Camp
|04:00 AM
|Kiff
|1-09
|Friendiversary / Totally Table Town
|04:30 AM
|Kiff
|1-11
|Hat / Lost and Found
|05:00 AM
|Bluey
|2-05
|Flat Pack / Queens / Trains
|05:30 AM
|Bluey
|2-06
|Army / Fancy Restaurant / Stumpfest
Discuss this schedule on the Toonzone Forums!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login