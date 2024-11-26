NOSSAS REDES

Duas policiais encontram 104 crianças desaparecidas em 9 meses e devolvem às famílias

45 minutos atrás

Sangita Sah e Emily Bui, as funcionárias da farmácia salvaram a vida da mulher que teve uma reação alérgica grave. - Foto: Brooke Fulham

Duas policiais encontram 104 crianças desaparecidas em 9 meses e devolvem às famílias

As duas policiais Seema Devi e Suman Hooda realizaram um trabalho louvável ao encontrar mais de 104 crianças desaparecidas nos últimos nove meses, em Nova Delhi, na Índia. Elas enfrentaram vários desafios!

As chefes de polícia viajaram para várias áreas remotas do países e precisaram vencer barreiras linguísticas, moradores reservados e até mesmo as famílias, que não tinham pistas recentes das crianças.

Mesmo com todos esses impedimentos, as duas jamais desistiram e pouco a pouco, foram fazendo várias famílias felizes. Com a ajuda da equipe cibernética e pessoas em situação de rua, ela rastreavam as trilhas dos pequenos e tiveram sucesso em quase todas as operações.

Superando desafios

A dupla faz parte da unidade anti tráfico de pessoas no distrito norte externo do país.

Todos os resgates ocorrem entre março e novembro, sob a Operação Milap.

Entre os maiores desafios estavam a topografia e a falta de familiaridade com as pessoas e o lugar.

Nesses casos, pediam ajuda à polícia local. “Houve casos em que os números de telefone que as crianças usaram para contatar as pessoas foram desligados. Nesses casos, pedimos ajuda à equipe cibernética para determinar a última localização do telefone”, contou Seema.

Ganham confiança

Para ter sucesso nas operações, as mulheres precisavam ganhar a confiança dos moradores locais.

Como a maioria das fotos que as famílias cediam estavam desatualizadas, a dupla fazia trabalho de porta em porta.

“Não temos horários fixos de serviço. Sempre que recebemos informações sobre crianças desaparecidas simplesmente saímos de casa. Há dias que não vejo meus filhos”, contou Suman em entrevista ao Times of India.

Informações preciosas

Muitas informações elas conseguiram de pessoas em situação de rua e vendedores ambulantes em estações ferroviárias.

“Temos caminhado quilômetros por causa da falta de transporte nessas áreas. Muitas pessoas estão prontas para nos ajudar, mas também há aqueles que acham que a polícia pode levar a problemas legais”, explicou Suman.

Para Seema, um dos casos que mais a marcou foi o de uma menina de 13 anos.

“Seu irmão mais novo nos informou que ela ligou para ele usando vários números de telefone, alegando que estava bem. No entanto, ele é suspeito de crime, pois ela estava usando números diferentes. Investigamos o caso e a rastreamos até a Jarcha em Noida. Lá, a encontramos fazendo tarefas domésticas. Nós a resgatamos imediatamente”, finalizou.

Chefe elogia

O chefe geral de polícia do norte externo, Nidhin Valsan, disse que Seema e Suman fizeram a Operação Milap um sucesso.

“Estamos extremamente orgulhosos do trabalho excepcional feito por Seema e Suman”. “Sua conquista reforça nossa determinação em combater o tráfico de crianças e proteger nossa comunidade”, completou.

No país, a dupla se tornou muito conhecida e ganhou várias homenagens. – Foto: Times Now Heroes



Apoiadores de Imran Khan violam bloqueio em Islamabad, no Paquistão | Notícias de protestos

5 minutos atrás

26 de novembro de 2024

Apoiadores de Imran Khan violam bloqueio em Islamabad, no Paquistão | Notícias de protestos

Apoiadores buscando a libertação do ex-primeiro-ministro do Paquistão, Imran Khan, que estava preso, rompeu um círculo de contêineres que bloqueava a capital, Islamabad, lutou contra a polícia e ignorou uma ameaça do governo de responder com tiros.

A polícia usou gás lacrimogêneo para dispersar a multidão na terça-feira, com relatos de várias pessoas mortas em confrontos. Dezenas de pessoas ficaram feridas, incluindo jornalistas que foram atacados por apoiantes de Khan, que também espancaram um cinegrafista que cobria os protestos para a agência de notícias Associated Press e partiram a sua câmara.

Pouco depois da meia-noite, o ministro do Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, ameaçou que as forças de segurança responderiam com fogo real se os manifestantes disparassem armas contra eles.

“Se eles dispararem balas novamente, a bala será respondida com a bala”, disse ele.

esteve na prisão há mais de um ano e enfrenta mais de 150 processos criminais. Seu partido Paquistão Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) afirma que os casos têm motivação política.

As autoridades dizem que apenas o judiciário pode ordenar a libertação de Khan, que foi deposto em 2022 por meio de um voto de desconfiança no parlamento. Ele está preso desde a sua primeira condenação num caso de corrupção, em agosto de 2023, e condenado em vários outros casos.

Os apoiantes de Khan estavam a cerca de 10 quilómetros do seu destino, D-Chowk, uma praça pública perto de importantes edifícios governamentais. Naqvi disse que o PTI rejeitou uma oferta do governo para se manifestar nos arredores de Islamabad.

Na tentativa de frustrar o protesto, a polícia prendeu mais de 4.000 apoiadores de Khan desde sexta-feira e suspendeu serviços móveis e de internet em algumas partes do país. Na quinta-feira, um tribunal proibiu comícios na capital e Naqvi disse que qualquer pessoa que violasse a proibição seria presa.

Viajar entre Islamabad e outras cidades tornou-se quase impossível devido aos contentores que bloqueiam as estradas. Todas as instituições de ensino permanecem fechadas.

O PTI depende fortemente das redes sociais para exigir a libertação de Khan e utiliza plataformas de mensagens como o WhatsApp para partilhar informações, incluindo detalhes de eventos.



Queda de avião na Costa Rica mata 5 – DW – 26/11/2024

7 minutos atrás

26 de novembro de 2024

Queda de avião na Costa Rica mata 5 – DW – 26/11/2024

Um pequeno avião com seis pessoas a bordo caiu a sudeste de da Costa Rica capital, San José, na segunda-feira, deixando cinco mortos, disse a Cruz Vermelha.

Uma mulher de 31 anos está em estado crítico.

A aeronave – um Cessna 206 Stationair – caiu perto da montanha Pico Blanco pouco depois do meio-dia, depois que o avião perdeu a comunicação e desapareceu do radar.

O que sabemos sobre o acidente?

As equipes de busca e resgate localizaram os destroços na encosta da montanha e chegaram ao local do acidente após várias horas tentando acessar as encostas íngremes e arborizadas.

O avião, que decolou de Tortuguero, estava programado para pousar no aeroporto Tobias Bolanos, a leste de San José, mas devido às más condições climáticas teve que ser desviado para o aeroporto Juan Santamaria.

Um relatório oficial sobre a causa do acidente ainda não foi feito.

Os passageiros da aeronave eram todos da Costa Rica e trabalhavam em empresas de turismo, segundo relatos locais.

dvv/jsi (AP, Reuters, AFP, EFE)



NBA roundup: Warriors first to clinch group in NBA Cup | National Sports

8 minutos atrás

26 de novembro de 2024

NBA roundup: Warriors first to clinch group in NBA Cup | National Sports



Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) and center Trey Jemison III (55) during second half at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, Nov. 22, 2024.


Photo by Stephen Lew/Imagn Images




nba standings

(Reuters) — Andrew Wiggins poured in a season-best 30 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State Warriors clinched first place in West Group C of the NBA Cup with a 112-108 road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Draymond Green chipped in with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Warriors, who improved to 3-0 in tournament play. Golden State will play in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Dec. 10 or Dec. 11.

Trey Murphy III went for a season-best 24 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl compiled a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double off the bench for the Pelicans, who fell to 1-2 in Cup play.

Wiggins, whose point total was one higher than his previous season-best, hit 9 of 14 shots and all nine of his free throw attempts en route to his third straight 20-point performance.

Bucks 129, Pacers 117

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his second triple-double of the season with 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as Milwaukee led wire-to-wire over visiting Indiana in an NBA Cup game.

Damian Lillard had 24 points and 12 assists for his third straight double-double to help Milwaukee win its third in a row. The Bucks have won five of their past six since opening the season 2-8 and improved to 2-0 in the NBA Cup.

Indiana trailed by as many as 25 points in the third quarter and lost for the fifth time in its past six games. The Pacers shot 11 of 34 (32.4 percent) from 3-point range and fell to 0-2 in the NBA Cup.

Mavericks 123, Nuggets 120

Naji Marshall scored a career-high 26 points, P.J. Washington had 22, and visiting Dallas beat Denver in an NBA Cup West Group C game.

Kyrie Irving finished with 19 points for Dallas, which played without Luka Doncic, who will be out for at least four games due to a right wrist injury. The Mavericks are 2-1 in the NBA Cup.

Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in his return after missing three games for the birth of his second child. Christian Braun and Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points each for Denver, which fell to 1-2 in the NBA Cup.

76ers 113, Nets 98

Jared McCain scored 30 points, Tyrese Maxey added 26, and despite playing without Joel Embiid and Paul George, Philadelphia snapped a five-game skid by beating visiting Brooklyn for its first NBA Cup victory.

McCain, a rookie, posted his seventh consecutive game scoring 20-plus point, and his second professional game with at least 30, shooting 11-of-20 from the floor and 6-of-11 from 3-point range.

Brooklyn’s Cameron Johnson led all scorers with 37 points after putting up 34 in Tuesday’s 116-115 win at Charlotte. Johnson shot 9-of-13 from 3-point range, but the rest of the Nets went just 4-of-24 from beyond the arc.

Celtics 108, Wizards 96

Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead visiting Boston past stubborn Washington in an NBA Cup matchup.

Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday added 16 points each for the Celtics, who have won four straight overall and are 2-1 in East Group C Cup play.

Jordan Poole scored 23 points and Kyle Kuzma added 21 for the Wizards, who have lost 10 straight, nine by double digits. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Washington, which is 0-2 in NBA Cup play.

Bulls 136, Hawks 122

Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White added 20 apiece to spark seven Chicago players in double figures in defeating visiting Atlanta in an NBA Cup game.

Nikola Vucevic posted 18 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago. The Bulls reached a season high in points while blocking a season-best 10 shots, led by four from Vucevic, to help offset three Hawks with 20-plus points. Chicago is 1-1 in Cup games.

Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Trae Young contributed 25 points and 13 assists and Clint Capela amassed 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Hawks are 2-1 in Cup play.

Rockets 116, Trail Blazers 88

Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 28 points and Tari Eason added 22 off the bench as Houston rolled to a victory over visiting Portland.

Brooks shot 10 of 15 from the floor and finished 6-for-8 on 3-pointers, leading Houston to its seventh win in its past eight games. The Rockets improved to 2-0 and the Trail Blazers are 1-1 in West Group A of the NBA Cup.

Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija scored 13 points apiece for the Trail Blazers. Portland shot 33 percent while committing 21 turnovers, which the Rockets converted into 28 points.

Clippers 104, Kings 88

James Harden had 22 points and nine assists and Derrick Jones Jr. added 17 points as Los Angeles extended its winning streak to four games by beating visiting Sacramento in Inglewood, Calif.

The Clippers extended their home winning streak to seven games and have won consecutive games without leading scorer Norman Powell (23.3 points per game), who is out with a left hamstring strain. The Clippers improved to 1-1 and the Kings fell to 0-2 in West Group A of the NBA Cup.

De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points and Domantas Sabonis added 24 points with 15 rebounds after missing the previous two games with a back injury. DeMar DeRozan chipped in 16 points after missing three games with his own back issue.

