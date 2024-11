Fans Fear for Ben Simmons’ Career as Nets Star Adds Another Stain to Resume in Final Contract Year

“His reluctance to go to the rim, it’s staggering”. It was 3 weeks ago when an in-game broadcaster in a Nets–Bucks matchup took a shot at Ben Simmons. In fact, the broadcaster took more shots than the player himself, it seems! After all, the latter ended the game, scoring only 2 points. This was certainly not what fans expected from the same Ben Simmons, who signed a 5-year, $177.2M contract almost half a decade ago… If they hoped that progressing through the season would improve the Aussie’s performance, then they would’ve certainly been left disappointed by today’s events.

Previously holding a 5-8 record, the Nets were occupying the 10th seed on the points chart. Therefore, they may have looked upon the recent Knicks matchup as a way to improve their record. However, the team ended up losing this game too, 114-104.

Ben Simmons was given 22 minutes. This was ample time for him to establish an individual points tally at least in the double digits. But he ended his game with a 0-point stat line! That’s right, 0!

It would have been one thing if the player faltered in getting his shots through the hoop because of a tough defense. However, Ben Simmons only shot 3 field goals. He didn’t even get any free throws. Meanwhile, Noah Clowney, the secondary power forward and tertiary center for the Nets, proved more effective on the scoring front. He made 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 17 minutes.

The Nets’ loss, combined with Simmons’ lack of efficient contributions, resulted in the community rushing to social media soon after the game to highlight their displeasure.

Fans are between being confused, sad, and angry at Ben Simmons’ 0-point game: “At what point do you call it quits”

One social media user felt that after a string of disappointing seasons, Ben Simmons would finally step up. After all, “You’d think the final year of his contract, he’d show out. Now it might be the final year of his career.”

Signed back in July 2019, the five-year extension highlighted the level of commitment that the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to place on him. According to reports, this extension was the first big move towards the franchise’s goal to compete for the championship title.

Unfortunately, reports soon started to emerge about a rift between the player and the franchise. Simmons asked for a trade and reportedly refused to come to training camp. After he missed media day and training camp, the Sixers withheld $8.25 million of the due pay. Eventually, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets back in February 2022. The Nets have not got any proper returns out of the Aussie’s expensive deal too. Therefore, any discussion about a potential extension deal would certainly be more than awkward.

Another netizen did not choose to use too many words to express his reaction. He just went ahead and wrote, “This guy is on his way out of the league.”

Since his arrival in Brooklyn, he participated in a combined 57 games in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Last year, he played 15 games after missing out majorly because of a lower back injury. In his 57 appearances, Simmons averaged 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6 assists. While he held a field goal clip of 57%, his 3-point accuracy literally stood at 0%. On top of that, his FTs were also low, at 43.1%. These stats are certainly not something that even an average NBA player can use to justify his effectiveness on the court.

One social media user wrote, “Feel bad for bro at this point. Want him to ball out there” The individual isn’t the only one to feel bad. By late October, even Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez had asked the player to take more initiative with his shooting. According to reports, he kept telling Ben Simmons “to drive to the rim and be aggressive”.

After all, as Fernandez revealed, “That’s what the team needs from him, and that’s what his teammates want him to do”. Weeks later, the aggressiveness that the head coach has asked for is yet to be seen.

The frustration is getting to all the hoops enthusiasts. One wrote, “At what point do you call it quits”. The comment was followed by a crying and a laughing face emoji. The last time Simmons attempted 10 or more field goals was in January 2023. On top of that, the 3x NBA All-Star has only done that thrice with the Nets. So, several people may feel that if this isn’t a sign to call it a day, then what is?

“Every summer we see videos of his jump shot and it never translates to the regular season,” another fan posted. This was a reference to the workout videos that the Nets player is known for posting. Before the ongoing season, he had posted one of himself shooting 3Ps with skills coach Chris Brickley. The coach highlighted the moment on social media, writing, “@bensimmons is back to playing All Star talent level basketball. Big season loading.” Weeks later, we still wait for even a ‘glimpse’ of a season, let alone a ‘big’ season.

Overall, the majority of reactions took a negative stance towards Ben Simmons. With the Nets now possessing a 5-9 record, time is running out for them to be on the same level as their East rivals. So, if there was ever a moment for Ben to step up, it is now. Or never. Do you agree?