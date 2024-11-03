NOSSAS REDES

Flamengo e Atlético-MG começam a decidir título da Copa do Brasil

6 minutos atrás

Flamengo e Atlético-MG começam a decidir título da Copa do Brasil

Agência Brasil

Flamengo e Atlético-MG se enfrentam, a partir das 16h (horário de Brasília) deste domingo (3) no estádio do Maracanã, no Rio de Janeiro, no primeiro capítulo da decisão da Copa do Brasil. A Rádio Nacional transmite o confronto decisivo ao vivo.

Após uma temporada frustrante, na qual conquistou o Carioca, mas não passou das quartas de final da Copa Libertadores e ficou distante do título do Campeonato Brasileiro, o Rubro-Negro da Gávea tem a Copa do Brasil como a última oportunidade de garantir um título de maior expressão.

Agora sob o comando do técnico Filipe Luís, o Flamengo acumula bons resultados, superando o Corinthians nas semifinais da Copa do Brasil e com duas vitórias e uma derrota no Brasileiro. Porém, o Rubro-Negro terá desfalques importantes para a partida decisiva, o meio-campista uruguaio De la Cruz, que está com uma lesão coxa direita, e o volante Pulgar e o atacante Bruno Henrique, ambos suspensos. Quem é dúvida é o lateral Alex Sandro, que sentiu a coxa direita.

Em entrevista coletiva realizada na sede da CBF para promover a final, o goleiro Rossi afirmou que espera duas partidas muito complicadas para o Flamengo: “Serão dois jogos muito difíceis. É muito difícil chegar numa final e tanto eles [Atlético-MG] como nós conseguimos. Então será muito importante”.

O Galo também chega ao primeiro jogo da decisão em um bom momento na temporada, alguns dias após confirmar a presença na decisão da Copa Libertadores, que será disputada contra o Botafogo no dia 30 de novembro no estádio Monumental de Nuñez, em Buenos Aires (Argentina).

Diante do Flamengo pela Copa do Brasil, o Atlético viverá uma situação diferente da encontrada contra o River Plate (Argentina) na semifinal da Libertadores, pois terá a vantagem de decidir em casa. Porém, o diretor de futebol da equipe mineira, o ex-goleiro Victor Bagy, destacou a importância do confronto de ida, que será disputado no Maracanã: “Sabemos das dificuldades que enfrentaremos no Maracanã. Serão tão ou mais altas do que vivemos na Argentina. É aproveitar a confiança, mas virar a chave. Porque vimos que as vezes uma série se define no primeiro jogo, ou se encaminha bem, como foi contra o River. [Temos que ter] todo cuidado, atenção e respeito, pois é um jogo que vale muito para nós”.

Para esta partida o Galo tem duas boas notícias, os retornos dos meias Zaracho e Bernard, que se recuperaram de problemas físicos.

Transmissão da Rádio Nacional

A Rádio Nacional transmite Flamengo e Atlético-MG com a narração de André Luiz Mendes, comentários de Bruno Mendes e reportagem de Rafael Monteiro. Você acompanha o Show de Bola Nacional aqui:





Biden returns to his hometown after a limited campaign role

1 minuto atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

Biden returns to his hometown after a limited campaign role


Scranton, Pennsylvania
CNN
 — 

In front of a few dozen union carpenters here this weekend, President Joe Biden was getting worked up.

“Now, I know some of you guys are tempted to think it’s macho guys,” Biden said, alluding to his onetime rival, former President Donald Trump, who is courting male voters in a razor-thin election against his vice president.

Not to be out-machoed, Biden recalled some long-ago rumble that went down here when he was a child.

“I tell you what, man, when I was in Scranton, we used to have a little trouble going down the plot once in a while,” he said, sounding anything but threatening. “These are the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the ass.”

Here in his hometown, the president was making what is likely to be his final trip to a battleground before Election Day. After 50 years in public life, it was a subdued final campaign appearance as a sitting office holder.

In Biden’s political winter, perhaps it was inevitable it would all come back to Scranton.

The day had the markings of a Biden classic: There was the mayor’s toddler on the tarmac, introduced as Biden’s “ice cream buddy”; there was the round of “Happy Birthday,” sung to a stranger (“She’s turning 41!”); there was the vague reference to schoolyard violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris was nowhere nearby; her campaign rally in Atlanta began around the same time Biden spoke. Nor was Sen. Bob Casey, locked in a tight battle for his Senate seat here.

None of it was quite the final-weekend campaign rally Biden once hoped to be hosting in support of his own candidacy. It wasn’t even the barnstorming tour of Pennsylvania he once envisioned conducting in support of Harris.

But even if it was a far smaller affair, Biden evinced no disappointment in his address to 100 or so members of the local carpenters union. Tacked on the wall behind his podium, next to the signs for the Harris-Walz campaign, were a few posters saying simply: “Thank you, Joe.”

“You know, we’ve asked a lot of each other, you and I, unions and me,” Biden said, recalling his long reliance on organized labor in his half-century of public life. “I ask you one more thing. I’m asking your support for Kamala and Tim Walz.”

“I’m not just asking for me,” he went on. “I’m going to be gone.”

Kept mostly away from the campaign trail this year, Biden has slowly come to terms with what has been a diminishing presence in the country’s political discourse.

An episode this week involving a verbal flub about Trump supporters being “garbage” only seemed to confirm the anxieties of many Democrats about giving Biden a larger role. In the closing stretch of a razor-thin campaign, the last thing anyone on Harris’ team wanted to be doing was responding to an apparently accidental insult made by someone who is no longer a candidate.

There was a time when Biden imagined a far greater role for himself this fall. He declared in September he would be “on the road” from Labor Day onward, advocating for his vice president.

But as the 2024 campaign draws to a photo finish, the political imperatives of distance from an unpopular incumbent outweighed any desire on Harris’ part to pay homage to the man who handpicked her as his successor.

To be sure, Harris has demonstrated only loyalty to Biden, in public but also in private. She genuinely respects and cares for the president and understands his desire to help her win.

But in a “do no harm” election, where every utterance could be a dealbreaker for a handful of voters in a battleground state, there has been little room for celebrating Biden’s legacy, at least on the campaign trail.

And so, as Harris headlines arena rallies with Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez — and as Democratic surrogates like Barack and Michelle Obama and even the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, make swings across the battlegrounds — Biden is showing up at union halls, playing to his strengths and trying to avoid stepping in it again.

In Scranton, where the President Biden Expressway leads into downtown, the goodwill is evident.

“Scranton becomes part of your heart. It crawls into your heart. It’s real,” Biden said. “I’m so proud to be back.”

It was in Scranton that Biden spent the morning of Election Day in 2020, addressing supporters gathered outside a union hall and stopping by his childhood home.

Signing the living room wall, Biden wrote: “From this house to the White House with the grace of God.”

And it was to the White House he went, propelled by support in places like Scranton, where Biden made a pitch centered on economic opportunities and performed better among White working-class voters than his Democratic predecessors.

Workers cheer as Biden arrives to speak at the Carpenters Local Union 445

Biden still believes he can be of assistance in a state like Pennsylvania, where he maintains deep roots and which he’s visited more than practically anywhere else since taking office. Just since July 21, the day he announced he would drop his bid for a second term, Biden has been to Pennsylvania 10 times.

He has voiced frustration that polls show a tight race — tighter than he believes it should be, against a candidate like Trump — and wants to help where he can.

As he’s watched from the sidelines of the race that he was in a little more than three months ago, Biden has embarked on some soul-searching, those close to him say, reflecting on both the long arc of his career and its abrupt end.

Biden, these people say, remains firm in his view that he would be able to defeat his predecessor in November if he remained at the top of the Democratic ticket. But he recognizes that offering up that view to others might not be in anyone’s best interests.

“Folks love Joe Biden. And they respect and recognize that Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to be his running mate, served alongside her as Vice President, endorsed her when he chose to step back from being our nominee,” said Sen. Chris Coons, Biden’s friend and fellow Delawarean, said this week on CNN. “I do think it’s important that folks hear from President Biden, but they know where he stands and they know that he fully embraces and supports Vice President Harris.”

As he wrapped up his speech to the carpenters here, Biden sought to lay out the stakes of Tuesday’s election.

“What will happen — what will happen if you trade in my administration for his?” he said. “No, I’m not joking. I’m nothing special.”

That moment of self-effacement prompted a cry of, “Yes you are!” from his audience, following by a chant of “Thank you, Joe!”

O sossego de quem está extinto acabou – 03/11/2024 – Ruy Castro

4 minutos atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

O sossego de quem está extinto acabou - 03/11/2024 - Ruy Castro

Se você estiver extinto há, digamos 5.600 anos, e se sente feliz e realizado no seu nicho pré-histórico, sem responsabilidades ou atribulações, esqueça. O sossego acabou. Veja o caso do mamute. Ele foi um figurão em seu tempo. Mas, com o fim da Idade do Gelo, que tornou o seu pelo impróprio para a mudança de estação, e caçado a pauladas pelo homo sapiens, extinguiu-se. A partir daí, por seus cinco metros de altura e 20 toneladas de peso, só continuou lembrado para definir algo enorme, de “proporções mamutianas”. Pois, de repente, há uma forte possibilidade de que ele seja “desextinto” —trazido de volta à vida e, claro, sem ser consultado.

A coisa teria começado há alguns anos na Sibéria, quando foram encontrados restos congelados de mamutes em ótimo estado, contendo inclusive sangue líquido. Tais amostras foram para os laboratórios e, nas garras da clonagem, da bioinformática e da biologia sintética, o ex-mamute não teve a menor chance. Segundo dizem, até 2028 teremos os primeiros bebês-mamutes, dando início a uma nova linhagem.

A ciência não está interessada no mamute por seus possíveis dotes intelectuais ou formidáveis presas. Os cientistas praticam a ciência pela ciência. Uma descoberta leva a outra, esta a mais uma, e nem eles sabem onde vai parar. Se o mamute não quiser viver num mundo de trumps e bolsonaros, isso será com ele. Outro problema é que estamos vivendo uma nova era de degelo, que lhes fará mal à saúde.

Em tese, não há nada errado com a desextinção. Espécies injustamente extintas no passado, como o íbis, o dodô, o lobo-da-Tasmânia, o tigre-de-dentes-de-sabre, o pterodáctilo e os vários dinossauros, poderiam ser trazidas de volta, desde que lhes garantíssemos um habitat saudável e uma Humanidade menos cretina. Mas isso é uma utopia.

E, pensando bem, para quê? O mundo já está cheio de dinossauros, um dos quais eu —incapazes de acompanhar a tecnologia e sofrendo a hostilidade de um mundo movido a senhas, tokens, browsers, capacitação, portabilidade, planilha de contingência, alienação fiduciária e, o pior de tudo, bancários de cara amarrada.


Receitas de Nigel Slater para salsichas e bolos de batata kimchi, suco de maçã com especiarias e biscoitos de queijo com pimenta | Comida

22 minutos atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

Receitas de Nigel Slater para salsichas e bolos de batata kimchi, suco de maçã com especiarias e biscoitos de queijo com pimenta | Comida

Nigel Slater

EU Gosto de assistir aos fogos de artifício ao ar livre, no ar frio do outono, onde posso ver e sentir o espetáculo dos foguetes e das fontes dos vizinhos explodindo no céu da meia-noite. Minhas celebrações serão coroadas por um jantar doce e picante: salsichas que serão cozidas longa e lentamente e depois misturadas com xarope de bordo.

A coragem e o olhar atento ao progresso das salsichas serão recompensados ​​à medida que suas cascas adquirem um tom de mogno rico e polido e adquirem uma nota brilhante e profundamente saborosa. Eles serão virados regularmente na frigideira até ficarem do lado direito da queima e virão com bolos de batata, macios e farinhentos, temperados com a acidez do kimchi e o calor do gochujang. Acompanhamento para os enchidos, mas também suficientemente substancial para servir de prato principal.

Observando o barulho e o barulho lá fora, provavelmente vamos querer algo quente para segurar – um copo de vinho quente, talvez, ou melhor ainda, um pouco de suco de maçã quente e condimentado. (Você pode adicionar uma gota de conhaque, se preferir.) Este ano, também distribuirei um prato de biscoitos de queijo quebradiços.

Salsichas e bolos de batata kimchi

A qualidade picante dos bolos provavelmente significa que uma salsicha suave será mais adequada do que uma cheia de alho e pimenta. Meus favoritos são aqueles com bastante carne picada grosseiramente e uma generosa adição de ervas. Neste caso, uma linguiça de café da manhã em vez de merguez ou Toulouse. Serve 4 porções. Pronto em 1 hora

batatas 350g
Kimchi 100g
gochujang 1-2 colheres de chá
folhas de coentro 10g
folhas de salsa 10g
farinha 1 colher de sopa cheia e mais para enrolar
óleo de amendoim 2 colheres de sopa, para fritar
salsichas gordas 8, suave e rechonchudo
xarope de bordo 2 colheres de sopa

Coloque uma panela funda com água para ferver e coloque uma cesta para cozimento a vapor ou uma peneira por cima. Descasque as batatas e corte-as em pedaços grandes, como faria com batatas assadas, depois coloque-as na cesta para cozimento a vapor, cubra bem com uma tampa e cozinhe no vapor por 15-20 minutos. Teste a maciez das batatas. Retire-os do fogo e deixe por alguns minutos até que parem de fumegar. Amasse até ficar bem homogêneo usando uma batedeira ou um espremedor de batatas (mas não um processador de alimentos, que irá transformá-los em cola).

Pique o kimchi finamente e misture com o gochujang. Retire as folhas de coentros dos caules e junte ao puré com a farinha. Faça o mesmo com a salsa. (É improvável que você precise de pimenta ou sal.) Enfarinhe bem as mãos, depois pegue uma pequena colher da mistura (cerca de 50g) e aplique delicadamente em um pequeno bolo. Coloque sobre uma assadeira ou prato enfarinhado, enfarinha novamente as mãos e repita até terminar a mistura. Você terá cerca de 8 bolos.

Deixe os bolos na geladeira por 30 minutos. Não perca esta etapa, pois os bolos são frágeis e, caso contrário, desmoronarão ao cozinhá-los. Aqueça ½ cm de óleo de amendoim em uma frigideira, levante cuidadosamente os bolos, 4 de cada vez, e frite por um ou dois minutos em fogo moderadamente alto até ficar crocante no fundo. Não os mova (nem cutuque ou cutuque) até que a parte inferior esteja crocante. Agora vire os bolos com cuidado e cozinhe do outro lado.

Assim que os bolos estiverem dourados, retire-os com uma espátula e coloque-os num prato para mantê-los aquecidos enquanto cozinha o resto. Gosto de usar óleo fresco para cada lote. Sirva os bolos assim que estiverem prontos, talvez com um pouco mais de kimchi por cima.

Enquanto os bolos de kimchi cozinham, coloque as salsichas numa frigideira com mais um pouco de azeite e deixe cozinhar em lume moderado, até ficarem ao seu gosto. Mova as salsichas pela panela com uma pinça de cozinha, para que cozinhem por igual. Despeje o xarope de bordo na panela e enrole as salsichas nela, até que a calda e o suco da panela comecem a borbulhar. Sirva com os bolos de kimchi.

Suco de maçã apimentado e biscoitos de queijo com pimenta

‘Algo quente para segurar’: suco de maçã com especiarias e biscoitos de queijo com pimenta. Fotografia: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

Suco de maçã quente e levemente temperado para uma noite fria. O suficiente para 8. Pronto em 1 hora

Para os biscoitos de queijo:
farinha simples 150g
manteiga 125g
queijo parmesão 75g, ralado finamente
Pimenta de Alepo uma pitada
gema de ovo 1

Para o suco de maçã:
suco de maçã turvo 1 litro
pau de canela 1
anis estrelado 3
vagens de cardamomo 6
maçãs 2
mel provar

Coloque a farinha em uma tigela. Corte a manteiga em cubos pequenos e depois esfregue na farinha com os polegares e as pontas dos dedos (ou reduza a migalhas no processador de alimentos). Junte o parmesão ralado, a pimenta de Aleppo e uma pitada de sal. Pré-aqueça o forno a 180C/gás marca 4.

Bata a gema com um garfo, só para desmanchar, e depois misture com a farinha. Junte os ingredientes com as mãos e faça uma bola de massa. Transforme-o em uma placa levemente enfarinhada. Corte a massa ao meio e enrole em dois cilindros, com aproximadamente o diâmetro de uma moeda de £ 2. Corte cada cilindro em cerca de 10 “moedas” grossas e coloque-as em uma assadeira forrada com papel manteiga. Asse por cerca de 10 minutos até dourar, depois retire do forno, deixe esfriar por 10 minutos antes de retirar cuidadosamente da bandeja com uma espátula.

Despeje o suco de maçã em uma panela não reativa (ferro fundido esmaltado ou aço inoxidável) e leve ao fogo baixo a moderado. Quebre o pau de canela em dois e coloque as duas metades no suco junto com o anis estrelado e as vagens de cardamomo (quebre-as levemente com um peso pesado primeiro).

Corte as maçãs ao meio e retire os caroços. Corte em fatias finas e adicione ao suco. As maçãs amolecerão rapidamente no líquido quente. Prove a doçura, adicionando um pouco de mel ou açúcar conforme desejar.

Esta versão sem álcool pode ser complementada com cidra em vez de suco de maçã. O suco também pode ser enriquecido com 100ml de calvados (faça isso em pequenas quantidades, provando um pouco no decorrer) ou conhaque.

Siga Nigel no Instagram @NigelSlater





