Iraquianos vítimas de abusos em Abu Ghraib recebem US$ 42 milhões em danos – DW – 12/11/2024

The Valiants welcome Wrexham for our final group game in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Despite both sides having already qualified for the knockout rounds, There is still a lot riding on the game as Vale have to win in order to finish top of Group B and secure a home fixture in the next round.

After the first two group matches, Vale sit 2nd with five points. In our first game, we travelled to Salford City and won 2-0 thanks to second half goals from Ruari Paton and Diamond Edwards.

In our second game, we welcomed Wolves U21s. Tom Edozie gave Wolves the lead on the half-hour mark, before Lorent Tolaj equalised for the Vale fifteen minutes into the second half. Wolves thought they’d won it when Fletcher Holman’s long-range strike put his side back in front in the 86th minute. However, Ronan Curtis levelled the scores in 89th minute with a close-range strike. The Valiants would eventually go on to earn an extra point after a 5-4 victory on penalties.

Gaffer’s Thoughts

The gaffer talks about the potential benefits that the Bristol Street Motors Trophy presents to the football club:

“With the competition, it’s not outwardly looked upon as a glamorous competition but for us as a football club it gives us financial gain. The further you progress in it; it can help the club with stability and financial rewards.”

“Also, it’s an opportunity for clubs in the bottom two tiers to get to Wembley. I’ve been fortunate enough to grace the old Wembley and the new Wembley and it’s a fantastic arena and an opportunity for any connecting supporters. It’s a wonderful arena and this competition presents that opportunity. There’s a long way to go in it, but if you want to succeed you have to start from somewhere”

The Opposition

Wrexham have started the season well and currently sit in 3rd place in Sky Bet League One with 28 points. The Red Dragons come into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against Mansfield Town on Saturday. Ryan Barnett’s low strike in the 6th minute was enough to earn his side all three points.

Wrexham have a perfect record in this season’s EFL trophy after winning against both Salford City and Wolves U21s. William Boyle’s 83rd-minute winner helped them beat Salford 2-1 at SToK Cae Ras before The Red Dragons comfortably beat Wolves U21s 3-0 thanks to goals from Mo Faal, Lewis Brunt and Paul Mullin.

Vale and Wrexham met in the exact same situation last season. Both sides had already qualified but the winners would top the group. A young Vale wide were eventually defeated 2-1 by Wrexham in Wales.

Who’s in Charge?

Former Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson is in charge of Wrexham. He became the club’s manager in July 2021 and has played a huge part in his side’s rise from the National League to League One.

On their way to the football league, he guided Wrexham to 111 points in their record-breaking National League season as they went up as champions after a dramatic race to the top with Notts County. This points tally broke the record for the most points gained over a league season in the top five leagues of English Football.

In Parkinson’s time at Wrexham, he has managed 183 games and won 113 which gives him an astonishing 61%-win rate as manager.

Player to Watch – Paul Mullin

It’s always tough to predict who will start in these Bristol Street Trophy games but Paul Mullin has played and scored in both of his side’s games in the competition this season.

Despite only scoring once in the League all season, Mullin is always a threat in-front of goal. In his time at Wrexham, Mullin has scored 108 goals in just 155 games and has played a pivotal role in their rise up the English football pyramid.

Another player to keep an eye out for his right-sided defender Ryan Barnett. The 25-year-old was the match-winner on Saturday after he arrowed a low strike into the bottom corner in the 6th minute. This was his 1st goal of the season and his sixth goal involvement of the campaign after chipping in with five assists from right wing back.

Fixture Throwback

Port Vale 2-1 Wrexham AFC, Friday 4th November 2005

We have to go back 19 years since the Valiants last beat Wrexham. However, the sides have only met twice since then.

Michael Husbands gave Vale the lead in the 19th minute when he was on hand to divert Chris Birchall’s low cross into the back of the net. The visitors levelled just after the hour mark when Jonathan Walters’ header fell kindly to Lee McEvilly who fired home from twelve yards out.

However, Vale replied with the killer blow instantly. Just one minute after conceding, Leon Constantine found himself in the right place at the right time to regain Vale’s lead and ultimately send his side into the second round of the FA Cup.

This win was the start of a memorable cup run as the Valiants would reach the fifth round before being eventually knocked out by Aston Villa at Villa Park.