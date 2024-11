James Harden NBA Prop Bets Today vs Toronto Raptors 11/9/2024

Game: Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors

Points Prop: 19 – Over (-125) Under (-105)

Rebounds Prop: 6 – Over (-115) Under (-111)

Assists Prop: 9 – Over (-111) Under (-115)

The Los Angeles Clippers and James Harden can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network on Saturday, November 9, 2024 where they will play the Toronto Raptors. If you want to place a bet on Harden’s player props, they open at 6 boards, 19 points, and 9 dimes.

James Harden Season Stats

James Harden finished with a field goal rate of 37.6%, and was a 28.4% shooter from three. His total for ASTs this season is sitting at 75, and he has grabbed 65 total rebounds (6 rebounds on the offensive end and 59 defensive rebounds). Harden’s free throw percentage is sitting at 82.5% on the season, and he has an effective field goal % of 44.7%. When defending, Harden holds an average of 1.8 STLs and 1.3 rejections per outing. During 8 contests, he averages 20.8 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists on the season. Harden has played 280 minutes for the year, and has accrued 166 points.

James Harden Career Stats

He has played 37,502 minutes in addition to 1,611 STLs and 610 blocked shots thus far in his professional basketball career. Harden has scored 26,051 pts in addition to 7,704 ASTs and 6,082 boards thus far in his professional basketball career. Harden’s shooting % is at 44.1% and he is hitting 36.3% on 3-pointers so far in his pro basketball career. While playing offense, James Harden averages 25.0 pts per game in addition to 7.4 ASTs and 2.7 made three pointers thus far in his professional basketball career. James Harden is grabbing 5.6 total rebounds per outing (0.8 rebounds on the offensive end and 4.9 defensive rebounds) and is making 86.0% from the charity line so far in his pro basketball career. When defending, Harden holds an average of 1.5 STLs and 0.6 rejections per outing so far in his NBA career.

James Harden Last 5 Games

Opponent Minutes Points Assists Rebounds

Philadelphia 76ers 34 18 6 4

San Antonio Spurs 33 17 4 8

Oklahoma City Thunder 32 12 7 13

Phoenix Suns 36 25 13 10

Portland Trail Blazers 32 19 10 5







Toronto Raptors Defense

They surrender 35.8% on shots from beyond the arc and they are ranked 30th in the league in opponents PPG (124.7). The Raptors defense is giving up a FG percentage of 48.4% (797 of 386) and they relinquish 42.0 rebounds per game as a team. On the defensive end of the court, the Toronto Raptors are forcing 14.3 turnovers on a nightly basis while drawing 20.8 fouls. They currently rank 28th in basketball in allowing assists with 242 relinquished for the campaign.

Los Angeles Clippers Last 5 Games

James Harden has recorded 16.9% of their points and is collecting 18.2% of their team boards. Los Angeles is shooting 39.5% on the hardwood (33.3 of 70.7) and 17.0% for their free throw to field goal attempt rate for their last five games. James Harden is liable for 31.3% of the ASTs for their last five games, averaging 6.7 per game. The Los Angeles Clippers average 89.8 pts per contest and are collecting 36.7 total rebounds per contest in their last five games. The Los Angeles Clippers 3P% sits at 32.7% during the last five games, and they are sitting with a two-point percentage of 44.0%.

James Harden Last 10 Games

He is on the court 35.7 mins per contest (5.7 FGs and 16.1 shots at the basket) and is shooting 36.0% from the field during his last 10 outings. On offense, he holds an average of 9.5 assists per outing in addition to 18.9 pts and 4.6 turnovers. Harden’s TS% sits at 50.1% and he is making 81.9% from the charity stripe in his last ten games. Harden has totaled 11 blocks during his last 10 outings in addition to 76 total rebounds and 189 pts. He has totaled 95 assists in addition to 16 steals and 57 FGs. During his last 10 contests, Harden averages 7.6 rebounds per game, 2.1 personal fouls and 5.5 shots from the free throw line.

Tony Sink’s Pick: Take the Under Points (-105)

