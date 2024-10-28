MUNDO
jazz na Borgonha, flamenco em Paris, ópera feminista em Bordéus
Entre os nossos concertos da semana, destaque para jovens intérpretes de música clássica em Dinard. A mesma atenção, desta vez no domínio da chamada música atual, em Massy e Castres. Paris será a anfitriã do Pitchfork Music Festival, centrado na descoberta, experimentação e enxertia de géneros (electro, pop, rock, hip-hop, etc.) e do cantor flamenco Niño de Elche. Em Bordéus haverá a criação de uma ópera de Clara Olivares e em Nevers oito dias dedicados ao jazz.
Jovens estrelas e poéticas da noite
Sensível à poética da noite, o Festival Internacional de Música de Dinard acolhe uma multidão de jovens estrelas no seu céu outonal. Se a maioria dos headliners deste 35e edição têm apenas cerca de trinta anos, a sua notoriedade já é muito elevada. Assim é com a pianista Célia Oneto Bensaid, que acompanhará a soprano Marie-Laure Garnier durante uma “Noite Americana”, no dia 29 de outubro, na abertura do festival, onde o espirituais negros irá alternar com páginas de George Gershwin e Leonard Bernstein. Regressará no dia seguinte para um recital (de Franz Liszt a György Ligeti), seguindo o espírito de um evento que convida artistas a surgirem de vários horizontes.
Lisa Strauss, violoncelista extraordinária, jogará a carta da rota solitária (a 1é novembro) depois de ter se apresentado (30 de outubro) com seus parceiros do Philia Trio, enquanto Marie Nadeau-Tremblay, violinista de Quebec, será onipresente (29 e 31 de outubro de 1é novembro). Antes de uma “Noite de Ópera” (com três jovens cantores de ópera, 31 de outubro) e de uma “Noite Barroca” (1é novembro, com, entre outros, o acordeonista Théo Ould), não deixaremos de respeitar o calendário com uma celebração do Halloween (31 de outubro, às 16h00) sob a égide da soprano e compositora Tatiana Probst. P.Gi
Festival Internacional de Música de Dinard (Ille-et-Vilaine). De 29 de outubro a 2 de novembro. De 10€ a 27€; Pacote de 5 concertos, 115€.
Muitos próximos artistas entre Tarn e Essonne
O princípio do festival Les Primeurs de Massy e Castres é programar grupos e músicos que tenham a seu crédito um primeiro álbum já lançado ou a publicar – no momento da organização do evento, mesmo que por vezes artistas tenham participado em outros gravações, mas não em seu nome.
Para esta edição, agendada de 30 de outubro a 2 de novembro em Paul B, em Massy (Essonne) e de 31 de outubro a 2 de novembro, em Lo Bolegason, em Castres (Tarn), foram anunciados vinte cursos de formação, cinco por noite, alguns dos quais só tocarão em uma das duas salas, sempre com fórmulas no título de sua apresentação com um toque de fantasia que possa lançar luz sobre o assunto.
‘Eles estiveram tantas vezes no chão’: Arne Slot acusa o Arsenal de perda de tempo | Liverpool
Ed Aarons at the Emirates Stadium
Arne Slot acusou o Arsenal de perda de tempo e admitiu que ficou desapontado ao receber um cartão amarelo, já que o Liverpool recuperou duas vezes de desvantagem reivindicar um empate.
Um remate brilhante de Bukayo Saka colocou a equipa de Mikel Arteta em vantagem, que foi anulada pelo cabeceamento de Virgil van Dijk, antes de Mikel Merino marcar de cabeça o seu primeiro golo pelo clube na cobrança de falta.
No entanto, depois de sofrerem uma dupla lesão, com Gabriel Magalhães e Jurriën Timber a coxearem na segunda parte, os anfitriões foram empatados pelo 11º golo de Mohamed Salah em 15 jogos na Premier League frente a Arsenal.
Slot disse na preparação para o jogo que “nem me vem à cabeça sobre faltas táticas ou artes das trevas”, mas admitiu que ficou surpreso ao receber um cartão amarelo do árbitro, Anthony Taylor, após protestar sobre o número de paralisações durante o jogo.
“Foram tantas vezes que eles estiveram no chão, o que pode acontecer tantas vezes no futebol”, disse ele. “Não os culpo por isso, mas sempre acontecia depois de terem posse de bola. Isso tirou a energia do jogo, na minha opinião. Então eu disse para (Ibrahima Konaté): ‘Isso é uma maldita piada’, e o quarto oficial pensou que eu disse a ele: ‘Você é uma maldita piada.’ Mas definitivamente não foi isso que eu disse. Mas ganhei um amarelo por isso e agora estou com dois e preciso ter cuidado.”
O empate deixa a equipe de Slot um ponto atrás do líder Manchester City, com o Arsenal, vice-campeão nas últimas duas temporadas, mais quatro pontos atrás, em terceiro. Mas embora ele se recusasse a dizer se Liverpool são candidatos ao título esta temporada, o holandês admitiu que ficou encantado com a forma como reagiram ao facto de terem ficado para trás.
“Hoje tivemos que lutar muito para voltar ao jogo e isso mostra uma grande mentalidade”, disse ele. “Acho que a maioria dos torcedores do Arsenal no intervalo sentiriam que isso provavelmente nos levaria a uma vitória, mas podemos levar a forma como jogamos no segundo tempo para os próximos jogos.”
Arteta se recusou a criticar Taylor depois que ele não conseguiu expulsar Van Dijk por parecer ter chutado Kai Havertz no primeiro tempo ou por anular um potencial gol da vitória tardia do substituto Ethan Nwaneri. Mas admitiu que a sua equipa tem agora de tentar recuperar o atraso em relação aos rivais.
“Você não quer estar nessa posição. Você quer estar à frente. Mas é aqui que estamos”, disse ele. “A equipe está viva, a equipe quer. Eu sinto isso todos os dias. Os jogadores que não podem jogar estão chateados, os que se lesionam, os jogadores que estão estão num bom momento. As coisas vão mudar e estaremos em um lugar melhor. Mas certamente estamos lá.”
por detrás do aumento planeado das taxas de utilização, questões cruciais
UMaumentar a comparticipação nas consultas médicas, ou seja, o valor que resta a pagar aos doentes após reembolso da Segurança Social e coberto pelo seguro de saúde complementar. A sensível medida de transferência de mais de mil milhões de euros dos Seguros de Saúde para seguros complementares, para conter o crescente défice da Segurança Social, deve ser debatida no âmbito da Lei de Financiamento da Segurança Social (PLFSS), cuja apreciação na Câmara começa Segunda-feira, 28 de outubro. Esse “bilhete” poderá passar dos 30% hoje para 40% amanhã, no médico ou na parteira.
O governo optou, portanto, por transferir estas despesas de saúde para seguros complementares, o que sem dúvida provocará aumentos nas contribuições dos segurados. Tal como foi feito, em 2023, através do aumento da taxa moderadora no cuidados bucais.
“Estou aberto a outras opções, desde que garantam o mesmo equilíbrio financeiro”disse Geneviève Darrieussecq, Ministra da Saúde, no Domingo da Tribuna de 27 de outubro, dizendo “muito atento ao impacto no poder de compra dos mais modestos”. « Gostaria também de lembrar que o aumento das taxas de utilização não afeta os franceses mais vulneráveis, ou seja, o quarto dos nossos concidadãos que beneficiam do C2S, o seguro de saúde solidário complementar, que cobre consultas médicas. ela esclareceu. Desde o anúncio da medida, o governo também a repetiu: as pessoas com doenças de longa duração, ou seja, cobertas a 100% pela Segurança Social pela sua doença, não verão qualquer alteração nos seus reembolsos.
Um simples conjunto de vasos comunicantes? Nas fileiras dos especialistas do sistema de proteção social enfatiza-se: tal opção não é trivial. Ela reabriu o debate, quase tão antigo quanto o « Segurança Social”, da partilha de papéis entre estes dois atores históricos do nosso sistema de saúde. Os deputados não se enganaram ao pronunciar-se, por unanimidade, contra esta transferência durante os primeiros debates orçamentais na Comissão de Assuntos Sociais da Assembleia Nacional. “É a universalidade do Seguro Saúde que estamos prejudicando”argumentou Philippe Vigier (MoDem, Eure-et-Loir), quinta-feira, 24 de outubro.
A arquitetura híbrida, combinando seguro de saúde obrigatório, no âmbito da Segurança Social, e seguro de saúde complementar, no âmbito do mercado, remonta ao pós-guerra. No entanto, os seus principais saldos evoluíram: a parte das despesas cobertas pela Segurança Social, depois de ter diminuído ligeiramente entre as décadas de 1980 e 2010, aumentou ao longo da última década, atingindo agora 80% do total, principalmente sob o efeito do aumento da número de pessoas com doença prolongada (ALD), integralmente cobertas pelo “Secu”. A parcela financiada pelos seguros de saúde complementares, que reúnem uma miríade de intervenientes (sociedades mútuas, seguros de saúde e instituições de previdência), estabilizou-se em torno de 13%, enquanto o restante suportado pelas famílias está fixado em 7%.
The Rock’s 10 Funniest WWE Moments
An argument can be made for The Rock being the funniest wrestler to ever come out of WWE, whether he’s trying to be or not. His recent return at Bad Blood is an example of how The Final Boss can be unintentionally hilarious. Popping up at the end of the PLE with cryptic sign language and then cutting a wacky promo backstage on Instagram Live is absolute comedic gold.
The Rock has a lot of moments like that, especially in his prime and especially when he actually tries to be funny. He’s naturally funny without trying to be due to his charm, but when he starts cracking jokes at the expense of other superstars, no one is safe. Whether it be his antics during his matches or his promos themselves, The Rock never ceases to make audiences bust a gut whenever possible.
10 Rock Grabs the Camera vs. Austin
Backlash 1999
It’s hard to talk about The Rock and not talk about Stone Cold Steve Austin. They are all too interlocked into each other, gifting each other the best matches of their careers and sharing some of WWE’s best moments. One of their best (maybe even underrated) matches together is their No Holds Barred rematch from WrestleMania XV for the WWE Championship at Backlash.
Naturally, The Great One takes a break from the action to have one of the funnier Austin vs. Rock moments. While attacking Austin, he grabs the camera from an operator and essentially starts commentating his own match. The cherry on top is getting the POV of Austin flipping Rocky off before hitting him with the Stunner moments later.
9 The People’s Strudel
September 4, 2001, episode of SmackDown
The special thing about The Rock’s endless charm is that he could show so many different facets of emotion. Cocky, intense, angry, and of course, flirty. His flirtier side would emerge during interviews with the likes of Lilian Garcia, such as the one where The People’s Champion coins the term People’s Strudel. Not even a future WWE Hall of Famer like Lilian Garcia can resist the neverending charisma of The Rock.
That’s another thing about The Rock, he always found a way to quip a memorable phrase or line in just about every one of his promos, adding another layer to make them worth remembering years after the fact. Nowadays, a line like that probably couldn’t fly, but the People’s Strudel will forever be remembered.
8 Making Coach Dance
January 24, 2002, episode of SmackDown
Some of The Rock’s funniest promos came during backstage interviews. His signature charisma was unleashed while his interviewer tries their best to keep a straight face always made for ace comedy. One great example is whenever he shared the screen with Jonathan Coachman. It’s no wonder why The Coach would end up becoming an actual onscreen character and authority figure as Raw General Manager in the later years. He had no problem letting someone make fun of him and he did it well.
The Rock goading Coach into doing the Charleston Dance before kicking his “monkey ass” offscreen does not get old, not even 22 years after the fact. It’s a testament to the power of good improv in pro wrestling, and how Rock could take anyone, at any time, and make them funny and memorable.
7 Triple H Impression
February 21, 2000, episode of Monday Night Raw
This was the go-home episode of Raw before No Way Out 2000, where Triple H would defend his WWE Championship against Cactus Jack inside of Hell in a Cell. However, Royal Rumble winner The Rock had his eyes set on WrestleMania 2000, where he planned to recapture the WWE Championship, and he made a point to remind the champion of his intentions.
He also made sure to remind Triple H of his promo skills. While people still rank Triple H among one of WWE’s best mic talkers and people like MJF put him on their Mount Rushmore for a reason, The Game has a specific style of promo that can’t go unnoticed. “I AM THE GAME UUUUUUUH” has become the prototype for everyone’s Triple H impression, and it all started with The Rock nailing it.
6 Rock and Austin Sing Margaritaville
November 12, 2001, episode of Raw
Nothing beats The Rock and Stone Cold sharing the ring during a go-home episode before a big match on PPV. Raw aired six days before Survivor Series 2001, where The Rock and Stone Cold were helming two respective teams, Team WWE and Team Alliance, in a Winner Take All match that at the time was considered the biggest wrestling match in company history. The stakes could not be higher, and one final confrontation between Austin and Rock was imminent.
Except, the confrontation wasn’t as intense or serious as audiences expected. Instead, it was the two rivals sharing a laugh and singing Margaritaville. Unexpected would be an understatement, but it most certainly was a pleasant surprise. The Invasion angle may have been one of the most disappointing ever, but it at least gifted us gems such as this one.
5 Rock and The Hurricane
March 3, 2003, episode of Raw
During The Rock’s last run as a full-time WWE Superstar, the last thing anyone expected was him to take the time to start a mini-feud with The Hurricane of all people. By proxy, no one expected The Rock to open his locker and find a surprise Hurricane lurking in there. Most importantly, no one could have guessed that The Rock sharing the screen with The Hurricane would make for comedy gold.
This segment was so funny, that Raw not only had them have another backstage promo together the following week, but in the same night, The Hurricane pinned The Rock in the biggest win of his career. Of course, the win came with help from Stone Cold on the Road to WrestleMania XIX, but weeks before the Grandest Stage of Them All, the comedic timing of an undercard talent was strong enough to warrant a short program with the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.
4 This is Your Life
September 27, 1999, episode of Raw
The infamous promo that fans either loved or hated at the time of airing, but over time has gained a cult following as the highest-rating Raw segment of all time. It has even inspired future This is Your Life segments, with The Rock giving Mick Foley his own This is Your Life on Raw in 2004. The original, though, was simple. Mankind continues trying to bond with his Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection buddy and thus throws a birthday party of sorts reintroducing The Rock to significant people who helped shape his life.
Only two problems: one being that The Rock has reason to hate all of these people, and two being that it’s not even The Rock’s birthday. “The Rock’s birthday is May 2nd, you dumb son of a bitch” is perfect enough of a punchline to make this whole (admittedly long) segment worth sitting through.
3 “But My Name’s Billy!”
July 11, 1999, episode of Heat
Speaking of infamous, this is another promo that has become so in recent years, with some saying it instantly killed Billy Gunn’s main event singles push post-King of the Ring win. Whether that’s true or not is a matter of opinion, but even Gunn has gone on record to say how much he loved Rock’s tirade against him. If Mr. Ass loved it, then maybe The Rock didn’t make an ass out of him after all.
In any case, it’s hard for anyone to not get a chuckle out of what is probably The Rock’s best “It doesn’t matter!” rendition. Perhaps most impressive is that this was on a random episode of Heat. Even back then, Heat was considered a nothing show, but even on a nothing show, The Rock refuses to give anything less than excellent material on the stick.
2 Calling the Crowd Crackheads
March 1, 2024, episode of SmackDown
The biggest perk to seeing The Rock back in the ring for his unpredictable 2024 run was seeing how unhinged he’d become as a character, even for The Rock’s standards. Several IG Live promos and cursing up a storm on live TV would offer some unintentionally funny moments, but none funnier than this episode of SmackDown.
The Arizonians in attendance knew they were in for a whirlwind of a promo when among the first words out of Rock’s mouth was claiming the state was the epicenter of crystal meth and cocaine use. The promo itself is filled with key storytelling gems, like The Bloodline responding to a WrestleMania challenge from Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes and The Rock himself finally acknowledging Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. But all of that gets overshadowed by The Rock telling the Phoenix crowd to “go smoke some crack” to end his promo.
1 The Rock Concert
March 24, 2003 episode of Monday Night Raw
The Rock Concert has become a staple, practically a tradition in WWE and it’s hard to talk about the first one without talking about all of them at length. It’s a concept that’s been imitated many times by many wrestlers, but obviously, there’s only one Rock.
It’s hard to beat the original that started it all, but that doesn’t mean that The Rock didn’t try with a trilogy of hilarious sequels. Even the most recent one shows he’s still got lyrical venom in the tank with lines like, “you’re simply an embarrassment son / just like Ja Morant when he’s waving a gun” directed at Seth Freakin’ Rollins. In all its forms, The Rock Concert doesn’t get old, and showcases him at his funniest in WWE.
