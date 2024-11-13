Jornal The Guardian sai do ‘tóxico’ X – DW – 13/11/2024

Smart Digital Asset Management Market Impact of AI and Automation

The global Smart Digital Asset Management (DAM) market was valued at approximately $4.2 billion in 2022, with projections indicating a robust growth trajectory. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 14.6% from 2023 to 2028, driven by increasing adoption of digital asset management solutions across various industries. This growth reflects the rising need for efficient management and utilization of digital content, which is becoming more critical in a digitally driven economy. As organizations seek to streamline their operations and enhance productivity, the demand for smart DAM systems is anticipated to grow significantly.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation have profoundly impacted the Smart DAM market by revolutionizing asset management processes. AI technologies, including machine learning and natural language processing, are enhancing the capabilities of DAM systems, enabling better asset categorization, automated tagging, and intelligent search functionalities. Automation further contributes by streamlining workflows, reducing manual intervention, and accelerating asset retrieval processes. These advancements are not only improving operational efficiency but also driving the adoption of smart DAM solutions, as businesses increasingly recognize the benefits of integrating AI and automation into their asset management strategies.

What are the Type driving the growth of the Smart Digital Asset Management Market?

Growing demand for below Type around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Smart Digital Asset Management Market:

Cloud Based, On-premise

What are the Applications of Smart Digital Asset Management Market available in the Market?

Based on Application the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Smart Digital Asset Management Market share In 2024.

Brand Management System, Library or Archive, Production Management Systems, Others

Who is the largest Manufacturers of Smart Digital Asset Management Market worldwide?

Adobe, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Dell EMC, IBM, Aprimo, Oracle, Nuxeo, OpenText, MediaValet, Canto, Celum, Bynder, Bright (Asset Bank), Extensis, Qbank, Censhare, Cloudinary, Widen, Wedia, Brandfolder, Percolate (Seismic), IntelligenceBank, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent

Short Description About Smart Digital Asset Management Market:

The global Smart Digital Asset Management Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing steadily, and with the increasing adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

North America, particularly the United States, will continue to play a pivotal role in the market’s development. Any changes in the United States could significantly impact the Smart Digital Asset Management Market growth trends. The market in North America is projected to grow considerably during the forecast period, driven by the high adoption of advanced technology and the presence of major industry players, creating ample growth opportunities.

Europe is also expected to experience significant growth in the global market, with a strong CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Despite intense competition, the clear global recovery trend keeps investors optimistic about the Smart Digital Asset Management Market, with more new investments expected to enter the field in the future.

Which regions are leading the Smart Digital Asset Management Market?

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)



• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)



• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)



• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)



• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Smart Digital Asset Management Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

• What are the global trends in the Smart Digital Asset Management Market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?



• What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Smart Digital Asset Management Market? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Smart Digital Asset Management Market?



• What Are Projections of Global Smart Digital Asset Management Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and Export?



• Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?



• What are the factors contributing to the final price of Smart Digital Asset Management Market? What are the raw materials used for Smart Digital Asset Management Market manufacturing?



• How big is the opportunity for the Smart Digital Asset Management Market? How will the increasing adoption of Smart Digital Asset Management Market for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?



• How much is the global Smart Digital Asset Management Market worth? What was the value of the market In 2020?



• Who are the major players operating in the Smart Digital Asset Management Market? Which companies are the front runners?



• Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?



• What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Smart Digital Asset Management Market Industry?

