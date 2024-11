Live Vote Counts and Map

US Election 2024 November 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST

Wisconsin voters will cast ballots in races for president, US Senate and the state’s eight US House seats. The state is a “Toss Up” in the race for president, according to ratings from the Cook Political Report. Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin is running for reelection against Republican Eric Hovde in a contest also rated a “Toss Up.”

Voters will also decide on a ballot measure that would revise voting requirements.

Wisconsin will start releasing results after polls close at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sign up for email alerts on key election results and what’s moving markets →

Follow live updates from Bloomberg News →

President Vote Share of Leader Dem 50 60 70% Rep Vote share of leader Size of lead Shift from 2020 Wisconsin 10 Electoral Votes CANDIDATE VOTES PCT Kamala Harris Democratic 0 0% Donald Trump Republican 0 0% Randall Terry Constitution 0 0% Others See five more ▼ 0 0% Senate Vote Share of Leader Dem 50 60 70% Rep Vote share of leader Size of lead CANDIDATE VOTES PCT Tammy Baldwin* Democratic 0 0% Eric Hovde Republican 0 0% Phil Anderson Independent 0 0% Others See one more ▼ 0 0% CANDIDATE VOTES PCT Bryan Steil* Republican 0 0% Peter Barca Democratic 0 0% Chester Todd Jr. Green 0 0% CANDIDATE VOTES PCT Mark Pocan* Democratic 0 0% Erik Olsen Republican 0 0% CANDIDATE VOTES PCT Derrick Van Orden* Republican 0 0% Rebecca Cooke Democratic 0 0% CANDIDATE VOTES PCT Gwen Moore* Democratic 0 0% Tim Rogers Republican 0 0% Robert Raymond Independent 0 0% CANDIDATE VOTES PCT Scott Fitzgerald* Republican 0 0% Ben Steinhoff Democratic 0 0% CANDIDATE VOTES PCT Glenn Grothman* Republican 0 0% John Zarbano Democratic 0 0% CANDIDATE VOTES PCT Tom Tiffany* Republican 0 0% Kyle Kilbourn Democratic 0 0% CANDIDATE VOTES PCT Kristin Lyerly Democratic 0 0% Tony Wied Republican 0 0% Key Ballot Measures Wisconsin: Eligibility to Vote Referendum Amend state constitution to say that “only a US citizen age 18 or older who resides in an election district” may vote in national, state and local elections CANDIDATE VOTES PCT Explicitly bar noncitizens, minors from voting Yes 0 0% Keep current constitutional voting language No 0 0%

About This State Wisconsin average

US average Race and Ethnicity 0 25 25 50% 50% Educational Attainment 0 10 10 20% 20% Sources: American Automobile Association, US Census Bureau, Bureau of Economic Analysis Note: Race and ethnicity shares are based on the Citizen Voting Age Population (CVAP) from the Census Bureau ACS 5-year estimates, 2018-2022. Median household incomes are based on inflation-adjusted data from January to December 2023; educational attainment shares are for the population 25 years and over, both based on the 2023 Census ACS 1-year estimates. Regional price parity for housing is calculated by the Bureau of Economic Analysis and represents how much more (above 100) or less (less than 100) expensive housing rent expenditures are in a state compared to the national average in 2022, the latest available year. The three largest occupations per state are based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics release of Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics in 2023, the latest available data.

Latest News on 2024 US Election