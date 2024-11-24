NOSSAS REDES

MPRJ lança cartilha para orientar direitos da população LGBTI+

1 hora atrás

MPRJ lança cartilha para orientar direitos da população LGBTI+

Cristina Índio do Brasil – Repórter da Agência Brasil

A Coordenadoria-Geral de Promoção da Dignidade da Pessoa Humana, do Ministério Público do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), apresentou a cartilha sobre os direitos LGBTI+, desenvolvida especialmente para divulgar informações sobre as diferentes modalidades de identidade de gênero e orientação sexual que existem na sociedade. A intenção é, a partir de uma linguagem clara e acessível, trazer um material que promova o combate ao preconceito, à discriminação e à violência.

“A publicação organiza os avanços legais que trouxeram concretude ao princípio constitucional da igualdade, inserido no artigo 5º da Constituição Federal, para a comunidade LGBTI+. Há referência a atos normativos tanto no âmbito internacional dos direitos humanos, quanto no âmbito nacional e estadual, com especial enfoque na legislação do estado do Rio de Janeiro”, indicou o texto divulgado pelo MPRJ.

A coordenadora de Promoção da Dignidade da Pessoa Humana, a procuradora de Justiça Patrícia Carvão, destacou que os índices de violência praticados contra pessoas da comunidade LGBTI+ são assustadores. “Além da violência oriunda da prática de crimes de transfobia e homofobia, ainda há o bullying e o preconceito que começam logo cedo, ainda na escola. A cartilha foi pensada para trazer contribuição a esses espaços de convivência”, completou.

De acordo com a procuradora, a cartilha também “traz conteúdo informativo importante para melhor compreensão dos conceitos de identidade de gênero e orientação sexual, fundamentais para o acolhimento de pessoas trans, por exemplo. Por fim, apresentamos à sociedade os espaços de acolhimento e escuta existentes no MPRJ para apuração de violações de direitos ocorridas”. A publicação traz ainda sugestões de leituras, filmes, séries e documentários.

Conforme o MPRJ, a cartilha tem sugestões para tornar as escolas ambientes seguros e inclusivos para a comunidade LGBTI+, uma vez que as instituições educacionais são espaços essenciais para a construção de cidadania e conscientização de direitos e deveres. “Além disso, traz um passo a passo para que as vítimas de crimes de homofobia ou transfobia possam denunciar o ocorrido”, acrescentou.

Quem precisar fazer denúncias pode acessar os canais disponíveis para a população como a Ouvidoria do MPRJ, Coordenadoria-Geral de Promoção da Dignidade da Pessoa Humana, Coordenadoria de Direitos Humanos e Minorias e Núcleo de Apoio às Vítimas.



Preview: Torino vs. Monza – prediction, team news, lineups

4 segundos atrás

24 de novembro de 2024

Sports Mole previews Sunday’s Serie A clash between Torino and Monza, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Having entered the international break with a run of three straight defeats, both Torino and Monza will try to stop the rot on Sunday, when they lock horns in Turin.

Toro signed off with yet another loss to city rivals Juventus, while their visitors were beaten by Lazio and are stuck inside Serie A’s drop zone.

Match preview

Paolo Vanoli head coach of Torino on September 24, 2024© Imago

Once again, Torino came up short in the latest Derby della Mole, as their recent 2-0 defeat to Juve made it 19 games without a win in the one-sided Turin derby.

That result capped off a miserable sequence for the Granata, who had started the season with such promise under the new management of Paolo Vanoli: they have now lost six of their last seven league matches, and all of the last three without scoring.

Also turfed out of the Coppa Italia by Empoli, Vanoli’s men are amid a crisis of confidence, and the ex-Venezia coach will hope his squad can return from the break with renewed vigour.

During their downturn, Torino have lost two of their last three Serie A home games – as many as throughout the previous 21 – and a season-ending injury to captain and attacking spearhead Duvan Zapata has surely played its part.

In a congested league table, though, Toro lie just outside the top half of the standings after 12 rounds, a mere four points behind AC Milan.

They will now return to action by meeting a team they are undefeated against in the Italian top flight, having most recently beaten Monza 1-0 in March.

Alessandro Nesta and Daniel Maldini of Monza in August 2024© Imago

The first match in Monza’s brief Serie A history was played at home to Torino in August 2022, and following a 2-1 defeat on that historic day for the Brianzoli, they have failed to win any of three league encounters since.

Alessandro Nesta‘s side also come into this week’s contest having lost each of their last three games without scoring, so any hopes of ending that drought may not be particularly high.

Nesta might not have expected too much from back-to-back matches against two of his former clubs, Milan and Lazio, and successive 1-0 losses predictably followed Monza’s 2-0 defeat to Atalanta BC at the very end of October.

Fortunately for the Biancorossi faithful, their fixture list eases up a little heading towards the festive period, as after travelling to Turin, they will then meet fellow strugglers Como.

A last-16 Coppa Italia clash with Bologna follows the latter, but first Monza will seek just a second league win of Nesta’s reign: they have nine points fewer than at this stage of last season, and the board’s patience may not last much longer.

Torino Serie A form:

Monza Serie A form:

Team News

Che Adams in action for Torino on August 25, 2024© Imago

Not only is midfield star Samuele Ricci set to return from an injury that saw him withdraw from Italy’s squad for the UEFA Nations League’s group-phase finale, but Scotland striker Che Adams should also be passed fit to start.

The latter made an impressive start to life in Turin but has since struggled in the absence of fellow frontman Duvan Zapata; Antonio Sanabria – scorer of a spectacular goal for Paraguay last week – has also been below his best.

Sanabria has previously found the net three times against Monza, though, and only last season’s Capcanonniere Lautaro Martinez has a better record versus the Brianzoli in Serie A.

Perr Schuurs – who has now been out of action for a year with an ACL injury – is still unavailable; Ivan Ilic may not recover from a hamstring problem in time for Sunday’s game.

While Daniel Maldini has grabbed the headlines since continuing a family dynasty by appearing for Italy, Dany Mota is Monza’s top scorer, and the Portuguese forward – who netted his club’s first-ever Serie A goal in August 2022, against Torino – should support Milan Djuric up front.

A recent thigh injury may mean up to two months on the sidelines for Matteo Pessina, who is not only a mainstay in the Biancorossi’s engine room but is also their first-choice penalty taker.

Pessina’s fellow midfielders Stefano Sensi and Roberto Gagliardini also join goalkeeper Alessio Cragno in the treatment room, while ex-Torino defender Danilo D’Ambrosio is a doubt.

Torino possible starting lineup:
Milinkovic-Savic; Walukiewicz, Coco, Masina; Pedersen, Vlasic, Ricci, Linetty, Lazaro; Adams, Sanabria

Monza possible starting lineup:
Turati; Izzo, Mari, Carboni; Pereira, Bianco, Bondo, Kyriakopoulos; Maldini, Mota; Djuric

SM words green background

We say: Torino 1-1 Monza

Monza have actually fared better on the road than at home this season, and they may take a point home from Turin, as their hosts have issues to fix at both ends of the pitch.

Torino’s fast start to the 2024-25 campaign is long forgotten now, and the pressure to produce improved results may count against them when hosting lowly opponents.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Prefeitura do Rio anuncia atrações para Réveillon; Ivete, Anitta e Caetano e Bethânia!

9 minutos atrás

24 de novembro de 2024

A Justiça dos EUA decidiu que a esmeralda deve voltar para o Brasil. A decisão cabe recurso e o prazo final é dia 6 de dezembro. - Foto: AGU

Prefeitura do Rio anuncia atrações para Réveillon; Ivete, Anitta e Caetano e Bethânia!

Quem for passar o Réveillon no Rio de Janeiro pode esperar uma festa pra lá de exuberante e com atrações de peso, foi o que anunciou a Prefeitura da cidade. Vai ter Anitta, Caetano e Bethânia, Ivete, entre outros.

A virada na cidade vai ser marcada por 13 palcos espalhados por várias áreas, com destaque para Copacabana que recebe grandes nomes da música brasileira. A expectativa é de que até 2 milhões de pessoas se reúnam na praia mais famosa.

Como uma das grandes novidades para a festa, a Prefeitura também anunciou um palco gospel, que vai ficar no Leme. Nomes como Midian Lima e Thalles Roberto já estão confirmados.

Palco em Copa

Chamado de Palco Rio, o palco que fica em Copacabana vai ser o maior deles.

Os shows começam às 19h, com um DJ. Às 20h Caetano e Bethânia sobem no palco. Ivete está escalada para começar a apresentação às 22h, enquanto Anitta vai agitar os foliões 00h12.

Depois, fecham a noite Xand Avião, às 2h e a Unidos da Viradouro, 3h30.

A queima de fogos promete ter duração de 12 minutos, sendo uma das maiores da história. Para aqueles que não puderem estar presentes, o evento será transmitido pela TV Globo, Multishow e Globoplay.

Leia mais notícia boa

Palco Gospel

Pela 1ª vez, Copacabana vai contar com um palco dedicado à canção gospel, na Avenida Princesa Isabel.

“A gente quer que todas as pessoas frequentem Copacabana. A gente tem uma música gospel com figuras importantes, de muito destaque. A gente cria mais essa alternativa de gosto, de tipo musical, para que as pessoas possam desfrutar”, disse o prefeito Eduardo Paes.

Para Eduardo, o evento está sendo organizado para todos, independente de qualquer crença.

“Queremos todo mundo em Copacabana, de qualquer religião, de qualquer crença, qualquer fé, qualquer ritmo musical.”

Eventos em toda a cidade

E não para por aí, além de Copa, outras regiões do Rio também vão receber palcos. Ao todo, serão 13.

Veja a localização:

  • 3 palcos em Copacabana;
  • Praia do Flamengo;
  • Praia de Ramos;
  • Penha;
  • Parque Madureira;
  • Parque Oeste;
  • Parque Realengo;
  • Praia de Sepetiba;
  • Barra de Guaratiba;
  • Ilha do Governador;
  • Ilha de Paquetá.

Veja programação completa clicando aqui!

Preocupação com meio ambiente

A festa também se destaca pela preocupação com o meio ambiente e ações sociais.

Os resíduos serão reciclados e haverá pontos para conscientizar a população sobre a proteção ambiental.

A Prefeitura também pensou na acessibilidade. Haverão banheiros adaptados e intérpretes de Libras, garantindo uma festa inclusiva e para todos.

Olha essa line-up incrível para o Réveillon no Rio! – Foto: Prefeitura do Rio

Estão previstas ações para conscientização ambiental. - Foto: Prefeitura do Rio de Janeiro

Estão previstas ações para conscientização ambiental. – Foto: Prefeitura do Rio de Janeiro





Extrema direita em posição forte enquanto a Roménia vota nas eleições presidenciais | Notícias Eleitorais

30 minutos atrás

24 de novembro de 2024

Extrema direita em posição forte enquanto a Roménia vota nas eleições presidenciais | Notícias Eleitorais

O social-democrata Marcel Ciolacu e o ultradireitista George Simion são os que têm maior probabilidade de avançar para um segundo turno em 8 de dezembro.

A primeira volta das eleições presidenciais começou na Roménia, com os eleitores a escolherem um substituto para o Presidente cessante, Klaus Iohannis.

Os romenos vão escolher entre 13 candidatos no domingo, com os dois primeiros a passarem para uma segunda volta de votação no dia 8 de dezembro se nenhum candidato obtiver mais de 50 por cento dos votos na primeira volta.

Essa segunda votação presidencial pode ser entre o actual primeiro-ministro do Partido Social Democrata (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, e o líder de extrema-direita da Aliança para a União dos Romenos (AUR), George Simion.

O primeiro-ministro social-democrata, Marcel Ciolacu, vota nas eleições presidenciais romenas em 24 de novembro de 2024 (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP)

Às 12h00 GMT, o gabinete eleitoral central da Roménia disse que a participação eleitoral era de 27 por cento. Os romenos têm até às 19h GMT para votar.

Ciolacu lidera as pesquisas com 25 por cento em comparação com Simion, que segundo as pesquisas de opinião detém o apoio de 15 a 19 por cento do país.

O analista político romeno Cristian Pirvulescu disse que o partido AUR poderia obter um impulso nas eleições parlamentares marcadas para 1º de dezembro se Simion tiver um bom desempenho na votação presidencial, e outros eleitores de direita poderiam se unir em torno de Simion se ele chegar ao segundo turno.

“A democracia romena está em perigo pela primeira vez desde a queda do comunismo em 1989”, disse Pirvulescu à agência de notícias AFP.

O PSD de Ciolacu moldou a política do país desde 1990, mas estas eleições ocorrem num momento tumultuado no estado membro da União Europeia, em meio ao aumento da inflação e à guerra em curso na vizinha Ucrânia.

Simion conseguiu aproveitar uma crise de acessibilidade no país. Embora a inflação apresente uma tendência descendente desde o recorde de 10% do ano passado, o candidato da extrema-direita aproveitou as frustrações dos eleitores relativamente às questões económicas.

O candidato presidencial e líder do partido de extrema direita Aliança para a Unidade dos Romenos AUR, George Simion, discursa à imprensa do lado de fora de uma seção eleitoral em Bucareste, Romênia, em 24 de novembro de 2024, (Andrei Pungovschi/AFP)
O candidato presidencial e líder da Aliança de extrema direita para a União dos Romenos, George Simion, cumprimenta a imprensa do lado de fora de uma seção eleitoral em Bucareste, Romênia, 24 de novembro de 2024 (Andrei Pungovschi/AFP)

A inflação deverá ser de 5,5% até o final de 2024.

Simion opõe-se ao envio de ajuda militar para a Ucrânia – um país com o qual a Roménia partilha uma fronteira de 650 quilómetros (400 milhas).

Simion, que elogiou repetidamente o presidente eleito dos Estados Unidos Donald Trumpaproveitou uma mensagem de extrema direita que parece estar crescendo em popularidade tanto nos EUA quanto Europa.

Tomando emprestado o manual de Trump, Simion alertou para uma possível fraude eleitoral e também se opôs ao envio de ajuda militar à Ucrânia.

Simion também fez campanha pela unificação com a Moldávia, que renovou a proibição de entrada no país por cinco anos.

“Estamos num ponto em que a Roménia pode facilmente desviar-se ou escorregar para um regime populista porque a insatisfação (dos eleitores) é muito grande entre muitas pessoas de todos os estratos sociais”, disse Cristian Andrei, consultor político, à agência de notícias Associated Press. “E a tentação para qualquer regime, qualquer líder, será seguir um caminho populista.”



