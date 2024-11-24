MUNDO
Nações pobres dizem que a promessa de US$ 300 bilhões acordada na COP29 é muito menos do que precisam | Crise Climática
Os países em desenvolvimento mais atingidos pelas alterações climáticas dizem que foram pressionados a aceitar um acordo “insultuoso” na cimeira COP29 da ONU no Azerbaijão, onde os países ricos se comprometeram a doar 300 mil milhões de dólares por ano até 2035.
Publicado em 24 de novembro de 2024
MUNDO
Primeiro-ministro da Romênia empatou com candidato pró-Rússia em votação crítica – DW – 24/11/2024
O atual primeiro-ministro da Romênia, Marcel Ciolacu, do Partido Social Democrata (PSD), estava empatado com o crítico de extrema direita da OTAN, Calin Georgescu, com 90% dos votos contados, enquanto os dois lutavam pelo primeiro lugar nas eleições presidenciais do país no domingo.
Georgescu entrou com uma margem mínima de 22% dos votos, enquanto Ciolacu teve 21,7%. Como nenhum dos candidatos consegue obter a maioria absoluta, eles terão que se enfrentar no segundo turno em 8 de dezembro.
As votações da considerável diáspora romena, que ainda não foram incluídas na contagem principal, mostraram Elena Lasconi, de centro-direita, liderando com 33,4%, com Georgescu em segundo.
Romenos foi às urnas no primeiro turno de uma eleição presidencial onde os favoritos para o papel em grande parte cerimonial na votação de domingo foram Ciolacu e George Simion, da Aliança nacionalista de extrema direita para a União dos Romenos.
As pesquisas de saída mostraram inicialmente que Ciolacu tinha 25% dos votos, enquanto o ex-jornalista de centro-direita que se tornou prefeito de uma pequena cidade, Lasconi, com 18%.
Georgescu e Simion – os dois candidatos de extrema direita – obtiveram 16% e 15% dos votos.
Treze candidatos estavam competindo, com os dois primeiros avançando para uma votação de segundo turno em 8 de dezembro para determinar quem concorreria. a União Europeia e OTANpaís membro.
O apoio à Ucrânia desempenhou um papel
Os analistas previam que o social-democrata Ciolacu venceria um segundo turno contra Simion, que era seu principal candidato nas pesquisas de opinião antes da votação.
Ciolacu esperava conquistar os eleitores com a sua promessa de garantir a “estabilidade”. O governo de Ciolacu deu o seu apoio à vizinha Ucrânia após a invasão russa, enquanto a Roménia assumiu um papel cada vez mais importante na NATO.
Lasconi, ex-jornalista e líder do partido União Salve a Roménia, ou USR, disse que vê a corrupção como um dos maiores problemas que a Roménia enfrenta e que apoia o aumento dos gastos com defesa e a ajuda contínua à Ucrânia.
Simion, por outro lado, opõe-se à ajuda militar à Ucrânia, é um fervoroso fã de Donald Trump e quer impor um sistema modelado no governo de direita de Giorgia Meloni em Itália. O líder da extrema direita foi criticado por alegações de que se encontrou com espiões russos, uma afirmação que negou.
Os dados não incluem os votos de centenas de milhares de romenos que vivem no estrangeiro, que ainda podem influenciar o resultado.
Ciolacu disse à agência de notícias AP que, como presidente, a sua prioridade seria “convencer os romenos a ficar ou regressar a casa” para ajudar a reconstruir o país.
Quem vencer a segunda volta substituirá o actual presidente, Klaus Iohannis, um liberal que tem apoiado firmemente a Ucrânia. Ele ocupa o cargo desde 2014.
kb,ss/ab (AP, Reuters)
MUNDO
The disappearing island nation recreating itself in the metaverse
Facing erasure due to climate change, the Pacific Island nation of Tuvalu is digitally backing up everything from its houses to its trees as it endeavors to save whatever it can.
Faced with such an existential threat, what do you do? Build sea walls? Try to reclaim some land from the sea? Move away altogether? These are all solutions that have been attempted by other small island nations facing similar problems, and indeed by the Tuvaluans themselves.
But Tuvalu is going one step further in its attempt to preserve its land and statehood. As the physical reality of the nation slips beneath the ocean, the government is building a digital copy of the country, backing up everything from its houses to its beaches to its trees. It hopes this virtual replica will preserve the nation’s beauty and culture – as well as the legal rights of its 11,000 citizens – for generations to come.
The initiative was first announced in 2022 by Tuvalu’s minister for foreign affairs, Simon Kofe, via a video speech played at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as part of the government’s wider Future Now (or Te Ataeao Nei in Tuvaluan) project, which is focusing on both international diplomacy and pragmatic adaptation to climate change.
In the clip, which looks more like a sequel to The Matrix than an official government speech, Kofe at first appears to stand on a beach, complete with white sand and rustling palms. But as the camera zooms out, revealing more of the scenery, the image starts to glitch. Rocks and sand shift unnaturally, and a seabird flies across the black abyss of the background.
“Our land, our ocean, our culture are the most precious assets of our people – and to keep them safe from harm, no matter what happens in the physical world, we’ll move them to the cloud,” says Kofe in the video.
As well as creating a virtual copy of the islands, the Digital Nation project will seek to back up the nation’s cultural heritage. Citizens have been invited to submit their most valued possessions and memories – sentimental items, grandfathers’ stories, and festival dances, for instance – for digitisation, creating an archive “designed to carry the very soul of Tuvalu”, according to an update from Kofe in 2023.
But Kofe has also made it clear there is a strongly practical element to the project. Small island states, faced with the loss of their physical landmass, are grappling in a very real way with the question of how to preserve their sovereignty.
Current international law is ill-suited to countries facing loss of territory or habitability due to climate change: it requires that a sovereign nation-state must have both a clearly defined territory and a permanent population – two characteristics that are no longer a guaranteed feature of Tuvalu’s future.
So as well as securing the nation’s boundaries within the metaverse, the Tuvalu government is seeking to create digital passports, stored on the blockchain, to allow the government to continue to function. These passports include everything from holding elections and referendums, to registering births, deaths and marriages.
Ultimately, Tuvalu hopes that the project could provide a new model of statehood, better adapted to the needs and capacities of a modern, warming and increasingly online world.
Already, Tuvalu has enshrined a new definition of statehood in its own constitution, which is being increasingly recognised by other countries – largely those who are in a similar predicament. Whether many of the countries facing less existential threats will prove similarly sympathetic remains to be seen.
Not everyone is convinced by the proposal, however, with some arguing that it represents the same kind of resource-intensive approach that is causing climate change in the first place. Even within the Tuvaluan government, there has been some scepticism about the Digital Nation project.
At its heart, though, the proposal acknowledges that change is coming to the islands, and that many will inevitably leave as life becomes harder and opportunities fewer.
According to a recent assessment by scientists at Nasa, much of Tuvalu’s land, including its critical infrastructure, will sit below the level of the current high tide by 2050. Across all climate scenarios, the country will experience more than 100 days of flooding each year by the end of this century. Then there are the other impacts to reckon with, including saltwater intrusion, heatwaves and intensified cyclones.
This arguably represents a shift from the “we are not drowning, we are fighting” mantra that has shaped the rhetoric of Pacific Island nations to date.
Already, the prospect of mass relocation from Tuvalu to Australia (some 5,000km/3,000 miles away) has recently become a reality, following a 2023 treaty between the two nations allowing for the migration of 280 Tuvaluans each year. They will be given new visas which allow them to live, work and study in Australia – with paths to citizenship available.
But not everyone agrees that it is time to give up on the islands.
“The concept for the creation of a digital nation of Tuvalu in the metaverse implies that Tuvalu will disappear because of sea level rise and that we should make a digital copy of it,” said former prime minister Enele Sopoaga, now the leader of the opposition, in a 2023 media statement responding to the proposals. “There is no basis of such proposition in international law, and there is absolutely no reason to believe that Tuvalu will disappear even with sea level rise.”
Speaking in September at a UN General Assembly plenary about the existential threats from sea-level rise, Tuvaluan climate activist Grace Malie told delegates that Tuvalu and other ocean states will “not go quietly into the rising sea” but will “continue the fight” for their land, culture and future.
“It’s more than just our homes at stake,” she said of Tuvaluans. “It’s our dignity, our culture, our heritage. It is not something we can pack into suitcases and take with us. We have done the least to cause the crisis, but we are paying the highest price.”
Others, however, point out that the construction of a digital twin for Tuvalu does not mean giving up on efforts to save its islands themselves. They argue that efforts to physically protect the islands can sit alongside those to preserve its memory within the metaverse.
“The Digital Nation programme does not represent an acceptance of the loss of the nation as a physical entity,” says Taukiei Kitara, a Tuvaluan research fellow at Griffith University in Australia and co-author of a recent paper about the Digital Nation initiative. He points out that the project is just one of many in Tuvalu’s fight against climate change and has the advantage of being driven by Tuvaluans themselves.
For instance, the government is also spending millions of dollars on land reclamation through a coastal adaptation project. Over the last two years, strips of flood-free land have been added to the islands of Funafuti and Fogafale, providing space for housing, infrastructure and other essential services. On the outer islands of Nanumaga and Nanumea, new protective barriers are holding back the tides from reaching homes, schools, hospitals, farmland and other cultural assets.
“Planning for multiple scenarios – both best-case and worst-case and in between – is sensible when it comes to risk management, and this is the approach of Tuvalu’s current government, and indeed successive previous Tuvalu governments,” adds Kitara.
Leaving aside the question of whether or not the government should prepare for a future beyond the islands, some have suggested that the Digital Nation plan is simply impractical in a nation that remains comparatively disconnected from the digital world. They argue that it is little more than a PR exercise, designed to grab international attention and persuade richer nations to reduce their emissions – something which is key to the survival of the physical islands themselves.
But the effort that the Tuvaluan government is putting into mapping its islands and boosting connectivity suggests that this project is more than just a means of applying diplomatic pressure.
In the first year after the COP27 announcement, Tuvalu completed a 3D scan of all its 124 islands and islets using light detection and ranging (Lidar) technology, an airborne laser scanning technique. It is now improving its digital connectivity with the construction of an undersea telecommunications cable, which will help provide the bandwidth required to put the plan into action.
In March and April 2024, Place, a global non-profit organisation which supports open access mapping and other geographical data, began mapping the physical features of Funafuti, Tuvalu’s capital, using drones and 360-degree cameras to record both aerial and street-level imagery.
This raw data can be used to create a Google Earth or Street View-style image, but with the super high resolution required for capturing the details of the narrow islands, which are just tens of metres wide in places. When it comes to their finer details, the accuracy of satellite imagery is not fine enough to cut it.
“We drove all of the island, then we switched to mopeds for the bike baths, and then we switched to tiny GoPros for all of the walking paths,” says Frank Pichel, who oversees field operations at Place. “I think we have covered about 80 or 90km (50 or 56 miles), and really covered as much as we could.”
Far from being a PR exercise, he points out that creating a “digital twin” in this way has various real-world applications, including helping the nation adapt to and mitigate climate change in practical ways. By recording the size and angle of rooftops, for instance, it can model the capacity for solar panels in the future. Scans of water storage tanks, meanwhile, can help estimate the availability of drinking water on the island.
It is an approach that is not unique to places like Tuvalu, even if the cultural dimension and the urgency of climate change add an extra dimension to the task, says Pichel.
“If you look at advanced economies, they are looking to go this way, even if they’re not calling it a digital twin. London wants a ‘digital twin’ of subterranean cabling to make sure they’re not hitting wires or old sewer lines. So it is something that has existed in spatial data management for a long time and is perhaps growing a bit under a new label.”
The next step for Tuvalu would be to map the remainder of the islands, then work on filling any remaining gaps, says Pichel.
Due to the remoteness of the islands, which lie in a chain covering some 420 miles (676km), this in itself will be a difficult and time-consuming endeavour. Nonetheless, the Place team hopes to return and capture more data every two years, reflecting the fact that the islands themselves are in constant flux due to the impacts of climate change.
As the seas rise, building a digital replica may help Tuvalu save more than it otherwise would. The islands’ physical future may be uncertain, but its digital journey has only just begun.
For more science, technology, environment and health stories from the BBC, follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram.
MUNDO
Hezbollah dispara ‘340 mísseis’ contra Israel e atinge base naval de Ashdod, Tel Aviv | Israel ataca o Líbano Notícias
Hezbolá afirma ter como alvo a base naval de Ashdod, no sul de Israel “pela primeira vez”, acrescentando que conduziu uma operação contra um “alvo militar” em Tel Aviv usando mísseis avançados e drones de ataque.
Os militares israelenses relataram sirenes de ataque aéreo nas áreas central e norte, incluindo os subúrbios de Tel Aviv. Os militares disseram que interceptaram vários projéteis disparados contra o norte de Israel e acrescentaram que 250 projéteis foram disparados do Líbano.
Mais tarde, a rádio do exército israelita informou que “340 mísseis” tinham sido lançados do Líbano.
Os ataques feriram pelo menos 11 pessoas, incluindo um homem em estado “moderado a grave”, segundo agências médicas.
Elas ocorrem um dia depois de Israel ter matado pelo menos 29 pessoas num ataque no centro de Beirute. Pelo menos outras 66 pessoas ficaram feridas, de acordo com o Ministério da Saúde Pública do Líbano.
O primeiro-ministro interino do Líbano, Najib Mikati, condenou-o como um ataque aos esforços de cessar-fogo liderados pelos EUA, chamando-o de “uma mensagem directa e sangrenta que rejeita todos os esforços e contactos em curso” para acabar com a guerra.
“(Israel está) novamente escrevendo com sangue libanês uma rejeição descarada da solução que está sendo discutida”, dizia um comunicado de seu gabinete.
Entretanto, o principal diplomata da União Europeia apelou a mais pressão sobre Israel e o Hezbollah para chegarem a um acordo, dizendo que um deles estava “pendente de um acordo final do governo israelita”.
“Vemos apenas um caminho possível a seguir: um cessar-fogo imediato e a plena implementação da Resolução 1701 do Conselho de Segurança das Nações Unidas”, disse Borrell após a sua reunião com Mikati e o Presidente do Parlamento Libanês, Nabih Berri, um aliado do Hezbollah que tem mediado com o grupo.
Borrell disse que a UE está pronta para alocar 200 milhões de euros (208 milhões de dólares) para ajudar os militares libaneses, que enviariam forças adicionais para o sul.
O acordo emergente abriria caminho à retirada dos combatentes do Hezbollah e das tropas israelitas do sul do Líbano, abaixo do rio Litani, de acordo com a resolução do Conselho de Segurança da ONU (1701) que pôs fim à guerra de 2006. As tropas libanesas patrulhariam a área, com a presença de forças de manutenção da paz da ONU.
A administração Biden passou meses a tentar mediar um cessar-fogo e o enviado dos EUA Amos Hochstein regressou à região na semana passada.
Os ataques ao Líbano continuam
No sul do Líbano, o exército libanês disse que um ataque israelense a um posto matou um soldado.
“Um soldado foi martirizado e outros 18 ficaram feridos, incluindo alguns com ferimentos graves, como resultado de um ataque israelense contra um centro do exército libanês em al-Amriyeh”, disse o exército em comunicado.
Foi o mais recente de uma série de ataques israelenses que mataram mais de 40 soldados libanesesmesmo quando os militares se mantiveram em grande parte à margem da guerra de Israel contra o Hezbollah.
Não houve comentários imediatos dos militares israelenses, que afirmaram que os ataques anteriores às tropas libanesas foram acidentais e que não são alvo de seu ataque. campanha contra o Hezbollah.
Depois de quase um ano de trocas de tiros transfronteiriças limitadas, nas quais o Hezbollah libanês disse estar a agir em apoio ao Hamas em Gaza, Israel intensificou os ataques aéreos ao Líbano em 23 de Setembro, enviando tropas terrestres para o sul do Líbano uma semana depois. O Hezbollah disse que iria parar os seus ataques se Israel cessasse o fogo em Gaza, que se transformou num terreno baldio após 13 meses de bombardeamentos israelenses ininterruptos.
Os ataques israelenses mataram mais de 3.500 pessoas no Líbano, segundo o ministério. Os combates deslocaram cerca de 1,2 milhões de pessoas, ou um quarto da população do Líbano.
Do lado israelita, cerca de 90 soldados e quase 50 civis foram mortos em bombardeamentos no norte de Israel e em combates após a invasão terrestre de Israel no início de Outubro. Cerca de 60 mil israelitas foram deslocados do norte do país desde 7 de outubro de 2023.
PESQUISE AQUI
MAIS LIDAS
- MUNDO6 dias ago
Prazo final para autorregularização no Perse se aproxima
- BOM EXEMPLO6 dias ago
Ex-aluno da USP e da PUC conquista dois doutorados acadêmicos internacionais nos Estados Unidos da América e na França
- ACRE6 dias ago
Em mais de 10 meses, ACRE paga R$ 5,1 bilhões em impostos e valor já supera 2023
- BOA SORTE6 dias ago
CNS elogia trabalhos do projeto cinematográfico para jovens entre China e Brasil
You must be logged in to post a comment Login