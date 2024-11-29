MUNDO
Navio da Marinha da Nova Zelândia afundou devido a erro de ‘piloto automático’ – inquérito – DW – 29/11/2024
UM Nova Zelândia navio da Marinha atingiu um recife e afundou devido a uma “série de erros humanos”, concluiu um tribunal militar de inquérito na sexta-feira.
O HMNZS Manawanui afundou em outubro enquanto pesquisava um recife na costa de Samoa.
O tribunal concluiu que, no momento do incidente, “o piloto automático não estava desativado quando deveria”.
Tribunal culpa erro humano
O almirante da Marinha Garin Golding disse que a tripulação identificou erroneamente o problema como uma “falha no controle do propulsor”.
“A tripulação não percebeu que Manawanui permanecia no piloto automático e, como consequência, acreditou erroneamente que a sua falha em responder às mudanças de direção era o resultado de uma falha no controle do propulsor”, disse ele.
Ele acrescentou que o navio “começou a acelerar em direção ao recife” em vez de mudar de rumo.
Golding disse que a tripulação não verificou se o navio estava sob controle manual.
“Esta verificação não ocorreu. Permanecer no piloto automático fez com que o navio mantivesse um curso em direção à terra, até encalhar e eventualmente encalhar”, disse ele.
Ele disse que a conclusão do tribunal seria seguida por um processo disciplinar separado.
O que aconteceu com o HMNZS Manawanui?
O HMNZ Manawanui foi enviado para inspecionar o fundo do oceano quando atingiu um recife ao sul da ilha mais populosa de Samoa, Upolu, em outubro.
Todos os 75 tripulantes e passageiros foram resgatados do navio, que pegou fogo e afundou após atingir o recife.
Alguns marinheiros sofreram ferimentos leves.
O navio transportava 950 toneladas de diesel quando afundou. Equipes de resgate estão preparadas para recuperar o combustível, sem relatos de grandes vazamentos.
Mulher acorda do coma sem falar e canta música de Adele inteirinha
Depois de sofrer um grave acidente e ficar um mês em coma, essa mulher acordou e, mesmo sem conseguir falar nada, cantou uma música da Adele inteirinha. Emocionante!
A britânica Georgia Scully teve críticas fraturas depois da batida em agosto de 2022, além de uma hemorragia e lesão cerebral. Os médicos chegaram a alertar a família que, caso ela acordasse, poderia não voltar a andar ou falar.
No entanto, ela desafiou a medicina e fez da música uma ferramenta poderosa. A assistente do hospital pediu à irmã de Georgia que fizesse uma playlist com as músicas favoritas da paciente. Para surpresa de todos, quando a música tocou, a jovem acordou e começou a cantar Someone Like You, de Adele. Que emoção!
O diagnóstico era grave: costelas quebradas, pulmões comprometidos, baço rompido e uma lesão cerebral severa.
Leia mais notícia boa
O coma
Durante semanas, a família aguardava alguma notícia boa, mas nada parecia dar certo.
Sem apresentar melhora, Georgia seguia em coma e os pais, Sharon e Darren Scully, foram preparados para o pior.
As esperanças eram poucas e, se acordasse, teria graves sequelas para o resto da vida.
Playlist especial
Um mês depois a jovem despertou. Mesmo assim, o cenário não era positivo. Georgia continua, na maior parte do dia, a dormir.
Outra condição era a fala. A menina não conseguia se comunicar com ninguém. A ideia que mudou tudo veio de uma assistente social, que sugeriu tocar música para a paciente.
A irmã mais nova, Nicole, topou a ideia e preparou uma playlist especial com as músicas favoritas de Georgia.
O canto como fala
De repente, uma grande emoção tomou conta do ambiente.
“Estávamos sentados ao lado da cama dela, esperando que ela falasse, mas ela simplesmente começou a cantar, cantando Adele para toda a ala. Ela cantou a música palavra por palavra, embora não conseguisse se comunicar conosco”, disse a mãe, muito emocionada.
Naquele momento, ela percebeu que a filha iria se recuperar. “Foi o momento decisivo e o primeiro sinal de que tínhamos um pedaço da nossa Georgia de volta conosco”, completou em entrevista ao Yorkshire Live.
A partir dali, as esperanças retornaram e a jovem seguiu em plena recuperação.
Em casa com família
Depois de um longo processo de reabilitação, a adolescente aprendeu a andar e falar. Ela também precisou superar uma amnésia pós-traumática.
Por algum tempo acreditou que tinha 16 anos e estava no colégio, mesmo tendo 23.
Hoje, dois anos após o acidente, ela já retomou as atividades diárias como pegar ônibus sozinha e voltar à academia.
“Demorou dois anos para chegar até aqui e sei que tenho um longo caminho a percorrer. Mas tenho minha família, amigos e o Day One ao meu lado para enfrentar o que o futuro reserva. Não sei o que teríamos feito sem o Day One Trauma Support em nossas vidas, eles foram nossa tábua de salvação em nosso momento de necessidade”, comemorou.
A jovem passou por uma grande recuperação, mas voltou a andar e falar. – Foto: Day One
Depois de escutar a playlist preparada pela irmã, Georgia cantou a música completa de Adele. – Foto: Luke Brooker
Mulher é liberta após 13 anos de cadeia; não cometeu o crime
Depois de cumprir 13 anos injustamente na cadeia, essa mulher foi libertada após novas evidências apontarem que ela é inocente no caso.
Kimberly Hanzlik, de 59 anos, havia sido acusada de colaborar com o atirador Joseph Meldish, no assassinato de Thomas Brown, no Bronx, Estados Unidos. Segundo testemunhas, foi ela quem avisou ao homem onde o alvo estava.
Na época, Kimberly foi condenada a 20 anos de prisão. Todavia, uma nova investigação indicou que a mulher não estava no local do crime. Com isso, o Ministério Público reabriu o caso, resultando na anulação da sentença. Emocionada, a ex-presidiária, agora livre, disse que sonha em recomeçar a vida.
Condenada injustamente
Em 1999, quando Thomas Brown foi morto em um bar no Bronx, a vida de Kimberly mudou para sempre.
Na época, a mulher era vulnerável e foi acusada de indicar a localização da vítima, em um bar.
A principal testemunha contra ela foi o motorista de fuga. Segundo ele, Kimberly estava envolvida na trama.
Além disso, um depoimento da esposa de Thomas também a incriminou.
Leia mais notícia boa
Prisão e novo caso
Com as provas, um juiz sentenciou a mulher a 20 anos de prisão em uma cadeia estadual.
Lá, Kimberly permaneceu até novembro deste quando, quando o Ministério Público do Bronx lançou dúvidas se ela realmente estava no bar quando o assassinato ocorreu.
O motorista de fuga, peça-chave em toda a história, admitiu que não estava no local. Assim, ele não poderia ter visto mulher por lá.
O depoimento da esposa de Thomas também foi colocado em xeque. Isso porque ela só mencionou Kimberly como suspeita sete anos após a morte do marido.
Além disso, o detetive do caso na época foi acusado de coagir, em outros casos, testemunhas.
Era o cenário perfeito para a anulação da condenação.
Emoção e alívio
O advogado da ex-condenada, Irving Cohen, pediu ao juiz administrativo para rejeitar a acusação, arquivar o caso e libertá-la da prisão. Deu certo!
Para o profissional, desde o início ele tinha certeza que sua cliente era inocente. “Foi um dia incrível. A gente sabia que ela era inocente imediatamente”, contou sobre os novos documentos encontrados.
Após ser libertada, Kimberly deu um longo abraço em Irving e não quis falar com a imprensa. Seu único pedido foi para recomeçar a vida.
Depois da sentença anulada, Kimberly veio as lágrimas. – Foto: David Greene
Penalities for having magic mushrooms in Nevada could be reduced under proposed bill | Nevada | News
When Jonathan Dalton first heard about psychedelic therapy, it sounded like a “bunch of hippie drugs” for “hippie veterans.”
As a Navy SEAL with a 23-year career, Dalton began to suffer from depression and anxiety and was looking for reprieve. Through the VA, he was prescribed SSRIs, drugs used to treat depression and anxiety, but they didn’t work.
Dalton started researching psychedelic-assisted therapy after it was recommended by another veteran. He learned it had helped many veterans like him, but he was skeptical that it would help. Still, he decided to try, so Dalton went to Mexico where psychedelics are legal and had a life-changing experience.
“The results, quite frankly, were absolutely profound,” he said. “I never found peace the way that I found there.”
After his treatment, he came back to the United States and continued his integrative therapy sessions, where he was able to process things differently.
“I was amazed that this was essentially a cure,” he said.
Now, the Reno resident hopes to help others with mental health conditions by starting a path toward legalizing access to psychedelic therapy in Nevada.
Dalton, president and legislative policy adviser of Nevada Coalition for Psychedelic Medicines, alongside Executive Director Kate Cotter and other advocates, are pushing for increased access in the next legislative session starting in February.
With the help of two Democratic legislators, they plan to introduce two bills: one that would reduce penalties for possession of psilocybin, or magic mushrooms, and a second one that would authorize a pilot program of psychedelic-assisted therapy, eventually leading the state down the path to legalization, according to Annette Magnus, a lobbyist pushing the bills on behalf of the coalition.
“For both bills, it’s still very much in the brainstorming phase,” she said.
In 2023 during the last legislative session, the coalition passed Senate Bill 242 with the help of legislators Sen. Rochelle Nguyen and Assemblyman Max Carter. While it was originally intended to decriminalize the adult possession of four ounces or less of magic mushrooms, it instead created a working group that was tasked with researching the therapeutic use of certain psychedelics and come up with a report to be presented ahead of the next session.
The group, made up of neurologists, legislators, neuroscientists, law enforcement and advocates including Dalton and Cotter, examined various entheogens to determine which ones may be beneficial for therapeutic use in improving mental health.
It reviewed federal, state and local laws and regulations on the issue, examined what other states and cities have done and reviewed the ongoing research into the therapeutic use of the medicines, Dalton said.
During the group’s meetings, it heard from experts as well as veterans who experienced the benefits of psychedelic therapy.
Dalton hopes the report, which will be released in December, will spark a conversation in Nevada and help provide legislators information ahead of the legislative session.
The bills
Legislation is still being developed and will have more details after the working group’s report is published. The Nevada Coalition for Psychedelic Medicines does not seek to make psilocybin legal in the same way marijuana is in Nevada; there won’t be a shroom store next to a cannabis dispensary, Dalton said.
“We want to make sure that this is supervised,” Magnus said. “We want to make sure this is done in a medical setting, and we want to make sure that there’s guardrails in place, because these are very powerful medicines.”
Back in the day, people were told their brains would be scrambled if they were on drugs, “so what we’re really trying to do is change the narrative,” Magnus said.
This is something that is medicinal and people need to take seriously, she said.
“We’re talking about mental health and we’re talking about addiction here, we’re talking about potentially saving lives with this medicine,” she said.
Legislators’ efforts
Sen. Nguyen and Carter are planning to carry the bills, according to Magnus.
Carter, who previously shared his firsthand experience of undergoing ketamine therapy — the only legal psychedelic in Nevada — after his wife died, has been studying what other pilot programs across the country have looked like. The closest one he found is in Utah, conducted by Intermountain Healthcare.
“If a program is palatable and functioning in conservative Utah, we should make something similar work here,” he said.
Carter thinks psychedelic therapy helps treat depression while also helping people find the will to live again.
“Unlike anti-depressants that leave somebody numb, just kind of existing, it helps people rediscover purpose and rediscover the joy in life again,” Carter said.
How it works
Over 30 years of research has shown psychedelics work across a number of conditions, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, OCD, addiction, eating disorders and cluster headaches, Cotter said.
The psilocybin’s molecular structure is nearly identical to serotonin, so it can modulate certain serotonin receptors to have the net effect of increasing neuroplasticity and allowing the brain to repattern, she said.
When a psychedelic is introduced, it relaxes those neural grooves, and you’re able to re-pattern, Cotter said.
With psychedelic assisted therapy, the patient is in a controlled environment with two therapists, and the event lasts six to eight hours, Dalton said.
After the psychedelic treatment takes place, the patient is still in the neuroplastic state, so when the patient goes back to talk therapy, they can ingrain the lessons and changes deeply, Cotter said.
People with a major depressive disorder or treatment resistant depression who undergo psychedelic assisted therapy will have either one or two doses of psilocybin and will experience lasting effects from six months to a year, Cotter said. Like any medication, it isn’t for everyone, Cotter said. But it is much safer than alcohol, and unlike common antidepressants that need to be taken daily, it has lasting effects.
“When used in a responsible setting, it is incredible, because they take immediate effect,” Cotter said.
Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.
Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify how psychedelics increase neuroplasticity.
