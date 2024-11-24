NBA First Scorer Props – November 23

Some people like to sweat out a bet for 48 hard minutes – others like immediate satisfaction. Count us as being in the latter, which is why we like to get down with NBA first scorer props. And we’ve decided to pass that knowledge on to you with our first scorer bets for November 23. Go here for NBA Championship odds.

Of course, there are plenty out there taking blind guesses at this stuff. It’s easy to pick the most popular player or look at what happened in the last game. However, we spent the time pouring through the analytics to make sure that we give you the best odds to stay in the green on these first scorer props for November 23.

Come check out what we have cooked up for this slate of games.

CHECK OUT THE SPORTS GAMBLING PODCAST’S DAILY BEST BETS

Ranking Sportsbook and Casino App Rating Welcome Offer Promo Code Terms & Conditions SGPN’s Top Book Caesars 4.9 Take a swing with your first bet—if it misses, we’ve got your back! Get $1,000 in bonus bets to keep the thrill alive No Code Needed Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt.Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY,KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans),ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine),NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia):If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visitmdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXTSTEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800- BETSOFF.©2024, Caesars Entertainment Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER MA:CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visitgamblinghelplinema.org NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) 2 BetMGM 4.8 Get up to $1500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets No Code Needed Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. 3 FanDuel 4.5 Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins + 3 Free Months of NBA League Pass Expires on 2024-12-18T06:59:00.000Z No Code Needed Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states. Void where prohibited. New Customer only. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 7/28/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). 4 DraftKings 4.4 Win Big! Bet $5, Win $150 if Your Bet Hits! Expires on 2025-01-06T06:59:00.000Z No Code Needed GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS).1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets if your bet wins. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: dkng.co/bball. Ends 1/5/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DraftKings. 5 DraftKings 4.4 New Customers: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets Instantly Expires on 2024-12-04T04:59:00.000Z No Code Needed GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537 (AZ/CO/DC/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NH/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT). 21+ (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 9/19/24 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/ftball. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. 6 Underdog Fantasy 4.9 Double Your First Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 No Code Needed Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

NBA First Scorer Props – November 23

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls

Tipoff – 8:00 pm EST

United Center – Chicago, IL

Broadcast – NBA TV

On the year Nikola Vucevic has taken 16 jumpballs to start the game. He’s one exactly one of those tips for the Bulls. That means that Chicago is starting with the ball in 6.3% of the games that they play. With the team that wins the tip scoring first just under 66% of the time this year – that would already be enough to get in on Memphis. However, to add to matters, they’ve been good on the early game action. Jaren Jackson has won six of the seven tips he’s taken and the Grizzlies are a top ten team in the league in terms of scoring first.

The pattern for how the Bulls allow their first score is well established. Alperen Sengun, Jaren Duran, Brook Lopez, Clint Capela – four straight games have seen the other team’s big man get on the board first. Jaren Jackson was one of the most prolific first bucket scorers in the league last year. In his seven games this year, he already has two first scores. Plus, he took the last shot in the last game that the Grizzlies played. With all of that in play, we’ll of course take him to put up the first one tonight.

First Scorer Bet for November 23: Jaren Jackson (+400)

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Tipoff – 10:30 pm EST

crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

Broadcast – NBA TV

The tip numbers aren’t super clear in this one. Nikola Jokic is getting 50.0% of the tips on this year and Anthony Davis is getting a touch more at 57.1%. However, the conversion rates of these two teams are wildly different. The Nuggets have scored first in 64.3% of the games, which puts them in the top five in the NBA. On the other hand, the Lakers are scoring first just 40.0% of the time – good enough for 25th in the NBA. As a result, we’re going to trust that the Nuggets will make a better use of their first possession.

When scanning the lines for one I like for Denver, I was shocked to see Jamal Murray so far down the list. I expected him to be one of the odds on favorites. He took the first shot for the Nuggets in four of their last five games. Not only that, he took the second shot in the only game where he didn’t take the first shot. He should get the rock first in this one and I like him at better than nine-to-one to make that bucket.

First Scorer Bet for November 23: Jamal Murray (+950)

If you’d like even more info to help make your first scorer bets for November 23, check out the NBA Gambling Podcast. They’re dropping episodes five days a week to make you the smartest guy/gal at the bar.