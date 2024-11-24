MUNDO
NBA First Scorer Props – November 23
Some people like to sweat out a bet for 48 hard minutes – others like immediate satisfaction. Count us as being in the latter, which is why we like to get down with NBA first scorer props. And we’ve decided to pass that knowledge on to you with our first scorer bets for November 23. Go here for NBA Championship odds.
Of course, there are plenty out there taking blind guesses at this stuff. It’s easy to pick the most popular player or look at what happened in the last game. However, we spent the time pouring through the analytics to make sure that we give you the best odds to stay in the green on these first scorer props for November 23.
Come check out what we have cooked up for this slate of games.
NBA First Scorer Props – November 23
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls
Tipoff – 8:00 pm EST
United Center – Chicago, IL
Broadcast – NBA TV
On the year Nikola Vucevic has taken 16 jumpballs to start the game. He’s one exactly one of those tips for the Bulls. That means that Chicago is starting with the ball in 6.3% of the games that they play. With the team that wins the tip scoring first just under 66% of the time this year – that would already be enough to get in on Memphis. However, to add to matters, they’ve been good on the early game action. Jaren Jackson has won six of the seven tips he’s taken and the Grizzlies are a top ten team in the league in terms of scoring first.
The pattern for how the Bulls allow their first score is well established. Alperen Sengun, Jaren Duran, Brook Lopez, Clint Capela – four straight games have seen the other team’s big man get on the board first. Jaren Jackson was one of the most prolific first bucket scorers in the league last year. In his seven games this year, he already has two first scores. Plus, he took the last shot in the last game that the Grizzlies played. With all of that in play, we’ll of course take him to put up the first one tonight.
First Scorer Bet for November 23: Jaren Jackson (+400)
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Tipoff – 10:30 pm EST
crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA
Broadcast – NBA TV
The tip numbers aren’t super clear in this one. Nikola Jokic is getting 50.0% of the tips on this year and Anthony Davis is getting a touch more at 57.1%. However, the conversion rates of these two teams are wildly different. The Nuggets have scored first in 64.3% of the games, which puts them in the top five in the NBA. On the other hand, the Lakers are scoring first just 40.0% of the time – good enough for 25th in the NBA. As a result, we’re going to trust that the Nuggets will make a better use of their first possession.
When scanning the lines for one I like for Denver, I was shocked to see Jamal Murray so far down the list. I expected him to be one of the odds on favorites. He took the first shot for the Nuggets in four of their last five games. Not only that, he took the second shot in the only game where he didn’t take the first shot. He should get the rock first in this one and I like him at better than nine-to-one to make that bucket.
First Scorer Bet for November 23: Jamal Murray (+950)
If you’d like even more info to help make your first scorer bets for November 23, check out the NBA Gambling Podcast. They’re dropping episodes five days a week to make you the smartest guy/gal at the bar.
Isuzu UTE A-League Round 5 Match Preview
The Wellington Phoenix have regrouped after the international break and are ready to take on top-of-the-table Melbourne Victory.
The Phoenix play in Sydney on Sunday afternoon against last year’s grand finalists as part of Unite Round, and are raring to go against a top team after a week off.
“The boys had a bit of a refresh, gave them a bit of time off, and I think they deserved it,” head coach Giancarlo Italiano told media before training on Friday.
“But then we knuckled down on a couple of playing style moments and philosophies. It was a good time to take a break, reset, and then start again.
“I think the Victory are deservedly at the top of the table, they’ve been very good in all their games.
“They run the midfield well, they’ve got some good defenders, and again their players up top are very effective.”
While the break provided a rest for those not on international duty, it also presents a logistical challenge for the players away with their national teams.
“To be brutally honest, I think it’s hindered our preparation this season. Having a full squad being available for training, I think I had maybe two weeks out of the whole preseason.
“On the flipside, when you’re successful, or you have a good season like last year, these things are going to happen when you have the majority of players eligible for the national team.
“You can look at it two ways. It breaks momentum but it’s a good opportunity to recharge and give players some breaks, get them more aligned to where you want them to be.
“The last couple of weeks we’ve been heavier with training, so it’s also a good chance to recover as well.
“I can’t complain about it, I’m actually stoked for the players who make the squads.
“For me a big thing that we believe in here is that all players need to get to where they want, and the national team is part of that process.”
Two injuries have also arisen, with Tim Payne ruled out and Sam Sutton likely to join him.
“Payney will be out for this game, he had a bit of an issue with one of his glutes. It hasn’t healed quick enough for him to be available for this game.
“He was fairly close to being available, it was more precautionary. He probably needs another week off feet in order to get to full fitness.
“Again, I’d like to think if this was a semifinal or a grand final we could have probably played him. He wanted to play, but it’s thinking about the long term.
“Sutts picked up a knock yesterday at training, and we’re just assessing that at the moment.
“I think he’s highly unlikely unless we have a miracle afternoon.”
However, Italiano has full confidence in his replacements to step up to the challenge.
“Whoever starts merits the start, there’s no doubt in my mind they should be playing.
“Injuries are a common part of every season, so again it’s more whether the player’s ready to embrace that and take that opportunity.
“It happens to be against one of the best teams in the league. Whoever plays there will do a great job.”
The Nix produced a statement result last time out, beating two-time defending champions Central Coast Mariners 3-0 in Gosford, and will be looking to follow up strongly.
“It was a solid performance. We’re very early in the season and need to put back to back performances together.
“If we can put two or three good performances together that’s a great sign. It’s a good sign of consistency and also good for team morale.”
Hideki Ishige was the star of that game with a stunning goal and two assists, but Italiano believes there is still more to come from the Japanese winger.
“I think he’s been showing that promise all pre-season.
“My gut tells me that he still hasn’t hit his straps, the same as Kazuki Nagasawa.
“They’re still getting acclimatised to the league and the physical demands, completely different to the leagues they came from.
“If you watch Hideki and Kazu at training, they do some things that not a lot of players can do.”
The fifth round Isuzu UTE A-League match between the Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory is scheduled to kick-off at Allianz Stadium in Sydney at 3.30pm (1.30pm AEDT) Sunday and will be broadcast free on Sky Open and LIVE on Sky Sport 3 in New Zealand, and on Paramount+ in Australia.
Most recent meeting: 18 May 2024 – Wellington Phoenix 1 Melbourne Victory 2
All-time A-League head to head: Phoenix 12W, Victory 25W & 14D
Wellington Phoenix squad (two to be omitted): 1. Josh OLUWAYEMI (gk), 3. Corban PIPER, 4. Scott WOOTTON (c), 7. Kosta BARBAROUSES, 8. Paulo RETRE, 9. Hideki ISHIGE, 10. David BALL, 11. Stefan COLAKOVSKI, 12. Mo AL-TAAY, 14. Alex RUFER (c), 15. Isaac HUGHES, 19. Sam SUTTON, 21. Marco ROJAS, 24. Oskar VAN HATTUM, 25. Kazuki NAGASAWA, 27. Matt SHERIDAN, 30. Alby KELLY-HEALD (gk), 36. Xuan LOKE, 39. Jayden SMITH, 41. Nathan WALKER
Unavailable: 6. Tim PAYNE (injured), 18. Lukas KELLY-HEALD (injured)
Melbourne Victory squad (two to be omitted): 2. Jason GERIA, 3. Adama TRAORE, 5. Brendan HAMILL, 6. Ryan TEAGUE, 7. Daniel ARZANI, 8. Zinedine MACHACH, 9. Nikolaos VERGOS, 10. Bruno FORNAROLI, 11. Clerismario SANTOS RODRIGUES, 14. Jordi VALADON, 16. Joshua INSERRA, 18. Fabian MONGE, 19. Jing REEC, 21. Roderick MIRANDA, 22. Joshua RAWLINS, 25. Jack DUNCAN, 26. Luka KOLIC, 27. Reno PISCOPO, 28. Kasey BOS, 30. Daniel GRASKOSKI.
Unavailable: 17. Nishan VELUPILLAY (injured)
Fans in hysterics over interviewer’s bizarre exchange over Wicked’s ‘Defying Gravity’ with Cynthia Erivo
Fans are freaking out over an interviewer’s conversation with Cynthia Erivo about the hit song from Wicked, “Defying Gravity.”
Erivo and her co-star Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in Wicked, recently sat down with Out.com reporter Tracy E. Gilchrist while promoting the movie musical adaptation, which hits theaters on November 22.
At one point in the conversation, Gilchrist brought up the beloved tune “Defying Gravity” and how it means so much to fans.
“I’ve seen, this week, people are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that. And feeling power in that,” she said during part of the interview, which was reposted to X/Twitter.
Erivo, who plays Elphaba in Wicked, was surprised by the remark, as she put her hand on her chest and responded: “I didn’t know that was happening.”
After Gilchrist reiterated that she’s “seen” fans discuss the song, Erivo added: “That’s really powerful. That’s what I wanted.”
The Harriet star then looked at Grande, who nodded and wrapped her hand around her friend’s finger.
“I didn’t know that was happening,” Erivo said once again about the apparent praise surrounding “Defying Gravity.”
Gilchrist responded: “I’ve seen it on a couple posts. I don’t know how widespread. But I am in queer media, so.”
“That’s really cool,” Erivo added.
The clip has quickly gone viral online, as many people expressed their confusion about the conversation and Gilchrist’s remark about the song.
“I’ve watched this like 30 times, and I still can’t parse a single thing going on here,” one user wrote on X/Twitter.
“This is something I’d usually watch and chalk up me not understanding the phrase ‘holding space’ to not being queer but it brings me solace to know no one else understands it either,” another person said.
“I can’t tell what my favorite part of this video is: the solemnity in announcing people have been ‘holding space’ for the lyrics of a 20-year-old song, Cynthia acting like she personally wrote it, Ariana holding onto Cynthia’s index finger, or the reveal of ‘a couple of posts,’” a third tweeted.
Many people also questioned if Grande and Erivo were confused by the journalist’s remarks, claiming the actors were trying not to laugh during the interview.
“You’re laughing? People are taking the lyrics of defying gravity and really holding space with that and you’re laughing?” one quipped.
“I’m sorry you guys are so out of touch, I am watching two women try not to make each other laugh at the ridiculous question being asked,” another added.
Erivo previously made headlines during the Wicked press tour. Last month, she didn’t hesitate to hit back at a fan who re-edited the Wicked poster by essentially removing her face, so that the brim of her hat was covering most of her face apart from her lips.
“The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer… because, without words, we communicate with our eyes,” Erivo wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our poster is a homage, not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful.”
When asked later about her reaction to the poster during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old explained that she is “really protective” of her role.
“I’m passionate about it and I know the fans are passionate about it and I think for me it was just like a human moment of wanting to protect little Elphaba, and it was like a human moment,” she said.
The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey has already given Wicked a three-star review, in which she applauded both Erivo’s and Grande’s performances.
“Stories about outsiders are always potent, and this one is expressed with real purity by Erivo, whose phenomenal vocal talents are supported by a palpable sincerity and self-assuredness,” Loughrey wrote. “Grande, also bearing phenomenal vocal talents, has a knack for comedy that seems to wind all the way back to her days on Nickelodeon sitcoms, and it’s here deployed with lethal, pink powder precision.”
A New “Wicked” Interview Clip Is Going Viral Because Of Cynthia Erivo’s Baffling Response To A Journalist Saying That People Are “Holding Space” For “Defying Gravity”
In recent weeks, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have earned a bit of a reputation for just how emotional their Wicked press tour has been.
And while people have now come to expect these moving displays when watching the stars’ interviews, some were still taken aback by the latest one to drop online.
“I’ve seen it, yeah,” Tracy replies, with Cynthia appearing to be at a loss for words as she chokes up and exclaims: “That’s really powerful, that’s what I wanted.”
She then turns to Ariana, who is sitting next to her, and Ariana looks incredibly serious as she solemnly reaches out and holds onto Cynthia’s finger.
One viral quote-tweet reads: “I’m completely mesmerized by this clip.. it’s almost like they are speaking a language I don’t understand. I can’t catch the sense of it for a single moment. I’m not understanding the words or the feelings or the energy at all. It’s amazing.”
