no Donbass, o exército russo avança lentamente

UFC Edmonton will be a milestone event for the promotion. The event in Canada will be the first to implement the change in 2 long-disputed rules, making the fight card one to keep an eye on. While the main event is nothing short of a promising matchup, the rest of the card is equally appealing to fans, especially with the fight between Derrick Lewis and Jhonata Diniz.

As the date for UFC Fight Night 246 inches closer, a part of the fighting community should also be wondering about the money the contenders would receive from their fights at Rogers Place. Today, let’s take a dive and find out how much Lewis, Diniz, and the others would take home from Canada.

How much is Derrick Lewis getting paid at UFC Edmonton?

Starting his career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2014, Lewis now receives a base salary of $300,000. This is the amount ‘The Black Beast’ usually receives just for showing up for his fights. Back at UFC 291, when he fought Marcos Rogerio de Lima, he received the same amount as his base pay. But his biggest payday came from the fight against Ciryl Gane, at UFC 265. He earned about $732 thousand from that fight. Impressive, right?

On top of the base salary, the #11 heavyweight contender tends to take about $15,000 from his sponsors. And in case ‘The Black Beast’ manages to defeat Diniz, the MMA promotion would let him have a hefty $100,000 win bonus. He might also receive the Performance of the Night, and/or the Fight of the Night bonus, and significantly thicken his purse. All in all, Lewis can be expected to earn an amount between $315 thousand to a little over half a million dollars at UFC Edmonton.

Before his fight against Rogerio de Lima, Lewis re-signed his contract with the UFC. It was indeed a lucrative deal for the 39-year-old heavyweight. And Francis Ngannou surprisingly, played a major role in him getting a lucrative contract. Talking to MMA Fighting, Lewis said, “Francis played the role of helping me get this contract that I got right now Because, you know, the negotiations, I said, ‘Man, look what they’re doing over there, I could be over there getting that. It’s so weird. I would like to stay here.’”

But what about ‘The Black Beast’s opponent? How much can Diniz expect to earn at UFC Fight Night 246?

How much is Jhonata Diniz getting paid at UFC Edmonton?

Jhonata Diniz has been impressing the world of mixed martial arts with his undefeated 8-fight winning spree. However, he is pretty new to the UFC. It is only his 3rd UFC bout this weekend in Edmonton against ‘The Black Beast’. While the details of his contract with the UFC aren’t out to the public, his base salary is expected to be around $8,600. And that is the amount he can be expected to receive at UFC Edmonton as well.

Despite being a fighter with just 2 wins in his UFC career, Diniz received a fight against one of the top 15 prospects in the heavyweight realm. This is indeed a commendable feat for the Brazilian mixed martial artist. And if he emerges victorious over Lewis, he would definitely step closer to a fight for the title.

On top of that, the 33-year-old fighter has the chance to thicken his wallet with a win bonus and a possible Performance of the Night bonus. Along with his brand endorsement money, Diniz can be expected to take home a sum of $30,000 to $150,000. Now, let’s talk about the rest of the fighters, trying to make a name for themselves on the main card for UFC Edmonton.

What is the estimated salary of the other fighters in the main card?

The main event for UFC Fight Night 246 would feature Brandon Moreno, going up against Amir Albazi. In his previous fight, against Brandon Royval, Moreno earned a base paycheck of $200 thousand. He is expected to earn a similar amount at Edmonton. And as far as Albazi is concerned, his estimated base salary is about $100 thousand.

The co-main event of UFC Edmonton will witness Rose Namajunas competing against Erin Blanchfield. ‘Cold Blooded’ can expect to earn $130 thousand just to show up for the fight. Meanwhile, the former 2-time strawweight champion will probably bag $300,000 as her base pay.

These numbers are the minimum amount that the UFC Edmonton contenders can expect to receive. After all, they also have a 50% chance of getting their purses heavier by a $100 thousand win bonus. The fighters can also avail the Performance of the Night bonuses, and Fight of the Night bonuses with their fights. Well, that certainly depends on Dana White. On top of that, several brands would also sponsor the fighters, heightening their income by a few thousand dollars more. And the cherry on top would be the UFC compliance pay.

What are your thoughts on the fighters' salary at UFC Edmonton? Do you have any predictions for the fights? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.