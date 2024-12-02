MUNDO
Oposição grita após vitória eleitoral do CCM – DW – 12/02/2024
Os resultados oficiais mostram que Tanzânia O partido no poder, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), conquistou mais de 98% dos assentos nas eleições locais da semana passada.
O CCM dominou a política do país da África Oriental durante décadas, e a votação foi amplamente vista como um teste para as instituições democráticas da Tanzânia antes das eleições presidenciais de Outubro de 2025. Foi também a primeira vez que a popularidade da Presidente Samia Suluhu Hassan foi testada nas urnas. .
O resultado parece ser um sucesso retumbante para o líder de 64 anos, que assumiu o cargo em 2021 após a morte do Presidente João Magufuli
Godwin Gonde Amani, professor do Centro de Relações Exteriores Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim em Dar Es Salaam, observou que a vitória esmagadora do CCM significa o domínio de 60 anos do partido na política da Tanzânia.
“O partido no poder tem vantagens nas zonas rurais, onde outros partidos não conseguem fazer campanha ou têm muito pouco apoio, e investiram muito”, disse Amani à DW.
Oposição critica forma como as eleições foram conduzidas
No período que antecedeu a votação, o partido da oposição, Chadema, protestou contra o que considerou serem desqualificações injustas de alguns dos seus candidatos. Ele também disse que três de seus membros foram mortos em incidentes ligados às eleições locais e acusou as autoridades de fraude eleitoral.
Grupos de direitos humanos e governos ocidentais citaram a repressão, compolíticos da oposição enfrentam detenções frequentessequestros e assassinatos. Na segunda-feira, o líder jovem da oposição da Tanzânia, Abdul Nondo, foi encontrado abandonado numa praia em Dar es Salaam, um dia depois de ter sido alegadamente raptado na cidade. Ele ficou gravemente ferido e foi levado ao hospital. A Igreja Católica na Tanzânia condenou a violência, dizendo que o país atravessava “um período difícil, cheio de dor e sofrimento”.
“Isto é um mal, mas infelizmente não vemos que seja fortemente condenado”, disse o Arcebispo Jude Thaddaeus Ruwa’ichi.
Em 2019, a oposição boicotou as urnas, citando violência e intimidaçãoabrindo caminho para uma varredura limpa dos assentos do CCM.
Contudo, os esforços do Presidente John Magufuli para enfraquecer a capacidade dos partidos da oposição de participarem na política tiveram um custo. Ele estava frequentemente em desacordo com parceiros ocidentais, einvestimento internacional na Tanzâniaestagnado.
Quando Suluhu Hassan se tornou presidente após a morte de Magufuli, os observadores políticos saudaram-na por se afastar das restrições opressivas de Magufuli à oposição e aos meios de comunicação na Tanzânia.
“O Presidente Magufuli teve alguns reveses nas eleições e na democracia em geral”, disse Amani. “Quando Samia Suluhu chegou ao poder, apelou à resiliência e à reconciliação e tentou mostrar que a oposição tem as mesmas oportunidades de participar na política.”
Vista através dessa lente, “ela se saiu muito melhor em termos de democracia do que Magufuli”.
Oposição enfrenta desafios estruturais nas eleições
Segundo Amani, alguns responsáveis tentaram utilizar mecanismos ultrapassados para controlar o partido da oposição.
Conrad John Masabo, professor de ciências políticas na Universidade de Dodoma, disse que é importante distinguir entre a retórica da Presidente Samia Suluhu e as suas ações como representante do CCM e os quadros institucionais que orientam as eleições e a democracia na Tanzânia.
“Devíamos olhar para todo o sistema, que em grande medida é, por definição, a favor do partido no poder existente, e isso não mudou desde que voltámos ao multipartidarismo em 1992”, disse ele à DW.
Ele disse que embora Samia Suluhu inicialmente tenha sinalizado vontade de fazer mudanças, ela não poderia “fazer mudanças importantes nas leis ou regulamentos que poderiam ter redefinido o espaço político na Tanzânia”.
Masabo, outros observadores e a oposição notaram que, para que ocorram mudanças significativas, a constituição da Tanzânia, que permaneceu praticamente inalterada desde que foi ratificada em 1977, quando o país era um estado de partido único, precisa de ser reformada.
“O que estamos a ver é uma lacuna entre a retórica, que tem sido importante para atrair investidores para o país, e a acção em termos de mudanças estruturais reais no sistema político da Tanzânia”, disse o analista de investigação Fergus Kell, da Chatham House, com sede em Londres. , disse à DW.
Presidente Suluhu pretende mudar a marca da Tanzânia
Em Setembro, uma declaração conjunta do chefe da missão da União Europeia, juntamente com as embaixadas britânica, canadiana, norueguesa e suíça, levantou preocupações sobre “relatórios recentes ou actos de violência, desaparecimentos e mortes de activistas políticos e de direitos humanos” em Tanzânia.
Em resposta, a Presidente Samia Suluhu Hassan repreendeu as nações ocidentais, incluindo os Estados Unidos, por criticarem a forma como a Tanzânia lida com os assuntos internos.
Mas é um acto de equilíbrio para a primeira mulher presidente da Tanzânia. Em termos de política externa, ela está a tentar “renomear” a Tanzânia, de acordo com Godwin Gonde Amani:
“Uma das principais áreas da sua campanha é tentar mostrar aos tanzanianos e ao mundo que a Tanzânia está aberta a boas parcerias e relações comerciais.”
Suluhu representou recentemente a Tanzânia na Cimeira do G20 no Rio de Janeiro.
Para Amani, os esforços de Suluhu para abrir o país surgem depois de a comunidade internacional ter marginalizado a Tanzânia devido à forma como o seu antecessor Magufuli lidou com a pandemia da COVID-19 e às alegações de violações dos direitos humanos.
Editado por: Chrispin Mwakideu
Este artigo foi atualizado para refletir que Abdul Nondo ainda está vivo e não morto, conforme relatado anteriormente.
MUNDO
Aborto na Alemanha: pressão pré-eleitoral pela liberalização
Uma iniciativa interpartidária de esquerda na Alemanha foi lançada para descriminalizar o aborto nas primeiras fases da gravidez. As pesquisas mostram apoio público, mas os legisladores conservadores se opõem.
Leia Mais: Dw
MUNDO
Heat (9-9) at Celtics (16-4) Game #21 12/2/24
The Celtics and Heat face off for the first time since the Celtics beat the Heat in Round 1 of the playoffs last season. This is the first of 4 games this season. They will meet again in Boston on April 2 and they will meet twice in Miami on February 10 and March 14. The Celtics swept the series 3-1 last season. The Celtics are 83-53 overall all time against the Heat and they are 43-23 all time in games played in Boston.
The Celtics are 2nd in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 behind the Cleveland Cavaliers after losing the game on Sunday night. They are 7-2 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games. They are 14-3 against Eastern Conference opponents and after winning 7 straight games, they lost their last game. The Heat are 6th in the East and 4-5 on the road. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games and 7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. After winning 2 games in a row, they lost their last game.
While the Celtics have basically the same team as last season, the Heat have changed somewhat. They lost free agents Caleb Martin (Philadelphia), Cole Swider (Pacers), Alondes Williams (unsigned), Patty Mills (Utah), and Delon Wright (Bucks). They added Kel’el Ware with the 15th pick in the draft and Pelle Larson with the 44th pick in the draft. They also added Alec Burks in free agency.
The Celtics are playing on the second night of back to back games, having played at Cleveland on Sunday. The Celtics are 3-0 so far on the second of back to back games. This is the first game of a 5 game home stand against with games against Detroit, Milwaukee, Memphis and Chicago at home following this one. They then visit Chicago in a home and home set and then travel to Orlando before another 4 game home stand where they host Philadelphia, Indiana twice, and Toronto.
The Heat are also playing on the second night of back to back games. The Heat are 2-0 on the second night of back to back games. They played at Toronto on Sunday and traveled to Boston for their second straight road game. They will return home after this one for a 4 game home stand against the Lakers, Suns, Cavaliers and Thunder, with the knock out round occurring between Clevland and OKC.
Jaylen Brown (illness) and Derrick White (foot) missed Sunday’s game against the Cavaliers and both are listed as questionable for this game. Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday played on Sunday, but Tatum is questionable and Jrue is out for this one. Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are both out for this game for rest since both played on Sunday. Again, I have no idea who will actually be out and who will start so I am just guessing at the starters.
For the Heat, Josh Richardson missed Sunday’s game and is questionable for this game with an illness. Nikola Jovic also missed Sunday’s game due to a left ankle sprain and is questionable for this game. Kel’el Ware missed Sunday’s game due to right foot tendinitis and is questionable for this game. All will be a game time decision. Jimmy Butler Butler suffered an apparent right knee injury in the 4th quarter of Sunday’s game and is out for this game. I’m guessing that Jaime Jaquez, Jr will start in his place.
Probable Celtics Starters
PG: Derrick White
SG: Sam Hauser
SF: Jaylen Brown
PF: Jayson Tatum
C: Neemias Queta
Celtics Reserves
Payton Pritchard
Luke Kornet
Jaden Springer
Xavier Tillman, Sr
Jordan Walsh
Baylor Scheierman
2 Way Players
JD Davison
Drew Peterson
Anton Watson
Injuries/Out
Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) out
Al Horford (toe) out
Jrue Holiday (knee) out
Derrick White (foot) questionable
Jaylen Brown (illness) questionable
Head Coach
Joe Mazzulla
Probable Heat Starters
PG: Tyler Herro
SG: Duncan Robinson
SF: Jaime Jaquez, Jr
PF: Haywood Highsmith
C: Bam Adebayo
Heat Reserves
Thomas Bryant
Alec Burks
Pelle Larsson
Kevin Love
Terry Rozier III
Ke;’el Ware
Two Way Players
Josh Christopher
Keshad Johnson
Dru Smith
Injuries/Out
Nikola Jovic (ankle) questionable
Josh Richardson (illness) questionable
Kel’el Ware (foot) questionable
Jimmy Butler (knee) out
Head Coach
Erik Spoelstra
Key Matchups
Derrick White
Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images
Tyler Herro
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Derrick White vs Tyler Herro
Herro is the Heat’s leading scorer this season. He is averaging 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He is shooting 46.5% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc. The Celtics need to keep him off of the 3 point line and defend him both on the perimeter and in the paint. At this time I’m not sure if White will play or not.
Jaylen Brown
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Jaime Jaquez, Jr
Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images
Jaylen Brown vs Jaime Jaquez, Jr
Originally I had Jimmy Butler here but he has been ruled out so I am putting Jaime Jaquez, Jr in his place. I’m not sure who will actually start here but I guess it doesn’t really matter. Jaylen Brown missed Sunday’s game and may or may not play in this game. Whoever plays just needs to give maximum effort in order for the Celtics to have a chance in this game.
Honorable Mention
Neemias Queta vs Bam Adebayo
Adebayo is averaging 15.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He is shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. He is a threat to score in the paint and grab rebounds and so the Celtics need to box him out and defend him well in the paint but he will also shoot threes if he is open so the Celtics also have to defend him on the perimeter. I’m not sure who will start here but picked Queta at random.
Keys to the Game
Defense – Defense will always be the biggest key to winning every single game. So far this season, the Celtics defense hasn’t been as good as it was last year. The Celtics are 8th with a defensive rating of 111.0 while the Heat are 9th with a defensive rating of 111.2. The Celtics defense was definitely lacking against the Cavs in their loss on Sunday. The Celtics allowed the Cavs to shoot 48.7% from the field and 47.2% from beyond the arc. They definitely have to play better defense against the Heat if they want to get a win. The Celtics need to defend the perimeter especially since the Heat attempt 39.5 threes a game and shoot threes just slightly better than the Celtics at 37.9%. The Celtics need to work harder on defense and make that their priority.
Rebound – Along with defense, rebounding is always a key to winning. As Pat Riley once said “No rebounds, no rings.” The Celtics average 43.3 rebounds per game (18th) while the Heat average 42.9 rebounds per game (22nd). It takes effort and hustle to get rebounds and the Celtics need to give more effort and hustle than the Heat to grab rebounds if they want to win this game.
Next Man Up – With 3 players questionable for this game and another 3 ruled out, the Celtics will need every player to step up their game and contribute on both ends of the court. They need the starters to come out strong and get off to a good start once again. The reserves need to come in and keep up the energy and hit their shots and most importantly, every player must play lock down defense and also crash the boards.
Move the Ball – The Celtics are tough to beat when they keep the ball moving and find the open man but when one player over dribbles and lapses into hero ball, they falter. At the end of the Cavs game, in two consecutive crucial possessions, Jayson Tatum dribbled the entire shot clock without one pass and missed contested layups on both possessions. He needs to continue to do what makes the Celtics successful and keep the ball moving. Everyone knew that he wasn’t going to pass the ball and so instead of an open shot, he dribbled into a crowd of Cavaliers. Keep the ball moving and don’t lapse into hero ball, whether in the first quarter or the 4th quarter. Hero ball rarely works.
Play Hard for 48 Minutes – The difference in the Celtics wins and losses in this year has been the amount of effort they give on both ends of the court. The Celtics must be more aggressive in going for loose balls, rebounds, in going to the basket and on defense. They have to commit to giving full effort from the opening tip until the final buzzer. Hopefully they have learned from their losses and won’t slack off on effort for even a minute in this game. They need to take charge of the game from the opening tip until the final buzzer. The Celtics must be the tougher team both physically and mentally.
X-Factors
Home Game and Fatigue – The Celtics can’t assume that they will win because they are at home because they have already lost 2 games at home this season when they lost just 4 home games all last season. Both teams had to travel overnight and both teams are playing in back to back games. The Heat will be playing in front of a hostile crowd and in an unfamiliar arena while the Celtics will have the crowd behind them to give them motivation. Fatigue may come into play down the stretch, especially for the short handed Celtics.
Officiating -Officiating is always an x-factor in every game. Every crew officiates differently. Some call it tight, others let them play. The Celtics need to adjust to how the refs are calling the game and not allow bad calls or no calls to take away their focus from playing the game. The more aggressive team will usually get the benefit of the calls and so the Celtics need to be the more aggressive team.
And make sure to check out CelticsBlog’s Playback stream for a live conversation about the game. To participate, just create a free account, connect your LP sub if you have it, and join our community.
MUNDO
Rede de Comunicação Pública vive maior expansão da história
EBC
A Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC) assinou termo de parceria com os Institutos Federais Sul-Rio-grandense (IFSUL), Catarinense (IFC), do Espírito Santo (IFES), de Sergipe (IFS), do Paraná (IFPR), do Maranhão (IFMA) e a Prefeitura de Pindamonhangaba (SP), que passarão a integrar a Rede Nacional de Comunicação Pública (RNCP).
“Não existe comunicação pública no Brasil sem a Rede Nacional de Comunicação Pública“, afirmou o diretor-presidente da EBC, Jean Lima. “A EBC está presente diretamente em três praças e precisa da parceria da rede para chegar a toda a população brasileira”.
Brasília, 02/12/2024 O presidente da EBC, Jean Lima, acompanhado de toda a diretoria da empresa, faz a abertura do II Encontro da Rede Nacional de Comunicação Pública – Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom/ Agên
A diretoria da Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), representantes da Secretaria de Comunicação Social da Presidência da República (Secom), do Ministério das Comunicações e de emissoras públicas participam do segundo encontro da RNCP em 2024 nesta segunda-feira (2), em Brasília.
“Esta é a maior expansão da rede pública na história”, apontou o assessor da Secretaria de Comunicação da Presidência da República, Octávio Pieranti.
De acordo com o assessor, a ampliação da rede é uma pauta estratégica para a Secom. “A EBC vem contribuindo fortemente para essa estratégia nos últimos anos”, avalia.
Pieranti fez um balanço mostrando que a Rede Nacional de Comunicação Pública vive seu momento de maior expansão da história. Segundo ele, até 2010 foram 35 outorgas de rádio ou televisão para emissoras públicas locais. De 2010 a 2024, foram outras 31 outorgas, representando um avanço no ritmo. Somente neste ano, 128 canais já foram consignados.
O próximo passo para a implantação dos canais é uma ata para contratação de equipamentos de transmissão junto à Central de Compras do Ministério da Gestão e da Inovação em Serviços Públicos.
Balanço da EBC
O diretor-presidente da EBC, Jean Lima, apresentou um balanço da empresa neste ano. “Em 2024, a EBC foi mais longe graças também à parceria com as emissoras da rede”, afirmou. A EBC alcança 188 cidades por meio das 162 rádios da rede e 2.548 municípios por 126 geradores de TV que compõem a RNCP.
O novo Sem Censura, o Repórter Brasil Noite e a transmissão do Campeonato Brasileiro de Futebol Série B tiveram, cada um, mais de 5 milhões de espectadores, só considerando as principais praças (Distrito Federal, Rio de Janeiro e São Paulo).
A diretora-geral da EBC, Maíra Bittencourt, lembra que após mais de dois anos sem encontros, a RNCP voltou a se reunir em Brasília no começo deste ano e destacou a cobertura conjunta do São João, Círio de Nazaré e Série B de futebol como frutos dessa parceria, além de 8 mil horas de transmissões e reportagens.
PESQUISE AQUI
MAIS LIDAS
- MUNDO5 dias ago
Patrocínio da Rheinmetall atormenta torcedores do Borussia Dortmund – DW – 27/11/2024
- SOB INVESTIGAÇÃO7 dias ago
Tarauacá: MPAC e Vigilância Sanitária apreendem, em restaurante, mais de meia tonelada de carne destinada a presos
- CRISE7 dias ago
Moradores de Rio Branco devem ficar com abastecimento de água reduzido por mais de um mês
- MUNDO6 dias ago
11 curiosidades sobre o beijo – DW – 26/11/2024
You must be logged in to post a comment Login