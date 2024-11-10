NOSSAS REDES

MUNDO

Outer Banks JJ Actor Rudy Pankow Explains His Character’s Fate in the Season 4 Finale

PUBLICADO

1 hora atrás

em

Outer Banks JJ Actor Rudy Pankow Explains His Character's Fate in the Season 4 Finale

This article contains major character or plot details.

If there’s one thing fans of Outer Banks know about JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow), it’s that he’ll always put himself on the line for his friends. No questions asked. “From the get-go, JJ always showed that he would do anything,” Pankow told Netflix. “He would put his friends before himself.”

And in the finale of Outer Banks Season 4, JJ dies the way he lived, willing to take any chance he can to keep his Pogue family intact. When he goes up against his biological father, Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane), to save the girl he loves, Kiara  (Madison Bailey), it proves fatal. But that’s just who JJ is. 

“For JJ, he has to judge every moment in his life, if it’s worth it [to take the risk], and I think it’s constantly, yeah, it is for him,” said Pankow. “Even throughout the pain and the suffering and the struggles for JJ, it’s worth it for him to go to that length. He lives his life to the utmost fullest, and I don’t think he regrets any part of it.”

The Cast of Outer Banks Says Thank You to the Fans

Even back in Pankow’s first audition, the character breakdown for JJ literally said that he was “loyal to a fault.” “When I first found out JJ was gonna risk it all and not make it, I understood it,” said Pankow. “And the risks got bigger and bigger, and the stakes got higher and higher.” He considers it a “huge honor to portray a character so beautiful and selfless.”

Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke had always planned that JJ would eventually die in the series. “It was a really hard decision because he’s such a great piece of the ensemble,” said Josh Pate. “It sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season. We’re planning a story of redemption, and a season that embodies the friendship that JJ had come to represent. JJ’s death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do. And Rudy’s a great friend of ours.”

Once they talked about it with Pankow, Jonas Pate says that Rudy embraced the “powerful way to end” the character’s journey. The co-creator remembers a great line that Chip Esten (who plays Ward Cameron) shared: “You got to end well. Your character’s got to end well.” 

Rudy Pankow as JJ in ‘Outer Banks."’

If you look back on the series so far, our dear Captain Maybank could easily be considered the Pogue-iest Pogue of them all. “At JJ’s core, he’s kind of the heart of Outer Banks, in my opinion,” said co-star Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah. Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope, would go as far as to say that he’s “Pogue incarnate.” 

To Daviss, the crux of the show is the underdog Pogues trying to break the shackles of their social status for a chance at a better life — hence their constant need to chase the G game (gold) whenever the opportunity arises. “You want to work and do anything to get to that other side, to bring your family and friends with you,” he said. “That’s what JJ tries to do — it’s just that sometimes that takes you to dangerous places.”

JJ’s never not been in dangerous places, really. Growing up, he was raised by his abusive (and adoptive) father Luke (Gary Weeks) on the Cut side of Kildare Island and became best friends with John B (Chase Stokes) in third grade. From that friendship, he learned how to be “loyal to a fault” (as well as surfing and dirt-bike racing), and that loyalty remained his driving force, right to the very end. “He was the hype man, the ride or die,” said Pankow.

Rudy Pankow as JJ in ‘Outer Banks’.

That devotion was evident in Pankow’s approach to his character’s death scene too. Burke admires how detail-oriented he was, “immediately starting to plan how he was going to play it.” 

But that doesn’t mean filming that final moment in Episode 10 wasn’t hard. “The sound guys were crying,” said Jonas Pate. “That was a tough scene.”

Bailey remembers it as a really heavy day. “This character is a huge loss and everybody’s going to feel it,” she said. Pankow has a hard time putting filming that scene into words, other than, “I knew everyone was on board to bring their all, and I felt that from everyone. Bailey and I brought it, and I know that we crushed it. It was emotional, but I think deep down, everyone was on the same page… ‘Let’s make an impact.’ And I think we did that.”

Rudy Pankow as JJ in ‘Outer Banks’.

In that fateful scene, Groff doesn’t actually have to kill JJ — who he’s already put through the wringer by abandoning him his whole life, murdering his mother, and leaving him for dead in the middle of the ocean. In the finale, JJ has already handed him the Blue Crown treasure in exchange for Kiara, and Groff just stabs him out of spite. “It just makes it so much more surprising,” Burke tells Tudum. “Every time I see that, I flinch. I’ve seen it a hundred times, and you’re like, ‘Oh my God. Why’d you do it?!’ The intent is to make us hate Groff. I think we’ve achieved that.” 

The goal is more than realized. Groff is, by far, the worst dad out of all the bad Outer Banks dads. “Yeah, I think he takes the crown,” says Pankow, adding, “It’s not a funny pun, though.” 

But at least JJ hasn’t inherited his father’s blinding greed and recognizes what’s really important. “I already have everything,” he tells Groff before handing over the crown. “I have everything I’ve ever wanted, things that you’ll never have.” Josh Pate tells Tudum that that moment “gets me, every time. And I’ve seen it a lot.” 

Rudy Pankow as JJ in ‘Outer Banks’.

For the OBX creators, that realization is what the show’s all about at its core. “It’s about these treasure hunters, but we tried to write a scene where, ultimately, he wants to give up the treasure because he doesn’t care about it in comparison to the things that do matter to him,” said Jonas Pate. JJ found a real family, built a home with Poguelandia 2.0, fell in love, and — despite all the evidence telling him not to — tried to give both his Pogue and Kook fathers the benefit of the doubt.

Jonas Pate sees the show’s P4L (Pogues for Life) ethos as being about friendship, and, in turn, sacrificing for those friendships. “At some point, this had to happen in order to justify P4L,” he said. “There’s definitely a sense of mortality that runs through the show. John B talks about it all the time.” Burke adds that the theme of sacrifice permeates the Pogues, in that “they’re willing to give up anything for each other, and this is the ultimate example of that.”

For Pankow, JJ’s death is a reminder that life is precious. “His death really does set up the future of OBX with the question, what is worth it? And when someone that close to you is gone, how do you navigate that?”

Rudy Pankow as JJ in ‘Outer Banks’.

Carlacia Grant, who plays fellow skilled klepto Cleo, says JJ epitomizes choosing friendship. “That’s something his character has always represented,” she said. 

Stokes thinks back to how working on the show began with him and Pankow sharing an apartment together in South Carolina, where they shoot the series. “I’m forever grateful for the experience that I’ve had with Rudy and bringing to life a friendship that an entire generation has been able to look at and say, ‘I need somebody like that. I need somebody who’s going to hold me at my low moments and somebody who’s going to champion me at my highs. And when I’m acting like an asshole, I’m also going to get called out for that,’ ” Stokes said. “And it goes both ways. They do it to each other.” 

Bailey said she knows “this is going to rock my character’s world.” And JJ’s presence in the Pogues’ life, she said, is a symbol of “never giving up and not letting your circumstances affect how you love.”

Rudy Pankow as JJ in ‘Outer Banks’.

With his work on the series wrapped, Pankow wants to share his gratitude for his time on Outer Banks. “I want to leave the cast and crew with the biggest thank-you. It’s been such a pleasure to come to work,” he said. “This is by far the biggest thing I’ve ever done in [my] experience, and to have this as my start is a start of a lifetime. I’m going to miss it. Thank you for so many fun memories I’ll have the rest of my life.”

And to you, the die-hard Pogues: “To all the fans that show so much support and love for JJ, I just want to say thank you,” he said. “It really did make an impact on me, playing him. It’s been an honor to bring him to life for you guys, and it’s been a joy to play him. And P4L!” 

When fans watch the finale, Pankow hopes they are inspired to make every second count, just like JJ always does. “The spirit of JJ is: Take the risk.”

Rudy Pankow as JJ in ‘Outer Banks’.

Watch Outer Banks now, only on Netflix.

Leia Mais

TÓPICOS RELACIONADOS:
Advertisement
Comentários

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Comente aqui

MUNDO

Qatar suspends role as mediator between Israel and Hamas

PUBLICADO

2 minutos atrás

em

9 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Qatar suspends role as mediator between Israel and Hamas

Getty Images The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken exits a plane and walks down stairs as he arrives in Doha on a recent visit to QatarGetty Images

US secretary of state Antony Blinken pictured on a recent visit to Qatar

Qatar has suspended its work as a mediator in ceasefire and hostage release talks between Israel and Hamas, officials say.

The country said it would resume its work when Hamas and Israel “show their willingness” to negotiate.

It comes after senior US officials reportedly said Washington would no longer accept the presence of Hamas representatives in Qatar, accusing the Palestinian group of rejecting fresh proposals for an end to the war in Gaza.

Qatar said initial reports it had withdrawn from mediation talks and said that Hamas’s political office in Doha “no longer serves its purpose” were “inaccurate”.

“Qatar notified the parties 10 days ago during the last attempts to reach an agreement, that it would stall its efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel if an agreement was not reached in that round,” a statement from the Qatari foreign ministry said.

“Qatar will resume those efforts… when the parties show their willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war.”

Hamas has had a base in the Qatari capital since 2012, reportedly at the request of the Obama administration.

Several news agencies reported on Saturday that Qatar had agreed with the US to tell Hamas to close its political office in Doha due to “a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith”.

But the foreign ministry said the reports were “inaccurate”. The claims have also been denied by Hamas officials.

The small but influential Gulf state is a key US ally in the region. It hosts a major American air base and has handled many delicate political negotiations, including with Iran, the Taliban and Russia.

Alongside the US and Egypt, the Qataris have also played a major role in rounds of so-far unsuccessful talks to broker a ceasefire in the year-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

But there is growing evidence of a shift in the relationship.

After the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Hamas held a two-hour mourning tent in Doha in a small hall, a stark contrast to the recent three-day mourning held for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which was conducted with official state oversight and security.

The latest round of talks in mid-October failed to produce a deal, with Hamas rejecting a short-term ceasefire proposal. The group has always called for a complete end to the war and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The Qatari foreign ministry statement said: “Media reports regarding the Hamas office in Doha is inaccurate.”

“The main goal of the office in Qatar is to be a channel of communication… [which] has contributed to achieving a ceasefire in previous stages.”

Israel has also been accused of rejecting deals. Days after being fired earlier this week, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of rejecting a peace deal against the advice of his security chiefs.

The call for Hamas to be expelled from Qatar appears to be an attempt by the outgoing Biden administration to force some sort of peace deal before the end of his term in January.

Were Hamas to be forced to leave Doha, it is unclear where they would base their political office. Key ally Iran would be an option, although the assassination of former leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July suggests they may be at risk from Israel if based there. It would also not give them anything close to the same diplomatic channels to the West.

Reuters Khaled Meshaal sits in a chair in Doha beside a large picture of JerusalemReuters

Hamas has had a political base in Doha since 2012, reportedly at the request of the Obama administration

A more likely option would be Turkey. As a Nato member but also a Sunni majority state, it would give the group a base from which to operate in relative safety. Last April President Erdogan hosted then Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and his delegation in Istanbul, where they talked about “what needs to be done to ensure adequate and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and a fair and lasting peace process in the region”.

The move would also most likely be welcomed by Ankara, which has often sought to position itself as a broker between east and west.

Key Hamas figures such as Osama Hamdan, Taher al-Nunu, and others frequently featured on news outlets have been staying in Istanbul for over a month.

Their extended presence in Turkey marks a departure from past visits, which were typically limited to brief stays.

It is thought the personal safety of Hamas leadership is now a major concern for the group, which saw two leaders killed in less than four months. As well as Haniyeh’s death in July, in October Israel killed Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the 7 October Hamas attack on southern Israel.

According to the European Council of Foreign Relations, “Hamas has adopted a temporary model of collective leadership to mitigate the effect of future Israeli assassinations”.

H A Hellyer, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), told the BBC that nowhere “will give them protection from Israeli assassination attempts in the same way that being in Doha, where America has its largest military base in the region, did”.

The latest move comes as US officials appear increasingly frustrated with the approach the Israeli government has taken to ending the war. In October, the US Secretaries of State and Defense said if Israel did not allow more humanitarian aid into the territory by 12 November, they would face unspecified policy “implications”.

Last weekend a number of UN officials warned the situation in northern Gaza was “apocalyptic”. On Saturday the independent Famine Review Committee said there was a “strong likelihood that famine is imminent in areas”.

The relationship between President Joe Biden and Netanyahu has deteriorated over the course of the war in Gaza, with increasing pressure from Washington to improve the humanitarian situation for the Palestinians and find some sort of negotiated settlement.

But, according to Dr Hellyer, US attempts at negotiation have been fatally flawed.

“By setting red lines and allowing Netanyahu to cross them without consequence, the Biden administration effectively encouraged further impunity. I don’t think any of this will change in the next 10 weeks,” he said.

Any overtures have been repeatedly rejected by Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition, who will now also feel emboldened by the prospect of an incoming Donald Trump presidency.

While exactly what approach Trump will take to the region remains uncertain, he is thought to be more likely to allow Israel to act on its terms.

He has previously said Israel should “finish what they started” in Gaza. During his last term in the White House, he took a number of steps deemed highly favourable to Israel, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.

It has also been reported, however, that Trump has told Netanyahu that he wants to see an end to the fighting by the time he takes office.

Either way, it seems likely that the current US administration will have less influence over the government in Jerusalem.

They may therefore believe the best way to force some sort of deal is to apply pressure on Hamas. Whether it pays off may depend on whether Qatar, so long a reliable ally, decides to go along with it.

Leia Mais

Continue lendo

MUNDO

Trump vence em Arizona e leva todos os estados-pêndulo – 09/11/2024 – Mundo

PUBLICADO

5 minutos atrás

em

9 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Trump vence em Arizona e leva todos os estados-pêndulo - 09/11/2024 - Mundo

Guilherme Botacini

O presidente eleito dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, venceu a disputa no estado de Arizona contra a vice-presidente Kamala Harris, conquistando assim todos os sete estados-pêndulo da eleição presidencial americana.

A projeção da Associated Press dá a vitória ao republicano por 52,6 pontos percentuais, neste sábado (9).

Trump, declarado eleito horas após o pleito do dia 5 de novembro após vencer outros estados-chave para a disputa, consolida assim uma vitória dos sonhos para sua campanha.

O empresário superou a adversária democrata em todos os sete estados-pêndulo (Pensilvânia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Geórgia, Carolina do Norte, Nevada e agora, Arizona), em alguns por menos 1 ponto percentual de diferença, caso do Wisconsin –cenário previsto pela maioria das pesquisas imediatamente anteriores ao pleito, que projetavam um empate técnico em todos os sete estados, considerando as margens de erro.

No Arizona, um estado na fronteira com o México muito impactado pela questão migratória, a campanha republicana teve terreno fértil. Trump reiterou ataques a imigrantes e propostas de deportação em massa e fechamento da fronteira que ressoa com sua base radical, mas também com eleitores mais moderados que veem o assunto com preocupação.

Nos últimos meses, a atenção dos estrategistas de campanha estava voltada para os estados-pêndulo devido ao peculiar sistema de votação americano. No país, vence quem tiver a maioria dos membros do Colégio Eleitoral —538 delegados distribuídos entre os 50 estados americanos proporcionalmente à população de cada local.

O candidato vencedor em um determinado estado ganha todos os delegados dali. Na prática, porém, o placar não começa no zero a zero, já que muitas regiões são tradicionalmente democratas ou republicanas e, por isso, praticamente ignoradas por estrategistas.

Em Nova York e na Califórnia, por exemplo, candidatos democratas vencem desde 1988 e 1992, respectivamente. Já no Texas, presidenciáveis do Partido Republicano são a preferência desde 1980. Esse cenário faz com que, para fins de análise, a corrida de 2024 tenha começado com 226 delegados garantidos para Kamala e 219, para Trump.

Com esse placar, cada um correu atrás de conquistar os 93 delegados restantes.

Trump conquistou sua vitória após levar alguns deles: bastaria ultrapassar a marca de 270 delegados no Colégio Eleitoral. Com vitórias rápidas na Carolina do Norte, na Geórgia e na Pensilvânia, a vitória do republicana já ficou encaminhada.

Outro destaque que coroa a campanha republicana é a amplitude da vitória, ainda mais sólida do que em 2016, quando Trump derrotou Hillary Clinton. Desta vez, ele conquistou inclusive o voto popular, algo que não havia conseguido na primeira vez que chegou à Casa Branca.





Leia Mais: Folha

Continue lendo

MUNDO

Pentágono recorrerá de decisão que valida acordo judicial do suposto mentor do 11 de setembro | 11 de setembro de 2001

PUBLICADO

21 minutos atrás

em

9 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Pentágono recorrerá de decisão que valida acordo judicial do suposto mentor do 11 de setembro | 11 de setembro de 2001

Associated Press

O Pentágono irá recorrer da decisão de um juiz militar de que acordos de confissão foram celebrados para evitar a pena de morte para Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, o alegado mentor do 11 de setembro de 2001 ataques terroristas nos EUA, e dois de seus co-réus são válidos, disse um oficial de defesa no sábado.

A decisão anula a ordem do secretário de Defesa Lloyd Austin de revogar os acordos e concluiu que os acordos de confissão eram válidos. O juiz concedeu os três pedidos de confissão de culpa e disse que os agendaria para uma data futura a ser determinada pela comissão militar.

Os acordos de confissão poupariam Mohammed, Walid bin Attash e Mustafa al-Hawsawi do risco de pena de morte em troca de confissões de culpa no longo caso do 11 de Setembro e seriam um passo fundamental para encerrar os processos relacionados com os ataques de Al Qaeda que matou quase 3.000 pessoas nos EUA.

O departamento de defesa também buscará o adiamento de qualquer audiência sobre os fundamentos, segundo o funcionário, que não estava autorizado a discutir publicamente questões jurídicas e falou sob condição de anonimato.

O almirante Aaron Rugh, o promotor-chefe, enviou uma carta na sexta-feira às famílias das vítimas do 11 de setembro informando-as da decisão.

A decisão do juiz, coronel Matthew McCall, da Força Aérea, permitiu que os três réus do 11 de Setembro se declarassem culpados no tribunal militar dos EUA em Baía de Guantánamoa base dos EUA em Cuba.

Os procuradores do governo negociaram os acordos com advogados de defesa sob os auspícios do governo, e o alto funcionário da comissão militar em Guantánamo aprovou os acordos. Mas os acordos foram imediatamente criticados por legisladores republicanos e outros quando foram tornados públicos neste verão.

Famílias das vítimas do 11 de setembro disseram que os acordos judiciais destruíram qualquer chance de um julgamento completo que poderia ter terminado em sentenças de morte e deram às pessoas a oportunidade de se dirigirem aos homens acusados ​​de matar seus entes queridos.

“Eu teria gostado de um julgamento de homens que não tivessem sido torturados, mas tivemos uma péssima oportunidade de justiça, e este é um caminho para veredictos e finalidade”, Terry Kay Rockefeller, 74 anos, cuja irmã Laura foi morta em 11/09, disse ao Washington Post.

Em poucos dias, Austin emitiu uma ordem dizendo que estava anulando os acordos de confissão, mas o juiz decidiu que Austin não tinha autoridade legal para descartá-los.



Leia Mais: The Guardian



Continue lendo

MAIS LIDAS