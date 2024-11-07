NOSSAS REDES

PlayStation just lost a key console exclusive to Xbox Series X|S out of nowhere, and it has Xbox Play Anywhere with Windows 11 too

PUBLICADO

15 minutos atrás

em

Death Stranding Sam

What you need to know

  • This morning and without warning, Hideo Kojima’s weird and wonderful Death Stranding Director’s Cut just landed on Xbox Series X|S and Windows 11 with Xbox Play Anywhere support.
  • The game was previously fully exclusive on console to PlayStation 4 and 5, but since launched on PC Game Pass and Steam.
  • This morning, Kojima Production’s publishing partner 505 Games revealed the port to Xbox, alongside a deep sale to celebrate the game’s arrival on Xbox.
  • Hideo Kojima also confirmed that Kojima Productions now has the full rights to Death Stranding as a franchise across from PlayStation, significantly raising the prospect of Death Stranding 2 hitting Xbox in the future as well.

Well I sure as heck didn’t have this on my bingo card for 2024. Hideo Kojima’s wild and wonderful Death Stranding is now available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, complete with Xbox Play Anywhere support with Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store.

Death Stranding is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the rules of life and death have been utterly upended. Remains of the U.S. government are trying to rebuild, using high-tech couriers and strange devices to connect the remaining pockets of civilization. The game was previously exclusive to Sony’s PlayStation 4 and 5 on console, but it previously launched on PC Game Pass as well as Steam to widespread acclaim.



Rudy Giuliani comparecerá ao tribunal após perder prazo para entrega de bens | Rudy Giuliani

PUBLICADO

1 minuto atrás

em

7 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Rudy Giuliani comparecerá ao tribunal após perder prazo para entrega de bens | Rudy Giuliani

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani comparecerá a um tribunal da cidade de Nova York na quinta-feira para explicar a um juiz federal por que ele não entregou seus objetos de valor como parte de um julgamento por difamação de US$ 148 milhões.

Lewis Liman, juiz distrital dos EUA, ordenou que o primeiro Nova Iorque O prefeito da cidade se apresentará ao tribunal depois que os advogados dos dois ex-funcionários eleitorais da Geórgia que receberam a sentença massiva visitaram o apartamento de Giuliani em Manhattan na semana passada, apenas para descobrir que ele havia sido esvaziado semanas antes.

O juiz estabeleceu o prazo de 29 de outubro para o aliado de longa data de Donald Trump entregar muitos de seus bens aos advogados de Ruby Freeman e sua filha, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

Os bens incluem seu apartamento de US$ 5 milhões no Upper East Side, e uma Mercedes 1980 que já foi propriedade da estrela de cinema Lauren Bacall, uma camisa assinada pela lenda do New York Yankees Joe DiMaggio, dezenas de relógios de luxo e outros objetos de valor.

Liman originalmente agendou uma conferência por telefone sobre a situação, mas mudou para uma audiência no tribunal federal de Manhattan, à qual Giuliani deveria comparecer depois que o juiz soube da visita ao apartamento do ex-prefeito.

Aaron Nathan, advogado dos trabalhadores eleitorais, escreveu em uma carta a Liman que a residência já estava “substancialmente vazia” quando representantes de seus clientes visitaram um funcionário da empresa de mudanças para avaliar as necessidades de transporte e armazenamento da propriedade que Giuliani foi ordenado a render.

Ele disse que o grupo foi informado de que a maior parte do conteúdo do apartamento, incluindo arte, memorabilia esportiva e outros objetos de valor, havia sido removido cerca de quatro semanas antes – alguns deles armazenados em Long Island.

Representantes de Giuliani não responderam a um e-mail na quarta-feira solicitando comentários.

Até agora, eles argumentaram, sem sucesso, que Giuliani não deveria ser forçado a entregar seus pertences enquanto recorre da sentença.

Liman também negou um pedido da equipe jurídica de Giuliani para adiar o comparecimento de quinta-feira ao tribunal para a próxima semana ou realizá-lo por telefone, conforme planejado originalmente.

Enquanto isso, um porta-voz de Giuliani descartou as disputas legais como táticas de intimidação.

“Os advogados da oposição, agindo de forma negligente ou deliberadamente de maneira enganosa, estão simplesmente tentando intimidar e intimidar ainda mais o prefeito Giuliani até que ele fique sem dinheiro e sem teto”, disse Ted Goodman, seu porta-voz, no início desta semana.

Giuliani era considerado responsável por difamação por acusar falsamente Freeman e Moss de fraude eleitoral enquanto ele promovia as alegações infundadas de fraude eleitoral de Trump durante a campanha de 2020.

As mulheres disseram que enfrentaram ameaças de morte depois que Giuliani acusou os dois de roubar cédulas em malas, contar cédulas várias vezes e adulterar máquinas de votação.



Reino Unido coloca grupos mercenários na lista negra na África nas últimas sanções contra a Rússia | Notícias da guerra Rússia-Ucrânia

PUBLICADO

3 minutos atrás

em

7 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Reino Unido coloca grupos mercenários na lista negra na África nas últimas sanções contra a Rússia | Notícias da guerra Rússia-Ucrânia

“Ataques no coração da máquina de guerra de Putin” também têm como alvo pessoas envolvidas na guerra na Ucrânia e no ataque com agente nervoso em Salisbury.

O Reino Unido anunciou dezenas de novas sanções contra a Rússia, visando grupos mercenários africanos apoiados por Moscovo e pessoas envolvidas na guerra da Ucrânia e num ataque com agente nervoso em solo britânico.

O Escritório de Relações Exteriores, Commonwealth e Desenvolvimento anunciou na quinta-feira 56 novas designações contra indivíduos e entidades, que, segundo ele, visam o complexo industrial militar da Rússia e “restringem ainda mais o fornecimento de equipamento militar vital” que o presidente russo, Vladimir Putin, exige na Ucrânia.

Entidades sediadas na China, Turquia e Ásia Central foram visadas pelo alegado fornecimento e produção de bens como máquinas-ferramentas, microeletrónica e componentes para drones.

Três grupos mercenários privados, incluindo o Sucessor do Grupo Wagner O Africa Corps e “11 indivíduos associados a representantes russos” também foram sancionados.

“Estes alvos têm ligações diretas com o Kremlin, ameaçaram a paz e a segurança na Líbia, no Mali e na República Centro-Africana e cometeram abusos generalizados dos direitos humanos em todo o continente”, afirmou o Ministério dos Negócios Estrangeiros.

O Reino Unido observou que se tornou agora o primeiro país do Grupo dos Sete (G7) a sancionar diretamente o Africa Corps, que afirmou ser “responsável por ameaçar a estabilidade e a segurança em toda a África”.

Denis Sergeev, um agente de inteligência russo, também foi listado depois de supostamente estar envolvido no uso de um agente nervoso Novichok na cidade inglesa de Salisbury que envenenou o agente duplo russo Sergei Skripal e sua filha Yulia em 2018.

O Foreign Office considerou este o maior pacote de sanções impostas pelo Reino Unido desde maio de 2023.

Durante o mês passado, o Reino Unido introduziu várias rondas de sanções contra a Rússia, incluindo designações visando o seu transporte marítimo, alegada utilização de armas químicas e atividades cibernéticas.

“As medidas de hoje continuarão a fazer recuar a política externa corrosiva do Kremlin, minando as tentativas da Rússia de fomentar a instabilidade em toda a África e interrompendo o fornecimento de equipamento vital para a máquina de guerra de Putin e destruindo as redes internacionais ilícitas que a Rússia tanto trabalhou para forjar.” O secretário de Relações Exteriores, David Lammy, disse.

As sanções foram impostas numa altura em que a Rússia tentando expandir a sua presença em África à medida que a guerra com a Ucrânia se arrasta, especialmente nas partes ocidentais do continente e na região do Sahel.

Os Estados Unidos e a França têm vindo gradualmente a retirar soldados e armas da região, uma vez que os governos locais se opõem à sua presença no meio da violência contínua por parte de grupos armados.



No Parlamento Europeu, a aprovação do comissário húngaro, Oliver Varhelyi, adiou para a sua primeira audiência

PUBLICADO

4 minutos atrás

em

7 de novembro de 2024

Por:

No Parlamento Europeu, a aprovação do comissário húngaro, Oliver Varhelyi, adiou para a sua primeira audiência

Com as eleições americanas e o regresso triunfante de Donald Trump à Casa Branca, as audições parlamentares dos futuros comissários europeus, que decorrem desde segunda-feira, 4 de novembro, em Bruxelas, passaram completamente despercebidas. No entanto, os eurodeputados já ouviram e confirmaram quinze dos vinte e seis comissários que constituirão o colégio da segunda Comissão presidida por Ursula von der Leyen.

Leia a análise | Artigo reservado para nossos assinantes A nova Comissão Europeia longe da paridade esperada por Ursula von der Leyen

O húngaro Oliver Varhelyi não obteve imediatamente luz verde dos deputados na noite de quarta-feira, 6 de novembro. Nomeado pelo primeiro-ministro nacionalista húngaro, Viktor Orban, membro do grupo de extrema direita Patriotas pela Europa – presidido por Jordan Bardella, líder do Rally Nacional –, não reuniu os dois terços dos votos dos membros das comissões de saúde e agricultura do Parlamento, necessários para serem confirmados. No entanto, os seus oponentes também não conseguiram reunir dois terços dos votos para eliminá-lo. Ele terá, portanto, de responder a perguntas escritas antes que os deputados reexaminem a sua candidatura a partir de segunda-feira, 11 de novembro.

Na véspera da reunião da Comunidade Política Europeia, então Conselho Europeu informal, organizado em Budapeste pelo Primeiro-Ministro húngaro, quinta-feira, 7 de Novembro, e sexta-feira, 8 de Novembro, os grupos liberais, socialistas, ambientalistas e de esquerda radical pretendiam enviar um sinal política clara a Viktor Orbán, o primeiro apoio europeu de Donald Trump. Eles não querem que este candidato sirva como Comissário da Saúde e Bem-Estar Animal. E isto mesmo que esta pasta continue relativamente modesta e tenha um orçamento muito baixo, apesar de ocupar, desde 2019, um cargo muito mais importante de comissário responsável pela política de vizinhança e alargamento.

Direitos das mulheres e LGBT

Conhecendo o Parlamento, o Comissário indigitado preparou-se profissionalmente, conhecendo os seus novos dossiês como a palma da sua mão. No entanto, politicamente, foram necessárias mais de três horas e o interrogatório de um dos membros mais jovens da assembleia, Emma Fourreau (La France insoumise, grupo La Gauche), para que apresentasse as suas desculpas aos eurodeputados depois de ter sido tratado como idiota. durante uma sessão parlamentar em fevereiro de 2023. Relatando que já tinha pedido desculpas na altura, garantiu, no entanto, que estava « prazer em apresentar novamente (s)desculpas aqui hoje.”

Você ainda tem 49,89% deste artigo para ler. O restante é reservado aos assinantes.



