PlayStation just lost a key console exclusive to Xbox Series X|S out of nowhere, and it has Xbox Play Anywhere with Windows 11 too

This morning and without warning, Hideo Kojima’s weird and wonderful Death Stranding Director’s Cut just landed on Xbox Series X|S and Windows 11 with Xbox Play Anywhere support.

The game was previously fully exclusive on console to PlayStation 4 and 5, but since launched on PC Game Pass and Steam.

This morning, Kojima Production’s publishing partner 505 Games revealed the port to Xbox, alongside a deep sale to celebrate the game’s arrival on Xbox.

Hideo Kojima also confirmed that Kojima Productions now has the full rights to Death Stranding as a franchise across from PlayStation, significantly raising the prospect of Death Stranding 2 hitting Xbox in the future as well.

Well I sure as heck didn’t have this on my bingo card for 2024. Hideo Kojima’s wild and wonderful Death Stranding is now available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, complete with Xbox Play Anywhere support with Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store.

Death Stranding is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the rules of life and death have been utterly upended. Remains of the U.S. government are trying to rebuild, using high-tech couriers and strange devices to connect the remaining pockets of civilization. The game was previously exclusive to Sony’s PlayStation 4 and 5 on console, but it previously launched on PC Game Pass as well as Steam to widespread acclaim.

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUTXbox Series X|S Edition & Windows PC EditionOn sale today at a special limited time offer of 50% off! ✅For more details, click here👉https://t.co/rK58feJGDAXbox community members, please enjoy👍#DeathStranding #DS_5th pic.twitter.com/pkSSdWVEsuNovember 7, 2024

Death Stranding is an open world game with a heavy emphasis on exploration, although it has an eclectic blend of stealth and online asynchronous social features as well. Developed by Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear Solid fame, Death Stranding is renowned for confusing practically everyone in the run up to the game’s launch, with its similarly weird marketing cycle and unique gameplay.

With themes heavily revolving around death and the afterlife, players control Sam Porter Bridges (depicted by Norman Reedus of Walking Dead fame), and carry supplies across a gorgeous, albeit blighted open world. Strange anomalies manifest throughout the continental United States, with rain that ages people, alongside giant flying healing tardigrades, and strange metallic manifestations of the dead. The primary enemies are “BTs,” short for beached things, which are ghostly entities that straddle the line between life and death. Players get a range of high-tech gadgets to deal with these creatures, but there are also human factions that seek to undermine the efforts of Bridges, as well as the United Cities of America.

With an all-star cast, high-concept themes, and tight, polished gameplay, Death Stranding divided fans for its weirdness and esoteric story delivery, but even if you’re not a fan of its unique gameplay blend, the spectacle Hideo Kojima delivers is among the most memorable of its era.

Another unexpected win for Xbox?

Death Stranding is a unique and fantastic game, that admittedly might not be for everyone, but even in its opening hours it delivers atmosphere and immersion like few beyond Kojima can. The game is grabbing a sequel dubbed Death Stranding 2, which once again, is exclusive to PlayStation consoles. The arrival of Death Stranding 1 on Xbox Series X|S begs the question if Death Stranding 2 is truly permanently console exclusive now, though. It would be odd to launch Death Stranding on Xbox Series X|S with zero intent to launch its sequel there.

The fact it’s almost five years to the day Death Stranding launched suggests that there was some kind of timed, rather than permanent, exclusivity deal in play here. It remains to be seen what could happen with Death Stranding 2. But, considering Hideo Kojima is trying to develop it into a multi-media franchise with a movie in tow, putting the game in as many places as possible seems to be the most logical step.

UPDATE: According to the Japanese press release (via Automaton-Media and Hazzador), Kojima Productions confirmed that it has fully acquired all the rights to the Death Stranding franchise, significantly raising the prospect of its sequel launching on Xbox too.

Hideo Kojima is noted for Metal Gear Solid, which is one of the industry’s most beloved and celebrated franchises. Since going independent, Hideo Kojima has worked with both PlayStation and Xbox in developing titles, with upcoming Xbox game “OD” developed exclusively for Microsoft’s platforms. Kojima is also building what looks to be an espionage-action successor to Metal Gear Solid for PlayStation and Windows PC, too.

Microsoft has been on a bit of a roll as we close out the year. Microsoft has managed to finally claw away Square Enix titles like Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters from exclusivity deals on other platforms, while also landing Genshin Impact for Xbox and possibly Zenless Zone Zero for Xbox too, both of which were previous PlayStation console exclusives. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has done huge numbers for Microsoft’s gaming division, and timed-exclusive titles like Stalker 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle look set to finish the year strong for Xbox.

It’s an incredible win for Xbox to grab Death Stranding across from PlayStation, particularly at its $20 sale price point. This is one game that is almost a no-brainer to purchase at that price, and one I personally would highly recommend.